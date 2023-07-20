What to do in Madison this weekend: Opera in the Park, Ramy Youssef and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Focal Flame Photography Dane County Fair

Dane County Fair, July 20-23, Alliant Energy Center: If a stingray encounter is on your bucket list, you don’t have to travel to the ocean (where, to be honest, you do not want to meet a stingray) — just head to the Dane County Fair, where it is just one of many interactive happenings on the schedule. Entertainment through the weekend includes Madison Roller Derby (6 p.m., July 20), comedian Mike Brody and Piano Fondue (7 p.m., July 21), a tractor parade (11 a.m., July 22), and a full day of stage activities hosted by La Movida radio, with bands including La Séptima Alianza and Love Secreto (noon-10 p.m., July 23). Find much more info at danecountyfair.com .

Capitol City Band, Thursdays, through Aug. 24, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: A summertime tradition for more than five decades, Concerts in the Park from the all-volunteer Capitol City Band is underway for the season. Coming up: July 20 is a salute to the Madison Fire Department, with special guest Chief Chris Carbon; the July 27 concert features UW-Madison professor of voice and opera Mimmi Fulmer as guest vocalist and euphonium soloist Kyle Rightley. Free concerts continue weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 24. More info at mmqccb.org .

× Expand Johnny Giles Mean Mary with a banjo and guitar. Mean Mary

Mean Mary, Thursday, July 20, North Street Cabaret, 7:30 p.m.: Mary James picked up the nickname Mean Mary all the way back at age 6, after the first song she wrote (with mom Jean) and recorded, “Mean Mary from Alabam,” got some media attention. Since then, James has been building a life in entertainment as a singer and multi-instrumentalist, actor, and novelist (again often collaborating with mom). Mean Mary’s most recent album, Portrait of a Woman, Part 1, showcases a set of original songs most often anchored by James' banjo — which will also be the focus during this solo Sugar Maple Concert Series show.

Craig Baumann & the Story, Thursday, July 20, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Craig Baumann & the Story masterfully merges blues and soul influences into authentic Midwestern Americana anthems. Baumann’s emotive vocals and the band’s funky guitar riffs give his songs an irresistible vintage feel. They are joined on this free Majestic Summerjam concert by Chicago alternative rock band Lunar Ticks; spoken word artist FlowPoetry hosts.

Blooming Butterflies, through Aug. 6, Olbrich Gardens-Bolz Conservatory, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: No matter the season, the exotic plants, birds, and burbling pools of Olbrich Gardens’ indoor Bolz Conservatory are magical. Each summer, it's extra special when the butterflies take up residence for a few fleeting, fluttering weeks. Almost 20 different species can be observed, including sometimes right at hatching inside two chrysalis cases. Kids can follow up a conservatory visit with a pollinator-themed scavenger hunt in the outdoor gardens, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 28, Butterfly Action Day provides info on how to help threatened butterfly populations. Find out more at olbrich.org .

× Expand A.J. Magoon/Summit Players Theatre Summit Players Theatre performers in "Macbeth." "Macbeth," Summit Players Theatre, 2023.

Macbeth, July 21, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton; July 22, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo: We love the Summit Players Theatre’s approach of bringing Shakespeare to the people — in state parks. Whether you are a camper or not, you’re welcome to attend these free performances (though state parks admission or an annual sticker are needed if you drive in). This summer’s production of Macbeth comes to two parks within easy reach of Madison this weekend. Friday, The Scottish Play is at Lake Kegonsa State Park, about 15 minutes east of town, and Saturday the troupe is at Mirror Lake State Park, about a 45 minute drive north. Both shows are at 7 p.m., with an educational workshop at 5:30 p.m. Out out, damned boredom.

Twelfth Night, July 14-23, Madison Country Day School: Twelfth Night may be the perfect Shakespeare play, as it manages to combine his favorite tricks — unrequited love, gender-crossing hijinks, shipwrecks, mistaken identities, feuding families — in a play that is neither too familiar (Romeo and Juliet) nor too high-concept (The Tempest). Bring a lawn chair or blanket, sit back, relax, and have fun at this Madison Shakespeare Company outdoor production. Shows at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 14-23. Note: Drivers coming from Madison can reach River Road via Highway 113, despite the construction. Tickets at msc2023.eventbrite.com .

#IMOMSOHARD, Friday, July 21, Orpheum Theater, 7 p.m.: Comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are in the camp that loudly and proudly asserts that motherhood is something that is to be survived, with lots of glasses of wine, kvetching, and of course laughs along the way. (In fact the duo has even launched its own wine line, “Accomplice.”) This stand-up tour is their latest relatable venture to emerge from the #IMOMSOHARD web series/podcast. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Josh Aikin A close-up of Ramy Youssef. Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef, Friday, July 21, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Ramy Youssef won a Golden Globe for Best Actor playing himself in the hit Hulu show Ramy, based on his experiences as an Egyptian American Muslim living in New Jersey. This summer, Youssef is on a stand-up tour around the States. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Our Home States, July 21-Aug. 12, Broom Street Theater, 8 p.m.: Broom Street Theater, where local playwrights usually rule, presents the start of one of its long-term projects. Our Home States is a series of short plays that the theater solicited from each of our fabulous 50 states (though of course some are a little less fabulous than others — the states, that is, not the plays!). Broom Street begins what will be four years of productions with a compilation of plays from the Midwest. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (no show Aug. 3); advance tickets at bstonline.org .

× Expand Wendy Schneider The band Weaker Youth Ensemble in the '90s. Weaker Youth Ensemble

Weaker Youth Ensemble, Friday, July 21, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Music listeners of a certain age will remember when the third wave ska explosion rolled through Midwest music scenes. Along with the punk energy that informed the second wave bands a generation earlier, many third wave bands got a lot weirder/more interesting. One of Madison’s prime exponents was Weaker Youth Ensemble, who only played for a short time but left behind one excellent self-titled album in 1994. They’re back for one Madison show before joining Blue Meanies (where some WYE members ended up back in the day) on a bill in Chicago. With We Should Have Been DJs, Caryatids, Glowingtide. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

S’notfest, Saturday, July 22, Crucible, noon-1 a.m.: Punk and hardcore is the order of the day at S’notfest, which returns for a third season. Madison is ably represented by long-running hard rockers Rogue Rat (who recently released the excellent Satisfaction Guaranteed album) and a newer band, Diskonekt, featuring all-star players drawn from various other bands. Overall, there’s a dozen bands, including visitors from Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Missouri, and Columbus, Ohio.

Unity Picnic, Saturday, July 22, Urban League of Greater Madison, 1-5 p.m.: Getting together with your neighbors for a picnic is a time-honored summer tradition…now just widen that scope from the block around where you live to the whole community and you have the annual Unity Picnic . There will be barbecue with sides and dessert provided by BP Smokehouse and Kipp’s Catering, music by Yancyy with Leotha Stanley, Untitled and DJ Andre, kids' activities, resource tables and more fun. It’s sponsored by the Urban League and everything is free, including a pop-up family vaccination clinic (find out more and RSVP here ).

courtesy Urban Triage. Two friends hugging. Face painting participants at the 2022 Urban Triage Community Kick-Back.

Community Kick-Back, Saturday, July 22, Penn Park, 2-8 p.m.: The Community Kick-Back is Urban Triage’s annual field day featuring kids' activities, competitive activities including kickball, double dutch, sack races and an obstacle course, free food and other giveaways, and info on community resources available from the nonprofit and other organizations. A highlight of the day will be a battle on the decks by DJs Fusion, Pain 1 and Shorty. Find a schedule and updates on Facebook .

The Periodicals, Saturday, July 22, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: The Periodicals fuse elements of northern soul and alternative rock, with guitars, horns and violins building infectious melodies. The Wisconsin-based nine-piece band is made up of Milwaukee and Madison musicians who combine their talents to put on a foot-tapping show. They are joined by Madison folk-pop favorites Lake Qualm for this free WUD Music concert.

× Expand WH Moustapha Mdou Moctar and band. Mdou Moctar

Mdou Moctar, Saturday, July 22, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Even on the quieter numbers on the 2021 album Afrique Victime, the fiery expressiveness of Mdou Moctar’s guitar is likely to perk up the ears of rock fans. And when the guitarist and his bandmates let fly full blast, they whip up some of the trippiest psych to be heard in the 2020s. With lyrics sung in Tamasheq, the music of Mdou Moctar respects traditional Tuareg guitar music while combining it with the intensity of western hard rock and punk. With Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Krystal Stankowski Glow sticks in action. Glow sticks in action at a past Opera in the Park concert, hosted by Madison Opera.

Opera in the Park, Saturday, July 22, Garner Park, 8 p.m.: It started as a one-off experiment in 2002, but Opera in the Park has since become an annual, memorable evening of music under the stars. This year Madison Opera welcomes soprano Katerina Burton, tenor Martin Luther Clark mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and baritone Weston Hurt as guest soloists, joining the Madison Opera Chorus and the Madison Symphony Orchestra. “It’s part of our reason for being — we’re here to entertain our community,” says opera general director Kathryn Smith (read Gwendolyn Rice’s preview here ). The event is free, and blankets may be placed earlier in the day to save a spot. Find more info at .madisonopera.org .

Combat Naps + The Nile Club, Saturday, July 22, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: A project of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Neal Jochmann (also half of the duo Hippie Johnny aka Double Jester), Combat Naps explores the cul de sacs to be found in the panorama of pop rock: melodic and catchy, happy and sad, occasionally experimental. After moving from Madison to Milwaukee, The Nile Club has honed a harder edge to their catchy rock music with the addition of former Dystopian Echo guitarist Jack Lusk; their second album, Wake Up with a Sense of Pride , came out earlier in 2023. With Tollbooth, Meander. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Frank Mesina The Knee-Hi's in front of the Emtpy Bottle in Chicago The Knee-Hi's

The Knee-Hi’s, Sunday, July 23, Dark Star Art Bar, 8 p.m.: Visiting from the Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, area, The Knee-Hi’s play retro-styled rock ‘n roll. On their 2022 debut album, Charmed , the quartet mixes ‘60s garage with a bit of doo-wop, glam and punk energy in a very satisfying fashion. (They cover “Melvin” by The Belles…and if you know what that is, you want to see The Knee-Hi’s.) Joining them on tour is another crunchy C-U band, Kangaroo Court , and Madison surf-punk outfit The Gubers .