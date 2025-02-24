× Expand Andrea Canter Lyz Jaakola singing. Lyz Jaakola

Anishnaabe Music: More Than Pow-Wow, Tuesday, Feb. 25, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 4 p.m.: This concert will focus on Ojibwe-Anishnaabe music via songs, storytelling and visuals, presented by UW Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures 2025 folk-musician-in-residence Lyz Jaakola (Nitaa-Nagamokwe, a tribally enrolled Fond du Lac Ojibwe with Finnish-American heritage). The program kicks off a series of events celebrating 150 years of Scandinavian studies at UW-Madison; find a livestream on YouTube and more events at gns.wisc.edu .

ALL winter exhibits, through March 1, Arts + Literature Laboratory: A new round of artists are inhabiting the ALL gallery for the end of winter and it is an embarrassment of riches. Jennifer Bastian, artist in residence at Thurber Park for the city of Madison, is exhibiting “Grief Wave,” a mixed media examination of her grief following the death of her second mother. Hannah O’Hare Bennett, one of Madison’s foremost papermaking artists, presents “In the Vernacular: People, Places and Things,” a show of low-relief multimedia tapestries. Terri Messinides, a mixed media artist based in Madison, presents “In the Pejorative,” an eye-opening embroidery project about the English language and its war on women. “Pleasure is Power: The Pleasure Art of Sami Schalk and Sam Waldron” celebrates art and activism. Finally, Karen Laudon’s “Rupture” is being held over from fall.

× Expand courtesy Bigtooth Bigtooth on stage at the Harmony. Bigtooth

Bigtooth, Tuesday, Feb. 25, Harmony Bar, 6:30 p.m.: Before coming together in Bigtooth , the five members — Trent Cuthbert, mandolin; Michael Falk, banjo; Paul Kienitz, fiddle; Claire Kannapell, bass; and Starr Moss, guitar — have a long history of picking in notable bands (Squirrel Gravy, Old Oaks and Henhouse Prowlers are only a few examples). Thus, it’s more than fitting for them to tackle the work of one of the all-time all-star ensembles, the Bluegrass Album Band, which despite that generic name included ringers such as Tony Rice and Doyle Lawson. Bigtooth will play the first Bluegrass Album in its entirety as part of their regular fourth Tuesday residency at the Harmony.

× Expand Peter Rodgers/Daniel Welch Greg Zelek (left) and Limmie Pulliam. Greg Zelek (left) and Limmie Pulliam.

Limmie Pulliam + Greg Zelek, Tuesday, Feb. 25, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Tenor Limmie Pulliam has made some milestone performance debuts in the last few years, including the Metropolitan Opera (Aida) and at Carnegie Hall in New York City. He also quickly became a favorite of Madison audiences with acclaimed Madison Opera (Tosca) and Madison Symphony Orchestra performances in 2023. Pulliam is back to join Greg Zelek for the MSO’s Concert Organ Series, with a program revisiting an aria from Tosca as well as music by Giuseppe Verdi, Andraé Crouch and more. Tickets at overture.org .

Midwest Print Showcase, Feb. 26-March 4, Common Wealth Gallery; reception Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: The Midwest Print Showcase will feature a selection of works by 17 artists, many with a connection to UW-Madison (including lecturer and Isthmus cover illustrator Mitchell Volk and master’s degree candidate Nika McKagen). Screenprint, etching, woodcuts and other methods will be highlighted. A reception on Feb. 28 features refreshments, door prizes and the announcement of award winners at 7:15 p.m. Regular gallery hours are 5-8:30 p.m., Feb. 26-March 4; more info at midwestprint.carrd.co .

SOULful Joy, through Feb. 28, Madison College Gallery: The exhibition “SOULful Joy” features work by 14 artists celebrating Black culture and history as part of Black History Month. The exhibition also is an annual event honoring the memory of Dzigbodi Akyea, an academic advisor at Madison College for nearly two decades; it’s hosted by the Sisters of Unity and Leadership (SOUL) Affinity Group and Division of College Culture and Climate. The exhibit continues through Feb. 28.

× Expand courtesy Kino Lorber Chet Baker and cigarette in a convertible. Chet Baker in "Let's Get Lost."

MMoCA Cinema, Wednesdays, through Feb. 26, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 7 p.m.: These days in Madison, we often only have one shot to see non-blockbuster movies on the big screen. For its winter MMoCA Cinema series, the museum ups the ante by offering four films not currently streaming, either. The series wraps on Feb. 26 with a screening of Let’s Get Lost, an Oscar-nominated documentary about singer/trumpeter Chet Baker. Find more info at mmoca.org .

Musa al-Gharbi, Thursday, Feb. 27, Elvehjem Building-Room L150, 5 p.m.: The Humanities without Boundaries series these days seems to be ever-more-ironically named, as the humanities are encountering nothing but boundaries. This Wisconsin Center for the Humanities event, presented in conjunction with the Havens Wright Center for Social Justice, features Musa al-Gharbi speaking on topics covered in his first book, We Have Never Been Woke: The Cultural Contradictions of a New Elite. al-Gharbi, a sociologist and assistant professor at Stony Brook University, rejects the concept of “woke” and suggests the supposedly woke use “the language of social justice to gain more power and status — without helping the marginalized and disadvantaged.” More info at humanities.wisc.edu .

× Expand Miranda Loud A close-up of Sarah Brailey. Sarah Brailey

In Her Voice, Thursday, Feb. 27, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: LunART's woman-centric chamber music series is back with a program featuring Grammy Award-winning soprano and Wisconsin native Sarah Brailey. The focus is on living women composers who are so key to 21st century music. The violinists Kangwon Lee Kim and Dawn Dongeun Wohn, violist Marie Pauls, and cellist Lindsey Crabb join Brailey for "The Light Blurred by the Stars" by Eliza Brown, "Nocturne pour Caline" by Danae Xanthe Vlassee, "By and By" from Caroline Shaw, and more. Brailey has sung everything from Handel to John Zorn. Tickets at lunartfestival.org .

× Expand Benjamin Barlow Cast members rehearse for "Greco-Roman Myths & Mischief: Four Epic Escapades," SBR Theater, 2025. Cast members rehearse for "Greco-Roman Myths & Mischief: Four Epic Escapades," SBR Theater, 2025.

Greco-Roman Myths and Mischief: Four Epic Escapades: Feb. 21-March 1, Bartell Theatre: Our understanding of what makes a juicy drama stems from the Greeks and Romans, who created the western artistic tradition out of stories passed down orally. The modus operandi was to write a cycle of tragic plays, capped off with a comedy/farce. Here, Madison playwright Nick Schweitzer plays with the form with Four Epic Escapades, which are: “Touched by the Gods, or Venus in Chains;” “A Song of Troy;” “Helen of Troy, Pretext for War;” and “Orestes in the Underworld.” There is nothing like a little catharsis with some hearty guffaws for dessert. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Company, through March 2, Overture-Playhouse: With music by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, Company has found a new audience with each succeeding generation of theatergoers, including Broadway revivals in the 1990s, 2000s and 2020s. Four Seasons Theatre presents a Madison revival of this musical musing on relationships which features among its cast members three sets of real life couples. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Nora Murphy Mirror images of Marcus Truschinski. Marcus Truschinski in "A Number," Two Crows Theatre Company, 2025.

A Number, through March 2, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Two Crows is the small but mighty theater company that works the winter season in Spring Green, to excellent effect. Its second production of this season is the psychological thriller A Number by Caryl Churchill, starring APT Core Company members Marcus Truschinski and David Daniel. Two Crows is branching out into a new venue, APT’s Touchstone Theatre, which should prove an intimate setting for the heady sci-fi-inflected plot revolving around human cloning and father/son dynamics. Shows are at 7:30 p.m.Thursdays and Fridays, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Find more info and tickets at twocrowstheatrecompany.org .