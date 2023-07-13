What to do in Madison this weekend: La Fête, Blooming Butterflies and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Shanna Wolf Photography Olbrich Gardens hosts its annual Blooming Butterflies event in the Bolz Conservatory in July and August.

Blooming Butterflies, July 13-Aug. 6, Olbrich Gardens-Bolz Conservatory, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: No matter the season, the exotic plants, birds, and burbling pools of Olbrich Gardens’ indoor Bolz Conservatory are magical. Each summer, it's extra special when the butterflies take up residence for a few fleeting, fluttering weeks. Almost 20 different species can be observed, including sometimes right at hatching inside two chrysalis cases. Kids can follow up a conservatory visit with a pollinator-themed scavenger hunt in the outdoor gardens, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 28, Butterfly Action Day provides info on how to help threatened butterfly populations. Find out more at olbrich.org .

The Combo Plate, July 13-16, Marriott-West, Middleton: While the event name may conjure some specific ideas in fish-fry-frenzied Wisconsin, the fish subjects of The Combo Plate are not for eating, folks. The event combines the Madison Area Aquatic Hobbyists' Catfish Cataclysm event and the American Cichlid Association’s annual convention into one weekend of fun for aquarium fans. There are plenty of international speakers, show fish, vendors, an auction, day trips and more. Find registration info and a schedule at aca-convention.org .

Jay Katelansky, through Aug. 27, Garver Feed Mill: “S is for Survival,” a new art installation by Jay Katelansky , investigates the impact of disco on queer, Black and brown communities — and particularly the role Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” has played as an anthem for marginalized communities throughout history. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Jefferson County Fair, July 12-16, Jefferson County Fair Park: If you can’t wait until the Dane County Fair starts, head one county east this week. The theme of the fair is “Year of the Arts” and it incorporates a plein air painting festival in which artists paint outdoors (at the fairgrounds July 12-14) for prizes — and sales; competitors' paintings will be sold at the fair starting July 14. Music headliners are George Thorogood & the Destroyers on Friday and country singer Gabby Barnett on Saturday (both 8 p.m.), and a music tent every day features local bands. Plus there are kids with their prize animals, plenty of rides, funnel cakes, and other activities to make your heart beat faster. Schedule at jcfairpark.com .

× Expand Jeremy Tauriac The band Tank & the Bangas. Tank & the Bangas

La Fête de Marquette, July 13-16, McPike Park: Music fans should plan to spend a lot of time at McPike Park in mid-July as the lineup for La Fête de Marquette is a stunner. Louisiana sounds are well represented, including Meters bassist George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Tank & the Bangas, Terrence Simien & the Zydeco Experience and Marcia Ball (with The Jimmys). The Musique Electronique stage features Midwest underground house/techno legends DJ Bone, DJ Sneak and DVS1 (with Bone and Sneak also playing late-night sets at High Noon Saloon; tickets here). But wait, there’s more: Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ben Ferris Octet, Davina & the Vagabonds, Don’t Mess With Cupid, Madison Story Slam…find the full schedule at wil-mar.org (and don’t forget to chip in to the summerofwil-mar.org fundraising campaign).

Nakoma Historic Architecture Walking Tour, Thursday, July 13, Thoreau Elementary School, 6 p.m.: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation leads a walking tour of the pretty, stately Nakoma neighborhood, which features not just early 20th century homes but one of the oldest buildings still standing in Madison: the Old Spring Tavern. We’re willing to bet even history buffs will learn something…as well as getting in the day’s steps. Reservations are required, and the July 13 walk is already on wait list status, but the tour repeats Aug. 5 (10 a.m.) and Aug. 31 (6 p.m.). Find tickets and more info here .

× Expand Mike Bridavsky The five members of Deerhoof on a couch. Deerhoof

Deerhoof, Thursday, July 13, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: The latest album by Deerhoof, Miracle-Level , is catchy and squally and off-kilter, sometimes all at once, and in all the ways you want it to be. In a departure for the fiercely DIY artists, it’s their first album recorded entirely in a studio, and their first with lyrics entirely in Japanese. Opening is Madison quartet Interlay, who also stirs up a heap of post-punk energy and ably represented Wisconsin at SXSW in March; their most recent single is the speedy guitar banger “ Androgynous ,” from October 2022.

Concerts on the Square, Thursday, July 13, Capitol Square at King Street, 7 p.m.: “A Wisconsin Celebration” is on the agenda as the 40th summer of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's Concerts on the Square continues July 12. Guest performers include Ho-Chunk drummer Eric Logan with the Little Priest Singers, Middleton High School Choir and Community Choir. There's a local aspect to the music on the program as well, which includes the “Be a Friend Medley,” an arrangement by Mt. Zion Gospel Choir director Leotha Stanley, and the “Anniversary Salute” by former WCO conductor David Crosby. Blankets, as always, cannot be laid as placeholders until 3 p.m. Find more info at wcoconcerts.org. Note: Moved to July 13 due to rain.

Overture Galleries summer reception, Friday, July 14, Overture Center, 5-8 p.m.: Works by six artists — Alyssa Ackerman, Lisa A. Frank, Logu Ramasamy, Selia Salzsieder, Sarah Stankey and Joseph Taylor — are paired into three exhibits in Galleries I, II and III at the OC, through Aug. 27; the Playhouse Gallery features work by Madison Watercolor Society members through Aug. 20. All the artists will be celebrated during the summer reception, with artist talks on the Rotunda Stage at 6 p.m. Find more info at overture.org .

× Expand Jason Compton Performers from Madison Shakespeare Company's "Twelfth Night" in rehearsal. Performers from Madison Shakespeare Company's "Twelfth Night" in rehearsal (from left): Kelsey Yudice, Matt Reines, Travis Bedard, Jackson Rosenberry.

Twelfth Night, July 14-23, Madison Country Day School: Twelfth Night may be the perfect Shakespeare play, as it manages to combine his favorite tricks — unrequited love, gender-crossing hijinks, shipwrecks, mistaken identities, feuding families — in a play that is neither too familiar (Romeo and Juliet) nor too high-concept (The Tempest). Bring a lawn chair or blanket, sit back, relax, and have fun at this Madison Shakespeare Company outdoor production. Shows at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 14-23. Note: Drivers coming from Madison can reach River Road via Highway 113, despite the construction. Tickets at msc2023.eventbrite.com .

Please Don’t Destroy, Friday, July 14, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: Martin Herlihy, John Higgins and Ben Marshall started working as a comedy team at New York University, performing local shows and eventually creating sketch videos for YouTube and other platforms. They took a big step into the limelight after joining the writing staff at Saturday Night Live, where they have continued to create videos that have aired on the show since 2021. The videos, in which they play versions of themselves, are often hilariously absurdist, as when Marshall enlists Woody Harrelson to spy on the others. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Monique Witt Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project at a picnic table. Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project

Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project, Friday, July 14, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: A Thousand Pebbles , the 2023 album by Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project, so smoothly incorporates musical traditions from around the world that sometimes it takes a moment to catch what’s being interpolated into its base of jazz. It’s the second album by the ensemble and composer-arranger Rosenblum (who plays piano and accordion) wrote the music for these players — and it shows in the stellar results. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

Mad Lit, July 14 and 28, 100 block of State Street, 8 p.m.: Mad Lit, a concert series hosted by the Greater Madison Music City Project and Urban Community Arts Network, is back on seven Fridays in 2023 featuring musicians, visual artists and vendors of color. It kicks off July 14 with a Latin music showcase including Rebulú, Grupo Candela and Rey Cruz. The series returns with hip-hop on July 28, and a lineup of Ted Park & Parlay Pass, Tas Raww, Chaos New Money, J. Clark and DJ Pain 1. Find updates at ourgmmc.org .

× Expand Sarah French Wilde The band Quiet Hollers. Quiet Hollers

Quiet Hollers, Friday, July 14, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: The Louisville, Kentucky, band is an undercard among locals on this bill but deserves mention due to, well, you’re not gonna see the likes of them around here again any time soon. The changing lineup is led by Shadwick Wilde who, like his fellow Louisvillian Bonnie Prince Billy, gets astral with his moody alt-country. He also aims for the jugular topically with takes on, among other things, spirituality, agnosticism, toxic masculinity and mental illness. Also on the bill: Candace Griffin with Kat and the Hurricane (who also backs Griffin on the just-released album A Decade of Keeping Quiet).

Move N Groove4BGC + The White Party, Saturday, July 15, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, Fitchburg, 6-11 p.m.: This annual summer fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County returns once again with both morning and evening activities. The day begins at McKee Farms Park with bike rides (50, 25 or 8 miles), a 5K run. 2-mile run/walk and kids' dash, along with kids' activities, yoga, and music by DJ Andre and VO5. The evening brings The White Party to the brand new McKenzie Regional Workforce center, with building tours, music by Funktastic, and attendees including actors Taye Diggs, Larenz Tate, Christian Keys and Bern Nadette Stanis. Don’t forget to wear all white. For more info and tickets to each event, visit bgcdc.org .

WGCF Home Garden Tour, July 15-16, various locations: Get a taste of eight of the best gardens the Madison area has to offer at the Wisconsin Garden Club Federation-Madison District Home Garden Tour. Start the tour from either 1030 Middleton St. in Madison or Hometown Junction Park in Verona. Some proceeds from the tour will fund a scholarship for a college freshman studying horticulture or environmental issues. Tour hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 15 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 16.

× Expand courtesy Jim Rowe Founder Jim Rowe in the original Rowe Pottery Works location. Founder Jim Rowe in the original Rowe Pottery Works location.

Cambridge & Pottery Reception, Saturday, July 15, Cambridge Historic School Museum, 11 a.m.: With the help of potter Jim Rowe, Cambridge, Wisconsin, came to be known for its rich pottery culture. The Cambridge Historic School Museum is hosting an exhibit in celebration of just that, showcasing antiques from Rowe’s collection alongside his own work. Rowe will talk about founding Rowe Pottery Works and participate in a Q&A as part of a reception for the exhibit. The Museum plans to expand this collection next summer in a continued effort to highlight how pottery came to be so central to Cambridge.

Kelly Mathews, through Sept. 15, Union South-Gallery 1308: Kelly Mathews probes her own past for the exhibit “Being Bipolar in a Polarized World”; her bipolar disorder leads her to question contemporary society and how it treats those experiencing mental illness, addiction, and even those in recovery. What is “normal”; how can we tell? Her chosen media are encaustic (pigments and hot wax) and photography. The gallery is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

× Expand Jeff Fasano A close-up of Marshall Crenshaw. Marshall Crenshaw

Marshall Crenshaw, Sunday, July 16, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: More than 40 years after the release of his self-titled debut album, which spawned his only U.S. Top 40 single (“Someday, Someway”), 69-year-old Marshall Crenshaw is still delivering his own brand of Buddy Holly-inspired pop. After all, he did play the singer in the 1987 film La Bamba. But he’s also done stints as lead vocalist in The Smithereens and Gin Blossoms — for whom he wrote one of that band’s biggest hits, the top 10 “Til I Hear It From You.” Crenshaw’s latest album is 2020’s Miracle of Science. The man doesn’t tour much, so now’s your chance…plus, this show is with a full band, featuring Derrick Anderson, Mark Ortmann and Fernando Perdomo. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .