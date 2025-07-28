Andy Bianco Trio, Monday, July 28, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Nothing closes out a hot sultry July like some Monday jazz. Guitarist Andy Bianco plays modern jazz; he’s also a composer and educator and an advocate for the arts. His latest album, NYC Stories, released in 2020, sure sounds like the noirish, moody, exciting, ever-inventive Big Apple. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand courtesy Pat and the Pissers The four members of Pat and the Pissers in front of some vines. Pat and the Pissers

Pat & the Pissers, Monday, July 28, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: Pat & the Pissers are on tour from Indianapolis behind their March album How It’s Done . That’s an appropriate title for a tour de force of straight-ahead guitar punk taking on a range of serious topics with empathy. They are joined by Madison pop-punk all-stars Celebrity Sighting and eclectically garagey trio Lunar Moth . Tickets at gammaray.bar .

Natalie Jo Wright, through Aug. 5, Flying Low Skateshop, Monona: Madison-based artist Natalie Jo Wright ’s work often features animals, and her latest collection takes as a muse the artist’s cats. “Four Eyed Cats in Mid Century Spaces” features oil paintings and hand-painted plaster figurines (including a recreation of a scene depicted in one of the paintings). Flying Low is located in the strip mall at 4509 Monona Drive.

× Expand Melanie Renee Photography Paige Miller, left, and Megan Ankney sitting on a couch. Paige Miller, left, and Megan Ankney.

Meagan Ankney and Paige Miller, Tuesday, July 29, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Hosts of the Spooky Science Sisters podcast, Meagan Ankney and Paige Miller, will be on hand to discuss their new book, Spooky Science: Dissecting the Mysteries of Ghosts, Cryptids, Aliens, and Other Oddities. Lest this sound entirely like an X-Files episode, know that Ankney is a geologist and Miller is a chemist, so they do know what “science” means. Find out how the supernatural fits in — what is the science behind ghosts and haunted houses? Can they de-mystify the paranormal? Are there “reasonable” explanations? RSVPs are encouraged as seating is limited; a livestream is also available. Find links at mysterytomebooks.com .

LAB^4 exhibitions, through Aug. 29, Arts + Literature Laboratory: ALL’s LAB^4 project brings together teams of Madison-area artists of varied disciplines and backgrounds to shepherd exhibitions and events; as stated in the project description, “the LAB^4 project seeks to shift the role of curators from gatekeepers to their original definition as caretakers.” The current curator team has brought together six wide-ranging exhibitions on display through Aug. 29, including Hmong story cloths by eight Madison artists, video work and related books by Ronaldo V. Wilson, recreated little free libraries, and more. Find information on all the exhibitions and related events at artlitlab.org .

× Expand Mandee Johnson | @mandeephoto A close-up of mc chris. mc chris

mc chris, Tuesday, July 29, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: mc chris is celebrating two decades of touring this summer, and his extended run around America is currently cutting back across the country through the Midwest. His inimitable rapping style and nerdy topical material have found a place in the hip-hop world and beyond; he may still be best known for his voice work on Adult Swim toons such as Aqua Teen Hunger Force (portraying the shapeshifting rapper introduced as MC Pee Pants) and Sealab 2021. His new single is the Goonies-centric “ truffle shuffle .” With Swell Rell. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Fantastic Worlds, through Aug. 1, UW Science Hall-Robinson Map Library: Middle-earth, the fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, has enchanted countless readers over the years. That included cartographer Karen Wynn Fonstad, who illustrated and wrote The Atlas of Middle-earth, first published in 1981. This exhibit hosted by the UW Department of Geography will include examples of Wynn Fonstad’s hand-drawn originals and their published counterparts, along with various maps of fantasy worlds created over the years by geography students at UW. The Robinson Map Library is on the third floor of Science Hall. Wynn Fonstad’s son, Mark Fonstad, will talk about the maps at 1:30 p.m. on July 30 in the second floor Cartography Lab. More info at geography.wisc.edu .

× Expand Keith Wessel Lynette Margulies on stage. Lynette Margulies

Lynette Margulies, Wednesday, July 30, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: It’s been a minute since legendary Madison vocalist Lynette Margulies (better known, like one-named stars Madonna and Cher, as simply “Lynette”) has been performing regularly on Madison stages, so don’t miss this “Lynette Margulies Come Back” performance, with Dane Richeson handling drums and percussion; Mark Urness, bass; and Matt Blair, piano. Lynette is usually termed a jazz vocalist, but is so much more, incorporating elements from soul, R&B, gospel and folk. Find tickets at eventbrite.com .

60th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act Celebration, Wednesday, Aug. 6, Capitol, 9 a.m.-4:30 pm.: The Civil Rights-era Voting Rights Act has been under near constant attack by right-wing elements since its passage in 1965, with some of the worst recent assaults on civil rights emanating from the Supreme Court . The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is hosting this celebration of the VRA’s history, which doubles as a call for the protection of rights by the passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The day includes speakers, legislator visits, workshops, lunch and a reception. It’s free to attend, but registration is due by July 30 at my.lwv.org/wisconsin .

× Expand provided by Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra A close-up of Sylvia Jiang. Sylvia Jiang

Concerts on the Square, Wednesdays, through July 30, Capitol Square, 7 p.m.: If you have not yet participated in the blanket-placing olympics for this summer, time grows short — the final edition of Concerts on the Square is July 30. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s free concert series on the Capitol lawn concludes with guest pianist Sylvia Jiang, a native of New Zealand and a rising star on the keys; Jiang will make her Madison debut with a performance of Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F. Find more info at wcoconcerts.org .

Camille Davis, Maria Schirmer, Mark Soderling, Dylan Waddell, through Aug. 31, Carnelian Art Gallery: This joint show includes solo exhibitions by artists Maria Schirmer, Mark Soderling and Dylan Waddell of Madison and Camille Davis of New Mexico. Schirmer draws on printmaking, letterpress and book arts; you may know her work from the mural at Willy Street Co-op-West. Soderling has a bright, graphic painting style based on gestural lines. Dylan Waddell works in collage. Camille Davis’s work leans more expressionistic; she paints and uses cyanotypes in her work as well. Regular gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Dance Nation, July 24-Aug. 3, UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre: Dance Nation, a play by Clare Barron, follows the members of a pre-teen competitive dance team as they create routines while creating themselves in the process of growing up. The play was a Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist in 2019, and described by the Pulitzer jury as “refreshingly unorthodox” in depicting the joyful freedom of dance and the travails of finding oneself. Performances of this University Theatre production take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets and more info at theatre.wisc.edu .

× Expand Katherine Mullen Flamy Grant on stage. Flamy Grant

Flamy Grant, Thursday, July 31, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: North Carolina-based Flamy Grant brings much more than a funny name along on her busy touring schedule. (Yes, it’s a tribute to Amy Grant.) She bridges the worlds of Christian music, country and drag with soulful singing and sturdy folk-pop songs by turns thoughtful and funny, often considering the space (or lack thereof) for queer folks in religion. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .