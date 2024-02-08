What to do in Madison this weekend: Railroad Earth, 'The Meeting' and more Isthmus Picks

Winter Carnival, through Feb. 10, UW Memorial Union: The annual Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival is back for four days of fun, mostly in the great outdoors, and mostly free. New this year are a pair of video game competitions (both 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 9) featuring Mario, Sonic and movement-based gaming. Many other land-based activities are taking place, but on-ice traditions such as a pond hockey tournament, ice fishing derby and open skating sessions are canceled due to thin ice on Lake Mendota (and Lady Liberty will move to Library Mall). Some activities require a ticket or reservations; find schedule updates and registration links at union.wisc.edu/wintercarnival .

× Expand courtesy Music Box Films Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Rebecca Marder in "The Crime is Mine." Nadia Tereszkiewicz and Rebecca Marder in "The Crime is Mine."

The Crime is Mine, Thursday, Feb. 8, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: This 2023 release in French (with English subtitles) is set in 1930s Paris. A young would-be starlet is accused of murdering a producer who was more than a little handsy. She’s acquitted and even lauded for the act until someone else claims to be the real killer. Inspired by American screwball comedies of the 1930s, the film has both nostalgia and #metoo currency. Free. A Madison premiere, courtesy UW Cinematheque .

Schumann Quartet, Thursday, Feb. 8, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: This string quartet of German natives is not named for the Romantic-era composer, but for the three Schumann brothers, Erik, Ken and Mark, since 2022 joined by Veit Hertenstein. For this concert they will play string quartets by Beethoven (No. 12), Mozart (No. 18), and Leoš Janáček (the Kreutzer Sonata). Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Ross Zentner Marcus Truschinski and Emily Glick (plus Sam Taylor, piano, and Brian Grimm, cello) in "The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk." Marcus Truschinski and Emily Glick (plus Sam Taylor, piano, and Brian Grimm, cello) in "The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk," Forward Theater, 2023.

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, through Feb. 11, Overture Center-Playhouse: A klezmer musical and a charming romantic fantasy, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk is based on the life of Marc Chagall and his wife, Bella Rosenfeld Chagall. The arts (painting, dancing, music) are, in a sense, the star of the show. But the couple, living through the anti-Semitism and wars of the early 20th century, ground the play in reality — even while their imaginations are at full sway. Read Anya van Wagtendonk’s review here . This Forward Theater production shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 10. Remaining seats are very limited, so don't wait on tickets at overture.org .

Plack Blague, Thursday, Feb. 8, Crucible, 8 p.m.: The Anti/Social series at Crucible has a dark dance party for the ages this time around with the first Madison appearance of Plack Blague . The Nebraska leather artist has been pumping up dancers with relentless beats for a couple decades now, so it’s a set that’s well overdue. But that’s not all: The evening also features a set from daddybear (aka Matt Fanale), whose November EP, I Am Alien , features more danceable and hypnotic collaborations with grabyourface. And I.X.XI presents the darkest dance music of the evening, celebrating the January release of the album Not Enough to Survive .

Nick Petrie, Friday, Feb. 9, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Award-winning Milwaukee-based author Nick Petrie will discuss the publication of his eighth Peter Ash thriller, The Price You Pay, in which the veteran of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan is pulled into the criminal underworld (during a blizzard, no less) with his best friend, Peter Lewis. They learn that someone has stolen notebooks full of incriminating secrets about Lewis’s long-ago crimes that now jeopardize his family. Petrie will be joined by another award-winning Milwaukee author, Erica Ruth Neubauer, whose latest title in the Jane Wunderly mystery series, Secrets of a Scottish Isle, will hit shelves in March. This is a free event and RSVPs are encouraged; it also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast. Find info at mysterytomebooks.com .

× Expand Jeff Alexander The band Kikeh Mato. Kikeh Mato

Kikeh Mato, Friday, Feb. 9, Olbrich Gardens, 6 p.m.: Kikeh Mato plays Afro-pop, and while the band will create music in any clime, it’s super fun to hear the melodic tunes in the steamy hot environs of the Bolz Conservatory. Mandjou Mara, a griot (praise singer) and master drummer, has an additional seven-member band; the conservatory has orchids — perched among the foliage for Olbrich’s Orchid Escape (through March 3). Prepare to use the coat check. Tickets at olbrich.org .

Barefoot in the Park, through Feb. 11, Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie: Neil Simon’s reign on Broadway in the 1960s and ’70s is unparalleled. His character-driven comedies are precursors to Seinfeld in their focus on New Yorkers’ loveable quirks. Barefoot in the Park is a look at newlyweds, negotiating the path from truly “the honeymoon period” to coping with the slings and arrows of everyday life. Sun Prairie Civic Theatre stages the “opposites attract” classic at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 2-10, and 2 p.m., Feb. 11. Tickets at sunprairiecivictheatre.com .

Mother Courage and Her Children, Feb. 9-24, Bartell Theatre: Strollers Theatre goes big with this production of Bertolt Brecht’s classic (translation by the great David Hare) which, sadly and inevitably, remains timely. A woman struggles to keep her family fed during the Thirty Years' War; Mother Courage and Her Children elucidates the many compromises people make to survive hard and violent times. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (2 p.m. on Feb. 24) and at 2 p.m. Sundays; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand courtesy Forefront Media The band Wolves of Glendale. Wolves of Glendale (from left): Eric Jackowitz, Ethan Edenburg and Tom McGovern.

Wolves of Glendale, Friday, Feb. 9, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Individually, Eric Jackowitz, Ethan Edenburg and Tom McGovern have extensive experience as entertainers: podcasting, studio work/touring as support players, songwriting, acting/directing and more. As Wolves of Glendale they put all that experience into gleefully over-the-top satires of modern rock. They are such slick players and singers it would be easy to mistake their songs as the straight article until you start paying attention to the lyrics. They're on tour behind the release of their self-titled debut album in January. With Seasaw. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Doed Koecks, Feb. 9-March 2, Broom Street Theater: From a mysterious diary found in the basement of a small town Wisconsin library, to the 17th century practice of “sin eating” (baking sins into cakes and eating them to take them off the slate of the deceased), this Broom Street Theater production by the playwright Coleman is intriguing. As depicted in Doed Koecks, the revival of sin eating ends up creating a global megachurch. All shows at 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday; advance tickets at eventbrite.com .

Cajun Strangers, Friday, Feb. 9, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: If you’re going to start Mardi Gras a few days early you may as well party with the state’s most authentic Cajun band. The Cajun Strangers have been students of southwest Louisiana dance music for 20 years, and led by Tom “Big Nick” Nickel on accordion they’ll have people two-stepping from the very first number. They also hold court for Fat Tuesday with a pair of shows, early (5:30 p.m.) at Full Mile in Sun Prairie and late (10 p.m.) at Mickey's Tavern.

× Expand Stephanie Natale Cast members of "Life Doesn't Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty." "Life Doesn't Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty," Children's Theater of Madison, 2024.

Life Doesn't Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty, through Feb. 18, Madison Youth Arts: This new play, written, directed and choreographed by multi-disciplinary artist Paige Hernandez, is based on a poem from Maya Angelou. The action (inspired by real kids) concerns four young persons who learn to conquer their fears. Music is by Kris Funn; choreography by Hernandez. Life Doesn't Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty was co-commissioned by Children’s Theater of Madison, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, Dallas Children’s Theater, and The Rose Theater of Omaha. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Shows are at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 3-18. More info and tickets at overture.org .

Chili Cook-off, Saturday, Feb. 10, The Boneyard, 1-4 p.m.: For The Boneyard’s entry in the February round of chili-related events, brewers and distillers are creating the chili; entries are from locals like Working Draft Beer, Doundrins Distilling and Lake Louie Brewing, and regional brewers including Lakefront, 3 Sheeps and Lagunitas. Proceeds for the day will be donated to a local family battling Marshall-Smith syndrome. Advance tickets are required at eventbrite.com ; it’s recommended to leave the doggos at home this time around.

× Expand courtesy Madison College Talen Marshall (left) and William Toney in "The Meeting." Talen Marshall (left) and William Toney in "The Meeting," Nobleman Theater, 2023.

The Meeting, Saturday, Feb. 10, Madison College Truax-Mitby Theater, 2 and 7 p.m.: As part of Black History Month, Madison College’s Division of College Culture and Climate is presenting The Meeting, a play by Jeff Stetson about an imaginary meeting between Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Brought to life by the Nobleman Theater Troupe, a traveling performance art company from Milwaukee, and directed by UW First Wave alumnus Denzel Taylor, each performance will be followed by a discussion with community leaders and the play’s cast. It’s free but tickets are required: madisoncollege.edu .

Tim Grimm, Saturday, Feb. 10, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Singer-songwriter Tim Grimm is renowned for his storytelling, and it’s easy to hear why in evocative and personal songs such as “New Boots,” on the 2013 album The Little In-Between. A warm and oak-tough vocal style adds much to the effect of his songs. Tickets for this Madison Folk Music Society concert can be found at tickettailor.com.

× Expand Liina Raud Railroad Earth in a theater. Railroad Earth

Railroad Earth, Saturday, Feb. 10, Majestic, 8 p.m.: For more than 20 years, New Jersey’s Railroad Earth (named after a Jack Kerouac poem, of course) has blazed a musical path that combines elements of progressive bluegrass, folk, rock, country, jazz and Americana into an intoxicating sound that will warm your heart and stir your soul. Lead vocalist and acoustic guitarist Todd Sheaffer’s lived-in vocals evoke Jerry Garcia, but this seven-piece band defies any easy categorization beyond “damn good music.” Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Kiéla Adira Kiéla Adira and a mic. Kiéla Adira

Kiéla Adira Quartet, Saturday, Feb. 10, Cafe Coda, 8 p.m.: 2023 was a big year for Chicago-based singer and songwriter Kiéla Adira; a feature spot on Clusterfunk, a Ric Wilson, Chromeo and A-Trak collaborative album; the release of her debut EP, Growth, in August; and second EP in November, Fool’s Croon . Her latest is a stunner, effortlessly blending R&B, jazz, and even a bit of modern pop and rap, all topped by Adira’s big, expressive voice. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

Puppy Bowl Watch Party, Sunday, Feb. 11, Bierock, noon: With both the surprising Packers and the long-suffering Lions knocked out of the running for the NFL championship, the marquee matchup of Feb. 11 is the Discovery Channel’s Puppy Bowl XX. Bierock is hosting a watch party which doubles as a fundraiser for the Dane County Humane Society, with 10% of the day’s sales donated (including through that football matchup later in the day). Pregame at noon, PB XX at 1 p.m.

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sundays, through March 10, Arts + Literature Lab, 2 p.m.: This ongoing Sunday series of poetry boasts many of Madison’s big names in verse, here for this year’s festive theme of “Under the Big Top.” Next up on Feb. 11 is a sub-theme of “Just Clowning Around” with readers Amanda Reavey, Heather Swan, the legendary Rusty Russell, B. D. Vess, the multi-talented Katrin Talbot and Sara Parrell. See the full schedule for the rest of the season at artlitlab.org and mark your calendar for Isthmus contributor Charles Payne’s star turn on March 3.