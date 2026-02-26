× Expand Shawn Harper Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s 'Regeneration' concert on Feb. 27 includes a collaboration with Kanopy Dance Company. Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s 'Regeneration' concert on Feb. 27 includes a collaboration with Kanopy Dance Company.

Shemekia Copeland, Thursday, Feb. 26, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: The Chicago Tribune called Shemekia Copeland “the greatest female blues vocalist working today.” Her newest album, Blame It on Eve, is powered by Will Kimbrough’s production as well as an incredible array of artists who joined the project including dobro master Jerry Douglas and Alejandro Escovedo. Born in the late ‘70s and raised in Harlem, Copeland began her performance career at eight when she joined her father, blues man Johnny Copeland, onstage at the Cotton Club. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Expand Bean Nickerson The three members of Sword II. Sword II

Sword II, Thursday, Feb. 26, UW Memorial Union-Rathskeller, 7 p.m.: Atlanta trio Sword II is on tour behind their sophomore album, Electric Hour, released in November. The album finds the band harnessing what they learned in the noisier experiments of their earlier work and distilling it into a set of songs that shows their growth as writers and arrangers. Their songs are no less intense while growing catchier and at times quieter than in the past. With atmospheric Madison rockers DDDDangit.

through March 8, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: After the recent stretch of frigid temperatures, many may be thinking of escaping to somewhere warm. A retreat right here in town is Olbrich Gardens' Bolz Conservatory, with the annual “Orchid Escape” display through March 8. Along with a multitude of beautiful orchids, this year’s event includes a focus on insects that are part of the plants' ecosystem. Tickets for timed entry are required, and available at olbrich.org. cullud wattah, Feb. 26-March 8, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: This is a significant play from UW-Madison and First Wave alumna Erika Dickerson-Despenza, dramatizing the mid-2010s water crisis in Flint, Michigan, that shocked the nation. When the city began drawing water from the Flint River without proper treatment, lead from old pipes began poisoning the population. The play centers on one family’s intersection with protest, trust and community, themes still highly relevant today. University Theatre performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m. March 7. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

Expand Vito Lorusso Dancers with Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Thursday, Feb. 26, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: If you don’t come for the pointe, you’re literally missing the point. For more than 50 years, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo has proven that the funniest way to subvert classical ballet is to master it first. “The Trocks” bring deliberate, highly trained chaos: an all-male troupe in tutus and toe shoes, sending up ballet’s most serious tropes with slapstick timing and staggering skill. Tickets at overture.org.

Expand released by A24 Matthew Maher, left, and Daniel Zolghadri in a scene from 'Funny Pages.' Matthew Maher, left, and Daniel Zolghadri in a scene from 'Funny Pages.'

Owen Kline Presents, Feb. 27-March 1, UW Cinematheque: Owen Kline’s directorial debut, Funny Pages, is a coming-of-age story about a teen who wants to grow up to be a comic book artist; Film Comment reviewer Dash Shaw called it a throwback to '90s comix culture but “visually compelling” for its comic-like look. Kline will visit Madison to screen his own 35mm print of the film (7 p.m., Feb. 27), along with curating a program of nine other screenings during the weekend. Among the delights are a newly restored print of Who Killed Teddy Bear? starring the always interesting Sal Mineo as a stalker (4:45 p.m., Feb. 28), and The Fool Killer, a little-seen 1965 AIP vehicle for Anthony Perkins (noon, Feb. 28). Find the full schedule at cinema.wisc.edu.

Expand Steve Noll Raven Jensen, left, and Sara Beth Hahner in 'Midwestern Goodbyes.' Raven Jensen, left, and Sara Beth Hahner in 'Midwestern Goodbyes,' Madison College Performing Arts, 2026.

Midwestern Goodbyes, through March 1, Madison College-Truax Studio Theater: Madison College Performing Arts joins the World Premiere Wisconsin schedule with this entry written by alumnus Charly Sparks. Midwestern Goodbyes looks at a moment in the afterlife of Sloane, a recently deceased young woman who visits her own funeral — an event organized by her very different mother, and that doesn’t much reflect Sloane's life. It’s a heavy theme given a comedy edge. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu.

Expand Mettie Ostrowski Peaches Christ, left, and Mink Stole. Peaches Christ, left, and Mink Stole.

Mink Stole + Peaches Christ, Friday, Feb. 27, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Mink Stole is perhaps best known as part of the repertory cast employed by filmmaker John Waters across the decades, but beyond the Waters universe she has a diverse filmography in both underground and mainstream film and TV. That includes the 2010 film All About Evil, directed by Joshua Grannell — aka drag superstar Peaches Christ. In recent years the duo have hit the road with a cabaret show, “Idol Worship,” and it’s finally making its way to Madison. Mixing stories, film clips, songs and more, it’s a paean to the intersection of cult cinema history and queer culture, and should be a whole lot of fun. The evening also includes a performance by Madison drag artist Kayos Lynn Mirage. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

Expand Andrew Abrams A rehearsal for Capital City Theatre's 'Between the Acts' concert. A rehearsal for Capital City Theatre's 'Between the Acts' concert.

Between the Acts, Feb. 28-March 1, Middleton-Cross Plains Performing Arts Center: Musical theater often is marketed as spectacle, but its roots are deeply classical: “Between the Acts,” from Capital City Theatre, leans all the way into that. The program brings a full 60-piece orchestra, choir and soloists for a night built on composers who know how to write for scale, including George Gershwin and John Williams. An intriguing wild card is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Requiem — rarely programmed, unexpectedly serious, and a reminder that the guy behind the megahits can write with real symphonic weight. If you’re into the feeling that the room itself is vibrating a little, this is your weekend. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 2 p.m. on March 1; tickets at capitalcitytheatre.org.

