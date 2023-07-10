What to do in Madison this week: Concerts on the Square, Souls of Mischief and more Isthmus Picks

Year in Review: Democracy Litigation in SCOTUS and the States, Tuesday, July 11, UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons, 3 p.m.: Gosh, it’s been quite a year at the Supreme Court, and we say that like we say that it’s been quite a year for Canadian wildfires. Paying attention to SCOTUS is always a good thing to do but perhaps never more than right now. This legal discussion series from the State Democracy Research Initiative and the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison begins with a look at election-related decisions (at state and federal levels), voting rights and gerrymandering. Panelists are Alicia Bannon (Brennan Center for Justice), Ryan Park (solicitor general of North Carolina), Abha Khanna (Elias Law Group), and Steve Vladeck (University of Texas at Austin School of Law). Register at eventbrite.com , which also includes a virtual option.

× Expand Marsha Mood Red Hot Horn Dawgs

Outdoor concerts abound, Tuesday, July 11: Parks in the Madison area are hot spots for music again this summer; a peek at the calendar for one given Tuesday (July 11) reveals a bevy of choices. Red Hot Horn Dawgs bring R&B and rock classics and a full horn section to Waterman Park in Oregon at 5:30 p.m. as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series. The Sundogs , a Madison classic rock cover band, play Wetmore Park in Sun Prairie at 6:00 p.m. Andy Yaun , “the rockabilly kid,” takes the stage in Belleville Library Park at 6:30 p.m. for one of his three July outdoor concert series performances. Keith & the Klassics, playing classic country and originals, will perform in Veterans Memorial Park in Black Earth at 6:30 p.m. And Third Coast Bluegrass , a supergroup of Midwestern grassers, will play at Olbrich Gardens at 7 p.m.

Souls of Mischief, Tuesday, July 11, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: A few months back, Oakland hip-hop group Souls of Mischief embarked on a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, 93 ‘til Infinity, with a plan to play 93 shows around the world. Looks like the Hieroglyphics collective members are going to top that number, as a Madison date has been added to the schedule. With guests K.I.L.O aka SkitL’z, Goddess Nacole and DJ Vilas Park Sniper. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Meagan Weber An illustration of a hognose snake. An illustration of a hognose snake.

Meagan Weber, through Sept. 30, Working Draft Beer Company: ‌ Detail-oriented, nature-minded illustrations are the focus of local artist Meagan Weber’s latest collection. Framed art, prints, stickers and T-shirts with her designs will all be available to view and purchase through Sept. 30.

Jefferson County Fair, July 12-16, Jefferson County Fair Park: If you can’t wait until the Dane County Fair starts, head one county east this week. The theme of the fair is “Year of the Arts” and it incorporates a plein air painting festival in which artists paint outdoors (at the fairgrounds July 12-14) for prizes — and sales; competitors' paintings will be sold at the fair starting July 14. Music headliners are George Thorogood & the Destroyers on Friday and country singer Gabby Barnett on Saturday (both 8 p.m.), and a music tent features local bands every day. Plus there are kids with their prize animals, plenty of rides, funnel cakes, and other activities to make your heart beat faster. Schedule at jcfairpark.com .

× Expand Ingrid Laas The Middleton High School Choir at Concerts on the Square. The Middleton High School Choir during a 2022 Concerts on the Square performance.

Concerts on the Square, Wednesday, July 12, Capitol Square at King Street, 7 p.m.: “A Wisconsin Celebration” is on the agenda as the 40th summer of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's Concerts on the Square continues July 12. Guest performers include Ho-Chunk drummer Eric Logan with the Little Priest Singers, Middleton High School Choir and Community Choir. There's a local aspect to the music on the program as well, which includes the “Be a Friend Medley,” an arrangement by Mt. Zion Gospel Choir director Leotha Stanley, and the “Anniversary Salute” by former WCO conductor David Crosby. Blankets, as always, cannot be laid as placeholders until 3 p.m. Find more info at wcoconcerts.org .

Protomartyr, Wednesday, July 12, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Protomartyr singer Joe Casey describes their sixth album, Formal Growth in the Desert, as a document of “getting on with life” after some major personal upheavals. The Detroit-born quartet visits Madison just before heading to Europe, bringing their post-punk anthems to more than 50 cities around the world. With Michigan rock trio Idle Ray.

× Expand Sara Plank Willy Tea Taylor & the Turkey Buzzards on stage. Willy Tea Taylor & the Turkey Buzzards

Willy Tea Taylor & the Turkey Buzzards, Wednesday, July 12, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: More earthy like Rodney Crowell than insurgent like Steve Earle, Willy Tea Taylor is an alt-country musician lost in the hills in all the best ways. The Californian can tell stories, with mountain-solid fingerpicking as the soundtrack. The Bur Oak will be a civil setting for this Californian who cut his teeth singing in reckless cowboy bars out west. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Blooming Butterflies, July 13-Aug. 6, Olbrich Gardens-Bolz Conservatory, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: No matter the season, the exotic plants, birds, and burbling pools of Olbrich Gardens indoor Bolz Conservatory are magical. Each summer, it's extra special when the butterflies take up residence for a few fleeting, fluttering weeks. Almost 20 different species can be observed, including sometimes right at hatching inside two chrysalis cases. Kids can follow up a conservatory visit with a pollinator-themed scavenger hunt in the outdoor gardens, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 28, Butterfly Action Day provides info on how to help threatened butterfly populations. Find out more at olbrich.org .

The Combo Plate, July 13-16, Marriott-West, Middleton: While the event name may conjure some specific ideas in fish-fry-frenzied Wisconsin, the fish subjects of The Combo Plate are not for eating, folks. The event combines the Madison Area Aquatic Hobbyists Catfish Cataclysm event and the American Cichlid Association’s annual convention into one weekend of fun for aquarium fans. There are plenty of international speakers, show fish, vendors, an auction, day trips and more. Find registration info and a schedule at aca-convention.org .

× Expand Jeremy Tauriac The band Tank & the Bangas. Tank & the Bangas

La Fête de Marquette, July 13-16, McPike Park: Music fans should plan to spend a lot of time at McPike Park in mid-July as the lineup for La Fête de Marquette is a stunner. Louisiana sounds are well represented, including Meters bassist George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Tank & the Bangas, Terrence Simien & the Zydeco Experience and Marcia Ball (with The Jimmys). The Musique Electronique stage features Midwest underground house/techno legends DJ Bone, DJ Sneak and DVS1 (with Bone and Sneak also playing late-night sets at High Noon Saloon). But wait, there’s more: Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ben Ferris Octet, Davina & the Vagabonds, Don’t Mess With Cupid, Madison Story Slam…find the full schedule at wil-mar.org (and don’t forget to chip in to the summerofwil-mar.org fundraising campaign).

Nakoma Historic Architecture Walking Tour, Thursday, July 13, Thoreau Elementary School, 6 p.m.: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation leads a walking tour of the pretty, stately Nakoma neighborhood, which features not just early 20th century homes but one of the oldest buildings still standing in Madison: the Old Spring Tavern. We’re willing to bet even history buffs will learn something…as well as getting in the day’s steps. Reservations are required, and the July 13 walk is already on wait list status, but the tour repeats Aug. 5 (10 a.m.) and Aug. 31 (6 p.m.). Find tickets and more info here .