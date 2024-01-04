What to do in Madison this weekend: Piano Summit, DRUMLine Live and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Bryan McCabe Taysha Montenegro at a Live on King event. Taysha Montenegro

Make America Gay Again, Thursday, Jan. 4, Crucible, 7 p.m.: This show from Cheshire Cat Comedy featuring queer comedians and drag performers debuted to a packed house during Pride Month 2023, and it’s back to bring a bit of glam to some of winter's longest nights. Returning as host is Milwaukee drag sensation Taysha Montenegro (a Miss Club Wisconsin and Miss Rigby titleholder), joined by drag artist Aristotle Awes. Awes will also perform a stand-up set, joined by comics The Queeny Bitch, Jessica Mance and Quinn James. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Sam Morril, Jan. 4-6, Comedy on State: Sam Morril has mastered the art of getting other comedians to talk about stuff on the long-running podcast We Might Be Drunk , co-hosted with Mark Normand, and the 2017-18 TV show People Talking Sports. His quick wit and ability to respond in the moment also comes in handy when working the audience on stand-up tours, so be prepared to possibly be heckled from the stage. And, of course, to enjoy Morril’s dark yet hilarious take on life. With Gary Vider. Shows at 7:30 and 10 p.m., Jan. 4-6. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Troubadours of Rhythm, Thursday, Jan. 4, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: A relatively new outfit, Milwaukee’s Troubadours of Rhythm draws on the jazz and blues styles of about a century back, before the explosion of Big Bands and swing. When the full combo is flying, expect chugging strummed banjo and slapping bass providing a rhythmic bed for piano, cornet, clarinet and vocal melodies. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Paul Kamau DRUMLine Live in concert. DRUMLine Live

DRUMLine Live, Friday, Jan. 5, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Rooted in the rich Historically Black College and University marching band tradition, DRUMLine Live is billed as a synchronized musical showcase that incorporates original compositions with soul-infused interpretations of Top 40 hits. It was created by Don P. Roberts, who was the executive band consultant for the multi-award-winning 2002 movie Drumline and its 2014 sequel Drumline: A New Beat, and the performance is recommended for ages 6 and up. Get ready for big beats and loud brass accentuated by energetic choreography, colorful costumes and a lively theatrical production. It’ll be like a 100-minute football halftime show. Tickets at overture.org .

Wisconsin Punk Fest, Friday, Jan. 5, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: FPC’s January fests lineup starts with a real banger representing the state’s punk rock scene. Madison is ably represented by Wristwatch , which on record is a home recording project by Bobby Hussy and Tyler Spatz but morphs into a blazing four-piece live; We Should Have Been DJs , a veteran trio of rockers with a new album in the can in 2023 and on the way soon (we hope); and catchy-crunchy trio Lunar Moth . Milwaukee’s Sex Scenes just released a blazing new EP, Fed Up (three songs in five minutes!), their first since 2019 and featuring a new lead singer, Sarah Turbo. Also on the bill is the delightfully un-Googleable Gridlock. Tickets at ticketmaster.com . The series of Fests runs for five nights across eight genres from Jan. 5-27 at three different FPC venues.

Sam Lyons, Saturday, Jan. 6, Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton, 6:30 p.m.: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sam Lyons has been a steady presence in the Southern Wisconsin music scene since his teen years, both solo and in bands (Laundry, Lake Qualm and others). Lyons is moving to Los Angeles, so consider this your official warning to catch the last Madison-area show before his new adventure. In December, Lyons released the new album Reach Release , a collection of gentle folk-pop gems that is a sweet parting gift for his fans and also makes for an impressive calling card in the LA scene.

× Expand Bella Peterson Laura Jane Grace in front of a river and bridge. Laura Jane Grace

Joey’s Song, Saturday, Jan. 6, The Sylvee, 7 p.m.: This annual all-star event that raises money for epilepsy research is always a highlight of the city’s concert calendar. But this year’s “Battle of the Bands” theme promises to deliver a new level of excitement with The Know-It-All-Boyfriends (featuring Butch Vig and Duke Erikson of Garbage, Chris Collingwood of Fountains of Wayne and other regional and national artists) vs. The Know-It-All-Girlfriends (with Gail Greenwood of Belly, Vicki and Debbi Peterson of The Bangles and more). Other guests scheduled to appear include Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum, Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! and comedian Charlie Berens of the Manitowoc Minute video series. The concert has sold out every year since 2014 and has raised almost $1 million, and this year's concert is no different; however, tickets are available for a livestream.

Mike & Friends, Saturdays, Jan. 6-20, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: This jam-friendly collective (led by Phun guitarist Mike Scieszinski) is often spotted playing Grateful Dead-related material along with other classic rock and some original songs. For their second residency at The Bur Oak, each week will spotlight hard rockers: Led Zeppelin on Jan. 6, Jimi Hendrix on Jan. 13, and Guns N' Roses on Jan. 20. (Never fear, Dead fans, they’ll be included too). Find tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand courtesy Droids Attack Droids Attack

Wisconsin Metal Fest, Saturday, Jan. 6, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Blast away your post-holiday doldrums with this quadruple bill featuring some of Mad City’s finest heavy bands. With the stoner/thrash metal of perfectly named Droids Attack, the brutal melodies of oddly named The Faith Hills Have Eyes; the thrashy hard rock of Conniption; and the unholy metalcore/EDM fusion of SoulKiller, the metal component of the multi-genre Wisconsin Fest showcase is guaranteed to knock you straight into 2024. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Piano Summit, Saturday, Jan. 6, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: The Baldwin grand piano installed by BlueStem Jazz at the Cabaret will surely get a workout courtesy of the lineup for the bookers' second annual Piano Summit concert. Returning from 2023 is Dave Stoler, who leads his own jazz trio along with playing in Steely Dan tribute Steely Dane, The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Sextet and other groups. The music of Jason Kutz (of Mr. Chair) moves seamlessly in bringing together jazz and classical music into something of his own. Lee Kanehira grew up playing classical piano in her native Japan, but fell in love with Chicago blues and has been visiting the Midwest and playing shows for many years (including frequent appearances with Cash Box Kings). Madison pianist Chris Rottmayer was recently spotted during a pair of Darren Sterud Orchestra Nutcracker concerts, and has a new quartet album, Being, coming out in March. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Cirquelesque, Sunday, Jan. 7, Crucible, 7:30 p.m.: Madison is home to many burlesque and circus arts performers, and now there’s a show combining the two worlds on a regular basis: Cirquelesque . This month’s variety show features headliner Cocoa Pearlesque, a Milwaukee-based burlesque performer and show producer , joined by Risk E. Bismuth, Angel Lumière, Melee, Dee Dee Purr and Neimo Sworld.