What to do in Madison this week: 'SIX,' RuPaul's Werq the World Tour and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Jay Gilbert Rick Springfield and a guitar. Rick Springfield

Rick Springfield, Monday, July 31, Orpheum, 7:30 p.m.: Don’t call it a comeback, because Rick Springfield never really went away. The “Jessie’s Girl” guy consistently has released albums since his U.S. breakthrough in 1981 — to decreasing commercial success but steady critical acclaim. The 73-year-old’s latest, Automatic, drops days after his Madison performance and reportedly is loaded with guitar-driven power pop. Springfield (also an author and actor) peppers his live performances with cuts from across his long career. That said, he will always be synonymous with the 1980s, which might be why he hosts the weekly themed Working Class DJ show on Sirius XM Radio’s ’80s on 8 channel — where he plays deep cuts and lets loose with his humorous blur of charm and snark. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Kelly Mathews, through Sept. 15, Union South-Gallery 1308: Kelly Mathews probes her own past for the exhibit “Being Bipolar in a Polarized World”; her bipolar disorder leads her to question contemporary society and how it treats those experiencing mental illness, addiction, and even those in recovery. What is “normal”; how can we tell? Her chosen media are encaustic (pigments and hot wax) and photography. The gallery is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

CrossFit Games, Aug. 1-6, Alliant Energy Center: Just like the World Dairy Expo isn’t just for dairy farmers, the CrossFit Games are not just for the fit. If you can get there (maybe ride your electric bike, or better yet, have an Uber drop you right at the entrance gate) you can watch top athletes compete to become the fittest person on earth through combinations of running, biking, rowing, push-ups, pull-ups, squats, handstands, “odd-object lifts,” and who knows, maybe unjamming old office copy machines. There are outdoor and indoor events; if you’re not sufficiently motivated to move between those arenas, there will be video screens in the, yes, wait for it, beer garden. More info about ticket packages at ticketmaster.com .

National Night Out events, Aug. 1-3, various locations: An event designed to give the public a chance to meet representatives of local safety agencies (police, fire, EMTs) and other community organizations, National Night Out happens around the country on or near the first Tuesday in August each summer. Local happenings on Aug. 1 include the Dane County Sheriff’s Office event, from 4-7 p.m. at Brooklyn Elementary School, Brooklyn; and the Verona Police Department ’s 38th annual gathering, 5-8 p.m. at Festival Park. Middleton Police Department hosts an event from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 2, at Lakeview Park. On Aug. 3, the Madison Police Department ’s Central District hosts events from 5-8 p.m. at both Peace Park and Orton Park; West Madison Good Neighbor Project hosts from 5-8 p.m. at Westmorland Park; and the Sun Prairie Police Department ’s annual event is 6-8 p.m. at Cannery Square.

× Expand Joan Marcus The Boleyn Company tour of "Six." The Boleyn Company tour of "Six," 2022.

SIX, Aug. 1-6, Overture Hall: A musical telling the story of the six wives of English King Henry VIII, pop concert-style, SIX debuted in 2017 at a fringe festival, soon moved to the West End, and then Broadway…right before the pandemic. Its official re-opening in 2021 was a massive success and garnered a pile of awards, including the Tony for Best Original Music Score. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 1-3; 8 p.m. Aug. 4; 2 and 8 p.m., Aug. 5; and 1 and 6:30 pm., Aug. 6. Ticket availability is already limited; check overture.org and watch for info on a lottery at luckyseat.com .

× Expand bridgetkibbey.com A close-up of Bridget Kibbey. Bridget Kibbey

Concerts on the Square, Wednesday, Aug. 2, Capitol Square at King Street, 7 p.m.: The 40th summer of Concerts on the Square draws to a close with "Journey Through Time," featuring works ranging from George Frideric Handel to familiar film themes by John Williams. Special guests include harp virtuoso Bridget Kibbey, performing a transcription of Joaquín Rodrigo's guitar concerto Concierto de Aranjuez; and Madison Ballet dancers performing choreography by Ja' Malik for Oliver Davis' Dance Odyssey. Blankets, as always, cannot be laid as placeholders until 3 p.m. Find more info at wcoconcerts.org .

Harry Tonchev Trio, Wednesday, Aug. 2, Lucille, 8 p.m.: Did you know Capitol Square restaurant Lucille hosts free live jazz music by regional artists every Wednesday night? Consider yourself informed (bonus trivia: the former occupant of 101 King St. was Isthmus). This week brings a set by the trio led by Chicago area guitarist Harry Tonchev.

Whitney Mann + Paul Otteson, Thursday, Aug. 3, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: When Whitney Mann moved out to a Fort Atkinson farm in 2016, her many Madison fans feared that would be the last time they’d hear her Loretta Lynn-inspired country music making. Sure enough, the years between then and the post-pandemic world were focused on raising children, chickens and ducks, in that order. Thing is, that hard work has served to pour knowledge and inspiration into her music, now that she is ready to perform again. With a set by Faux Fawn’s Paul Otteson. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Beau Meyer Cast members in "Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B." Cast members in "Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B," University Theatre, 2023.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B, July 27-Aug. 6, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: What is it with the post-pandemic mystery-solving? From Only Murders in the Building to the true crime podcast onslaught, everybody is a sleuth these days, it seems. Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B grows from that premise, with two roommates solving mysteries as a contempo-feminist Holmes and Watson pairing. This University Theatre production is absorbing summer escapism, but it comes back for a second run in the fall. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; the production runs again Sept. 14-24. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu (or at the theater box office one hour prior to performances).

Sarah Sherman, Aug. 3-5, Comedy on State: If anything really freaked you out during the last two seasons of Saturday Night Live, there’s a good chance it was from the brain of, or featuring, Sarah Sherman. If your mind has blocked seeing the sketch of a woman covered in living, barfing meatballs, you may have retained Sherman’s recurring “Weekend Update” visits, mostly roasting Colin Jost relentlessly and hilariously. Sherman got started doing stand-up in Chicago as Sarah Squirm, and returns to the Midwest for a weekend stand at Comedy on State. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 7:30 and 10 p.m., Aug. 4-5; tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Our Home States, through Aug. 12, Broom Street Theater, 8 p.m.: Broom Street Theater, where local playwrights usually rule, presents the start of one of its long-term projects. Our Home States is a series of short plays that the theater solicited from each of our fabulous 50 states (though of course some are a little less fabulous than others — the states, that is, not the plays!). Broom Street begins what will be four years of productions with a compilation of plays from the Midwest. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (no show Aug. 3); advance tickets at bstonline.org .

× Expand courtesy Voss Events Performers on stage during the 2023 Werq the World Tour. The Werq the World Tour featuring performers from "RuPaul's Drag Race," 2023.

RuPaul’s Werq the World Tour, Thursday, Aug. 3, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: This year’s Drag Race tour follows a diverse cast of divas who are trapped in the Netwerq, an alternate reality inspired by The Matrix. Watch as drag queens journey through this mesmerizing virtual realm, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy with their electrifying performances. Scheduled to appear: Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Mistress Isabelle, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara, Rosé, Naomi Smalls and more finalists from Season 15. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .