× Expand Joan Marcus Zoe Jensen, left, and Jessie Davidson in "Wicked." Zoe Jensen, left, and Jessie Davidson in "Wicked."

Wicked, through July 27, Overture Hall: One of Madison’s favorite Broadway musicals is back for an extended summer run. Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, Wicked revisits characters from The Wizard of Oz to tell the story of an unlikely friendship between Elphaba (later known as the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the “Good Witch”). It’s a tale of power, perception, and what it means to be “good.” With showstoppers like “Defying Gravity” and “For Good,” this Tony- and Grammy-winning musical blends spectacle with heart. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, plus 1 p.m. on July 24 (just added); tickets at overture.org .

Puppets in the House, July 24-27, various locations, Verona: The four-day regional festival from the nonprofit Puppeteers of America is largely for puppeteers, but Saturday, July 26, is the free community day held at Century School Park. From noon-5 p.m., visitors can take in an art market, crafts, and a puppet parade. Puppet performances will include “Pip & Squeak Go to the Show,” “A La Carte: In a Fool’s Kitchen" and "Punch & Judy.” Info on registration for puppeteers can be found at puppetsinthehouse.com .

× Expand courtesy UW–Madison GIS Professional Programs A map of the Misty Mountains, left, and artist Karen Wynn Fonstad, in 1981. A map of the Misty Mountains, left, from the book "The Atlas of Middle-earth," by Karen Wynn Fonstad, pictured in 1981 in front of the inked base map from the book.

Fantastic Worlds, through Aug. 1, UW Science Hall-Robinson Map Library: Middle-earth, the fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, has enchanted countless readers over the years. That included cartographer Karen Wynn Fonstad, who illustrated and wrote The Atlas of Middle-earth, first published in 1981. This exhibit hosted by the UW Department of Geography will include examples of Wynn Fonstad’s hand-drawn originals and their published counterparts, along with various maps of fantasy worlds created over the years by geography students at UW. The Robinson Map Library is on the third floor of Science Hall. Wynn Fonstad’s son Mark Fonstad will discuss his mother’s life and work at 5:30 p.m. on July 24 in Room 180. More info at geography.wisc.edu .

Dance Nation, July 24-Aug. 3, UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre: Dance Nation, a play by Clare Barron, follows the members of a pre-teen competitive dance team as they create routines while creating themselves in the process of growing up. The play was a Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist in 2019, and described by the Pulitzer jury as “refreshingly unorthodox” in depicting the joyful freedom of dance and the travails of finding oneself. Performances of this University Theatre production take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets and more info at theatre.wisc.edu .

× Expand Heather Renken Broom Street Theater's "Reconstituting" is written by and stars Doug Reed (pictured with a puppet created by Steve Troop). Broom Street Theater's "Reconstituting" is written by and stars Doug Reed (pictured with a puppet created by Steve Troop).

Reconstituting, through July 26, Broom Street Theater: It’s come to our attention that Madison is attracting new residents every day, and they want to know what there is to do here. Put this on your bucket list — you can’t really say you’ve lived in Madison until you’ve seen a production at the Broom Street Theater, a long-running grassroots black box enterprise that fosters local playwrights, innovative staging and experimental everything. Reconstituting is a new play by Doug Reed that revolves around a fantastical scenario involving the United States Constitution. Now that we can keenly perceive that document’s flaws, how would you fix it if you had the chance? Reed, who’s previously penned Nottingham! and The Lamentable Tragedie of Scott Walker, will also star. Heather Renken directs. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are available in advance at bstonline.org , or at the door the evening of the performance. The other thing the uninitiated need to know is that, despite its name, the theater is located at 1119 Williamson St.

The Comedy of Errors, through July 27, Madison Country Day School, Waunakee: Madison Shakespeare Company keeps up its tradition of outdoor midsummer Shakespeare with one of the early comedies, the short and snappy The Comedy of Errors. What you need to know is that there are two sets of identical twins who were separated at birth, and they all end up in the city of Ephesus at the same time. From a body of comedies where mistaken identities are a key plot element, The Comedy of Errors is perhaps the mistaken-est. There’s not much in the way of deep meaning, here, but Shakespeare’s wit and talent for compressing action is on full display. At the outdoor amphitheater at Madison Country Day School (bring a chair and/or a blanket, and probably some bug spray), seeing some outdoor Shakespeare should be a pleasure. Shows are Friday-Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

× Expand Mason Georgeson The five members of LINE sitting on a couch. LINE

Kiss the Tiger + KATH + LINE, Friday, July 25, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Headliners Kiss the Tiger are acclaimed in their Twin Cities home base for barn-burning live shows, and their recordings are equally high-energy; a series of rockin' singles since last November is a promising sign that their first new album since 2021 may be on the way. Madison is well-represented by a pair of the city's top pop bands — Kat and the Hurricane and LINE — that will debut a new collaborative single, “Life of the Party,” at this show. It’s also the last full-band LINE concert before leader Maddie Batzli moves to Brooklyn, New York. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Blooming Butterflies, through Aug. 10, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The indoor conservatory is filled with butterflies for this annual event, with more than a dozen species darting among the tropical plants. Added programming indoors and out includes a kids pollinator scavenger hunt and a story walk along Starkweather Creek. A butterfly bike parade at 11 a.m. on July 26 (starting at Demetral Park) is not just about butterfly-decorated bikes and costumed bike riders but a chance to spread milkweed seed balls along the bike path. Read about other special events including Butterfly Action Day and Wisconsin Insect Fest (both Aug. 1) at olbrich.org .

× Expand courtesy Disability Pride Festival Attendes at a past Disability Pride Festival. Disability Pride Festival

Disability Pride Festival, Saturday, July 26, Warner Park, noon-5 p.m.: It is still hard to believe, but those in power are not just ignoring people with disabilities but attacking them — by wiping ASL interpreters from government presentations, ending federal programs that require accessibility, cutting NIH and Medicaid funding, and more. There is much at stake. But this day, Disability Pride Madison celebrates this integral part of our community with a festival that is the only one of its kind in Wisconsin and one of the few in the nation. Naturally it is wheelchair accessible; ASL and Spanish interpreters will be onsite and there will be a quiet area. Make art at the Art Cart or MSCR’s mobile clay studio, and visit artists with disabilities selling their own art. A parade led by the Forward! Marching Band kicks off the day at noon, with other performances including wheelchair aerialists, a drag show, and more music and dance. More info at disabilitypridemadison.org .

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography The Women in Focus table at a past Unity Picnic, hosted by Urban League of Greater Madison. The Women in Focus table at a past Unity Picnic, hosted by Urban League of Greater Madison.

Unity Picnic, Saturday, July 26, Black Business Hub, noon-4 p.m.: With food provided by Kipp’s Catering and the Tomah-based BP Smokehouse, the Urban League of Greater Madison’s annual Unity Picnic definitely puts the capital P in picnic. But there's much more happening than just good eats: community resource booths, kids' activities, a visit from Bucky Badger and UW football athletes, and entertainment including Yancyy, Leotha Stanley, SD Jenkins and DJ Dwayne (and don’t forget the weekly Hub Marketplace). Find more info at facebook.com/urbanleagueofgreatermadison .

× Expand Robert Keith Wessel VO5 from backstage at AtwoodFest, 2024. VO5

AtwoodFest, July 26-27, 2000 Block of Atwood Avenue: A longtime summer highlight on Madison’s east side, AtwoodFest returns with another colorful lineup featuring three stages of music and about 60 vendors. Scheduled performers include local favorites The Lower 5th, Phat Phunktion, VO5, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and Steely Dane, along with Chicago jam band Mr. Blotto, Minneapolis folk-rock trio American Scarecrow, Birmingham-based Southern rockers Parker Barrow and more. With something for everyone (including the kids) and a proud local vibe, you might want to rearrange your schedule for this one. Leading up to the fest on Saturday, convergence parades led by members of The Handphibians depart at 11 a.m. from the Goodman Community Center, the corner of Riverside and Winnebago, and Circle and Hawthorne parks. Check out atwoodfest.com for complete details.

Love's Labour's Lost, Saturday, July 26, Mirror Lake State Park, Lake Delton: Summit Players is, so far as we can ascertain, the only theater group in the country that puts on Shakespeare in state parks. In partnership with the Wisconsin State Parks System and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Summit has been hosting 45-minute theater workshops and then 75-minute versions of plays in park amphitheaters since 2015. This year, Summit tackles Shakespeare’s early, talky comedy Love’s Labour’s Lost, featuring some of his most delightful wordplay in an unusual battle of the sexes. No tickets are required, and the play is free (although state park admission is still necessary). Theater workshops held in advance of the performance are intended for kids 8 and up; adults are also welcome. The season wraps up July 27, but before that Summit rolls into Mirror Lake State Park between Lake Delton and Baraboo on July 26 (workshop at 5:30 p.m., performance at 7 p.m.).

× Expand courtesy The Gentlemen The Gentlemen in 2024 at Chief's. The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen, Saturday, July 26, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: How many rock bands have celebrated a 60th anniversary concert? That’s the case for Madison’s own The Gentlemen, who have been convening for an annual concert for about the past decade. The band lost bassist David Kenison in 2021 but since have been joined by members of Birddog Blues Band and The Sparks Band to present a fun concert of '60s rock covers and (hopefully) their own classic two-sider “I Really Love You” and “Elephants.”

Daisychain, Saturday, July 26, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: Chicago’s Daisychain formed back in 2017 and play a heady psych-blues-rock mix — and have finally, after several EPs, released their first full-length album, All in a Name. Nickole Regala (bass, vocals), Sophia Williams (guitar, vocals), and Frankie Sripada (lead guitarist) cite Jack White, Patti Smith and Soundgarden as influences, but fans of Chicago rock may hear echoes of Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair and Veruca Salt. Madison’s intense indie folk-rockers Weird Place open. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

× Expand Shervin Lainez The Decemberists on a checkerboard floor. The Decemberists

The Decemberists, Saturday, July 26, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: The Decemberists’ heyday may be over, but Colin Meloy and company’s lyrical, English-folk and sea-shanty inspired tunes still inspire a rollicking good time. And the band has a new album out, As it Ever Was, So it Will Be Again, which neatly encapsulates the band’s melancholy yet hopeful notes. Expect new material; hope for a singalong of oldies like “The Mariner’s Revenge Song.” Indie artist Merce Lemon opens. As of this week limited tickets were still available at ticketmaster.com .

Dean Johnson, Sunday, July 27, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Dean Johnson rolls into the Bur Oak fresh off a performance at the Shitty Barn, which is, of course, sold out. This show is not (as of midweek), so pull up a chair. The Seattle-based singer-songwriter has a meandering, gentle style that falls somewhere Americana-adjacent; his album, Nothing for Me, Please, will be released Aug. 22. Nashville-based singer-songwriter Erin Rae opens, touring in support of her second album, Lighten Up. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .