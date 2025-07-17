× Expand courtesy Olbrich Gardens Blooming Butterflies is an annual summer event at Olbrich Gardens. Blooming Butterflies is an annual summer event at Olbrich Gardens.

Blooming Butterflies, through Aug. 10, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The indoor conservatory is filled with butterflies for this annual event, with more than a dozen species darting among the tropical plants. Added programming indoors and out includes a kids pollinator scavenger hunt and a story walk along Starkweather Creek. A butterfly bike parade at 11 a.m. on July 26 (starting at Demetral Park) is not just about butterfly-decorated bikes and costumed bike riders but a chance to spread milkweed seed balls along the bike path. Read about other special events including Butterfly Action Day, Wisconsin Insect Fest and more at olbrich.org .

Blue Black, through July 18, Marƶeń: This show’s something to celebrate, with new works by three UW-Madison master of fine arts alumna — Helen Hawley, Paula Schuette Kraemer and Anna Lambrini Moisiadis. Hawley, who is currently teaching at Northern Arizona University, contributes “nocturnes,” surprising night paintings. Schuette Kraemer’s prints in a variety of techniques show the kinetic energy of birds and other animals. Lambrini Moisiadis’s work takes a more abstract approach, exploring the shadowy associations of blue and black. Since the exhibition's opening, Integrated Art Group has announced that this will be the final show at the Marƶeń gallery; regular hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, but appointments can be made for other times by emailing taylor@iag.art.

× Expand courtesy Shasparay Shasparay during a performance of "Body Politics.'" Shasparay during a performance of "Body Politics.'"

Brave New Voices Festival, through July 19, UW campus area: The Brave New Voices Festival is an annual gathering of youth poets and spoken word artists from around the world, featuring workshops and town halls as well as performances open to the public. Coordinated by the San Francisco-based nonprofit Youth Speaks, the festival is coming to Madison for the first time. Evening performances include a new play by Black Arts Matter Festival founder Shasparay, Body Politics (July 17), and “OMAI Gawd,” a First Wave alumni showcase (July 18). Read Steven Potter’s preview here . It’s free, but tickets are required: eventbrite.com .

Dane County Fair, July 17-20, Alliant Energy Center: Those who strategize these things should consider scheduling their rides before hitting the food stands, of which there are many, and many of them are local businesses — including Dane County Pork Producers (pork chop on a stick), Stoughton FFA alumni (cheese curds and cream puffs), and Kona Ice and Los Perez Mexican of Monona. If you think there are no surprises at a county fair, consider the new jigsaw puzzle-solving races on Saturday. And there’s a lot of other entertainment, too, from magic shows to tractor rides, Sunday main stage entertainment and activities hosted by La Movida radio (with headliners Los Guardianes del Amor), and of course the traditional competition for farm animals. See full schedule at danecountyfair.com .

× Expand Sara Black, Jessie Mott and Claire Pentacost From the installation "The Persistence of the Unsorted." From the installation "The Persistence of the Unsorted," a collaboration by Sara Black, Jessie Mott and Claire Pentacost.

LAB^4 exhibitions, through Aug. 29, Arts + Literature Laboratory; reception July 17, 6-8 p.m.: ALL’s LAB^4 project brings together teams of Madison-area artists of varied disciplines and backgrounds to shepherd exhibitions and events; as stated in the project description, “the LAB^4 project seeks to shift the role of curators from gatekeepers to their original definition as caretakers.” The current curator team has brought together six wide-ranging exhibitions on display through Aug. 29, including Hmong story cloths by eight Madison artists, video work and related books by Ronaldo V. Wilson, recreated little free libraries, and more. A reception takes place from 6-8 p.m. on July 17. Find information on all the exhibitions and related events at artlitlab.org .

Capitol City Band, Thursdays, through Aug. 21, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: For more than 50 years, the Capitol City Band has called Rennebohm Park home for its summer concert series, and this summer’s ongoing park renovations will not change that. Longtime conductor Jim Latimer is passing the baton to Dave Pedracine (who also stepped in as conductor for the VFW Post 1318 Band this past season); Latimer will still be very involved as music director. The July 17 concert salutes the Madison Police Department, and Acting Chief John Patterson will be a guest conductor. Concerts continue on Thursdays through Aug. 21; watch for updates at facebook.com/capitolcityband .

× Expand Joan Marcus Lauren Samuels, left, and Erica Ito in "Wicked," 2024. Lauren Samuels, left, and Erica Ito in "Wicked," 2024.

Wicked, through July 27, Overture Hall: One of Madison’s favorite Broadway musicals is back for an extended summer run. Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, Wicked revisits characters from The Wizard of Oz to tell the story of an unlikely friendship between Elphaba (later known as the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the “Good Witch”). It’s a tale of power, perception, and what it means to be “good.” With showstoppers like “Defying Gravity” and “For Good,” this Tony- and Grammy-winning musical blends spectacle with heart. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; tickets at overture.org .

Reconstituting, through July 26, Broom Street Theater: It’s come to our attention that Madison is attracting new residents every day, and they want to know what there is to do here. Put this on your bucket list — you can’t really say you’ve lived in Madison until you’ve seen a production at the Broom Street Theater, a long-running grassroots black box enterprise that fosters local playwrights, innovative staging and experimental everything. Reconstituting is a new play by Doug Reed that revolves around a fantastical scenario involving the United States Constitution. Now that we can keenly perceive that document’s flaws, how would you fix it if you had the chance? Reed, who’s previously penned Nottingham! and The Lamentable Tragedie of Scott Walker, will also star. Heather Renken directs. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are available in advance at bstonline.org , or at the door the evening of the performance. The other thing the uninitiated need to know is that, despite its name, the theater is located at 1119 Williamson St.

Into the Woods, through July 20, Middleton High School: Madison’s year of Stephen Sondheim continues with his masterwork Into the Woods, a complex tapestry featuring fairy tale characters who discover that wishes — though granted — come with unexpected consequences. The Baker and his wife, cursed by a witch, embark on a mission to reverse their fate, crossing paths with Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood, and others. With Sondheim’s superb music and a mix of humor, heartache and magic, this Middleton Players production promises a thoughtful, whimsical experience for all ages. Don’t just wish for a fairy tale — go experience one! Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at middletonplayers.com .

× Expand tangowithwinnie.com A close up of Winnie Cheung of Tango with Winnie. Tango with Winnie

Tango with Winnie Sextet, Friday, July 18, Cafe Coda, 7:30 p.m.: Winnie Cheung has made it her mission to spread the joy of tango music and dancing everywhere she can, from dance events to schools to prisons. For this brief Tango with Winnie summer tour, Cheung will play bandoneon (rather than piano) in an international sextet also including Madison violinist Janice Lee and Argentinian pianist and composer Julián Peralta. A concert will be followed by music for dancing at this Madison Tango Society event. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

Marigold Motel, Friday, July 18, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Trevor Stageman is a talented guitar builder but he also knows how to make it rock as the front person for Marigold Motel. Jangly guitars, vintage keys and bullseye harmonies create an REM meets Dick Dale meets Gram Parsons sound. The sprawling six-piece is one of the fastest rising bands in town. Pop-punkers Get Well Now are sharing the bill.

× Expand Natalie Jo Wright Colorful four eyed cat creations.

Natalie Jo Wright, through Aug. 5, Flying Low Skateshop, Monona; reception July 19, 4-7 p.m.: Madison-based artist Natalie Jo Wright ’s work often features animals, and her latest collection takes as a muse the artist’s cats. “Four Eyed Cats in Mid Century Spaces” features oil paintings and hand-painted plaster figurines (including a recreation of a scene depicted in one of the paintings). The artist will be on hand for a reception from 4-7 p.m. on July 19, with music by DJ Slimzy. Flying Low is located in the strip mall at 4509 Monona Drive.

Coldplay, Saturday, July 19, Camp Randall, 6 p.m.: Coldplay has long endured ridicule for playing it too safe, for flattening out after (fill in the blank — say, Viva la Vida) and for Chris Martin being too, well, again, fill in the blank. Yet honestly it is hard to deny the power of 2002’s A Rush of Blood to the Head, an album with arguably no skips. And it is even harder to deny that this stadium gig officially sold out months ago, though there are plenty of seats available on the resale market . Nigerian singer-songwriter Arya Starr and Coldplay discovery Chilean/Palestinian singer-songwriter Elyanna open.

× Expand courtesy La Armada La Armada on stage. La Armada

La Armada + Pyroklast, Saturday, July 19, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: For more than two decades, La Armada has been playing hardcore punk/metal infused with the music of the Dominican Republic, where the band first formed in 2001. Sung in English and español, the band’s songs are a galvanizing cry against colonialism and greedy capitalism, and new singles have been emerging on Bandcamp. A stacked Midwest lineup also includes revived Madison hardcore heroes Pyroklast , plus Warhawks, Deathwish and Snuffed. Tickets at theannexmadison.com .

× Expand Andres Sanchez Katerina Burton, left, and Joshua Sanders performing at Opera in the Park 2024. Katerina Burton, left, and Joshua Sanders performing at Opera in the Park 2024.

Opera in the Park, Saturday, July 19, Garner Park, 8 p.m.: The Madison arts community offers a smorgasbord of entertainment in the great outdoors during the summer months, and among the crown jewels is Madison Opera's Opera in the Park concert. A dynamic quartet of soloists — tenor Andrew Bidlack, soprano Renée Richardson, baritone Benjamin Taylor and mezzo-soprano Emily Treigle — join the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Madison Opera Chorus for a program including selections from Carmen, Madama Butterfly, West Side Story, and other classics. Fans will even have a chance to help conduct a song using light sticks! As always, the event is free, though a suggested donation supports future performances. Whether you're new to opera or a lifelong fan, this is a perfect way to experience Madison’s vibrant opera scene. Rain date is July 20.

Big Ride for Palestine, Sunday, July 20, Olin Park, 10 a.m.: Though the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project was denied official “sister city” status by the Madison city council in 2004, the group has continued to build ties with and provide humanitarian support to the residents of Rafah, a city of some 250,000 in Palestine’s Gaza Strip, and others in the West Bank. (It’s estimated that due to the present conflict the population of Rafah has risen to well over 1 million, even approaching 1.4 million.) The Big Ride for Palestine is a national fundraiser for the Middle East Children's Alliance, a nonprofit that works for the rights of children in that area, co-sponsored by the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project and Jewish Voice for Peace-Madison. This bike ride starts at Olin Park, heads over to B.B. Clarke via the bike path, and returns, for a total of six miles. Register at madisonrafah.org . Also: MRSCP is hosting a silent auction of art to support MECA, with bids closing at 11 p.m. on July 20; art can be viewed at Java Cat, with a meet the artists reception from 4-6:30 p.m. on July 17.

× Expand Vladimir Loayza M. The village of Laramarca, Peru. Laramarca, Peru

From Rainbows to Roots, Sunday, July 20, North Street Cabaret, 5 p.m.: From Rainbows to Roots is an event to raise awareness of (and funds to help support) the village of Laramarca, Peru, a small community in the Andes. The evening includes music by Duo Pukra (Richard Hildner Armacanqui and Natalia Hildner Armacanqui, whose family comes from Laramarca) and Madi-Son, along with dance by Nilhan Gunasekera and Kallpa House of Spirit Dances. Advance tickets recommended at kallpahouseofspiritdances.ticketspice.com .