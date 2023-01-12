What to do in Madison this weekend: Madfest, Bob the Drag Queen and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Samantha Brown Media/American Public Television A person in the middle of the street with the Wisconsin Capitol in the background. Host Samantha Brown visited Madison for a 2023 episode of "Places to Love."

Places to Love, Thursday, Jan. 12, Garver Feed Mill, 7 p.m.: Watch the premiere of a Madison-focused episode of Samantha Brown's American Public Television show Places to Love (which airs on PBS stations nationwide) in one of the places she loves, Garver Feed Mill (and tenant Kosa Spa). Other highlights are the Mustard Museum, the Unitarian Meeting House, and a spotlight on curling.

Bob the Drag Queen, Jan. 12-14, Comedy on State: Non-binary comic and actor Caldwell Tidicue is Bob the Drag Queen — known as the season 8 America’s Next Drag Superstar on RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the HBO series We’re Here, Bob and two other former Drag Race contestants travel to small towns across the country and enlist inhabitants to participate in a one-night-only drag performance; the third season was released at the end of 2022. Join Bob for an unforgettable night of comedy and drag. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 12; and 7:30 and 10 p.m., Jan. 13-14.

× Expand courtesy Third Coast Bluegrass A five-piece string band with instruments. Third Coast Bluegrass

Third Coast Bluegrass, Thursday, Jan. 12, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Don't let places like West Virginia and Kentucky corner the market on bluegrass. The members of Third Coast Bluegrass have deep roots in the Great Lakes bluegrass scene, which goes back decades. It's traditional bluegrass with both covers and originals and presented as part of the Sugar Maple Concert Series; tickets here .

Rempis-Johnson-Heinemann-Cunningham, Friday, Jan. 13, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: This quartet of players first came together for an August 2021 BlueStem Jazz concert, and the collaboration has continued to develop since then. The lineup features Chicago saxophonist Dave Rempis and Milwaukee trumpeter Russ Johnson joined by the rhythm section of Madison bassist Jakob Heinemann and Chicago drummer Jeremy Cunningham (a frequent Rempis collaborator) — all able improvisors and bandleaders in their own right. Tickets here .

× Expand Rob Steffen Photography The members of Rare Element on a couch. Rare Element

Wisconsin Funk Fest, Friday, Jan. 13, Majestic, 8 p.m.: A highlight of the 2023 Wisconsin Fests (which continue Jan. 13-14 at High Noon, Majestic and The Sylvee) is this year's funk showcase. Headliner Mama Digdown's makes a funky noise to be sure; however, people who flock to their hard-partying shows come for the second line, New Orleans parade music the group has performed — and mastered — over three decades together. People who know the horn-driven funk of Madison’s Rare Element often come just to hear Todd Phipps whup-up on the Hammond B3. Also this night, hippie jam meets jazz fusion in Madison ensemble WURK.

Group Photography Exhibition, through Feb. 3, State Line Distillery: Photographers David Austin, Cori Keady, John Ladwig, Alex Grant, Todd Maughan, Rob Stebler, Miguel Vega and Cory Peterson are all Shopbop employees who have banded together to show their own creative work at a watering hole near their place of employ. Now that's teamwork-building.

× Expand courtesy The Whiskey Farm Seven-piece band The Whiskey Farm in front of a floral mural The Whiskey Farm

The Whiskey Farm + Sean Michael Dargan, Saturday, Jan. 14, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The Whiskey Farm harvested a pair of 2022 Madison Area Music Awards (MAMAs) for Folk Performer of the Year and Best Folk/Americana Song for “Sunflowers” — the leadoff track from the group’s breezy, summery album, Over the Green Hills — and will bring its warm and vibrant sound to heat up a chilly mid-January. Ditto for opener Sean Michael Dargan. The Madison singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist (Guitars! Bagpipes!) never disappoints, whether he’s covering The Beatles or The Cure, playing Irish songs with The Kissers, or flying solo as simply SMD. Make plans ASAP to attend this one.

David Spade, Saturday, Jan. 14, Overture Hall, 8 p.m.: David Spade's persona of the sarcastic know-it-all hasn't changed much over the years, but he definitely knows how to play it. Spade broke out of a talented Saturday Night Live cast in the early '90s that included Madison native and Spade buddy-film partner Chris Farley. His recent Netflix special Nothing Personal shows Spade realizes he is pushing 60; aging provides an unexpected treasure trove of material.

× Expand markhayward.net Mark Hayward

Madfest Juggling Extravaganza, Saturday, Jan. 14, Barrymore Theatre, 7 p.m.: This annual variety show fills the Barrymore every year ( advance tickets here ) with jugglers who tend to do more than just juggle, from comedy to performance art. This year's lineup includes Scotty & Trink, Galen Harp, Mark Fiore and Luther Bangert, joined by Forward! Marching Band, Fox Valley Fire Arts, and yo-yo whiz Mark Hayward again as emcee. It's presented by Madison Area Jugglers as part of the Madfest Juggling Festival, with all invited to try out various skills at open sessions Jan. 13-15 at Madison Circus Space or O'Keeffe Middle School. Find the full schedule at madjugglers.com .

The Dead Johnnys, Saturday, Jan. 14, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: “Anti-Facist, anti-violence, anti-racist, pro-creative” was the Clash’s motto. The British punk pioneers are served rowdy and semi-regular tributes by this four-piece from Madison. The Dead Johnnys will blend in a few songs from other punk bands but mostly channel the fury and passion of Joe Strummer and company. With surf punks The Gübers.

Nick Brown Band, Saturday, Jan. 14, Crystal Corner Bar, 9 p.m.: A bit of country, a bit of rock, and a way with a story are the tools of the trade for singer-songwriter Nick Brown . A pair of singles were released on Brown's website back in 2021, so keep an ear peeled for new songs at this show — one of the quintet's first back in clubland since the pandemic. Astute concertgoers will also spot Brown playing bass for Murder of Crowes, an ace Black Crowes tribute band fronted by musical secret weapon Chad Ovshak. Closing the night is another tribute act, of sorts: LCD Lingsystem, which features jam-synth-rock masters The Earthlings cross-pollinating LCD Soundsystem music with their own.

× Expand courtesy SpaceSkull A grooup fo hooded and masked individuals with sword and SOLO cup. SpaceSkull

Zipper + SpaceSkull + Flying Fuzz + hail alien, Saturday, Jan. 14, Mickey's Tavern, 10 p.m.: If you're looking for heavy sounds with an eclectic edge this is your show of the weekend. Madison is represented by Zipper, a prolific duo whose releases range from thrash to bluesy rock to psychy indie jams; and Flying Fuzz , who play straight-up old-school metal and in 2022 released a pair of EPs, the limited cassette versions of which will be available at the show. On a weekend tour from Detroit are SpaceSkull , who play grinding, garagey songs in a jocularly violent universe of their own; and hail alien, who will play something trippy .

Every Story Counts, Sunday, Jan. 15, Barnes & Noble-West Towne, 2 p.m.: Write it down! Our current mania for documenting every moment with phone photos is a memory-jogger, for sure, but that only goes so far. Guided autobiography instructor Sarah White will give tips on how to start writing your life story at this free talk. She will be joined by Madison writers Joshua Feyen and Cam French, two of White's students, reading from their work featured in the 2022 book Homeward! Personal Stories on the Search for Belonging.