× Expand Katherine Mullen Flamy Grant on stage. Flamy Grant

Flamy Grant, Thursday, July 31, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: North Carolina-based Flamy Grant brings much more than a funny name along on her busy touring schedule. (Yes, it’s a tribute to Amy Grant.) She bridges the worlds of Christian music, country and drag with soulful singing and sturdy folk-pop songs by turns thoughtful and funny, often considering the space (or lack thereof) for queer folks in religion. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Fantastic Worlds, through Aug. 1, UW Science Hall-Robinson Map Library: Middle-earth, the fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, has enchanted countless readers over the years. That included cartographer Karen Wynn Fonstad, who illustrated and wrote The Atlas of Middle-earth, first published in 1981. This exhibit hosted by the UW Department of Geography will include examples of Wynn Fonstad’s hand-drawn originals and their published counterparts, along with various maps of fantasy worlds created over the years by geography students at UW. The Robinson Map Library is on the third floor of Science Hall. More info at geography.wisc.edu .

Concerts on the Square, Thursday, July 31, Capitol Square, 7 p.m.: If you have not yet participated in the blanket-placing olympics for this summer, time grows short — the final edition of Concerts on the Square is here; note, the concert is postponed until Thursday, July 31, due to rainy weather on June 30. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s free concert series on the Capitol lawn concludes with guest pianist Sylvia Jiang, a native of New Zealand and a rising star on the keys; Jiang will make her Madison debut with a performance of Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F. Find more info at wcoconcerts.org .

Dance Nation, through Aug. 3, UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre: Dance Nation, a play by Clare Barron, follows the members of a pre-teen competitive dance team as they create routines while creating themselves in the process of growing up. The play was a Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist in 2019, and described by the Pulitzer jury as “refreshingly unorthodox” in depicting the joyful freedom of dance and the travails of finding oneself. Performances of this University Theatre production take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets and more info at theatre.wisc.edu .

Blooming Butterflies, through Aug. 10, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The indoor conservatory is filled with butterflies for this annual event, with more than a dozen species darting among the tropical plants. Added programming indoors and out includes a kids pollinator scavenger hunt and a story walk along Starkweather Creek. A pair of special events take place on Aug. 1: Butterfly Action Day, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., features kids' activities and info on how to help support butterfly populations; and Wisconsin Insect Fest, from 1-6 p.m., features presentations, discovery stations and guided walks by the UW Entomology Department. Find more info at olbrich.org .

× Expand courtesy Cajun Snowshoes The four members of Cajun Snowshoes and instruments. Cajun Snowshoes

Sugar Maple Music Festival, Aug 1-2, Lake Farm County Park: This fest always serves up a compelling mix of already legendary players in the roots music world and up-and coming artists. To highlight just two artists on the schedule: Friday includes a set by the eponymous band led by fiddler Jason Carter, who recently left the Del McCoury Band after more than 30 years; Saturday brings the colorfully named Cajun Showshoes, the debut of a collaboration by Nadine Landry and Stephen Lind of Foghorn Stringband with Old-Fashioned Aces members Blake Miller and Amelia Biere (a Wisconsin native). There’s also kids' activities (including music from David Landau), vendors, jam tents, workshops and more. A pre-fest kickoff concert by Katie & the Honky Tonks takes place at 7 p.m. on July 31 at the UW Memorial Union. Find the full schedule at sugarmaplefest.org .

× Expand facebook.com/vo5band VO5 on stage. VO5

Dane Dances, Fridays, Aug. 1-29, Monona Terrace rooftop, 5:30 p.m.: Join the celebration at Dane Dances! Enjoy free live music, dance lessons by Francis Medrano (5:30 and 7:30 p.m. weekly), and a healing dose of Madison culture. This year’s band lineup plays a diverse range of styles — Indian, disco, R&B, Latin, reggae, rock and more — to get everyone dancing. It all kicks off with an evening featuring sets by Madison’s own disco funkateers VO5 and traditional Indian music and beats by Sangamam. Find the full schedule at danedances.org .

Natalie Jo Wright, through Aug. 5, Flying Low Skateshop, Monona: Madison-based artist Natalie Jo Wright ’s work often features animals, and her latest collection takes as a muse the artist’s cats. “Four Eyed Cats in Mid Century Spaces” features oil paintings and hand-painted plaster figurines (including a recreation of a scene depicted in one of the paintings). Flying Low is located in the strip mall at 4509 Monona Drive.

Assassins, Aug. 1-10, Overture Center-Playhouse: The Tony-winning musical Assassins, based on the stories of nine real-life assailants, challenges conceptions of power and history with sharp humor and unsettling poignancy. With music by Stephen Sondheim and a book by John Weidman, it offers a darkly comedic spotlight on U.S. history you won’t forget. Performances of this Capital City Theatre production are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand J Miner Photography A person among some shrubbery. Stephanie Frank in "Iolanthe, or The Peer and the Peri," Madison Savoyards, 2025.

Iolanthe, Aug. 1-10, Bartell Theatre: One of the many things to love about our city is that we have our own Gilbert and Sullivan-inspired theater group, the Madison Savoyards, which puts on an annual summer production. This year The Savoyards revisit Iolanthe, a frothy (of course) 19th-century (naturally) comic opera that treats fairies the way Bewitched looked at witches. A fairy marries a mortal; her mixed son falls in love with a mortal woman — who is also the object of desire of most of the House of Lords. Conflict ensues. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; the Aug. 2 performance features a free, special 1 p.m. pre-show for kids 4 and up. One must train the next generation of Gilbert and Sullivan stans, after all. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Yonder Mountain String Band, Friday, Aug. 1, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: If you haven’t checked out Madison’s newest music venue, located on Winnebago Street, the Yonder Mountain String Band’s return to the capital city after a five-year absence is a good reason to remedy that. Touring in support of 2024’s Nowhere Next, the Grammy-nominated progressive jamgrass band’s 11th album, Yonder Mountain delivers a foot-stompin’ blur of bluegrass, indie rock, country music with wide appeal. It’s the perfect soundtrack for a summer Friday night. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

Anna in the Tropics, Aug. 1-Sept. 26, American Players Theatre-Hillside, Spring Green: It’s that time of the summer when APT freshens its repertory with new plays. Nilo Cruz’s Anna in the Tropics, the 2003 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is set in 1929 Tampa, where a family of Cuban immigrants hand-rolls cigars. While they do so they’re entertained by the “podcast” of the day — a man called a lector reads to the workers, as was the tradition; here, the text is Anna Karenina, and parallels between real life and fiction begin to occur, as change looms over the industry. Opening week performances are at 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7; tickets at americanplayers.org .

× Expand courtesy Cumbia Cachaca The band Cumbia Cachaca. Cumbia Cachaca

North Star Fest, Saturday, Aug. 2., Pocket Park, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.: This neighborhood fest on the far east side is held where the names of the streets look to the stars (Milky Way, Big Dipper Drive) — or look to those who looked to the stars, like Copernicus and Galileo (Pocket Park, the site of the fest, is at 701 Galileo Drive). The area encompasses condos, single family homes, senior housing and apartments, and this event aims to bring everyone together to build community, with a full roster of food carts and kids' activities (including an obstacle course) — and yes, there will be face painting. Bands start at 11:30 a.m. with Black Star Drum Line, followed by Cumbia Cachaca at 1 p.m., Mackenzie Moore at 3 p.m., Hotrod Eddie at 4:30 p.m., and the Mark Croft Band at 6:30 p.m. New this year is the beer tent, the basis of much community building over the years.

Tribes, Aug. 2-Sept. 27, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: Deaf actor Joshua Castille figures heavily in Tribes, which also features longtime favorites Jim DeVita and Colleen Madden, along with Casey Hoekstra, Lindsay Welliver and Maggie Cramer. Castille is the (hearing) family’s deaf son, raised to read lips and speak but not use sign language. He meets the hearing daughter of deaf parents who teaches him sign language. The award-winning play is a reflection on the ties of families and the greater social “tribes” we come to belong to. Castille, who’s described himself as using his “whole body to tell the story” is a talent to watch. American Players Theatre's opening week performances are at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. Tickets for many performances are already limited availability or sold out, so don't sleep on this one: americanplayers.org .

× Expand facebook.com/chakari.woods.5 A close-up of Chakari Daezhare. Chakari Daezhare

Next Level Park Street Music Fest, Saturday, Aug. 2, Madison Labor Temple, 4-8 p.m.: This annual family-friendly concert features an evening of top notch regional musicians: Madison singer-songwriter Chakari Daezhare; Milwaukee bands V Funk and Collage & Company; Kenosha-based pop-hip-hop artist Leroy Booker; and Chicago DJ/MC Van ‘Go. But the day is about more than just music; free health screenings are available from 4-6 p.m., and activities kick off earlier with a 5K run/walk on the Labor Temple grounds starting at 9 a.m. Also, workshops on nutrition (10:30 a.m.) and physical fitness (11:30 a.m.) take place at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. It’s hosted by Peboga ; more info and updates at facebook.com/events/2627697054105703.

Nate Bargatze, Saturday, Aug. 2, Alliant Center-Coliseum, 3 and 7 p.m.: Stand-up Nate Bargatze has been seemingly everywhere recently, from TV commercials to Saturday Night Live to the New York Times Magazine …and now, our very own Coliseum. If you are not yet on the Bargatzetrain and wondering about his pop culture ascendancy, it’s because he’s really funny and refreshingly non-cynical in these our days of sarcasm overload. Tickets for these shows (moved from June) at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Joey B. Banks A close-up of the four members of Honor Among Thieves. Honor Among Thieves

Honor Among Thieves, Saturday, Aug. 2, Bur Oak, 8 p,m.: Former Dane County Exec Joe Parisi was Honor Among Thieves' original drummer, but Joey Banks, a student of the late Clyde Stubblefield, has handled the sticks for years. His sizzling, funky drumming seems to energize every measure of lead guitarist Andy Ewen’s psychedelic interpretation of the blues. The Thieves have been together for decades and play every show like it’s their last. This is their only appearance of the summer. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Hottt Probs, Saturday, Aug. 2, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Hottt Probs is a more-than-the-sum-of-its-parts project by veteran rock musicians known for their work in local bands including Bes Monde, Screamin’ Cyn Cyn & the Pons, Tormentula and Transformer Lootbag. This is hard rock with heart and a smile, and their live shows always provide moments of uplift and catharsis. The “Locals Only” series spotlights the new Atwood Music Hall’s mission to showcase local music as well as touring acts. With Baby Tyler Band, Bron Sage. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

× Expand andrewwegleitner.com A close-up of Andrew Wegleitner. Andrew Wegleitner

Madison Comedy Week, Aug. 3-9, various venues: Comedy fans better be rested and ready, because Madison Comedy Week is back Aug. 3-9. The fest is establishing a residency of sorts at the Bur Oak, which will host a pair of shows doubling as tapings for comedy specials, by Andrew Wegleitner (Aug. 3) and David Schendlinger (Aug. 8), as well as the return of the Madison Area Comedy Awards (Aug. 4), Deanna Ortiz’s stand-up/storytelling show “Funny Sl*t” (Aug. 6), and more. But be prepared to jet around town for shows at Comedy on State (including a weekend of performances by Jordan Jensen, Aug. 7-9, and the popular “Tight Fives” showcase on Aug. 5), Camp Tripalindee, North Street Cabaret, Crucible, Roxxy, The Tasting Room in Monona and Seminole Tap in Fitchburg. Find the schedule and ticket info at madisoncomedyweek.com .