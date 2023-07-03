What to do in Madison this week: Fourth Fest, Afroman and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash A fireworks display.

Monona Community Festival, July 2-4, Winnequah Park: This is an Independence Day celebration you can depend on. Fireworks start at dusk on July 4 (that’s 9:20 p.m.) which may be all you want to know. But there’s more — all the things! A beer tent, food carts, carnival and art fair, along with feats of strength of various sorts (water fights, hole-in-one contest, strongman competition, cornhole) and three days of bands. See complete schedule and updates at mononafestival.com .

Monty Little, through July 9, Chazen Museum of Art: Monty Little is of Diné heritage, and the mixed media works in the exhibit “Premonitions: New Works” explore attitudes toward Indigenous identity. Little draws from the texts of 18th-20th century “Indian treaties,” here inscribed on handmade paper; uses school desks from Indigenous boarding schools to highlight a damaging history; and manipulates Indian portraits originally by the 19th century white photographer Edward Curtis. Little, a UW-Madison MFA candidate, is the winner of the 2023 Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize. Note: Closed on July 4.

DeForest Fourth of July, July 3-4, Fireman's Park, DeForest: Looking for family fun on the Fourth? Look no further than this DeForest-Windsor area celebration. Monday kicks things off with a cornhole tournament, music by Cherry Pie, and fireworks at dusk. The Fourth of July gets rolling bright and early at 7:30 a.m. with the Freedom Run, followed by a car show, parade, music by Universal Sound and SuperTuesday, and a tribute to veterans and active armed force members. And there’s a food court, beer garden, and kids' activities area. Find the full schedule at deforestarea.com .

Jarka Sobiskova/courtesy Promega Art Showcase A felt work by Jarka Sobiskova. A felt work by Jarka Sobiskova.

Jim Smoote II, Steve Feren + Jarka Sobiskova, through Sept. 8, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center gallery, Fitchburg: The Promega Art Showcase for summer features works created in textiles and with glass. “Threads of Joy” includes glass works memorializing birds by retired UW-Madison professor Steve Feren; felt works and paintings by Madison artist Jarka Sobiskova (who recently lost her studio space and many art works in a March fire); and art quilts by Chicago-based Jim Smoote II. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the exhibit continues through Sept. 8.

More fireworks, July 3-4, various locations: With Independence Day landing on a Tuesday this year, annual event organizers had a decision to make: keep the celebration on the weekend ahead of the actual holiday, or include Monday and Tuesday? Most seem to have gone for keeping the 4th on the schedule, so this week kicks off with booms in many places. On July 3, an extended fireworks show follows the Madison Mallards game (5:05 p.m., Warner Park), with fans invited to watch from the outfield grass; tickets at mallardsbaseball.com . The village of Shorewood Hills hosts fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 4, with viewing best at Blackhawk Country Club. Area community celebrations also close on July 4 with fireworks in Columbus (dusk, Fireman's Park), Milton (8 p.m., Schilberg Park), Whitewater (10 p.m., 312 Whitewater St.), Evansville (10 p.m., Lake Leota Park), and Waunakee (9:40 p.m., Ripp Park). And the Stoughton Fair's first night features fireworks on July 4 (dusk, Mandt Park).

× Expand courtesy Craig Baumann Craig Baumann & the Story on stage. Craig Baumann & the Story

Fourth Fest, Tuesday, July 4, Edgewater Plaza, 2-9 p.m.: The weather knocked Fourth Fest off the schedule at the Edgewater’s spacious outdoor space in 2022. It’s back for 2023 with three regional bands strong on roots and soul music — People Brothers Band, Craig Baumann & the Story, and Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets — plus Mad-City Ski Team performances on Lake Mendota between bands and kids' activities from 2-6 p.m. Admission is free; find a schedule at theedgewater.com .

× Expand Afroman and a mug. Afroman

Afroman, Tuesday, July 4, Crucible, 7 p.m.: What’s more patriotic than a night of hip-hop? Celebrate the Fourth of July with the legendary Afroman, who brings his storytelling songs on a summer tour. Known for anthems like “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap,” an Afroman concert promises rhythmic beats and clever lyrics. He’s on tour with Oklahoma rapper/weed farmer Jonny Potseed and Hugh, plus locals They Liv3 and DJ Kayla Kush. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

Kiltro, Thursday, July 6, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: A haunting, sometimes melodic, sometimes danceable indie/Latin mashup from Denver, Kiltro is touring in support of their sophomore effort, Underbelly. This show could be the sleeper hit of the summer. Madison’s NØÅ, a side project of The Earthlings' Noah Gilfillan, opens. Tickets at seetickets.us .