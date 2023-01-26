What to do in Madison this weekend: Folk Ball Festival, ‘Hadestown’ and more Isthmus Picks

Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge final presentation, Thursday, Jan. 26, Central Library, 6 p.m.: Madison has been contemplating a bit of a makeover; specifically, having some work done along Lake Monona. Three design teams will be presenting their proposals for the new Lake Monona waterfront. What could be included? Water slides? Clam shacks? Boardwalk arcades? See for yourself at the unveiling of the plans. This in-person event begins at 5:30 p.m. with music and food; the presentation starts at 6 p.m. (which will also be live-streamed on Madison City Channel ); recordings of the prior presentations can be viewed here .

Riotsville, U.S.A., Thursday, Jan. 26, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 7 p.m.: This documentary directed by Sierra Pettengill (The Reagan Show) looks at one government response to late 1960s civil rights and anti-war activism: “towns” purpose-built for training programs for the military and local police departments to counter protesters. Riotsville, U.S.A. premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and makes its Madison debut as the opening selection for the winter MMoCA Cinema series.

× Expand courtesy Mr. Chair Six people pose for a photo. Mr. Chair with guest Tony Barba (from left): Jason Kutz, José Guzmán, Tony Barba, Ben Ferris, Mark Hetzler, Mike Koszewski.

Mr. Chair with Tony Barba, Thursday, Jan. 26, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Composer and pianist Jason Kutz (of Mr. Chair, Bad Philosopher and other bands) has announced a compelling project for 2023: playing at least 23 concerts featuring new music, special guests and other surprises. (23 is Kutz's lucky number.) You can get in at the beginning by attending this concert by Mr. Chair, joined by guest Tony Barba on saxophone.

Hadestown, through Jan. 29, Overture Hall: Turns out, Hadestown is a musical set in hell, continuing Broadway's tradition of being able to add song and dance to anything and make it entertaining. This sung-through work by Anaïs Mitchell weaves together two tales from Greek myth, that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and Persephone. It's a romp to and from the underworld, amplifying themes of sadness and doubt, and uplift and hope. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26; 8 p.m. Jan. 27; 2 and 8 p.m., Jan. 28; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., Jan. 29.

Airness, Jan. 26-Feb. 12, Overture Center-Playhouse: Is air guitar the most truly American of the art forms? This comedy by Chelsea Marcantel centers on Nina, who enters an air guitar competition only to find levels of meaning she didn't suspect were there, like the importance of setting yourself free. Forward Theater Company's production of Airness is the Wisconsin premiere. For those about to rock, we salute you. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m., Feb. 4 and 11. Also: FTC is hosting an Air Guitar Summit featuring rock trivia, an air guitar workshop and more, at 7 p.m., Jan. 30, High Noon Saloon; admission is free.

× Expand Jonathan J Miner/J Miner Photography Three unhappy looking people. Cast members of "Hir," Strollers Theatre, 2023.

Hir, through Feb. 4, Bartell Theatre: It's a dysfunctional family drama for the 21st century when soldier Isaac finds many changes at home upon his return from Afghanistan. His father has had a stroke, his mom is finding herself, and his little sister now identifies as non-binary. Strollers Theatre presents Hir, a funny, revelatory drama from up-and-coming playwright and 2017 “Genius Grant” recipient Taylor Mac. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (2 p.m. on Feb. 4) and 2 p.m., Jan. 29.

Rhett Miller, Thursday, Jan. 26, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The pilot of alt-country heroes Old 97’s, Miller’s latest solo album is called The Misfit. The music is decidedly more far-out than the burn-the-barroom down-ballads of his full band. But then again, Miller has always been somewhat of a pop music astronaut. Miller made the latest record with his Hudson Valley neighbor, producer Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby, Danger Mouse), who also provided much of the instrumentation on The Misfit. That results in music more alt than alt-country, but Miller's storytelling muscle is as fit as ever. Opener Courtney Jaye self-describes her new album, Hymns and Hallucinations, as “spiritual music for weirdos.”

The Abortionist: A Woman Against the Law, through Feb. 11, Broom Street Theater: Anyone missing the days when Joel Gersmann was artistic director of Broom Street Theater, or anyone who missed those exuberant years altogether, take note. The company is bringing back one of Gersmann's trenchant plays, The Abortionist: A Woman Against The Law, in a new adaptation directed by Scott Feiner. Sadly, the 1995 play is even more timely now than when it was written given the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning a constitutional right to an abortion. The play is about a real woman, Ruth Barnett, who ran an illegal abortion clinic in Portland, Oregon. Performances will be held at 1119 Williamson St. at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Jan. 20-Feb. 11. Walk-up tickets are available; advance tickets here .

× Expand Johanna Austin A person leaning on a unicycle “The Quiet Hours” is devised and performed by Kevin Flanagan.

The Quiet Hours, Jan. 26 & 28, Madison Circus Space: The nonprofit Madison Circus Space has continually expanded its offerings since opening its new purpose-built building at 2082 Winnebago St. in 2019. One of its latest initiatives is an artist-in-residence program; MCS is currently hosting two resident artists: Kevin Flanagan and Sierra Rhoades Nicholls, who are presenting various workshops in January. Flanagan is also performing a solo work, The Quiet Hours, which considers weighty subjects via circus and movement arts; shows at 8 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 7 p.m., Jan. 28; tickets at madisoncircusspace.com .

Anthrax + Black Label Society + Exodus, Friday, Jan. 27, The Sylvee, 6:30 p.m.: After a successful summer tour together, Anthrax and Black Label Society are hitting the road again this winter with their pals in Exodus. On this triple bill of American-bred metal survivors, Anthrax — which hasn’t released a studio album since 2016’s For All Kings — is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and riff-heavy Black Label Society, led by Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, are touring in support of the band’s 11th album, 2021’s Doom Crew Inc. Exodus, who played a fundamental role in the thrash-metal revival of the early 2000s, released its 11th album, Persona Non Grata, in 2021.

× Expand Kelly Nicolaison A close-up of Katie Dahl. Katie Dahl

Katie Dahl, Friday, Jan. 27, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: This Madison Folk Music Society show features Door County singer-songwriter Katie Dahl fresh off a five-night holiday stand at Fish Creek's Northern Sky Theater and in the midst of an upper-Midwestern mini-tour. Dahl is the prototypical singer-songwriter-guitarist, and she has songs about places you'll recognize, like Valmy (it's on the quiet side of the Door peninsula), Sheboygan, and even Minnesota. More info: madfolk.org .

Schubertiade, Jan. 27 & 29, UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall: Tired of Bach and Beethoven getting all the attention? Do you think Mozart is overrated? Or do you and Schubert just vibe like that? The UW-Madison School of Music's Schubertiade is an homage to the original Schubertiades that featured the composer himself on the piano, with fellow creatives (of course they didn't call them that back in the 19th century) gathered around in a bit of a salon atmosphere. This year features two related concerts. On Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Schubert's song cycle Winterreise will be performed by baritone Paul Rowe and pianist Martha Fischer. On Jan. 29 at 3 p.m., “Schubert at the Piano: The Winterreise Years” features solo piano pieces of the same era. Both concerts spotlight an 1820s-style Viennese fortepiano, newly acquired by the School of Music.

× Expand Vincy Ng A person playing violin. Alexander Sitkovetsky

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Friday, Jan. 27, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Certain classical pieces are classics for good reason, and Vivaldi's The Four Seasons is one of them — amazingly not even a steady roster of weddings has robbed it of its freshness. The WCO inventively pairs the traditional string piece with The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Argentinian Astor Piazzolla. Guest violinist for the pieces is Alexander Sitkovetsky. Composer Michael Tippett’s Little Music for String Orchestra is also on the program.

× Expand Paula A. White A big circle of dancers. A past Folk Ball Festival at the UW Memorial Union.

Folk Ball Festival, Jan. 27-28, UW Memorial Union: Madison Folk Dance Club and the Wisconsin Folk Arts Association team up to present this weekend of dancing and workshops, which returns for the first time since 2020. The evening dances (7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall) both feature sets by New Orleans-based Balkan music collective Blato Zlato, along with more danceable music from around the world by Orkestar Bez Ime, Yid Vicious, Szaskas and others. Workshops begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, which also features a buffet dinner at 5 p.m. with music by Intemperance Collective. Find a detailed schedule at madfolkball.org .

Geneva Lewis with Evren Ozel, Friday, Jan. 27, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Violin prodigy Geneva Lewis has been performing since she was just 11 years old. Originally from Auckland, New Zealand, the now 23-year-old has made quite a name for herself. Lewis was the recipient of a 2022 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award as well as the 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant. Alongside award-winning pianist Evren Ozel, Lewis will present a night of memorable music.

Church of Cash, Friday, Jan. 27, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Johnny Cash is alive and well and thriving every time Church of Cash takes the stage. The Minnesota-by-way-of-Hawaii-based quartet is the preeminent tribute band to the Man in Black, delivering Cash covers — and covers of Cash covering other artists — that no doubt will include some songs from last year’s eclectic Flowers for June album. Frontman Jay Ernest embodies Cash with his booming baritone and acoustic guitar, and he’s backed by a trio of musicians playing instruments that look like they’re on loan from Sun Studios. Can we get an “Amen”?

× Expand Koury Angelo A person in front of a mural. SAYMYNAME

SAYMYNAME, Friday, Jan. 27, Liquid, 10 p.m.: Los Angeles area producer and musician Dayvid Lundie-Sherman (aka SAYMYNAME) is known as the “godfather of hardtrap” for mixing European hardstyle dance music and the hip-hop subgenre of trap. This longtime star of the bass scene is appearing in Madison for the first time, and it should be a real throwdown.

Flavia Fontana Giusti A person on the mic points to the crowd. L.E.X

Kids in the Rotunda, Saturday, Jan. 28, Overture Center-Rotunda Stage, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Milwaukee-based artist L.E.X (aka Alexis Dean) is a poet, DJ, and educator who also performs kid-friendly hip-hop music. He is also a collaborator with Music Theatre of Madison on a recently released children's book and music project, Finding Me . L.E.X visits for two free Kids in the Rotunda performances; the 1 p.m. show includes American Sign Language interpretation.

Frozen Assets Festival Week, Jan. 28-Feb. 5, Edgewater Hotel/Lake Mendota: Before events ramp up with the festival proper on Feb. 4-5, the Clean Lakes Alliance hosts a week's worth of Frozen Assets events. Many happenings are related to skating on the Edgewater's rink: Night Ice with DJs including Shawna, official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 28), and skating parties themed around Frozen (Jan. 30), the tropics (Jan. 31), and youth hockey (Feb. 1). Other events include a concert and fish fry (Feb. 3); a "Women in Water & Sustainability" panel discussion (Jan. 30); and a pond hockey tournament (Feb. 2-3). Some events require registration; find info and a full schedule at cleanlakesalliance.org .

× Expand Bob Koch A band on stage at the Harmony. Cribshitter

Cribshitter + Free Dirt, Saturday, Jan. 28, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: This local double feature is a chance to catch one-of-a-kind bands who each released excellent records in 2022. Goin' Soft, the long-awaited fourth full-length album by Cribshitter , finds the quintet exploring midlife angst in songs mining a west coast folk rock vibe, and mixing their usual sense of humor with (maybe) a bit of seriousness. Free Dirt's entry in the 2022 record racks, Spaghetti & Mothballs, employs sweepingly cinematic song structures and startling turns of phrase.

Piano Summit, Saturday, Jan. 28, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Madison is home to some seriously talented pianists, and BlueStem Jazz's inaugural Piano Summit boasts an intriguing cross-generational mix of players and composers. Jane Reynolds has been gigging since the 1970s, and is known to radio listeners as the long-time co-host of Strictly Jazz Sounds on WORT-FM (until stepping down last year). Matt Blair continues stretching the boundaries of keyboard sounds by experimenting with electronics and playing in trios Collector and Trash House. Dave Stoler co-leads Steely Dane and plays in ensembles led by Ben Ferris, Tony Castañeda, Darren Sterud and others. And Paul Hastil's CV includes performing with legends such as Doc DeHaven and current jazz leaders Tony Barba and Paul Dietrich. You can bet the quartet will give the Baldwin grand piano — recently acquired by BlueStem for the Cabaret — a workout.