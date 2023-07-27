What to do in Madison this weekend: Mad Lit, AtwoodFest and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy Capitol City Band A collage of images of the Capitol City Band. The Capitol City Band hosts an annual summer concert series in Rennebohm Park.

Capitol City Band, Thursdays, through Aug. 24, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: A summertime tradition for more than five decades, Concerts in the Park from the all-volunteer Capitol City Band is underway for the season. July 27 features UW-Madison professor of voice and opera Mimmi Fulmer as guest vocalist and euphonium soloist Kyle Rightley. Free concerts continue weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 24. More info at mmqccb.org .

Cuchulain, Thursday, July 27, Harmony Bar, 7:30 p.m.: If the pandemic was good to anyone it was a blessing for this wry songwriter who seemed to invent his style in healthy isolation. He emerged in 2022 with the Randy Newman-like single release “Sing in the Shower.” The craziness of his playful ditties is somehow further catapulted by his burnished baritone vocals.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B, July 27-Aug. 6, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: What is it with the post-pandemic mystery-solving? From Only Murders in the Building to the true crime podcast onslaught, everybody is a sleuth these days, it seems. Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B grows from that premise, with two roommates solving mysteries as a contempo-feminist Holmes and Watson pairing. This University Theatre production is absorbing summer escapism, but it comes back for a second run in the fall. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; the production runs again Sept. 14-24. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu (or at the theater box office one hour prior to performances).

× Expand Bump Opera St. Paul & the Minneapolis Funk All Stars. St. Paul & the Minneapolis Funk All Stars

St. Paul & the Minneapolis Funk All Stars, Thursday, July 27, Majestic, 7:30 p.m.: The St. Paul in this instance is Paul Peterson, a latter-day member of The Time and leader of follow-up band The Family. Similarly drawn from the Prince universe are the Minneapolis Funk All Stars, including NPG drummer Kirk Johnson and guitarist Homer O’Dell, and longtime Revolution keyboard player Matt Fink (aka Dr. Fink). Let’s go crazy, Madison. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Our Home States, through Aug. 12, Broom Street Theater, 8 p.m.: Broom Street Theater, where local playwrights usually rule, presents the start of one of its long-term projects. Our Home States is a series of short plays that the theater solicited from each of our fabulous 50 states (though of course some are a little less fabulous than others — the states, that is, not the plays!). Broom Street begins what will be four years of productions with a compilation of plays from the Midwest. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (no show Aug. 3); advance tickets at bstonline.org .

× Expand Sven A close-up of Rick Streed. Rick Streed of True Name.

True Name EP release, Thursday, July 27, Dark Star Art Bar, 9 p.m.: Madison rock quartet True Name pulls together scene veterans from bands including Therapy Drones, The Drain and The No and Maybe Game, with a focus on the songwriting of Rick Streed. Their debut EP, The Longview Sessions, features crunchy and jangly guitar rock with a side of glam, and catchy enough to leave you with an earworm. Also on the bill: Des Moines goths Mr. Softheart and Madison punks Tokyo Joe. Tickets at venuepilot.co .

Blooming Butterflies, through Aug. 6, Olbrich Gardens-Bolz Conservatory, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: No matter the season, the exotic plants, birds, and burbling pools of Olbrich Gardens’ indoor Bolz Conservatory are magical. Each summer, it's extra special when the butterflies take up residence for a few fleeting, fluttering weeks. Almost 20 different species can be observed, including sometimes right at hatching inside two chrysalis cases. Kids can follow up a conservatory visit with a pollinator-themed scavenger hunt in the outdoor gardens, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 28, Butterfly Action Day provides info on how to help threatened butterfly populations. Find out more at olbrich.org .

× Expand courtesy Grandstand PR A close-up of Monica Martin. Monica Martin

Jason Mraz + Monica Martin, Friday, July 28, Breese Stevens Field, 6 p.m.: Come for an opening set by former Madisonian and Phox lead singer Monica Martin, then hang around for the solid pop wallpaper that is multi-Grammy winner Jason Mraz. In a supreme show of versatility, not to mention in-demand artistry, the now L.A.-based Martin scheduled the first half of the summer touring in support of Nickel Creek, the second half with Mraz. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Jay Katelansky, through Aug. 27, Garver Feed Mill: “S is for Survival,” a new art installation by Jay Katelansky , investigates the impact of disco on queer, Black and brown communities — and particularly the role Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” has played as an anthem for marginalized communities throughout history. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Twelfth Night, through July 23, Madison Country Day School: Twelfth Night may be the perfect Shakespeare play, as it manages to combine his favorite tricks — unrequited love, gender-crossing hijinks, shipwrecks, mistaken identities, feuding families — in a play that is neither too familiar (Romeo and Juliet) nor too high-concept (The Tempest). Bring a lawn chair or blanket, sit back, relax, and have fun at this Madison Shakespeare Company outdoor production. Shows at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 14-23. Note: Drivers coming from Madison can reach River Road via Highway 113, despite the construction. Tickets at msc2023.eventbrite.com .

× Expand courtesy URL2IRL Group Parlay Pass (left) and Ted Park. Parlay Pass (left) and Ted Park.

Mad Lit, Friday, July 28, 100 block of State Street, 8 p.m.: Mad Lit, a concert series hosted by the Greater Madison Music City Project and Urban Community Arts Network, is back on seven Fridays in 2023 featuring musicians, visual artists and vendors of color. The series continues with hip-hop on July 28, featuring a duo set by Madison native Ted Park and Atlanta rapper Parlay Pass, plus Tas Raww, Chaos New Money, J. Clark and DJ Pain 1; works by visual artist Dani RAD will be displayed. Find updates at ourgmmc.org .

DJs Sarah Akawa, All The Way Kay + Goldiloxx, Friday, July 28, High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m.: Halloween is three months away, but why wait to start celebrating? This Hot Summer Gays event is a costume party with a “Hotter than Halloween” theme and a lineup of queer Midwestern DJ’s: Madison favorites Sarah Akawa and Goldiloxx, and Chicago legend All the Way Kay. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Disability Pride Festival, Saturday, July 29, Warner Park, noon-5 p.m.: This festival is about celebrating differences and highlighting access to all kinds of activities. The day includes wheelchair rugby (noon), Indian dance and storytelling with Natalia Armacanqui and Kallpa School of Spirit Dancers (12:30 and 3 p.m.), accessible yoga (3 p.m.), adaptive demos from Boulders Climbing Gym and Dairyland Sports all day, and a lot more. Find the full schedule at facebook.com/DisabilityPrideFestival (and find more information about a virtual Disability Summit seminar hosted by the city of Madison, at 5 p.m. July 27-28, at eventbrite.com ).

× Expand Rob Carter The band Jane Lee Hooker in front of a metal wall. Jane Lee Hooker

AtwoodFest, July 29-30, 2000 block of Atwood Avenue: The three music stages of AtwoodFest always include a cross-generational blend of Madison music, plus a few well-chosen visitors. Don’t miss a reunion set by The Moon Gypsies (noon, July 29); five decades worth of Madison-area bluegrass from Piper Road Spring Band (with a new album on the way; 6 p.m., July 29), or electrifying rockers Jane Lee Hooker (5:30 p.m., July 30). And it wouldn’t be AtwoodFest without VO5 (8 p.m., July 29). It all kicks off with four parades to the park led by Handphibians members, starting at 11 a.m. July 29 from Circle and Hawthorne parks, the Goodman Center, and the corner of Riverside and Winnebago streets. The fest is a collaboration by the Barrymore Theatre, Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association and the Wil-Mar Center; find the schedule and more at atwoodfest.com .

Mendota Live, Saturday, July 29, Edgewater Plaza, 2-9 p.m.: The Edgewater opened in 1948, and as part of an ongoing 75th anniversary celebration the hotel is launching a new music festival: Mendota Live. The inaugural event features three local favorites — The Jimmys (R&B/blues), Natty Nation (reggae) and Panchromatic Steel (Caribbean fusionists) — along with New Orleans legends the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. It’s free; find more info at theedgewater.com .

Summer Synapse, Saturday, July 29, High Noon Saloon, 6 p.m.: Electronic enthusiasts are invited to an electrifying night of music (with a vaporwave focus) and mesmerizing visuals (an inflatable cow is promised), plus a photo booth and an assortment of freebies. This Midwesthetic party features 10 unique live performers for fans of all subgenres and styles, including Fortune 500 label founder Luxury Elite, Madison’s Lakewaves Trio, and a new collaboration by Madison hip-hop producer Layers Thompson and Kenosha emcee Dunzo Donalds. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Keith Wessel The band the ghost particles. the ghost particles

German Art Students + the ghost particles, Saturday, July 29, Crystal Corner Bar, 9 p.m.: Madison’s eternally rockin' German Art Students are back at four-piece full strength these days, which is enough on its own to recommend this rare summertime Crystal concert. But this bill also features one of the first chances to catch the ghost particles, a band of Madison musicians with a history back to the 1970s in such bands as Spooner, The Rousers, Fire Town and other heavy hitters. The quintet came together just ahead of the pandemic and collaborated remotely to record an excellent self-titled debut album filled with reflective roots rock originals by Phil Davis. (They’ll also be at the Aug. 12 Sessions at McPike concert; this concert doubles as a Sessions benefit.)

Swing Dance Night, Sunday, July 30, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7-10 p.m.: The Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and Hoofer Sailing Club are teaming up for a jumbo-size swing dance party on the Terrace (in case of rain, it will be slightly less jumbo inside the Rathskeller). Madison Swing Dance will be providing instruction all night, and music by All That Jazz Classic Big Band starts at 7:30 p.m. It’s free and all ages/experience levels are welcome.

× Expand Adam Simon A close-up of Mike Stanley. Mike Stanley

Mike Stanley, Sunday, July 30, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: Judging by the fearlessly spiky stand-up to be found on YouTube , Detroit native Mike Stanley is unafraid to take a shot at just about anything, from Trump to Millennials to dwarfs to himself, with blistering wit and some occasional X-rated imagery. With an opening set by Free Consultation comedy-law podcast host Nick Leydorf . Tickets at seetickets.us .