× Expand courtesy Holly Rucker A close-up of Holly Rucker. Holly Rucker

Words with Nerds, Thursday, Jan. 16, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Cheshire Cat Comedy celebrates its 200th show with an edition of one of its most popular creations: Words with Nerds, which CCC describes as “like TED Talks, but way funnier.” That should be an easily-cleared bar with this lineup of speakers: David Fisher, a former Madison's Funniest Comic winner; Matthew Mandli, local comic and former winner of the Minnesota State Yo-Yo Championship; and Holly Rucker, a molecular biologist and Atlas Improv performer. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Al Falaschi + Tim Whalen, Thursday, Jan. 16, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Madison music fans know Al Falaschi (sax) and Tim Whalen (keys) as founders of longtime jazz-funk powerhouse Phat Phunktion. This concert will feature the duo stretching out in a bit different direction: tackling vocal jazz from the Great American Songbook, as well as some more modern pop such as Steely Dan (Falaschi is also a co-founder of the Dan tribute Steely Dane). Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand courtesy American Players Theatre A close-up of Nate Burger. Nate Burger

Harry Clarke, Jan. 16-26, Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green: Two Crows Theatre Company offers Spring Green’s vibrant artistic community more opportunity to experiment during APT’s off months. Its latest, Harry Clarke, is a one-man show starring APT core company member Nate Burger and directed by core member and Two Crows co-founder Marcus Truschinski. Harry, a Midwesterner, moves to New York where he ends up presenting himself as an Englishman. Read Andy Moore’s story about Two Crows' 2025 season here . Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at twocrowstheatrecompany.org .

The Stops, through Jan. 18, Bartell Theatre: The Stops is both the name of this musical (by Eric Lane Barnes and Drew Emery) and the group name of its protagonists — church organists Euglena, Ginny and Rose. The trio undertakes a tour to raise awareness of the plight of an organist and composer fired by his church for being gay. This production is the inaugural solo outing for Oh My Stars! Productions , a new Madison-area company dedicated to LGBTQ+ themes and scripted works featuring genderfluid casting. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16-17 and 2 pm on Jan. 18. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand courtesy Wave Chapelle Wave Chapelle on the mic. Wave Chapelle

Wisconsin Fest, Jan. 17 and 18, FPC venues: This year’s Wisconsin Fest lineup tightens the focus a bit, with five genre-themed showcases over three nights featuring a cross-section of Badger State favorites. Last weekend featured funk and metal; this weekend brings punk headlined by veterans Direct Hit! (Jan. 17, High Noon); hip-hop featuring rare Madison visits by Milwaukeeans King Kamonzi (of Kali Tribe) and Wave Chapelle (Jan. 18, High Noon); and bluegrass with returning headliner Horseshoes and Hand Grenades (Jan. 18, Sylvee). The series is sponsored by Isthmus; find the full lineups and tickets at fpc-live.com/wisconsin-fest-2025 .

Madison Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 17-19, Overture Hall: An all-Beethoven program opens with Leonore Overture No. 3 and closes with the composer’s second symphony. Those concert hall standards bookend a less-often-performed work, the Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano. Joining the Madison Symphony Orchestra for the “Triple Concerto” are violinist Gil Shaham, pianist Orli Shaham, and cellist Sterling Elliott. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17-18 and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 19; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Jessica Jensen The four members of Paul Dietrich's Elemental Quartet. Paul Dietrich's Elemental Quartet (from left): Devin Drobka, Matt Gold, Paul Dietrich, Brian Courage.

Paul Dietrich’s Elemental Quartet album release, Friday, Jan. 17, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Following two albums focused on works for large ensembles, composer and trumpet player Paul Dietrich features the Elemental Quartet on A Small Patch of Earth , released in December. The nine new compositions display a very simpatico band firing on all cylinders, such as on the startling and ear-catching “Confluence,” with meditative melody lines by Dietrich and guitarist Matt Gold floating over hyperactive rhythms from drummer Devin Drobka and bassist Brian Courage. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Zaid Patel LOVB Madison players on the court. LOVB Madison players on the court.

LOVB Madison, Jan. 17-18, UW Field House: There’s a new professional sports league in town: League One Volleyball (aka LOVB) launched this month, and Madison’s team makes its home debut this weekend. (The league also includes teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Omaha and Salt Lake City). Madison dropped its first match Jan. 10 on the road to Austin; next up the team takes on Salt Lake (8 p.m., Jan. 17) and Omaha (6 p.m., Jan. 18). Find tickets and more info at lovb.com .

× Expand courtesy Vacant Church The five members of the band Vacant Church by a backyard firepit. Vacant Church

Vacant Church + The Moonboot, Friday, Jan. 17, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Vacant Church fills the room with atmospheric folk rock that sounds like Beck and a (happier) Lou Reed on a double date. There’s also a little My Morning Jacket in their big, reverby sound. The group doesn’t play out a lot, making it somewhat of a hidden gem in town. The Moonboot supports with a similar psych-rock muse.

Clean Room album release, Friday, Jan. 17, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: If you’re thinking to yourself, “Didn’t Clean Room just release an album a few months back?” you are not imagining things. The rockers released Flying Low late last summer, and are flying high with a new LP for 2025, This Too Shall Thrash, featuring the first recordings by the trio’s new lineup. As always their new songs are catchy, delightfully off-kilter hard rock; LPs will be available at the show and at Flying Low Skateshop. With Celebrity Sighting, Night Freak.

N/A Day, Saturday, Jan. 18, Bur Oak, noon-4 p.m.: Now that researchers are reporting that alcohol is a factor in increasing the risk of developing some cancers, there’s likely to be more interest in going “dry” for January and beyond. This Dry January Beverage Festival is a fun way to learn what’s out there — admission gains you access to unlimited samples from more than 50 products with no alcohol, from kombucha and hop water to mocktails. Attendance is limited to 150 in two sessions: noon-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

I AM a Man: The Re-humanization of Black Men, through Feb. 28, Goodman South Madison Library: A visit to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis inspired Madison artist Sharon Bjyrd to curate “I AM a Man: The Re-humanization of Black Men.” As she writes in the exhibition description, “In this exhibit, I hope to reclaim the humanity denied to Black men, not only in moments of historic protest but in everyday life — whether through the devastating impact of systemic racism in policing, prisons, or the policies that enforced single motherhood.” Meet the artists and participate in art activities at community gatherings from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. More info at madisonbubbler.org .

Beer & Cheese Fest, Saturday, Jan. 18, Alliant Energy Center 2-6 p.m.: “Beer, Cheese and Beyond” is the theme of this year’s annual fest, with vendors including wineries, ciders, seltzers and NA fare. Still, beer is the heart of this festival, with pours of new and sometimes rare beers from more than 50 breweries, from old favorites but still niche players like Oliphant Brewing of Somerset, Wisconsin, to those seldom seen in these parts, like Fair Isle Brewing of Seattle. Entertainment includes music by Piano Fondue; VIP tickets allow for early entry at noon. (Beer & Cheese is no longer associated with Isthmus newspaper.) Tickets and info here .

× Expand Brenda Konkel Seaside Zoo at the High Noon Saloon. Seaside Zoo

Seaside Zoo, Saturdays, through Jan. 25, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Grateful Dead music is timeless but the sunshine and daydreams it conjures are perfect for the gray days ahead as the year grinds to a start. Deadheads and Dead-curious will be well cared for with the “Dead of Winter” residency during January at the Bur Oak. The music is well taken care of, too, as Madison’s Seaside Zoo plays it pretty or rowdy as the song demands, with colorful space jams that know when to come home; themes include recreations of shows from the year 1972 and an Alpine Valley date, and a night of 1960s and acoustic numbers…but you'll have to be there to know which night features which. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sundays, through Feb. 9, Arts & Literature Laboratory; Feb. 16-March 9, Cafe Coda, 2 p.m.: Eight afternoons of poetry, each featuring six or seven Wisconsin poets, and all before we even hit National Poetry Month (April, of course). In upcoming sessions look for Isthmus contributors Guy Thorvaldsen (Feb. 2), Charles Edward Payne (Feb. 9) and Margaret Benbow (March 9), along with many other familiar names including Rusty Russell, Katrin Talbot, Marilyn Annucci and Adam Gregory Pergament. Note: series continues at ALL through Feb. 9 and moves to Cafe Coda Feb. 16-March 9.

Eras Encore, Sunday, Jan. 19, High Noon Saloon, 2 p.m.: Are you in withdrawal from all the Eras Tour livestreams? Have you found yourself making Spotify playlists that represent the would-be Woodvale tracklist? Are you the Swiftie or has the Swiftie become you? Well drop everything now and head to this T.S. tribute by Eras Encore, an all-star Swift cover band featuring Marlo Darken (drums), Jenna Joanis (bass), Kelly Maxwell (keys and vocals), Beth Kille (guitar and backing vocals), Lesley Goff (vocals), and Olivia Dregne (keys and vocals). Good fun and you can pretend the High Noon is the Bluebird Cafe. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Drag Awards Cass Marie Domino at the 2023 Wisconsin Drag Awards. Cass Marie Domino at the 2023 Wisconsin Drag Awards.

Wisconsin Drag Awards, Sunday, Jan. 19, The Sylvee, 7 p.m.: Given unsettling, “day one” politics bubbling in Washington, there’s never been a better time to immerse in the joy of drag performance and celebrate those who practice it. The Wisconsin Drag Awards, hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze, showcases Wisconsin’s very best drag artists. Doors/red carpet starts at 5 p.m. (a Facebook Live event hosted by Kayos Lynn Mirage and Tenacious Eddie starts at 5:30 p.m.) and the showcase begins at 7 p.m. Find tickets at ticketmaster.com .