What to do in Madison this weekend: Madison Opera, ‘re:mancipation’ reception, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Erin Moore A close-up of Andrea Nelson. Andrea Nelson

Andrea Nelson, Thursday, Feb. 2, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Andrea Nelson, a former professional boxer who coaches at Ford's Gym, has written a memoir about a different kind of fight. Fort Unicorn and the Duchess of Knothing: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter tells the story of Nelson's late daughter, Shyloh, who struggled with addiction and mental illness. Nelson will discuss the book with Doug Moe. Register here to attend in-person, or join the Crowdcast webinar.

Protecting the Black Woman, Feb. 2-28, Madison College-Truax Gallery; reception Feb. 2, 6-8 p.m.: The Black Woman's Affinity Group at Madison College presents the second annual exhibit in honor of the late Dzigbodi Akyea, who was an academic advisor at the college for nearly two decades. “Protecting the Black Woman” features works by Jaundy Brunswick, Keo Gathman, Paulina Ivanova, Desere Mayo, Althea Miller-Sims, DarRen Morris, Henry Obeng, Alice Traore and Jayden Yamoah.

× Expand Ross Zentner A group of people dressed to rock. The cast of "Airness," Forward Theater, 2023.

Airness, through Feb. 12, Overture Center-Playhouse: Is air guitar the most truly American of the art forms? This comedy by Chelsea Marcantel centers on Nina, who enters an air guitar competition only to find levels of meaning she didn't suspect were there, like the importance of setting yourself free. Forward Theater Company's production of Airness is the Wisconsin premiere. For those about to rock, we salute you. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m., Feb. 4 and 11. Read Gwendolyn Rice's review here .

Comedy at the Cabaret, Thursday, Feb. 2, North Street Cabaret, 7:30 p.m.: Producer and host Allie Lindsay's Comedy at the Cabaret series has been a mainstay at the North Street Cabaret almost as long as the venue has been in operation. The showcases — a regular happening for more than five years and currently holding down first Thursday each month — continue to be as compelling as ever, judging by the February lineup. Headliner Rachel Mac is fresh off a weekend of shows in Austin, Texas, and is joined by Megan Diaz-Ricks, Mike Jonjak and Jared Porter, plus music by Jake Snell. Find tickets here .

× Expand Jonathan J Miner/J Miner Photography Three unhappy looking people. Cast members of "Hir," Strollers Theatre, 2023.

Hir, through Feb. 4, Bartell Theatre: It's a dysfunctional family drama for the 21st century when soldier Isaac finds many changes at home upon his return from Afghanistan. His father has had a stroke, his mom is finding herself, and his little sister now identifies as non-binary. Strollers Theatre presents Hir, a funny, revelatory drama from up-and-coming playwright and 2017 “Genius Grant” recipient Taylor Mac. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 2-3; and 2 p.m., Feb. 4. Read Gwendolyn Rice’s review here .

The Abortionist: A Woman Against the Law, through Feb. 11, Broom Street Theater: Anyone missing the days when Joel Gersmann was artistic director of Broom Street Theater, or anyone who missed those exuberant years altogether, take note. The company is bringing back one of Gersmann's trenchant plays, The Abortionist: A Woman Against The Law, in a new adaptation directed by Scott Feiner. Sadly, the 1995 play is even more timely now than when it was written given the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning a constitutional right to an abortion. The play is about a real woman, Ruth Barnett, who ran an illegal abortion clinic in Portland, Oregon. Performances will be held at 1119 Williamson St. at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-Feb. 11. Walk-up tickets are available; advance tickets here .

× Expand Keith Griner A band on stage. Umphrey's McGee

Umphrey’s McGee, Thursday, Feb. 2, The Sylvee, 8:30 p.m.: Over the course of a quarter-century, Umphrey’s McGee has broadened the “jam band” concept by consistently releasing solid studio albums despite touring incessantly and morphing in and out of rock, metal, funk, jazz, bluegrass and electronic music — sometimes all within the same song! To celebrate 25 years since its 1998 debut gig in South Bend, Indiana, the band is hitting the road with almost all of its original members intact. Umphrey’s also released its umpteenth album in 2022, the dynamic and cohesive Asking for a Friend, which proves these guys still have plenty of years left.

Wendy Red Star, through Feb. 26, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Wendy Red Star is Apsáalooke (Crow) and a multimedia artist focused on Indigenous perspectives of the received Native American narrative. Vintage imagery and her own photos combine to create a trenchant commentary on current U.S. culture. In “Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird,” Red Star annotates portraits of Native Americans taken during the late 1800s-early 1900s when Crow leaders traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. officials. Her commentary provides needed and appreciated context. MMoCA's current hours are noon-6 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.

× Expand Nick Berard A three-piece band. Harmonious Wail

Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival, Feb. 3-4, Brink Lounge, 7 p.m.: It's a big year for Harmonious Wail; in 2023, the trio celebrates three-and-a-half decades of swinging jazz sounds. Along with a return to leading international tour groups (to Ireland and Scotland ), the group also marks 20 years of the Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival in September. Before that, though, is the return of the Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest, with two nights of music by the Daisy Castro Quartet, Djangophonique, Alfonso Ponticelli Trio, Third Coast Swing — and, of course, the Wail, joined by guest guitarist Scott Hlavenka and violinist Grant Flick. The fest will be a good place to pick up a copy of the excellent 2022 album Wailing Allstars, featuring Harmonious Wail joined by many guests from past fests. Find the schedule at midwestgypsyswingfest.com .

The Odd Couple, Feb. 3-12, Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie: “Can two divorced men share an apartment without driving each other crazy?” The original Neil Simon play incarnation of The Odd Couple — which spawned both film and TV adaptations — is perhaps his best work, with some of that witty playwright's most indelible lines. For those who don't know the setup: Divorced sportswriter and slob Oscar Madison and news writer and obsessive/compulsive Felix Ungar end up sharing an apartment. Felix also gets a divorce. It's all very New York, and an obvious precursor to Seinfeld. Simon hits on universal themes about friendship, marriage and difficult personalities. This Sun Prairie Civic Theatre production shows at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 3-4 and 10-11; and 2 p.m., Feb. 12.

David Sewell, Friday, Feb. 3, Harmony Bar, 7:30 p.m. State Street buskers have come and gone. Few have had the staying power of David Sewell. You have to really believe in your material to perform it on the street and Sewell plays his guitar, sings and blows his harmonica with the grit and authenticity that comes from 40 years of busking for passers-by. And he’s a veritable vault of country and folk music. If you’ve never seen Utah Phillips, Tom Paxton and the like, now's your chance to close your eyes and hear them. Indoors!

× Expand Vanessa Tortolano Sasha Rosser

Words with Nerds, Friday, Feb. 3, Breese Stevens Field-Forward Club, 8 p.m.: Ever been curious about a niche topic? Want something to talk about at your next forced social extravaganza? Look no further than one of Madison’s most popular shows, Words With Nerds, which mixes comedy and educational talks to everyone's benefit. Presenters Biya Basrai, Josh Glen and Sasha Rosser (doubling as host) will talk about classic JFK conspiracy theories; brain-computer interfaces and their restorative qualities; and Finding Nemo, if it were biologically accurate. There’s also an expected surprise guest, so don’t miss out on the show's first trip to a new venue, the indoors Forward Club at Breese Stevens (enter at Gate 5). Tickets here .

Madison Opera, Feb. 3 and 5, Overture-Capitol Theater: This intriguing program from Madison Opera (with Kanopy Dance Company) joins a pair of shorter works by legendary 20th century composers. Trouble in Tahiti is a one-act opera with music and words by Leonard Bernstein, telling a dramatic story of a couple whose perfect suburban life is adrift. The Seven Deadly Sins is a sung ballet by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, recounting seven years in the life of a woman who left home to work and make enough money to build a family home. Both feature a lead performance by mezzo-soprano Rehanna Thelwell (who debuted with Madison Opera during the 2021 Opera in the Park concert). Shows at 8 p.m., Feb. 3; and 2:30 p.m., Feb. 5.

Tom Papa, Friday, Feb. 3, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: One might think that after doing stand-up for 20 years, a performer might become jaded or negative. Luckily for audiences, that's not the case with Tom Papa, a stand-up vet with a resume so long as to be absurd. Just last year, Papa released his second book, You're Doing Great, and fourth stand-up special, What A Day! He's bringing that positive energy on this 2023 tour. When times are tough, Tom is here to remind everyone that we're doing great and, even though life isn't perfect, that's okay!

Frozen Assets Festival, Feb. 4-5, The Edgewater + Lake Mendota: Chillier weather as February arrived should help ensure the ice remains plenty thick on Lake Mendota...perfectly timed for the Clean Lakes Alliance's Frozen Assets Festival. Free family activities on Feb. 4 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) include ice skating, snowshoeing and ice hockey for all ages, ice science activity stations, speed and figure skating demos, and more. Saturday also includes the fundraiser 5K run/walk on frozen Lake Mendota. There are more activities than just festival Saturday, though; at dusk on Friday and Saturday, Kites on Mendota will feature high-flyers fitted with LEDs to light the night (kites will also be flying during the day Saturday and Sunday). Other pre-fest events include a pond hockey tournament (Feb. 2-3); and a concert and fish fry (Feb. 3). Some events require registration; find info and a full schedule at cleanlakesalliance.org .

× Expand Jan Lin A person talks to a group of music students. Hanah Jon Taylor leads a past Cool School session at Cafe Coda.

Cool School, Saturdays, beginning Feb. 4, Cafe Coda, 10 a.m.: While the Madison school board struggles to find money and meaningful ways to bring arts to youth in the city, Cafe Coda founder Hanah Jon Taylor quietly opens his club’s doors Saturday mornings to make it happen. Jazz instruction based on the art of improvisation begins at 10 a.m. for musicians 12 years and younger. At 11:45 a.m. Cool School is in session for aspiring artists over 12. No experience is necessary and instruments are provided to those who need them. Watch for schedule updates on the current series at facebook.com/CafeCodaMadison .

Souper Bowl, Saturday, Feb. 4, West High School, noon-6 p.m.: However you feel about the NFL's crowning gladiatorial matchup, you can feel good about Souper Bowl XXVII, an annual fundraiser for the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity — now building its 18th house. Attendees pick a handmade bowl (donated by area potters and ceramics students) and get it filled with soup (the menu is augmented with sides of salad and bread). Also on hand for the meal are celebrity servers (including Isthmus editor Judith Davidoff, starting at 2 p.m.), Bucky, the UW marching band and a campus singing group. There's also a silent auction and a raffle.

× Expand Eric Baillies photo A component of the "re:mancipation" exhibit. A component of the Chazen’s "Emancipation Group" by Thomas Ball was 3-D printed at UW-Madison College of Engineering’s Makerspace.

re:mancipation, Feb. 6-June 25, Chazen Museum of Art; reception Feb. 4, 5-7 p.m.: “re:mancipation” is a multi-year collaboration by New York artist Sanford Biggers, the MASK Consortium (representing museums and other institutions) and the Chazen, responding to the Thomas Ball sculpture “ Emancipation Group ” — on display at the Chazen. (In recent years, a version of the work was removed from public display in Boston). This multidisciplinary exhibition resulting from the project features new work by Biggers and others, video and music responding to Ball's work, historical timelines, documentary material about the project, and more. The opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 4 will include music by Pharoahe Monch and Rich Medina; earlier on Saturday, family-friendly drop-in activities will be available from noon-2 p.m. as part of the museum's ArtSpin program.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Saturday, Feb. 4, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Led by music director and trumpet player Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra revives music from all eras and also moves jazz in new directions. Their current tour is an example of the latter; the music of the Middle East will blend with jazz as the orchestra collaborates with oud player Naseer Shamma, performing arrangements by Shamma, Marsalis and orchestra members.

Sweet Music Chica A close-up of Paul Filipowicz. Paul Filipowicz

Paul Filipowicz, Saturday, Feb. 4, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Chicago blues doesn’t get any better than in the hands of 50-year practitioner Paul Filipowicz. His approach to the genre is as serious as a heart attack. As a young man Filipowicz was friends and collaborators with Jimmy Dawkins and Luther Allison, among others. Today he plays the music with reverence but still with the abandon that the blues demanded then…and now.

Blue Herons + Howler + Gentle Brontosaurus, Saturday, Feb. 4, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: This bill represents where Madison rock has come from and where it’s going. Which isn’t to say stalwarts Blue Herons and Howler are done contributing. Far from it. Blue Herons’ loud guitar rock is as timeless as it is messy. Throughout the '90s, Wendy Schneider’s post-punk outfit Bugatti Type 35 torched clubs, and the musician and filmmaker is currently on a creative streak. Her soon-to-be-released documentary, Angels of Dirt, is the story of young women who race motorcycles. Schneider packs the same derring-do into the rock music of her current trio, Howler. Relative newbies Gentle Brontosaurus push pop rock into darker places while never forgetting that it’s only music — and there’s no reason not to have a good time with it.

Immersive Van Gogh, through Feb. 20, Greenway Station: If you've ever wanted to just fall into a scene depicted in one of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings...this traveling presentation by Lighthouse Immersive is about as close as you can get. Spaces are transformed with large-scale projections of digitally recreated incarnations of Van Gogh's works. Purchase tickets for timed entry at vangoghmadison.com ; the experience is hosted at 1651 Deming Way, Middleton, in the Greenway Station retail center. The residency continues through Feb. 20.

Drag Brunch, Sunday, Feb. 5, Bur Oak, 1 p.m.: What could be better than a tribute to Taylor Swift that’s also a brunch? How about a Taylor-themed drag brunch? Wait. It gets better. In-house Asian fusion restaurant Ahan will serve the brunch, with special cocktails stirred by State Line Distillery (doors open at noon, but note, drinks and food are a la carte and not part of the ticket price). The gorgeous, clever Bianca Lynn Breeze hosts the event with sets performed by Dita Von, Setareh Sodi, Keri Traid, and Karma Zavich. These drag brunches almost always sell out. Still. Tickets will be far easier to get than ones for Taylor Swift herself.

× Expand Dick Blau A band on stage. November Criminals

Crash! Boom! Bang! Madison Polka Riot, Sunday, Feb. 5, High Noon Saloon, 1 p.m.: Blast through the mid-winter blahs with a whole batch of bands made to make you move: Forward! Marching Band, November Criminals, Polkalamity, Sergeant Sauerkraut's Polka Band, Urban Hurdles and Yid Vicious. DJs Burmeister and Polka Steve will keep the dance music coming between sets at this kid-friendly matinee concert, which also features a Madison Children's Museum “accordion autopsy” area where kids can deconstruct squeezeboxes (at 4 p.m.). And the presence of the “polka clowns,” Donuts n' Chip, should keep everyone on their toes.

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sundays, through March 12, Arts + Literature Lab, 2 p.m.: What kind of lure do you need to get Wisconsinites out of the house in the dead of winter to hear a poetry reading? Cheese, apparently. This year the Winter Festival of Poetry series, Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Arts + Literature Lab, has adopted “The Big Cheese” as its theme, with each session of the eight-week series featuring a different cheese. Still, it's all about the poets. Feb. 5 includes readings by Araceli Esparza, Joe Lutz, Chessy Normile, Andrea Potos, Lynn Patrick Smith and Jodi Vander Molen. In upcoming weeks look for Isthmus contributors Guy Thorvaldsen (Feb. 12) and Charles Payne (Feb. 19).