What to do in Madison this week: Raine Stern, Sex Ed Disco Dance Party, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Isthmus Media Group The entrance at the 2019 Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park.

Car-Free Holiday Fantasy in Lights Monday, Jan. 2, Olin Park, 4:30-8 p.m.: The popular annual drive-through light display by The Electric Group is open as usual through Jan. 1. But this year, they are collaborating with Madison Bikes to keep the lights on for one more night. And it's open only to walkers, bikers, wheelchairs, snowshoers...you get the idea. A social will take place from 3-5 p.m. at the Sheraton, with a group ride starting at 5 p.m.; the display is open from 4:30-8 p.m. Watch for updates on Facebook.

Immersive Van Gogh, through Feb. 20, Greenway Station: If you've ever wanted to just fall into a scene depicted in one of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings...this traveling presentation by Lighthouse Immersive is about as close as you can get. Spaces are transformed with large-scale projections of digitally recreated incarnations of Van Gogh's works. Purchase tickets for timed entry at vangoghmadison.com ; the experience is hosted at 1651 Deming Way, Middleton, in the Greenway Station retail center. The residency has been extended through Feb. 20.

× Expand Sharon Kilfoy An icy-looking art work. Detail of a work in the "Disintegrations" series by Sharon Kilfoy.

Sharon Kilfoy, through Feb. 12, The Circa Room: Sharon Kilfoy has long been a muralist, a teacher and a supporter of community art, as well as an artist herself. “Disintegrations,” a Buddhist-inspired exhibit of her recent mixed media work combining fabrics, paint and destruction, is at The Circa Room, 902 Williamson St., through Feb. 12.

Amy: A Biography of Amy Gannon book launch, Wednesday, Jan. 4, Garver Feed Mill, 6 p.m.: Amy Gannon and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, were killed in December 2019 when their tour helicopter on Kauai crashed after encountering atypical fog and treacherous weather. Gannon was an entrepreneur and co-founder of the Doyenne Group, a nonprofit that supports woman entrepreneurs. Madison novelist Susanna Daniel has written this biography of Gannon. There will be snacks and speakers. Register here to attend.

Raine Stern, Wednesday, Jan. 4, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Following a November 2021 farewell concert at the Barrymore, singer-songwriter-guitarist Raine Stern departed the Madison area for Los Angeles — where Stern and band were recently spotted playing a Halloween weekend show at the Viper Room. L.A. is a bit of a trip, though, so this hometown holiday season show is a welcome surprise. Check out some recent videos on YouTube . With an opening set by Marsden.

× Expand Audifax A painting hanging on a gallery wall. A work by Audifax.

Audifax, through March 9, Garver Feed Mill: Audifax , the current artist-in-residence for the Madison Public Library's Bubbler program, is a self-taught artist who creates murals/street art and other paintings as well as sculpture. View a sampling of Audifax's work in the exhibit “Centre,” featuring paintings and prints. More work will be added throughout December, and Audifax will be working on a sculpture in the space as well (with an unveiling planned as part of the next Femmestival on Feb. 19); it's on display at Garver Canvas through March 9.

Sex Ed Disco Dance Party, Thursday, Jan. 5, Crucible, 8 p.m.: It's an all-star lineup of DJs — Sarah Akawa, Millbot, Avalon, Coop There It Is and French Jessica — spinning at this fundraiser in support of local queer artist Gracie K Wallner, who is making a documentary about the importance of queer/inclusive sex ed, the history of why the topic hasn’t been taught, and who is championing it in the community and the world. In addition to the DJs, the event will feature free safer sex supplies, a costume contest, and more.

× Expand Bob Koch Three people on an improvised outdoor stage. The Back Issues

Bent Antenna + Back Issues + Jane Hobson, Thursday, Jan. 5, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: This show kicks off your weekend early with a combo platter of two rock bands made up of scene vets and a buzz-generating newcomer. Bent Antenna formed as a duo and upped the pop-rock action by expanding to a quartet, featuring members of The Delicate Delegate, Killdozer and Mae Rae. The Back Issues played their first show last summer, and is a trio with players drawn from Small Mediums, New Recruits and Rocket Bureau. Jane Hobson was a member of The Hobgoblins while at Oberlin College in Ohio, and is back in Madison leading an eponymous band and quickly building a following with an ever-growing catalog of lyrically direct modern rock songs.