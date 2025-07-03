× Expand Maria Schirmer (left), Camille Davis A print by Maria Schirmer (left) and a painting by Camille Davis, part of an exhibition at Carnelian Art Gallery. A print by Maria Schirmer (left) and a painting by Camille Davis, part of an exhibition at Carnelian Art Gallery.

Camille Davis, Maria Schirmer, Mark Soderling, Dylan Waddell, July 3-Aug. 31, Carnelian Art Gallery; reception July 11, 5 p.m.: This joint show includes solo exhibitions by artists Maria Schirmer, Mark Soderling and Dylan Waddell of Madison and Camille Davis of New Mexico. Schirmer draws on printmaking, letterpress and book arts; you may know her work from the mural at Willy Street Co-op-West. Soderling has a bright, graphic painting style based on gestural lines. Dylan Waddell works in collage. Camille Davis’s work leans more expressionistic; she paints and uses cyanotypes in her work as well. A reception at 5 p.m. on July 11 will be followed by an interactive artist’s talk by Schirmer.

Stoughton Fair, July 2-6, Mandt Park, Stoughton: This summer festival puts the focus squarely on a robust selection of community exhibitions, with all ages showing off handicrafts, photography, pets and livestock, and more surprises. But there’s plenty of other entertainment: Fireworks light the sky at dusk on July 4; and the “Battle of the Barbarians” strongman competition takes place the morning of July 6. There’s also a Friday fish fry…what is more Wisconsin than that? Find the full schedule at stoughtonfair.com/schedule .

× Expand Studio Daybreak The Spine Stealers at the bar. The Spine Stealers

Catfish River Music Festival, July 3-6, Rotary Park, Stoughton: The Catfish River Music Festival always features a stellar lineup of regional roots music. 2025 is a particularly strong lineup, including Wonderfunk (the all-star jammers led by Armchair Boogie’s Ben Majeska and Trevor Northsoul), The Jimmys, Ced Ba’etch', The Spine Stealers and of course Charlie Parr. The fest is coordinated by and a fundraiser for the nonprofit Stoughton Opera House, and opening night also features the announcement of the 2025-2026 season. Bonus: On July 4 the fireworks at the nearby Stoughton Fair will be visible in the night sky. Prepare for a busy weekend. Find the full schedule at catfishrivermusicfest.com .

National Women's Music Festival, July 3-6, Marriott-West, Middleton: This four day festival isn’t just music, but there is plenty of that. Linda Tillery & the Freedom Band, the NWMF Orchestra Ensemble, Violet & the Undercurrents, Melanie DeMore, SONiA disappear fear, Joy Clark and others are on the diverse bill, covering genres from folk to jazz to choral music. Comedian Vickie Shaw also performs, and there will be a July 4 screening of the 2002 documentary film Radical Harmonies. There’s a lot more; see full schedule and ticket info at nwmf.info .

× Expand facebook.com/SalSouldelmad Orquesta SalSoul del Mad on stage. Orquesta SalSoul del Mad

Monona Community Festival, July 3-4, Winnequah Park, Monona: After a funding scare last year, Monona’s 4th of July festival is back after all. Honestly, how could Monona let this one fade away? It’s the picture-perfect version of a summer festival, with carnival rides, art fair, food carts and music: Thursday, The Whiskey Farm (5:30 p.m.) and SuperTuesday (8:30 p.m.); Friday, Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad (2 p.m.), BingBong (5 p.m.) and Granny Shot (8 p.m.). More activities include a cigar tent, drag queen bingo, and the Wisconsin Wife Carrying Championship (4:30 p.m. Friday) — though don’t worry, “wife” is liberally interpreted as “anybody else.” Full schedule at mononafestival.com .

I Think It Could Work, July 3 and 5, Madison Circus Space: Full Out Formula is a trio of Chicago circus arts performers — Sierra Rhoades Nicholls, Kevin Flanagan and Liam Bradley — on the road this summer with a new production, I Think It Could Work. The performance uses acrobatics, juggling, audience interaction, improvisation and more to inspire a consideration of how the choices we make affect the path of our lives. The tour is leading up to (and raising money for) the company’s trip to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. Shows at 8 p.m. on July 3 and 3 p.m., July 5; tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Rodrigo Espinosa The four members of Wavves in front of a hedge. Wavves

Wavves, Thursday, July 3, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Wavves has been around for a while, and over the years their guitar-heavy speed attack of sometimes surfy rock has ranged from good natured to dark. The sounds of the San Diego-born band are loud, cheeky, poppy and catchy — a good entrance into the 4th of July holiday. Openers Beach Goons and Death Lens both have similar heavy, punked-up deliveries. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

WaunaBoom, Friday, July 4, Ripp Park, 2-10:30 p.m.: Waunakee’s Independence Day celebration packs a lot into one afternoon and evening. WaunaBoom brings the expected fireworks and a couple party-starting bands (The Breakfast Club and Boogie & the Yo-Yoz), but also three kids' movies, a circus arts stage, radio-controlled racetrack area, petting zoo and more. The day kicks off with a salute to the village’s veterans and active duty service members. Find more info at waunaboom.com .

× Expand Eva Shiffrin The band Echo Rays in front of a window. Echo Rays

Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions + Echo Rays, Friday, July 4, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: Singer-songwriter and author Brett Newski has never been one to turn away from a challenge, a trait entertainingly documented in his recently released collection of tour journals, Piss in the Wind. With the May album ameriCONa Pt. 1: Educate Freeloaders to Buy Art , Newski and his band, the Bad Inventions, are taking on the music industry’s analog for Star Trek villain the BORG and not releasing it on most streaming services (but you can buy the LP and hear it on Bandcamp). Newski & co. are joined by Madison quartet Echo Rays, an all-star ensemble featuring members of Dick the Bruiser, BingBong, The Dirty Shirts and Rare Element.

× Expand courtesy Madison Mallards A snow globe featuring Maynard the Mallard.

Madison Neverminds, Saturday, July 5, Warner Park Duck Pond. 6:05 p.m.: The Madison Mallards have already seen some milestones happen in their 20th anniversary season. Manager Donnie Scott earned his 500th win on June 9; and Liam Moreno set a new franchise record for career hits on June 28. The team has also had a solid season, mostly in the battle for the top of the Northwoods League Great Lakes West division before a slide at the end of the first half. The team’s knack for fun promotions also is in top form, and the July 5 game against Wisconsin Rapids features a clever crossover with a bit of Madison music history; the Mallards will become the Neverminds for one evening, honoring Nirvana’s time recording at Smart Studios. The limited Maynard snow globe giveaway is sure to be a hot item and a reason to get through the gates early. Tickets at madison-mallards.nwltickets.com .

Comedians of the World Telling Jokes, Saturday, July 5, Hotel Indigo, 8 p.m.: Cheshire Cat Comedy is celebrating Independence Day weekend with a showcase featuring comedians who are immigrants or the children of immigrants. Headlining is Eunji Kim, a Chicago-based writer, actor and stand-up gifted at lampooning the weirdness of American culture (including how clueless white people can be when interacting with those of Korean descent). Also with Luise Noe, Syed Hasnain, Bryan Leconte, and host Sasha Rosser (the reigning Madison’s Funniest Comic ). Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Brad Weier The Mascot Theory in midair. The Mascot Theory

Caring for Erik, Sunday, July 6, High Noon Saloon, 1 p.m.: You might have noticed The Mascot Theory has been relatively quiet in the wake of the band’s 2024 album, Every Sign of Life. That’s because lead singer and songwriter Erik Kjelland was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening brain condition called arteriovenous fistula. While he and the band report the emergency medical procedure was a success, the setback took a financial toll. Hence, this fundraiser featuring some of Madison’s finest musicians. The Lower 5th, Corey Mathew Hart and The Prairie Flowers will join The Mascot Theory in a communal show of support. For those unable to attend, a GoFundMe page also has been set up for Kjelland and his family.

Anthony Caulkins Trio, Sunday, July 6, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Steve Martin once said it’s impossible to play unhappy music on the banjo. He obviously never heard Anthony Caulkins, whose psychedelic banjo work gets pretty darn dark. His improvisations are, not to drop more banjo names, Bela Fleck-worthy. He’s lived in Los Angeles and Austin the past decade or so but Madison is his hometown, and this homecoming show also celebrates the release of the new Live in Austin album. With Alexis Gabriel, Marigold Motel. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.