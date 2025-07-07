What to do in Madison this week: Collard Fest, 'Wicked' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Peter Gannushkin The trio Folk Music and instruments. Folk Music

Folk Music, Monday, July 7, Audio for the Arts, 7 p.m.: No gently strummed guitars or Child ballads here: this Folk Music is a trio brought together by trumpet player/composer Nate Wooley. He is joined by a pair of New York based drummers/percussionists comfortable playing a wide range of music: Chris Corsano and Ches Smith. The rule of the day is improvisation, so expect anything at this BlueStem Jazz concert. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Blue Black, through July 18, Marƶeń: This show’s something to celebrate, with new works by three UW-Madison master of fine arts alumna — Helen Hawley, Paula Schuette Kraemer and Anna Lambrini Moisiadis. Hawley, who is currently teaching at Northern Arizona University, contributes “nocturnes,” surprising night paintings. Schuette Kraemer’s prints in a variety of techniques show the kinetic energy of birds and other animals. Lambrini Moisiadis’s work takes a more abstract approach, exploring the shadowy associations of blue and black. Since the exhibition's opening, Integrated Art Group has announced that this will be the final show at the Marƶeń gallery; regular hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, but appointments can be made for other times by emailing taylor@iag.art.

Collard Fest, Tuesday, July 8, Olbrich Gardens, 6-9 p.m.: Food fun is extra fun at Olbrich Gardens, and Collard Fest — celebrating the large-leafed green — will be no exception. Chef Yusuf Bin-Rella of TradeRoots Farms, REAP, and Olbrich Gardens partnered on growing a number of collard varieties this year. They, plus what’s described as “an all-star team” of farmers and foodies, will introduce visitors to West African and Caribbean dishes that utilize collards. Come early — food can run out — but there’s also live music from Sudanese-American rocker Sinkane, storytelling, and a farm stand. Free, but tickets are required: olbrich.org .

× Expand Polina Osherov Angela Brown in front of a staircase. Angela Brown

Concerts on the Square, Wednesdays, through July 30, Capitol Square, 7 p.m.: The fun at Concerts on the Square isn't just with the music from the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra — each concert is like a big neighborhood picnic — but the July 9 program is particularly interesting, delving deep into 20th century American song with familiar names like Gershwin and Bernstein and a large selection from Black composers: Quenton Blache, Regina Harris Baiocchi, Nkeiru Okoye, Omar Thomas and James Lee III. Songs will be sung by much lauded soprano Angela Brown. Find more info at wcoconcerts.org .

Anamika Singh, through July 13, Chazen Museum of Art: Anamika Singh’s “Corpus” is as much excavation as exhibition — a body of work that digs into the politics of history, architecture and control. Rooted in her film Sheetla, which documents the Hindi language newspaper Janmorcha and its coverage of the 1992 Babri Mosque demolition, “Corpus” traces the uneasy overlap between archaeology and nationalism. Singh’s work confronts the ways symbols of power are constructed — sometimes literally — from the wreckage of violence. Singh is this year’s recipient of the Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize, awarded annually by the Chazen Museum of Art and UW-Madison’s Art Department. Sheetla will screen throughout the exhibition’s run.

× Expand Joan Marcus Zoe Jensen, left, and Jessie Davidson in "Wicked." Zoe Jensen, left, and Jessie Davidson in "Wicked."

Wicked, July 9-27, Overture Hall: One of Madison’s favorite Broadway musicals returns this summer when Wicked flies back into Overture Center. Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, the musical revisits characters from The Wizard of Oz to tell the story of an unlikely friendship between Elphaba (later known as the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the “Good Witch”). It’s a tale of power, perception, and what it means to be “good.” With showstoppers like “Defying Gravity” and “For Good,” this Tony- and Grammy-winning hit blends spectacle with heart. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, plus 1 p.m. on July 10; tickets at overture.org .

The Smart Studios Story, Wednesday, July 9, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Butch Vig always tells an interesting story and is a down-to-earth guy to boot. It will be a real treat to hear him in conversation with Wendy Schneider about her documentary on the Madison studio where he produced most of Nirvana’s Nevermind and Smashing Pumpkins' Gish among many others, from Killdozer to Death Cab for Cutie. Schneider’s 2016 documentary will also be screened. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

× Expand Cesar Mieses The three members of KRÖNA. KRÖNA

KRÖNA + We Should Have Been DJs, Wednesday, July 9, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: The punk trio KRÖNA features two veterans of the band Pericles, formed in the Dominican Republic but long based in the U.S., along with a drummer who is a native of Venezuela. The rhythms of the music of their home countries brings a unique aspect to their heavy hardcore attack. They’re on tour all summer ahead of the late fall release of their debut album, Dead Air Diaries. Also on the bill are Madison trio We Should Have Been DJs, who have been on a roll since the release of their excellent 2024 album, Find Something New To Miss , and a followup split EP with Dear Mr. Watterson, along with Wavers and Weird Place.

Fête de Marquette, July 10-13, McPike Park: The midsummer landmark Fête de Marquette is bigger than ever in 2025, squeezing six stages and more than 60 artists into four days. You’ll want to peruse the schedule and plan your own adventure, but a few highlights include two chances to hear rockin' Canadian singer-songwriter Lisa LeBlanc (8:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 p.m. Friday); local swinging R&B stalwarts The Jimmys joined by both Marcia Ball and Tracy Nelson (6:30 p.m. Sunday); and a masquerade ball with VO5, Cycropia Aerial Dance, The Handphibians and Otimo Dance Company (6:30 p.m. Friday). The Musique Electronique stage expands to three days with headliners Mark Broom on Friday, Todd Terry on Saturday and DJ Stingray 313 on Sunday (Friday and Saturday are followed by late-night sets at High Noon Saloon; tickets at high-noon.com ). That only scratches the surface; find more info at wil-mar.org .

Capitol City Band, Thursdays, through Aug. 21, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: For more than 50 years, the Capitol City Band has called Rennebohm Park home for its summer concert series, and this summer’s ongoing park renovations will not change that. Longtime conductor Jim Latimer is passing the baton to Dave Pedracine (who also stepped in as conductor for the VFW Post 1318 Band this past season); Latimer will still be very involved as music director. Concerts continue on Thursdays through Aug. 21; watch for updates at facebook.com/capitolcityband .

Chuck Prophet & His Cumbia Shoes, Thursday, July 10, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Chuck Prophet manages to write short stories within his songs; real beginnings, middle and ends. And his spoken forward of each story — by way of his on-stage intros of songs — are stories within the story. The San Francisco native is touring this summer with a new cumbia album called Wake the Dead, recorded with ¿Qiensave? and members of The Mission Express. There’s nothing like seeing a musician dive into his own obsession and Wake the Dead reflects Prophet’s devotion to cumbia on old vinyl he’s collected over many years. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

× Expand EmmaLee Pearson Starbeam on stage. Starbeam

Starbeam + Lakewaves Trio + SYDNY GOTLYB, Wednesday, July 10, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: This is a triple bill of synthy, groovy Madison pop-rocker-experimenters. Smooth Starbeam has the celestial mood down pat. Lakewaves Trio has a funkier delivery. And SYDNY GOTLYB is billed as the “dark ambient alter ego of Madison-area live electronic hardware performance artist Zinda Laash” — either way, the sounds wash over the audience in dreamy waves. Our “just vibes” pick of the week. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .