Olbrich Gardens Public Meeting, Thursday, Jan. 22, Olbrich Gardens, noon and 6 p.m.: Olbrich Gardens, one of Madison’s crown jewels, is getting underway with its first master planning update in more than 20 years. The goals of the project, as described in a media release, are to “to address aging infrastructure, explore potential garden expansion, and envision Olbrich's future.” The first two sessions of a series of public workshops take place Jan. 22, with identical agendas at noon and 6 p.m. including an overview of the planning process, workshop stations, and a chance to provide input. Activities for kids will be available, and registration is requested at olbrich.org/future (where input can also be shared). Future sessions are scheduled for March 17 and May 20.

Peezy, Thursday, Jan. 22, The Annex, 7 p.m.: The latest album from Detroit emcee Peezy, Still Ghetto, is a tour de force of old school rap. No nonsense stripped down backing tracks keep the focus on Peezy’s streetlife dispatches, often joined by heavy duty guests (Big Sean, 42 Dugg, Rick Ross and others). With Soul Glo, Mula Mar, Funny $Money, KD LilPhat ABK CAPO, VVS.Ty, GG3 and DJ Terrence J. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Sirāt, Thursday, Jan. 22, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: UW-Madison’s Cinematheque continues its recent practice of offering Madison premieres on Thursdays by opening the spring semester with the Jury Prize winner at Cannes in 2025. Sirāt follows a man and his son searching for a missing daughter/sister in the Moroccan desert…at a rave…with world war and/or something apocalyptic breaking out. NPR reviewer Justin Chang called it “a visually and sonically overwhelming experience;” it’s also on John Waters' year-end Top 10 list, which is all the recommendation we need.

12 Angry Jurors, Jan. 22-Feb. 1, Bartell Theatre: Yes, 12 Angry Jurors is basically the classic 12 Angry Men, but the jury is no longer 100% male — these 12 citizens are gender- and race-diverse. That can only ramp up the claustrophobic tension in the jury room, as one holdout in a murder trial keeps the verdict from being unanimous. Madison’s Oracular Studios brings the updated drama to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

John Mulaney, Jan. 22-24, Orpheum: John Mulaney’s straight-arrow appearance contrasts with his cool, sly, sarcastic, unflappable delivery — and, of course, with his now-public history with drugs, mayhem and infidelity. It’s all a potent cocktail of comedy. Mulaney rose to prominence as a writer at SNL; his standup timing is impeccable. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-23 and at 7 p.m. Jan. 24; tickets at madisonorpheum.com.

Before the Mountains of Madness, Jan. 22-Feb. 1, Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green: Two Crows' winter season launches with this two-actor horror-thriller about a fateful Antarctic adventure at the turn of the century. Before the Mountains of Madness was penned by APT veteran David Daniel, is directed by Two Crows founder Marcus Truschinski, and stars Nate Burger and Neil Brookshire. Truschinski likens the play to horror tales not unlike those by the master storyteller H.P. Lovecraft. An intentionally bare stage amps the imaginative stakes. Read Rebecca Jamieson’s preview of the Two Crows' season here. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at twocrowstheatrecompany.org.

Madison Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 23-25, Overture Hall: The Madison Symphony’s late-January set brings guest conductor Kazem Abdullah to the podium and welcomes back pianist Christopher Taylor (stepping in for previously scheduled Yefim Bronfman). The program opens with Gabriela Lena Frank’s Escaramuza, a quick, kinetic burst inspired by Andean dance and Frank’s Peruvian heritage. Then comes Strauss’ Rosenkavalier suite, all wit and elegance with a grin underneath. After intermission, Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 takes over — big-boned, long-lined, and built for a soloist who can handle both thunder and tenderness. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-24 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25; tickets at overture.org.

Wisconsin Fests, Friday, Jan. 23, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Every January, The Sylvee, the Majestic and the High Noon Saloon team up to host a series of multi-genre Wisconsin Fests showcasing artists from around the state. There's just one showcase left on this winter's schedule: Wisconsin Punk Fest, featuring a stellar lineup of Madison area artists. Geoff Palmer, long a player in the independent punk scene, moved here from New Hampshire a few years back and assembled a crack local band; their most recent release is the 2025 EP Kodak Flash. Dogsblood has also been a frequent stage presence recently, and is garnering radio airplay with the excellent single "Distorted Reflections" / "Beat it Out." A pair of favorite trios round out the bill: We Should Have Been DJs and The Brash Menagerie. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Madison Early Music Festival, Jan. 23-25, UW Hamel Music Center + Chazen Museum of Art: After a few years off, the Madison Early Music Festival is back, and this is excellent news for anyone who loves the colors, quirks and craftsmanship of Baroque music. Verità Baroque takes center stage on opening night with a stormy, heartfelt program of Vivaldi, Telemann and Quantz, plus brand-new works written in conversation with the past. There’s also a gallery performance at the Chazen, a lecture-recital connecting Quantz to Schrödinger’s physics — early music folks have range — and a family concert that gives kids an actual on-ramp into this world. It all wraps with a student showcase and Baroque dance, reminding us early music isn't dusty, it’s alive, physical, and remarkably vibrant. Find the full schedule and tickets at memf.wisc.edu.

Door Creek Park Winter Celebration, Saturday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m.-noon, 7035 Littlemore Drive: The far east side has a big new park, nearly 160 acres with both developed amenities and woodsy trails. The city celebrates Door Creek Park with this ribbon cutting (happening inside) that highlights the park’s new winter features — a skating rink as well as a staffed pavilion for cross-country ski, snowshoe and ice skate rentals. For this party the equipment is free, 10:30 a.m.-noon, and free lessons for cross-country and snowhoeing will be offered by the Madison Nordic Ski Club. Food trucks will be onsite too: Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food, Runnin' on Empty comfort food, Tacos El Cucuy, and Tom's Travelin' Coffee. You might need some hot java, as the temps are predicted to be cooooold (outdoor activities may be adjusted depending on the severity of the weather; updates at cityofmadison.com).

Cheap Trick, Saturday, Jan. 24, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: They want you to want them — and clearly Madison does, as this concert sold out long before its original December date. Some bands fade into nostalgia; Cheap Trick never got the memo. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers from Rockford have been at it for 50 years and counting, still mixing pop with enough grit to keep it loud. For Gen Xers, this is a time machine straight back to At Budokan and late-night cassette rewinds of “Surrender.” For everyone else, it’s a reminder that these hooks — sly, sharp, and instantly singable — still hit. Expect the classics, plus cuts from their new studio album, All Washed Up. There may be some resale tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Joseph, Saturday, Jan. 24, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Over the past decade, Joseph — the all-female band initially comprised of three sisters (Natalie and twins Allison and Meegan Closner) — has evolved from an intimate-sounding indie-folk trio to something much more expansive and deep. Allison departed in 2024, but her two siblings carried on and will release album number five, Closer to Happy, on Jan. 30. Despite their titles, new songs such as “Bye and Bye” and “Ready to Let You Down” find the band sounding, well, happier. (In case you’re wondering, the band’s name is a tribute to the town of Joseph, Oregon, where the sisters’ grandfather lived.) With John-Robert. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Midwest Django Fest, Saturday, Jan. 24, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Jazz fans will be well aware of this biannual event under its previous name, Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest. The midwinter edition also is exploring a new home at the recently opened Atwood Music Hall, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the high quality of musicianship brought to Madison by hosts Harmonious Wail. Visiting from Canada is Christine Tassan et les Imposteures; Tassan is a classically trained guitarist who fell under the irresistible spell of Django Reinhardt’s Romani jazz more than two decades ago. Also on the bill is a trio featuring guitarists Olli Soikkeli and Brad Brose. Tickets at midwestdjangofestival.com.

Fungi Film Festival, Sunday, Jan. 25, Wil-Mar Center, 11 a.m.: It’s real — two hours of films about mushrooms and fungi. The films are short and come from around the world, including Bumps on Sticks from the U.S., Studies on Entangled Life from Brazil and Lavsang: Song of the Lichens from Norway. Sponsors of the fest invite fungus lovers to “join the mycelial community and even bring a dish to pass for the potluck (there’s a half-hour intermission at the one hour mark). Mushroom attire, whatever that might be, is encouraged. Anybody have a good recipe for mushroom loaf? Learn more about the films at fungifilmfest.com.

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sundays, through Feb. 8, Cafe Coda; Feb. 15-March 8, Delta Beer Lab, 2 p.m.: A potent potable and some poetry on a midwinter’s afternoon? Yes please. The annual Winter Festival of Poetry is switching it up this year, moving to two festive locations, Cafe Coda and Delta Beer Lab for these Sunday afternoon readings. Readings continue at Coda through Feb. 8; from Feb. 15 on, readings are at Delta. Upcoming readers include Shoshauna Shy (Jan. 25), Fabu and Andrea Potos (Feb. 1), Marilyn Annucci and Andrea Musher (Feb. 8), and many others.

