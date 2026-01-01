× Expand courtesy Ruin Dweller Ruin Dweller among ruins. Ruin Dweller

A Celebration for Brian Jansen, Friday, Jan. 2, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: Brian Jansen, who died in October, was a familiar east-side presence as owner of Capitol City Tattoo and music scene supporter (and performer, as lead singer of Inspector 12). This concert brings together a lineup you can bet would have made Jansen smile: AC/DC tribute The Bon Squad, doomsters Ruin Dweller, punk heroes Dogsblood (get the second press of their blistering 2025 7-inch before it’s gone), recently reunited Pyroklast, and oi-sters Old Salt.

Arts and Literature Laboratory exhibits, Jan. 2-Feb. 20, ALL; reception Jan. 10, 5-7 p.m.: ALL is chock-a-block full for its 2026 gallery debut. A Roundhouse Studios exhibit showcases the artists working at these Commercial Avenue studios, a project spearheaded by none other than ALL. It’s a wide-ranging visual feast, with prints, paintings, fiber arts and installations; 25 + artists are represented. “Diastole and Systole: The Pulse of Life,” a collab from Madison artists Richie Morales (paintings) and Beth Racette (acrylic ink paintings, sculpture and installation) looks at the opposing forces in our work and highlights the need for balance and harmony. Madison’s Randall Berndt is publishing a retrospective book of his work, Stories: Words & Images. The book launch (with images from the book displayed) is Jan. 17 from 3-5 p.m.; a reception for all the exhibits is Jan. 10, 5-7 p.m.

James “Murr” Murray, Jan. 2-3, Comedy on State: There was a time when the hidden-camera reality TV show Impractical Jokers was one of cable’s most talked-about comedy shows. The buzz has died down, but the show is still going strong 12 seasons in. When he’s not filming hilarious improv skits with his lifelong buddies, Sal, Joe and Q, James “Murr” Murray — arguably the show’s most likable star — keeps busy with several other projects. One of them is an interactive standup routine (which also features never-before-seen Impractical Jokers clips from his personal stash) that he’s bringing to Madison. Heading into Murray's weekend stand, remaining tickets were limited; shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 4:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

× Expand provided by James Watrous Gallery 'The Wu Dan Answers the Call,' by Warren King, 2019, left; 'Music History,' by Añamarié Edwards, 2025. 'The Wu Dan Answers the Call,' by Warren King, 2019, left; 'Music History,' by Añamarié Edwards, 2025.

Añamarié Edwards + Warren King, through Jan. 11, Watrous Gallery: Head up to the third floor of the Overture Center for this fall-into-winter paired exhibit from two Milwaukee artists. Añamarié Edwards' “The Home of Joy” delves into what joy might look like for Black and brown communities, in paint and mixed media. Warren King’s “Homecoming” showcases his abstracted cardboard sculptures (mostly of human figures) that are influenced by the Chinese tradition of lacquerware. Regular gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Trioda, Friday, Jan. 2, COPA, Fitchburg, 7 p.m.: Not ready to let go of the Christmas spirit? Ukrainian ensemble Trioda presents “Ukrainian Christmas: Songs and Carols,” a concert fundraiser for Help Heroes of Ukraine, a U.S.-based nonprofit aiding people enduring the continuing Russian attacks on the country. The venue describes Trioda’s music as “blending contemporary sound with deep-rooted Ukrainian musical traditions.” Tickets at zeffy.com.

Iconic: 20 Years of César Pelli’s MMoCA, through Jan. 4, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Architect César Pelli is renowned for skyline titans such as the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, but when Madison was planning the Overture Center and a redesigned art museum, it asked for something different: Design boldly while weaving in what was already here. His design for MMoCA, dominated by the glass-and-steel “Icon,” the triangular thrust into the State/Henry street corner, is now celebrating 20 years. A retrospective exhibition, “Iconic: 20 Years of César Pelli’s MMoCA,” brings sketches, models, photos, and behind-the-scenes context on how Pelli and local patrons imagined a civic arts campus for Madison.

× Expand Robbie Jeffers A close-up of Karl Denson. Karl Denson

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Saturday, Jan. 3, Majestic, 8 p.m.: An R&B/jazz Reese’s cup that’s more than the sum of its parts, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe is back on the road in 2026. Their latest album, Gnomes and Badgers from 2019, is self-described as “Denson's hard-grooving answer to these tragically divisive times.” Denson, a funky saxophonist who also plays flute and sings (though not, of course, at the same time) pulls in a cross section of jazz lovers. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

× Expand Kathy Clancy Participants during a past Model Railroad School event. Model Railroad School

Model Railroad School, Sunday, Jan. 4, Verona Senior Center, 1-4 p.m.: Sometimes the best way into a hobby is to have experienced participants show you the ropes. Here, the folks into model railroading will be conducting a crash course in creating the charming landscapes and towns where model trains run — arguably the more fun side of this pastime. Instruction will center on assembling models, painting and weathering, engine maintenance, creating scenery, layout, wiring and more. Those taking the “make and take” clinic will leave with a free freight car kit (while supplies last). The annual event is sponsored by the South Central Wisconsin Division (SCWD) of the National Model Railroad Association (NMRA) and is free for adults and kids accompanied by an adult. Dare we say it? All aboard! The Verona Senior Center is at 108 Paoli St.

Shared Horizon: New Editions, Jan. 6-Feb. 20, Tandem Press: A great new year’s resolution is to incorporate more visual art into your life. This beginning-of-the-year exhibit from Tandem Press features new editions and monoprints completed in its studio in 2025. Art is from Wisconsin-based Michelle Grabner, who gravitates to strong patterns; Brooklyn, New York-based Marie Lorenz, who draws inspiration from urban landscapes; L.A.-based Alison Saar, who often focuses on images of the African diaspora; Portland, Oregon-based Marie Watt, who interprets Seneca and other Indigenous images; and Madison-born and Minneapolis-based Dyani White Hawk, whose bold geometric works draw on Lakota and other Indigenous traditions.

Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin, Wednesday, Jan. 7, Zoom, 7 p.m.: CHEW (Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin) will gather virtually to start the new year, welcoming Kelly A. Spring, who studies SPAM. Not the junk email. The pink canned food. Spring is the author of SPAM: A Global History, and her talk, “The Five Misconceptions about SPAM (the Food)” may clear up enough of the negative perceptions surrounding the much maligned meat product to steer you away from those pricey sirloins. Or conversely, tip the scales to becoming vegan. Click here to join the talk on Jan. 7; passcode: 863382.

Cameron Spann Quartet, Wednesday, Jan. 7, Lucille, 8 p.m.: This month, the Wednesday night jazz series at Lucille is focused on combos led by drummers. Milwaukee’s Cameron Spann Quartet features drummer Spann, who also studies at Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Interpreting contemporary music through a progressive jazz filter is his jam. Lucille, one of the weirder shaped restaurants in town, is a good place for live music, as sound carries up the open triangle to the second floor balcony.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.