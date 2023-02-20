What to do in Madison this week: Joe Bonamassa, 'Jesus Christ Superstar' and more Isthmus Picks

Winter Words, Feb. 20 and March 27, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green, 7 p.m.: During this APT play-reading series new works get to unfurl their wings; eventually they may end up as full-fledged APT productions. Still to come as part of this year's lineup: an adaptation of Aeschylus' Agamemnon and Clytemnestra by David Daniel (Feb. 20); and The Barber and the Unknown Prince by Gavin Lawrence (March 27). The series is back in-person for the first time since early 2020, and as expected the series sold out quickly; watch for any last-minute ticket availability at americanplayers.org .

× Expand Marty Moffatt

Joe Bonamassa, Monday, Feb. 20, Orpheum Theater, 8 p.m.: Guitarist and songwriter Joe Bonamassa is one of the biggest stars in the blues universe today, regularly topping the Billboard Blues Album Chart for the last two decades. Bonamassa's phenomenal rise is doubly notable for being accomplished in the world of independent music, the lessons of which he is now sharing with other artists through Journeyman LLC, a management and marketing company launched with his long-time manager. Read more in Michael Popke's concert preview here .

Spring Primary, Tuesday, Feb. 21, Madison polling places, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.: Wake up, hibernating citizen, it's the spring primary. In addition to a contest for Madison mayor and a number of aldermanic seats, the big one here is a four-person race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The stakes are high, as Bill Lueders outlines in this report ; because there are two conservatives and two liberals running, the ideological future of the court — if not the actual justice — could be decided in the primary. Find information on voting in Madison at cityofmadison.com/clerk, and what's on ballots statewide at myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Whats-On-My-Ballot.

× Expand ABC/Matt Sayles ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” stars Tyler James Williams as Gregory. ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” stars Tyler James Williams as Gregory.

An Evening with Tyler James Williams, Tuesday, Feb. 21, UW Union South-Varsity Hall, 7 p.m.: Tyler James Williams has been acting professionally for nearly two decades; in the mid-2000s, he was the youthful lead in Chris Rock's semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. Currently starring in Abbott Elementary on ABC (for which he brought home a Golden Globe in January), Williams has also been seen in films such as Dear White People and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Williams will present a talk followed by a moderated Q&A as a keynote speaker for this year's celebration of Black History Month at UW-Madison. Find more events at wisc.edu/black-history .

Hand Made in America: Contemporary Custom Footwear, through May 14, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: We are so used to mass-produced shoes we have mostly forgotten that they can be made for a specific someone's foot — and be works of art. The shoes and boots in “Hand Made in America: Contemporary Custom Footwear” come from 11 makers from across the United States who are part of a renaissance of handmade footwear. Current gallery hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; and noon-4 pm Saturday-Sunday.

× Expand Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade A person standing in front of someone hanging from a cross. Elvie Ellis (left) and Jack Hopewell in the touring 50th anniversary production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Jesus Christ Superstar, Feb. 21-26, Overture Hall: One of the most famous rock operas of all time soars into Madison for a six-day, eight-performance engagement that will remind believers and non-believers alike why it won a slew of 1972 Tony Awards when it debuted on Broadway — as well as many other honors in the ensuing years. Resurrected numerous times over the decades, Jesus Christ Superstar features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, and it is loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. The focus is on the extraordinary events that occurred during the final weeks of Jesus Christ’s life — as seen through the eyes of Judas, his betrayer. Jack Hopewell stars in the title role, with Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 21-23; 8 p.m., Feb. 24; 2 and 8 p.m., Feb. 25; and 1 and 6 p.m., Feb. 26. Tickets at overture.org .

Young Artist Concerto Competition, Wednesday, Feb. 22, Middleton-Cross Plains Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.: Middleton Community Orchestra hosts this competition that offers young musicians the opportunity to solo with an orchestra. Originally open to all high school students in Dane County, three winners were chosen last month: Ellen Zhou, violin; Kaitlyn McIntosh, viola; and Angelina Chang, piano. They will play selections from Sibelius, Walton and Chopin, respectively. This is a great chance to support young talent. Tickets available at Willy Street Co-op West or at the door.

× Expand courtesy Madison College "Protecting the Black Woman" is the second annual exhibit in honor of Dzigbodi Akyea coordinated by the Black Women's Affinity Group at Madison College. "Protecting the Black Woman" is the second annual exhibit in honor of Dzigbodi Akyea coordinated by the Black Women's Affinity Group at Madison College.

Protecting the Black Woman, through Feb. 28, Madison College-Truax Gallery: The Black Women's Affinity Group at Madison College presents the second annual exhibit in honor of the late Dzigbodi Akyea, who was an academic advisor at the college for nearly two decades. “Protecting the Black Woman” features works by Jaundy Brunswick, Keo Gathman, Paulina Ivanova, Desere Mayo, Althea Miller-Sims, DarRen Morris, Henry Obeng, Alice Traore and Jayden Yamoah.

Augie Dougherty + Lee Henke + Kyle Shelstad, Wednesday, Feb. 22, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Three singers/players from Midwest roots music bands are teaming up for this show, titled “ Midwest Quiet Time. ” Augie Dougherty (Armchair Boogie), Lee Henke (of the recently-reunited trio The Last Revel), and Kyle Shelstad (Barbaro) will share stories and songs during solo sets and team up for a jam to close the show. Tickets here .

Madison Black Gala + Black Wall Street Marketplace, Thursday, Feb. 23, Monona Terrace, 2-10:30 p.m.: This annual event hosted by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce (formerly known as the Black Business Awards) highlights the importance of Black businesses in the community. Along with dinner, a dance, and the awards presentation, the evening features a keynote conversation by U.S. Black Chambers Inc. President Ron Busby Sr. and activist Opal Lee on the history of Black Wall Street and the state of Black business today. The Madison Black Gala takes place from 4:30-10:30 p.m.; find tickets at madisonblackgala.com . Preceding the Gala, from 2-4:30 p.m., the Black Wall Street Marketplace is free and open to all, featuring local artists and vendors, and also a touring art exhibit from the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum on Black Wall Street.

× Expand Alejandro Jueguen A person playing guitar. Cecilia Zabala

Cecilia Zabala, Thursday, Feb. 23, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: Cecilia Zabala of Buenos Aires has played the guitar since age 6. When it comes to her style and influence, it’s hard to find a box that isn’t checked. European classical guitar, Brazilian bossa nova, Chilean nueva canción, and global jazz. She entered conservatory study at 16 and has been on the faculty at the Leopoldo Marechal Art School in Buenos Aires since 1999, teaching when she’s not out on the road performing all over the world. Tickets here .

The Wolves, February 16-26, UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre: A story about a girls' indoor soccer team, as they “navigate big questions and wage tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of young warriors.” Thinking Yellowjackets? Nope, no plane crash in The Wolves. This thoughtful play about female athletes was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for playwright Sarah DeLappe. University Theatre performances run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. More info at theatre.wisc.edu.

Kat Stiennon Cast members of the Capital City Theatre premiere "Shining in Misery: A King Size Parody." Cast members of the Capital City Theatre premiere "Shining in Misery: A King Size Parody."

Shining in Misery: A King Size Parody, Feb. 23-March 5, Overture Center-Playhouse: Certainly the high drama of suspense novelist Stephen King is ripe for parody; this mashup of two of his biggest hits, The Shining and Misery (with references to more), is also a musical. Take five people and put them in a spooky hotel in the midst of a blizzard — and give 'em a good score. This Capital City Theatre production is directed by Donald Gaverick, with music by Andrew Abrams, lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia, and book by Colleen DuVall. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 23-25 and March 3-4 and 2 p.m., Feb. 26 and March 4-5; more info at capitalcitytheatre.org .

Jeffery McGhee + Michael Landrum, Thursday, Feb. 23, UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Baritone Jeffery McGhee, a former UW-Madison doctoral student, is a professor at Roberts Wesleyan College in New York; pianist Michael Landrum is a former professor at Roberts. The duo are also longtime collaborators in the field of spiritual music, including the forthcoming album How Lovely Are Thy Dwellings. This concert, part of the Mead Witter School of Music's DEIB Festival (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging), will focus on spirituals and African American art songs. DEIB Festival events continue through April 6; find more info at deibfestival.com .

× Expand Lauren Tabak Chuck Prophet & Mission Express on a beach. Chuck Prophet & Mission Express

Chuck Prophet & Mission Express, Thursday, Feb. 23, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: San Francisco-based Chuck Prophet is a storyteller in the shape of a rock star...like if Kurt Vonnegut could rock. His artistic path has crossed on co-writes, performances, and recordings with artists as varied as Waylon Jennings, Bruce Springsteen, Alejandro Escovedo, Heart and Kim Richey. Mission Express includes Prophet’s wife and band keyboardist, Stephanie Finch, and the band flat out swings as hard as it rocks. Heads up: Prophet’s on-mic intros to his songs are as engaging as the songs themselves. With Ismay. Tickets here .