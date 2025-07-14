× Expand courtesy Greg Marshall Greg Marshall and a mic. Greg Marshall

Greg Marshall Pops Out of the Trees, Monday, July 14, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Greg Marshall is no stranger to Madison — he sees his creative life as having begun here, when in 2005 he co-launched the hip-hop group The Figureheads. But his life took a few stray turns between then and now. He tells the story in Greg Marshall Pops Out of the Trees, an innovative spoken word show that’s about using storytelling to make connections. See Steven Potter’s interview with Marshall here . Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand Bob Koch Los Chechos playing The Sessions at Garver. Los Chechos

Los Chechos, Tuesday, July 15, Capitol Square-King Street Walkway, noon: If you’ve missed appearances by Los Chechos recently at the Sessions or Live from the Wonderground, it’s time to catch them at Lunch Time Live! Los Chechos draws from cumbia, ska, reggae, even pop-rock. Lyrics are in Spanish sometimes, English sometimes, even Portuguese sometimes…but the music is always danceable.

Natalie Jo Wright, July 15-Aug. 5, Flying Low Skateshop, Monona; reception July 19, 4-7 p.m.: Madison-based artist Natalie Jo Wright ’s work often features animals, and her latest collection takes as a muse the artist’s cats. “Four Eyed Cats in Mid Century Spaces” features oil paintings and hand-painted plaster figurines (including a recreation of a scene depicted in one of the paintings). The artist will be on hand for a reception from 4-7 p.m. on July 19, with music by DJ Slimzy. Flying Low is located in the strip mall at 4509 Monona Drive.

Mark Hembree Band + Soggy Prairie, Tuesday, July 15, Harmony Bar, 6:30 p.m.: Each month, the fine pickers of Soggy Prairie host the Madison Bluegrass Roundabout at the Harmony, bringing in a guest band to double the fun. This month’s edition features a Wisconsin connection to the origins of bluegrass music: Mark Hembree was a member of Bill Monroe’s band for five years. Since then he was a founder of the Nashville Bluegrass Band before returning to Wisconsin and playing in bands including the Nob Hill Boys, Best Westerns, and his current eponymous outfit.

× Expand Steve Dahlgren/Dog Grin Photography Krause Family Band around a mic. Krause Family Band

Krause Family Band, Tuesday, July 15, The Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: The legendary Linda Ronstadt, who in 2013 revealed she had Parkinson’s disease and could no longer sing, turns 79 on July 15. To celebrate, the Krause Family Band is throwing a birthday party, during which the 2024 WAMI winners for best ensemble vocals will perform songs from Ronstadt’s vast catalog. Kansas Music Hall of Famer Rick Krause (banjo, guitar, harmonica and vocals) and his daughters Katie Krause (vocals) and Ruthie McQuinn (fiddle and vocals) will be joined by four other musicians on keys, upright bass, drums and lead guitar to bolster arrangements and pay tribute to one of the finest singers in American music history. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Wicked, through July 27, Overture Hall: One of Madison’s favorite Broadway musicals returns this summer when Wicked flies back into Overture Center. Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, the musical revisits characters from The Wizard of Oz to tell the story of an unlikely friendship between Elphaba (later known as the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the “Good Witch”). It’s a tale of power, perception, and what it means to be “good.” With showstoppers like “Defying Gravity” and “For Good,” this Tony- and Grammy-winning hit blends spectacle with heart. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand courtesy Brave New Voices Festival Shasparay on stage. Shasparay

Brave New Voices Festival, July 16-19, UW campus area: The Brave New Voices Festival is an annual gathering of youth poets and spoken word artists from around the world, featuring workshops and town halls as well as performances open to the public. Coordinated by the San Francisco-based nonprofit Youth Speaks, the festival is coming to Madison for the first time. Evening performances include the “Queeriosity” showcase/open mic (July 16), a new play by Black Arts Matter Festival founder Shasparay, Body Politics (July 17), and “OMAI Gawd,” a First Wave alumni showcase (July 18). Read Steven Potter’s preview here . It’s free, but tickets are required: eventbrite.com .

Northwoods League All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 16, Warner Park Duck Pond, 6:35 p.m.: The Northwoods League’s baseball teams are already heading into the second half of the season, so it’s time to pause and celebrate the first half’s stars. The Mallards have four players on this year’s Great Lakes Division: third baseman Mikey Bell, designated hitter MJ Sweeney, and pitchers Isaac Milburn (league leader in strikeouts) and Tyler Guerin. Tickets at madison-mallards.nwltickets.com (where you can also find ticket info for the July 15 Home Run Challenge, following the Night Mares game).

× Expand Sharon Vanorny/SV Heart Photography Visitors viewing art during the opening of the 2025 Wisconsin Triennial. Visitors viewing art during the opening of the 2025 Wisconsin Triennial.

Wisconsin Triennial, through Sept. 14, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: After trying out a guest-curated show in 2022, the museum returns to its usual juried process “to reflect current directions in Wisconsin’s visual arts scene.” The 2025 Triennial features 24 artists from around the state, although predominantly from Madison (15 artists!), with Milwaukee a distant runner-up (with four). One of the Madison artists is Christina Ruhaak, whose studio space Isthmus spotlighted in our July 2024 issue. Find a full list of artists at mmoca.org .

‌LAB^4 exhibitions, through Aug. 29, Arts + Literature Laboratory; reception July 17, 6-8 p.m.: ALL’s LAB^4 project brings together teams of Madison-area artists of varied disciplines and backgrounds to shepherd exhibitions and events; as stated in the project description, “the LAB^4 project seeks to shift the role of curators from gatekeepers to their original definition as caretakers.” The current curator team has brought together six wide-ranging exhibitions on display through Aug. 29, including Hmong story cloths by eight Madison artists, video work and related books by Ronaldo V. Wilson, recreated little free libraries, and more. A reception takes place from 6-8 p.m. on July 17. Find information on all the exhibitions and related events at artlitlab.org .

× Expand facebook.com/guardianesdelamor/ Los Guardianes del Amor on stage. Los Guardianes del Amor

Dane County Fair, July 17-20, Alliant Energy Center: Those who strategize these things should consider scheduling their rides before hitting the food stands, of which there are many, and many of them are local businesses — including Dane County Pork Producers (pork chop on a stick), Stoughton FFA alumni (cheese curds and cream puffs), and Kona Ice and Los Perez Mexican of Monona. If you think there are no surprises at a county fair, consider the new jigsaw puzzle-solving races on Saturday. And there’s a lot of other entertainment, too, from magic shows to tractor rides, Sunday main stage entertainment and activities hosted by La Movida radio (with headliners Los Guardianes del Amor), and of course the traditional competition for farm animals. See full schedule at danecountyfair.com .

Reconstituting, July 11-26, Broom Street Theater: It’s come to our attention that Madison is attracting new residents every day, and they want to know what there is to do here. Put this on your bucket list — you can’t really say you’ve lived in Madison until you’ve seen a production at the Broom Street Theater, a long-running grassroots black box enterprise that fosters local playwrights, innovative staging and experimental everything. Reconstituting is a new play by Doug Reed that revolves around a fantastical scenario involving the United States Constitution. Now that we can keenly perceive that document’s flaws, how would you fix it if you had the chance? Reed, who’s previously penned Nottingham! and The Lamentable Tragedie of Scott Walker, will also star. Heather Renken directs. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are available in advance at bstonline.org, or at the door the evening of the performance. The other thing the uninitiated need to know is that, despite its name, the theater is located at 1119 Williamson St.