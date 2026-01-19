× Expand provided by Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition of Madison and Dane County A close-up of Marc Lamont Hill. Marc Lamont Hill

MLK Day Observances, Monday, Jan. 19, Capitol; noon; Overture Center, 5:15 p.m.: The theme of this year's state celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is “The Power of Unity,” a concept that is as timely as ever in 2026. Starting at noon in the Capitol Rotunda, host Jonathan Øverby welcomes journalist Ahmed Baba as the keynote speaker, along with the presentation of the 2026 MLK Heritage Awards, and music by the Victory Travelers, Brianna Ware-Boggs and Becca May Grant. It's broadcast live on Wisconsin Public Radio. The annual city-county celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day gets underway at 5:15 p.m. with a Freedom Songs Sing-Along. The program at 6 p.m. features the presentation of the 2026 MLK Humanitarian Awards, the MLK Community Choir, and a keynote by author and media commentator Marc Lamont Hill. Related events kick off with a free community dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 16 at UW Gordon Dining and Event Center; for more events honoring Dr. King, see mlkingcoalition.org.

Project Projection, Wednesday, Jan. 21, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: Mills Folly Microcinema’s recurring Project Projection series gives filmmakers in Dane County a showcase for short works of documentary, music video, experimental and animation that otherwise may rarely be seen on the big screen. It’s always an eclectic program. This month’s lineup includes a solo dance film (Protest Dance by Erica Pinigis), hand-drawn animation about a folkloric witch (Bucket House by Gregg Williard), a film featuring Madison artist Christina West (Liking This Angle (two by four) by Nicholas Wootton), a mini-film just shot after a Christmas party (12.20.2025 by Samuel Knopes and Tristan Buol), and many more.

× Expand Ebru Yildiz Neko Case and friend. Neko Case

Neko Case, Wednesday, Jan. 21, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: For fans of Neko Case, it was a long wait between albums from 2018’s Hell-On to 2025’s Neon Grey Midnight Green. But this slow-burn of a record was worth the wait; it’s melancholy and funny and abstract and beautiful. The songs may not include any of Case’s trademark bangers to draw the listener in immediately, but after a few spins to absorb what Case is up to, Neon Grey Midnight Green tilts quickly into favorite status. With Washington, D.C., rock mixers Des Demonas. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Peezy, Thursday, Jan. 22, The Annex, 7 p.m.: The latest album from Detroit emcee Peezy, Still Ghetto, is a tour de force of old school rap. No nonsense stripped down backing tracks keep the focus on Peezy’s streetlife dispatches, often joined by heavy duty guests (Big Sean, 42 Dugg, Rick Ross and others). With Wisconsin artists KD LilPhat and ABK CAPO, and from Florida comes VVS.Ty. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Sirāt, Thursday, Jan. 22, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: UW-Madison’s Cinematheque continues its recent practice of offering Madison premieres on Thursdays by opening the spring semester with the Jury Prize winner at Cannes in 2025. Sirāt follows a man and his son searching for a missing daughter/sister in the Moroccan desert…at a rave…with world war and/or something apocalyptic breaking out. NPR reviewer Justin Chang called it “a visually and sonically overwhelming experience;” it’s also on John Waters' year-end Top 10 list, which is all the recommendation we need.

12 Angry Jurors, Jan. 22-Feb. 1, Bartell Theatre: Yes, 12 Angry Jurors is basically the classic 12 Angry Men, but the jury is no longer 100% male — these 12 citizens are gender- and race-diverse. That can only ramp up the claustrophobic tension in the jury room, as one holdout in a murder trial keeps the verdict from being unanimous. Madison’s Oracular Studios brings the updated drama to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

× Expand courtesy Kovert Creative A close-up of John Mulaney. John Mulaney

John Mulaney, Jan. 22-24, Orpheum: John Mulaney’s straight-arrow appearance contrasts with his cool, sly, sarcastic, unflappable delivery — and, of course, with his now-public history with drugs, mayhem and infidelity. It’s all a potent cocktail of comedy. Mulaney rose to prominence as a writer at SNL; his standup timing is impeccable. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-23 and at 7 p.m. Jan. 24; tickets at madisonorpheum.com.

Before the Mountains of Madness, Jan. 22-Feb. 1, Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green: Two Crows' winter season launches with this two-actor horror-thriller about a fateful Antarctic adventure at the turn of the century. Before the Mountains of Madness was penned by APT veteran David Daniel, is directed by Two Crows founder Marcus Truschinski, and stars Nate Burger and Neil Brookshire. Truschinski likens the play to horror tales not unlike those by the master storyteller H.P. Lovecraft. An intentionally bare stage amps the imaginative stakes. Read Rebecca Jamieson’s preview of the Two Crows' season here. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at twocrowstheatrecompany.org.

