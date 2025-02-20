× Expand courtesy Renaissance Cluster of Dog Shows Two people and a cute dog.

Renaissance Cluster of Dog Shows, Feb. 20-23, Alliant Energy Center: Were you among those waiting with bated breath for the Best in Show announcement at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show earlier this month? ( Monty the giant schnauzer , for the win.) If so, don't forget Madison has its own major canine event on the horizon. The Renaissance Cluster of Dog Shows is co-hosted by the Wisconsin and Dubuque kennel clubs, and features competition by more than 200 breeds starting at 8 a.m. daily. Find more info at renaissancecluster.org .

I AM a Man: The Re-humanization of Black Men, through Feb. 28, Goodman South Madison Library: A visit to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis inspired Madison artist Sharon Bjyrd to curate “I AM a Man: The Re-humanization of Black Men.” As she writes in the exhibition description, “In this exhibit, I hope to reclaim the humanity denied to Black men, not only in moments of historic protest but in everyday life — whether through the devastating impact of systemic racism in policing, prisons, or the policies that enforced single motherhood.” Meet the artists and participate in art activities at the final community gathering from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. More info at madisonbubbler.org .

× Expand courtesy Brillstein Entertainment Partners A close-up of Che Durena. Che Durena

Che Durena, Feb. 20-22, Comedy on State: You may know Che Durena from his time as a host and writer for the YouTube hit My Most Amazing Top 10; his many viral TikTok videos; or perhaps from his current podcast, the sex- and culture-themed Dark Holes . Durena’s stand-up work showcases his freewheeling, uncensored improv ability to bounce back at audiences whatever (often blue) topics come up. Prepare to get roasted, Madison. Shows at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 7 and 9:30 p.m., Feb. 21-22. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

A Number, Feb. 20-March 2, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Two Crows is the small but mighty theater company that works the winter season in Spring Green, to excellent effect. Its second production of this season is the psychological thriller A Number by Caryl Churchill, starring APT Core Company members Marcus Truschinski and David Daniel. Two Crows is branching out into a new venue, APT’s Touchstone Theatre, which should prove an intimate setting for the heady sci-fi-inflected plot revolving around human cloning and father/son dynamics. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Find more info and tickets at twocrowstheatrecompany.org .

× Expand Jonathan J. Miner The cast of "Company," Four Seasons Theatre, 2025. The cast of "Company," Four Seasons Theatre, 2025.

Company, Feb. 20-March 2, Overture-Playhouse: With music by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, Company has found a new audience with each succeeding generation of theatergoers, including Broadway revivals in the 1990s, 2000s and 2020s. Four Seasons Theatre presents a Madison revival of this musical musing on relationships which features among its cast members three sets of real life couples. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; tickets at overture.org .

Wintertime, through Feb. 22, Bartell Theatre: Madison Public Theatre tackles Wintertime by Charles Mee, one of the country’s most innovative playwrights. While the setup may sound like a romantic farce — a couple looking for an amorous retreat at a lake house is suddenly interrupted by neighbors and friends — Mee draws on theater history to take this to different areas. Read Rebecca Jamieson’s review here . Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except for 2 p.m. on Feb. 22) and 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand courtesy Adam Bohanan Adam Bohanan and guitar. Adam Bohanan

Adam Bohanan, Thursday, Feb. 20, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Currently based in the Twin Cities, Adam Bohanan made a splash in 2024 as a semi-finalist on The Voice; he wowed audiences and the judges with a soulful take on Chris Stapleton’s “Think I’m in Love with You,” a showcase for his elastic vocal pyrotechnics. He’s on tour this winter ahead of a forthcoming solo album, including the smoothly bouncy new single “ Open Your Heart .” With Theo Brown. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

The Crafted World of Wharton Esherick, through May 18, Chazen Museum of Art: 20th century artist Wharton Esherick worked in a variety of mediums, from painting to printmaking to sculpture, but is best known for making furniture that blends function and an artistic vision (which is why he is often considered the “father” of the studio furniture movement). Esherick’s home and studio in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is now a museum housing almost 3,000 of his art works, and it is from that collection that the exhibition “The Crafted World of Wharton Esherick” is drawn. A reception takes place at 5:30 p.m. on March 19; for more related events, visit chazen.wisc.edu .

× Expand Pete Olsen Ken Fitzsimmons and bass. Ken Fitzsimmons

Ken Fitzsimmons + Andy Moore, Friday, Feb. 21, Cargo Coffee-East Washington, 6:30 p.m.: If you’re a local music fan, you know the players: Ken Fitzsimmons is the lead voice and guitarist for The Kissers and education director at Madison Music Foundry; Andy Moore is a member of Disaster Passport and Harmony Landing, a writer (including for Isthmus), and genial WORT-FM Eight O’Clock Buzz host on Fridays. However, when is the last time you saw either of them play a solo set? That is just what they have planned for this Cargo show (along with a few songs together). Fitzsimmons brings stories and songs from The Kissers, The Wrongdoers, The Greatest War and more, and Moore promises surprise special guests.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Enchanted Edition, through Feb. 23, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: It’s the magical American musical theater duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, filtered through the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. This “Enchanted Edition” of the classic fairy tale Cinderella stars two Madison West High School grads and is directed by Brian Cowing. Expect fairytale costumes both onstage and in-audience. Read Stephen Coss’s preview here . This Children's Theater of Madison production is for ages 5 and up and there will be an intermission. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Mariah Clark Tom Kastle during a past "Joe Hill: Alive as You and Me" concert. Tom Kastle

Joe Hill: Alive as You and Me, Friday, Feb. 21, Muso, 7 p.m.: One way to fight back against powerlessness is to band together, and unions — in the crosshairs the past few decades — may be poised to make a comeback. Fermat's Last Theater presents Joe Hill: Alive as You and Me, a tribute of sorts to Industrial Workers of the World activist and songwriter Joe Hill. Tom Kastle will bring the spirit of Hill back through songs and storytelling. If you haven't been yet, know that Muso is at 2040 Winnebago St.

Madison Ballet, through Feb. 23, Madison Youth Arts: Though Mozart never wrote a full-fledged ballet, he certainly wrote dance music. Madison Ballet capitalizes on that in the program “Mozart & More” by choreographing a number of his beloved works, including a world premiere by Madison Ballet artistic director Ja’ Malik, Mo…Z…Art, set to Piano Concerto No. 23. Also on the program: Stephanie Martinez’s dreamy The Time That Runs Away; a world premiere by Richard Walters set to selections from Mozart’s Symphony no. 41; Ja’ Malik’s The Hour Before; and Solo in New Orleans set to Wynton Marsalis’s “D in the Key of F.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets at overture.org .

Greco-Roman Myths and Mischief: Four Epic Escapades, Feb. 21-March 1, Bartell Theatre: Our understanding of what makes a juicy drama stems from the Greeks and Romans, who created the western artistic tradition out of stories passed down orally. The modus operandi was to write a cycle of tragic plays, capped off with a comedy/farce. Here, Madison playwright Nick Schweitzer plays with the form with Four Epic Escapades, which are: “Touched by the Gods, or Venus in Chains;” “A Song of Troy;” “Helen of Troy, Pretext for War;” and “Orestes in the Underworld.” There is nothing like a little catharsis with some hearty guffaws for dessert. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Murder for Two, Feb. 21-March 2, The CORE, Middleton: Murder for Two is a musical mystery in which two actors play 13 characters at breakneck speed — and accompany themselves on the piano. Zany doesn’t even begin to cover this latest offering from Capital City Theatre. It’s all old-fashioned whodunnit fun, and not meant to be taken seriously. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and at 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on March 1. Very limited tickets were still available as of Wednesday, at capitalcitytheatre.org .

× Expand Janet M. Takayama Rob Clearfield's Ashes and Diamonds during a concert. Rob Clearfield's Ashes and Diamonds

Rob Clearfield’s Ashes & Diamonds, Friday, Feb. 21, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Released in late 2023, the album Ashes & Diamonds features one five-movement composition by pianist Rob Clearfield. It’s a thought-provoking mix of jazz and classical with many textures and moods explored by the four players, who also include saxophonist Greg Ward, drummer Quin Kirchner, and bassist Sam Weber. With native Midwesterner Clearfield now based in France, opportunities to hear the music of Ashes & Diamonds live have been scarce, but BlueStem Jazz comes to the rescue with this concert reuniting the players for one show only. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Michael McDermott, Friday, Feb. 21, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Last September, Michael McDermott, one of Chicago’s finest singer-songwriters, released two albums (packaged together) on the same day — à la Bruce Springsteen, Guns N’ Roses, Tom Waits and Juliana Hatfield before him. Lighthouse on the Shore highlights McDermott’s introspective side, while East Jesus showcases his rock edge. The records are filled with his emotional outpourings and signature proclamations, and his live performances vibrate with celebration and catharsis. McDermott makes proud music from the heartland, and sometimes that’s all we need to feel a little bit better about everything else. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand courtesy Stephanie Rearick Stephanie Rearick on stage. Stephanie Rearick

Stephanie Rearick album release, Saturday, Feb. 22, Cafe Coda, 3 p.m.: Stephanie Rearick has long been one of the Madison scene’s most exploratory and eclectic musicians, whether creating conceptual genre-blending solo works or playing in bands such as Ladyscissors or Your Mom. It’s been about a decade since Rearick’s last solo album, but the wait is over with the emergence of Only Human this month as part of a special all-music edition of her monthly “Human Show” at Coda. Hear the new album’s songs live, followed by performances by Ladyscissors and The Mothballs (a new Rearick project with Saul Glazer, Madeline Hartjes and Bucky Pope), as well as special guests including Bowie Party.

Solas, Saturday, Feb. 22, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: Formed in New York City in the mid-1990s, Solas grew into an internationally-touring powerhouse of Irish-American music during the subsequent two decades before taking a hiatus in 2017. For fans hoping for a reunion, the wait is finally over as the group is back to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Along with founding members Séamus Egan and Winifred Horan, joining Solas for the first leg of the tour is singer-composer Moira Smiley. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand Kelly K Film/Photos Steez with guest vocalists Hannah Larson (left) and Maya Robinson. Steez with guest vocalists Hannah Larson (left) and Maya Robinson.

The French Connection, Saturday, Feb. 22, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: It’s not a screening of the beloved ’70s action film — it’s an annual concert tribute to Gallic electronic artists such as Air and Daft Punk. Live music is provided by Madison’s funky five-piece Steez joined by guest vocalists Hannah Larson (Bird’s Eye) and Maya Robinson (Purple Veins). DJ Nick Nice also contributes jams to the occasion. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Femmestival, Sunday, Feb. 23, Garver Feed Mill, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Nothing says “Madison” like Femmestival, the annual February food and art festival from entrepreneurs, artists, and producers who identify as women, femmes and nonbinary. The setting of rustic bricks, exposed ductwork and vintage graffiti is a perfect spot to highlight these creatives and their works. More than 20 food vendors, some of whom you are unlikely to encounter elsewhere, and more than 40 artists and entrepreneurs, will prove a distracting pairing for a winter afternoon. Find a full list of participants at facebook.com .

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sundays, Feb. 16-March 9, Cafe Coda, 2 p.m.: Eight afternoons of poetry, each featuring six or seven Wisconsin poets, and all before we even hit National Poetry Month (April, of course). This week the featured readers are Lynn Patrick Smith, Carrie Voigt Schonhoff, Michael Strosahl, Jess L. Parker, Jo Scheder and Karen Redfield. Coming up, look for Isthmus contributor Margaret Benbow (March 9), along with many other familiar names including Richard Vargas, Adam Gregory Pergament and Cynthia Marie Hoffman. Find the schedule of readers at cafecoda.club .

Theramones, Sunday, Feb. 23, Harmony Bar, 5 p.m.: Madison has a large pocket of performers who are both excellent musicians and total crackpots. Theramones blend these two ingredients together in an act that showcases The Ramones via guitars, key-tar, drums and, wait for it, a theremin. It works. Opening is rock n’ roll archivists The Low Czars, one of the city’s longest running human jukeboxes playing rock, pop, punk and country songs familiar and rediscovered (the band includes Isthmus calendar editor Bob Koch).

× Expand Tony Getsug Roscoe Mitchell (center) during a SPACE performance. Roscoe Mitchell (center) during a SPACE performance.

SPACE, Sunday, Feb. 23, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: The experimental trio SPACE originally coalesced in 1979, featuring vocalist Thomas Buckner and multi-instrumentalists Roscoe Mitchell and Gerald Oshita. The project resurfaced in 2017, a quarter century after Oshita’s death, with Scott Robinson stepping in on woodwinds, and has since played occasional shows in New York City (as part of Buckner’s Interpretations concert series), Chicago…and now Madison. For this concert the trio will be joined by flutist Robert Dick. With these improvisatory experts, expect to hear something you haven’t before. Tickets at cafecoda.club .