What to do in Madison this weekend: Olbrich Home Garden Tour, art fairs weekend, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Irene Young A close-up of Holly Near. Holly Near

National Women’s Music Festival, July 6-9, Marriott-West, Middleton: Featuring four days of music, comedy, theater, workshops, a marketplace, and more, the 2023 National Women's Music Festival also spotlights a very special returning artist: Holly Near, whose five-decade-plus career has seamlessly blended music and activism. Near will perform a Saturday concert, and on Friday present the fest keynote and lead a workshop. Near is joined in the lineup by other legendary voices and new favorites during a packed long weekend; find tickets and schedules at nwmf.info .

Monty Little, through July 9, Chazen Museum of Art: Monty Little is of Diné heritage, and the mixed media works in the exhibit “Premonitions: New Works” explore attitudes toward Indigenous identity. Little draws from the texts of 18th-20th century “Indian treaties,” here inscribed on handmade paper; uses school desks from Indigenous boarding schools to highlight a damaging history; and manipulates Indian portraits originally by the 19th century white photographer Edward Curtis. Little, a UW-Madison MFA candidate, is the winner of the 2023 Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize.

Kiltro, Thursday, July 6, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: A haunting, sometimes melodic, sometimes danceable indie/Latin mashup from Denver, Kiltro is touring in support of their sophomore effort, Underbelly. This show could be the sleeper hit of the summer. Madison’s NØÅ, a side project of The Earthlings' Noah Gilfillan, opens. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand courtesy Diana Cooper A summer garden scene. Diana Cooper's home garden will be part of the 2023 Olbrich Home Garden Tour.

Olbrich Home Garden Tour, July 7-8, Shorewood Hills, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: It takes a lot of work to have any kind of garden, much less a beautiful one, and every year Olbrich Botanical Gardens shines a spotlight on area residents who have set the bar high. This year the featured neighborhood is Shorewood Hills, with six gardens on display in this self-guided tour. Download the Home Garden Tour app (link with your ticket purchase) for the backstories on these green getaways. Tour-day tickets at UW Credit Union, 3500 University Ave.; find info at olbrich.org .

EcoSquared, through Aug. 31, Hatch Art House; reception July 7, 6-9 p.m.: See what Wisconsin artists can do with upcycled materials in this annual show that proves that reuse sparks joy and that it’s hip to be square (all the art works are, yes, square). Approximately 90 pieces of art by 25-plus Wisconsin-based artists are featured.

× Expand Michael McCamish The band Faun Fables. Faun Fables

Faun Fables, Friday, July 7, Dark Star Art Bar, 9 p.m.: Fans of Faun Fables have been waiting since 2016 for a follow-up to Born Of The Sun…but the wait may soon be over, as the duo of Dawn McCarthy and Nils Frykdahl teased a new album on the page for a 2022 Bandcamp-only live release . Here’s your chance to perhaps hear some of those new songs ahead of the record. Opening are two of Madison’s most eclectic and unpredictable players, Stephanie Rearick and Bucky Pope. Tickets at darkstarart.bar.

Dane County Farmers' Market Cookbook launch, Saturday, July 8, Breese Stevens Field, 7 a.m.-noon: The Dane County Farmers' Market celebrates 50 years in counterclockwise foraging with The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook: Local Foods, Global Flavors, a fun, celebratory, user-friendly compilation of recipes from local chefs and area home cooks. Recipes have a global scope but a local focus on ingredients sold at the market. Longtime local food writer Terese Allen wrote the text and pulled the massive project together ; Allen will be signing copies starting at 9 a.m. at the market (moved to Breese Stevens because of Art Fair on the Square). All proceeds from the cookbook benefit the DCFM.

Floyd Newsum, through Oct. 8, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: ‌ Lovers of color and pattern will be drawn to the exuberant mark making in the work of Floyd Newsum. MMoCA is the site of the Memphis-born artist’s first large-scale retrospective, called “Evolution of Sight.” Often the works are mixed media, including collaged family photographs and other imagery personally significant to Newsum, but his allusive figures are universal and reward careful looking. Newsum will also be working with kids during Art Cart programs this summer. Find more info at mmoca.org .

× Expand courtesy Fitchburg Chamber A group of bicyclists navigate a curve.

Fitchburg Festival of Speed, Saturday, July 8, Agora Pavilion, Fitchburg, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.: Add together the Wisconsin Cycling Association State Criterium Championship races (starting 10:30 a.m.-7:45 p.m.), a bike ride and run/walk open to all, lawn games for all ages, music and fireworks and you have the Fitchburg Festival of Speed. Music features Swing Crew at noon, Frank Martin Busch & the Names at 2 p.m., Lower 5th at 4 p.m. and SuperTuesday at 6 p.m. Find more info at fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com .

Art Fair on the Square + Art Fair Off the Square, July 8-9, Capitol Square and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: Summer brings not one but two huge gatherings of visual artists to downtown Madison. The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art offers Art Fair on the Square, featuring more than 400 juried artists from around the U.S., three performance stages, a kids' activity area, and much more ringing the state Capitol. The Wisconsin Alliance of Artists and Craftspeople presents Art Fair Off the Square, with about 140 artists from Wisconsin. Both fairs run 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. More info at mmoca.org and artcraftwis.org .

Bartell Theatre open house, Saturday, July 8, 113 E. Mifflin St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Ever wonder what’s behind the scenes at a working theater? The nonprofit Bartell Theatre Foundation, which maintains the building that is home to Madison Theatre Guild, Mercury Players, StageQ and Strollers, is hosting its first-ever open house. Along with building tours on the hour from 10-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., learn about the resident companies and volunteer opportunities at the theater. Info at bartelltheatre.org .

Madison Makers Market, Saturday, July 8, various venues, noon-5 p.m.: This free, family-friendly event showcases local artists and artisans at bars, breweries and venues on the near east side of Madison. Shop everything from soaps and handmade cards to jewelry, plants and baked goods. Vendors will be set up at The Deliciouser, Giant Jones Brewing Co., Imaginary Factory, State Line Distillery, The Sylvee, Vintage Brewing-Capitol East and Working Draft Beer. For more information on vendors, visit madisonmakersmarket.com .

× Expand courtesy Kids from Wisconsin Kids from Wisconsin in masks. Kids from Wisconsin

Kids from Wisconsin, Saturday, July 8, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 1:30 & 7 p.m.: Kids from Wisconsin provides performance education to underserved communities, and the youth participants maintain a busy schedule of shows across the Midwest. In celebration of its 55th anniversary, Kids from Wisconsin presents their latest production, “Star Struck,” with a ticketed concert at 7 p.m. Earlier in the day, the troupe presents a free instrument petting zoo and sensory-friendly performance at 1:30 p.m. ( RSVP here ) along with a performing arts workshop for ages 7-14 at 4 p.m. ( RSVP here ).

Hayden Pedigo, Saturday, July 8, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8 p.m.: If a character based on Townes Van Zandt starred in a Wes Anderson movie, he would be played by Hayden Pedigo. Then again, the 28-year-old Texan is as original as Anderson and in most ways more authentic than Van Zandt. He’s a charming songwriter, Amarillo politician, model, and avant-garde artist. Musically, he mainlines equal spoonfuls of Ry Cooder and Miles Davis, in a unique fashion. Tickets at haydenpedigo.bpt.me (Note: This concert is at Arts + Literature Lab, rather than the Bur Oak as stated in this month's print edition.)

× Expand courtesy Dane County Land and Water Resources Department A station at the 2022 Environmental Fun Fair. A station at the 2022 Environmental Fun Fair.

Environmental Fun Fair, Sunday, July 9, Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center, 1-4 p.m.: Dane County Parks is encouraging families to get outside and connect with nature at the annual free Environmental Fun Fair. Hands-on activities for children of all ages including a rainfall simulator, mobile trash lab, solar experiment, camping demo, live reptiles, prairie walks, nature crafts and more. The fair will take place at the Lussier Family Heritage Center, home to native prairie, freshwater marsh, and oak savanna habitats. Find a schedule at danecountyparks.com .

Ken Lonnquist & the Moonshine Band CD release, Sunday, July 9, Harmony Bar, 4 p.m.: One of Madison’s most eclectic and prolific songwriters, Ken Lonnquist has had a busy 2023, with big shows so far including an album release for the band O’Darby and a tribute to the late Gordon Lightfoot. And now, a concert focusing on Lonnquist’s double album Rededicated, released during the pandemic era of few shows; a limited number of CDs and flash drives will be available. Joining Lonnquist will be an all-star player lineup including guitarist Doug Brown, percussionist Tony Castañeda, multi-instrumentalist Chris Wagoner and others.