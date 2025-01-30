Muse at MMoCA, Thursday, Jan. 30, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art-Rooftop Lounge, 5-9 p.m.: The new Muse at MMoCA program offers rare evening gallery hours, plus music and beverages in the Rooftop Lounge curated to coincide with current exhibitions (“Broken Spectre” by Richard Mosse and the Japanese woodblock prints in “Bird and Blossom”). The music will be handled by a mixologist with deep and wide-ranging interests — Evan Woodward , aka DJ Tolerance of the long-running Legalize It series at Mickey’s and the friendly face often behind the register at Strictly Discs. Bartenders from Public Parking will be mixing drinks. Admission is free.

× Expand courtesy Wild Ones Jeff Steele and bicycle in the outdoors. Jeff Steele

Botanizing by Bike, Thursday, Jan. 30, Harmony Bar, 6 p.m.: If the recent cold snap left you dreaming of green things — or simply bicycling without wearing 20 layers — the Madison chapter of Wild Ones has an event for you. Jeff Steele will discuss his travels around southern Wisconsin’s bike trail network, and the flora and fauna which can be encountered along the way. He’ll also share tips on routes and online resources to plan your own adventure. Spring may be closer than it seems.

Last Story Standing, Thursday, Jan. 30, Madison Youth Arts, 6:30 p.m.: Between The Moth and more homegrown story showcases, storytelling hasn’t been this big since, like, Homer. And the stakes are high! Last Story Standing is a competition sponsored by National Speakers Association-Wisconsin Chapter and subtitled, “A Night of Riveting Stories and Fierce Competition” — Homer would feel right at home. Eight storytellers will compete, with five minutes to spin their magic. Judging is on the presentations’ purpose, impact and delivery. Winner goes on to regionals. Tickets at wisconsinspeakers.com .

Summer, 1976, Jan. 30-Feb. 16, Overture Center-Playhouse: Forward Theater continues its run of contemporary plays with Summer, 1976 by playwright David Auburn (Proof). Set in the summer of America’s bicentennial, this memory play focuses on two women in Ohio who meet during a kids' playdate and become friends. The decade of the '70s — a high point for feminism in one way — also limits their possibilities and ambitions. Actors Colleen Madden and Heidi Armbruster (who wrote Forward’s last play, Murder Girl) play the lead roles of Alice and Diane, and, in a tour de force twist, switch their roles in alternating performances. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 15. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Steve Noll Cast members of "Dr. Ride's American Beach House," StageQ, 2024. Stephanie Albrecht, Lauren Iverson (seated, from left) and Birdie La Barre in "Dr. Ride's American Beach House," StageQ, 2024.

Dr. Ride’s American Beach House, through Feb. 8, Bartell Theatre: The New York Times called Dr. Ride’s American Beach House, a play by Liza Birkenmeier, “witty” and “weird” back in 2019. The setting is a hot rooftop in St. Louis in 1983, as Dr. Sally Ride is preparing to take her historic space flight as the first American woman in space. The women meeting on the rooftop, on the other hand, ostensibly for a mostly defunct book club, are stalled in careers and forging new paths in relationships. Performances of StageQ's production are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Feb. 8) and 2 pm on Feb. 2. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Tim Heidecker, Thursday, Jan. 30, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Along with his work in the comedic world (often with compatriot Eric Wareham) and films (a notably dark turn in Jordan Peele’s Us), Tim Heidecker has also been making music. While at times Heidecker’s music has run parallel to his comedy work, recent projects have delved into more serious topics. The songs on the 2024 album Slipping Away land as kinda funny and kinda not, a dynamic that serves well the matter-of-fact tales of everyday life. With Neil Hamburger (aka Gregg Turkington, Heidecker’s foil in the long-running web series On Cinema). Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy St. Olaf Choir The St. Olaf Choir on a riser. St. Olaf Choir

St. Olaf Choir, Thursday, Jan. 30, Luther Memorial Church, 8 p.m.: St. Olaf, in Northfield, Minnesota, has one of the top college choirs in the country. The choir is even on Spotify. As part of its winter 2025 tour it is heading east, with a stop at Carnegie Hall (they practiced!). But you can catch them here. The choir features 75 mixed voices and leans toward religious works, but rest assured everything on the program will sound heavenly. Tickets at eventbrite.com or call 800-363-5487.

Dream at the Top of Your Lungs, Through Feb. 15, Broom Street Theater: Scott Feiner returns to the director’s chair at BST with this play he wrote himself. Dream at the Top of Your Lungs is “an aspirational view for growing up masculine in 2025,” centering on a relationship class for seventh grade boys. Tickets are pay-what-you-can at the door; all shows at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, except for a 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 15; a livestream will be available Feb. 8 (tickets at eventbrite.com ).

× Expand Ross Zentner Kelly Guerra (center) and Kanopy Dance Company members in Madison Opera's production of "María de Buenos Aires." Kelly Guerra (center) and Kanopy Dance Company members (from left) Carolyn Fitzgibbons, Miye Bishop, Nathan Castro Llanos, Hannah King and Madeleine Lindbeck in Madison Opera's production of "María de Buenos Aires."

María de Buenos Aires, Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: What if you crossed opera with a tango? Interested? Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla’s 1968 opera María de Buenos Aires features slinky rhythms and adult themes — María is a sex worker, and there is intrigue and sadness as well as romance — in this sometimes surreal tale that follows its heroine into the afterlife. This unusual opera has been growing in popularity and productions over the past few years; this is its Madison Opera premiere, with dancers from Kanopy Dance. It is sung in Spanish with projected English translations. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 and at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Lisa Farrell The six members of Queen of Dreams. Queen of Dreams

Queen of Dreams album release, Friday, Jan. 31, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Jan. 31 is likely circled on the calendars of many local metal fans, as that’s the day the second album by Queen of Dreams arrives. It’s been heralded by ripping singles like “ When Iron Chariots Prevail ,” featuring slashing guitars, a solid NWOBHM gallop, and tyranny-defying lyrics. Queen of Dreams will celebrate Subnivium with a record release party at Crucible, joined by Seven Cities Dead, Apogetic and At the Pillars.

Orchid Quest, Feb. 1-2, Monona Terrace: Orchid Quest has been stuffing itself into Olbrich Gardens for a few years now, and it’s finally moving to more spacious quarters. This two-day blowout from the Orchid Growers of Madison is the tropical getaway you need. Buying an orchid for your loved one before Valentine’s Day isn’t a bad idea either. Prize-winning orchids of many Midwestern and other U.S. greenhouses are on display, and you can get growing tips right from the grower. Talks both days cover such essential topics as repotting, orchids native to Wisconsin (they exist), and general growing FAQs. Kids activities are also available (note, kids are often less fascinated by these sexy plants than are grownups). Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Feb. 2; find more info at orchidgrowersguild.org .

Pat Zietlow Miller & Jerry Jordan, Saturday, Feb. 1, Mystery to Me, 11 a.m.: In her new picture book, Unstoppable John: How John Lewis Got His Library Card and Helped Change History, Sun Prairie-based New York Times bestselling picture book author Pat Zietlow Miller reveals how the civil rights icon was denied a library card as a boy. That incident sparked his lifelong pursuit to make the world a more equitable and just place — especially for Black people. Madison artist Jerry Jordan’s visceral illustrations add historical context and bring the young Lewis to life for readers young and old. This event is free but registration is recommended; it also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast; find links at mysterytomebooks.com .

Collards Collaboration Kick-off, Saturday, Feb. 1, Olbrich Gardens, 12:30-4 p.m.: This joyous launch to Black History Month starts but does not end with that culinary keynote green, the collard. There will be new-to-Olbrich heirloom collards grown in the herb garden, complete with a slate of public programming which starts on Feb. 1 with poetry by Fabu (1 p.m.), a panel discussion with local farmers (1:20 p.m.), a screening of the film Farming While Black (2:30 p.m.), plus a collard tasting, and a collard leaf printing activity. Check ticket availability at olbrich.org .

× Expand Ian Schultz Two people in the woods. The Spine Stealers

Chiliocracy, Saturday, Feb. 1, Harmony Bar, 1-4 p.m.: Even though the weather this week has been warmer than normal, it’s always a good time for chili. Sample creations from local restaurants and help raise money for WORT-FM at the annual Chiliocracy event, which returns to the cozy Harmony Bar. Attendees vote for favorites, and the event takes the opportunity to deservedly lampoon our political system: you get more votes than the “average Joe” with a higher donation. Spooky and sparkling acoustic music will be provided by The Spine Stealers.

Wherever Home Is, Feb. 1-April 13, Watrous Gallery: The latest exhibit at the Watrous Gallery was guest-curated by Amal Azzam and Nayfa Naji, Palestinian-Americans from Milwaukee who collaborate as Fanana Banana to raise the profile of American Muslim and Middle Eastern and North African artists in the Milwaukee area. For “Wherever Home Is,” the two chose works from 26 Wisconsin artists that explore the concept of home and a search for belonging — an ever more complicated question. An artist’s reception will take place from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

× Expand courtesy Or Does It Explode? The band Or Does It Explode? Or Does It Explode?

Or Does It Explode? album release, Saturday, Feb. 1, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: Madison quintet Or Does it Explode? looks back a few years in moving forward with the continuing evolution of their sound on Tales to Needed Outcomes , out Feb. 1 digitally and on LP. The album’s songs were originally written as solo material by guitarist-singer Shawn Bass during the early pandemic lockdown era, and strongly recall the feels of that isolating time. These stories now reside comfortably in oDiE’s world, giving the band a chance to focus on the melodic and meditative side of the band’s sound (and provide a chance for guests on trumpet, violin, flute and cello to shine). They have assembled a banger of a lineup for the release show: Boxing Day, Tiny Voices, The Present Age and Lunar Moth. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sundays, through Feb. 9, Arts & Literature Laboratory; Feb. 16-March 9, Cafe Coda, 2 p.m.: Eight afternoons of poetry, each featuring six or seven Wisconsin poets, and all before we even hit National Poetry Month (April, of course). In upcoming sessions look for Isthmus contributors Guy Thorvaldsen (Feb. 2), Charles Edward Payne (Feb. 9) and Margaret Benbow (March 9), along with many other familiar names including Rusty Russell, Katrin Talbot, Marilyn Annucci and Adam Gregory Pergament. Note: series continues at ALL through Feb. 9 and moves to Cafe Coda Feb. 16-March 9.