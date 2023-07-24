What to do in Madison this week: UW 175 kick-off; 'Smudges' and more Isthmus Picks

Patty Cisneros Prevo + Sami Schalk, Monday, July 24, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Two local authors and advocates will discuss disability justice and topics from recent books. In her 2022 book Black Disability Politics , Sami Schalk, an associate professor in the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies at UW-Madison, examines how Black activism around issues of disability has been marginalized. Patty Cisneros Prevo, who leads diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the UW Department of Medicine and Carbone Cancer Center, is the author of Tenacious: Fifteen Adventures Alongside Disabled Athletes , a 2023 picture book for young readers with illustrations by Dion MBD.

× Expand Riley Johnson Derek Luttrell & the Texas Chain Store Managers on stage. Derek Luttrell & the Texas Chain Store Managers

Derek Luttrell & the Texas Chain Store Managers, Monday, July 24, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: File under “Another under-the-radar winner at the Bur Oak” for this show by a sleepy, folky pop outfit with local ties — band members are all from either northern Illinois or the Madison area. Derek Luttrell’s melodic vocals pair brilliantly with the witty lyrics in songs like “Renfield” (an ode to Dracula’s patsy) and “Repossess my Education” — and of course, there’s the Texas Chain Store Managers' name itself. Though Luttrell operates out of Nashville these days, there’s not so much countryish about these charmers. You might even catch an unexpected synth from time to time. Tickets at seetickets.us.

Dave Mason + The Outlaws, Monday, July 24, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: For a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Dave Mason has always been a little…invisible. You probably know one of his greatest hits, “Feelin' Alright?” from a cover, though it was originally recorded by his own band, Traffic (no slouches), in, hold on, 1968. Mason is still recording new work and he’s written an autobiography, Only You Know and I Know (also, natch, named after a song which was a bigger hit for an artist other than Mason, this time Delaney & Bonnie), to be published later this year. With an opening set by country rockers The Outlaws. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Jim Smoote II, Steve Feren + Jarka Sobiskova, through Sept. 8, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center gallery, Fitchburg: The Promega Art Showcase for summer features works created in textiles and with glass. “Threads of Joy” includes glass works memorializing birds by retired UW-Madison professor Steve Feren; felt works and paintings by Madison artist Jarka Sobiskova (who recently lost her studio space and many art works in a March fire); and art quilts by Chicago-based Jim Smoote II. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the exhibit continues through Sept. 8.

× Expand courtesy UW-Madison The Red Gym and Alumni Park at UW-Madison viewed from the water. The Red Gym and Alumni Park at UW-Madison viewed from the water.

UW-Madison 175th Anniversary kick-off, Wednesday, July 26, Memorial Union Terrace, 4-10 p.m.: Wisconsin became an official state in the Union on May 29, 1848 — 175 years ago in 2023. The new state established the University of Wisconsin the same year, and UW-Madison, the flagship of what is now the UW System, is celebrating the anniversary with a series of events during the next year. It all begins July 26 with the unveiling of a new Bucky on Parade statue, ice cream and a “Badger Buffet,” music by The Mersey Brothers, UW Marching Band members and the weekly open mic, and fireworks to close the evening. Find a full schedule at 175.wisc.edu .

× Expand Matt Blair A mysterious image of parallel lines. A still image from "Smudges: Sounds and Images," a multimedia work by Matt Blair.

Smudges, Wednesday, July 26, Arts + Literature Lab, 7 p.m.: Pianist and genre-blurring composer Matt Blair is back in Madison after some time living in Minnesota. While walking along the Yahara River, Blair recorded video and audio, now merged with composed elements to create a multimedia work, Smudges, considering the blurred lines between past and present. Find tickets for this Mills Folly Microcinema presentation at brownpapertickets.com .

Cuchulain, Thursday, July 27, Harmony Bar, 7:30 p.m.: If the pandemic was good to anyone it was a blessing for this wry songwriter who seemed to invent his style in healthy isolation. He emerged in 2022 with the Randy Newman-like single release “Sing in the Shower.” The craziness of his playful ditties is somehow further catapulted by his burnished baritone vocals.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B, July 27-Aug. 6, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: What is it with the post-pandemic mystery-solving? From Only Murders in the Building to the true crime podcast onslaught, everybody is a sleuth these days, it seems. Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B grows from that premise, with two roommates solving mysteries as a contempo-feminist Holmes and Watson pairing. This University Theatre production is absorbing summer escapism, but it comes back for a second run in the fall. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; the production runs again Sept. 14-24. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu (or at the theater box office one hour prior to performances).

Our Home States, through Aug. 12, Broom Street Theater, 8 p.m.: Broom Street Theater, where local playwrights usually rule, presents the start of one of its long-term projects. Our Home States is a series of short plays that the theater solicited from each of our fabulous 50 states (though of course some are a little less fabulous than others — the states, that is, not the plays!). Broom Street begins what will be four years of productions with a compilation of plays from the Midwest. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (no show Aug. 3); advance tickets at bstonline.org.

× Expand Sven A close-up of Rick Streed. Rick Streed of True Name.

True Name EP release, Thursday, July 27, Dark Star Art Bar, 9 p.m.: Madison rock quartet True Name pulls together scene veterans from bands including Therapy Drones, The Drain and The No and Maybe Game, with a focus on the songwriting of Rick Streed. Their debut EP, The Longview Sessions, features crunchy and jangly guitar rock with a side of glam, and catchy enough to leave you with an earworm. Also on the bill: Des Moines goths Mr. Softheart and Madison punks Tokyo Joe. Tickets at venuepilot.co .