What to do in Madison this weekend: Festa Italia, Family Opera Day and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Sasha Pedro June Millington playing guitar. June Millington

LunART Festival, through June 4: This annual festival highlights more than 50 local and nationally known women in the arts, this year following the theme of “REIMAGINE.” Still to come: A masterclass with rock star June Millington (4 p.m.) and a screening of the film Fanny: The Right to Rock (7 p.m., June 1, Goodman Community Center), and chamber music concerts featuring the works of women composers as well as a chamber music play (7:30 p.m., June 2-3, Hamel Music Center, and 2:30 p.m., June 4, A+LL). See the full schedule and find tickets at lunartfestival.org .

PBS Wisconsin Auction, June 1-11, online: It used to be a telethon-style broadcast event each year; these days, the PBS Wisconsin Auction is an all-online affair. In either incarnation, the fundraiser has supported a myriad of educational and entertainment programming available statewide (including plenty of locally created films, such as the upcoming Wisconsin Pride documentary premiering this month). Bidding is open from 5 p.m. on June 1 through 8 p.m., June 11; register at auction.pbswisconsin.org .

× Expand Dena Denny A close-up of Riley Cosgrove. Riley Cosgrove

Make America Gay Again, Thursday, June 1, Crucible, 7 p.m.: The fine folks at Cheshire Cat Comedy have found a much better phrase to fit the tragically abused letters that make up the MAGA acronym. They are kicking off Pride Month with a showcase featuring stand-up by Riley Cosgrove, Izzy Salhani and Claire Sundbye; it’s hosted by Milwaukee drag performer Taysha Montenegro (crowned Miss Rigby 2023 in February), and a dance party with DJ Nick Nice follows. Find tickets at eventbrite.com .

Spring Art Tour, June 2-4, Dane, Green, Iowa and Sauk counties, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: This road trip through the areas around some of southwestern Wisconsin's most charming hamlets — ranging from Prairie du Sac/Sauk City to the north of Madison and as far south as New Glarus — and the hills and valleys between them features 18 stops at artists' homes or studios. The art forms are as varied as the locations, with painting, photography, jewelry, metal art, pottery, fiber art, wood sculpture and more. Find the map of tour stops and information about each artist at springarttour.com .

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Don't Mess With Cupid

Festa Italia, June 2-4, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg: Italians have a long history in Madison, clustered in “The Bush,” the area around Park and Regent streets. Old stalwarts like Amato’s Holiday House and Namio’s are gone now, but the Italian Workmen’s Club of Madison (which dates to 1912) is still going strong. This is its yearly blowout, a cultural picnic and music festival (including sets by Don't Mess With Cupid, VO5, Joe Scalissi and others) with Italian food, popular and Italian music, dance, a pasta eating contest (1:30 p.m. Saturday), bocce tournaments and more. The fest runs 4:30-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Full schedule at iwcmadison.com .

Pride Celebration, Friday, June 2, Delta Beer Lab, 5-9 p.m.:‌ Delta Beer Lab and Giant Jones, two queer-owned breweries, have joined forces for the first time to create a double IPA; its release will be celebrated with a Pride Celebration at Delta’s taproom. The event will include music by Madison-based pop bands, Reaching Venus and LINE, plus The Walking Jerk food truck, guest breweries, vendors and info from community organizations and nonprofits.

Artists' Night, June 2-3, various venues/times: Madison visual artists created Artists' Night in fall 2022 as an alternative to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s biennial Gallery Night, in the wake of concerns about unequal treatment of artists and boycotts of the Wisconsin Triennial. The event returns for spring two nights of open studios, gallery receptions and art in spaces you may not expect, like Busse’s Markway Tavern. Find a map and a full list of locations at communicationmadison.com.

× Expand courtesy The Earthlings A collage of the members of The Earthlings, 2022. The Earthlings

Live on King, June 2, 23, 30, 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 7 p.m.: This year’s free outdoor concert series from the Majestic begins June 2 with an inspired and wacky combination of Wisconsin favorites: The Earthlings cut a wide swath through psychedelic, electronic rock, while remaining unrelentingly positive in the process; People Brothers Band blends soul, funk and blues in a big band format; and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades put a Midwestern stamp on traditional bluegrass and jamgrass. The series continues June 23 with the return of “Live on Queen,” with a lineup of regional drag performers joined by India Ferrah (seen on RuPaul’s Drag Race) and host Bianca Lynn Breeze, plus music by Kat and the Hurricane and DJs Femme Noir, Sarah Akawa and Cover Gurrrl. June 30 features party-starting cover band Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press and vintage soul by Don't Mess With Cupid. Gates and the kids' activity area open at 6 p.m.

The Door anniversary concert, Friday, June 2, Crucible, 7 p.m.: In 2020, The Door opened quietly in the back of a strip mall on Monona Drive as an oasis for metal and punk fans. The quirky record store recently expanded its visibility — just in time for its three-year anniversary. Madison’s metal maniacs Lords of the Trident will headline this stellar quadruple bill of heaviness, which also includes instrumental Final Fantasy metal from Chicago’s Knight of the Round, alt-punk from the Fox Valley’s Trash Pandas, and symphonic power metal from Madison upstarts Queen of Dreams.

Mackenzie Moore, Friday, June 2, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The show was announced as a farewell concert before the folk-rock artist Mackenzie Moore heads to L.A. However, Moore tells Isthmus she’s now headed to Chicago to sharpen her improv skills at Second City. Moore grew up listening to Sheryl Crow and her empathetic and catchy songs reflect it. She’ll share the bill with Madison favorite Beth Kille who’s been performing Americana music in Madison for nearly 25 years. Tickets here.

× Expand Vincent Fuh Opera for the Young performers. Opera for the Young performers.

Family Opera Day, Saturday, June 3, Overture Center, 9:30 a.m.: Since 1970, Opera for the Young has worked to give children an interest in and passion for opera; its 13th annual Family Opera Day program features The Barber of Seville. This free event starts with an art lesson and yoga for children at 9:30 a.m. at the Rotunda Stage; activities move to the Playhouse for a music lesson at 10:15 a.m. followed by an all-ages performance of Rossini’s story of a count who must enlist the help of a barber and disguise himself in order to be with the woman he loves.

Kids' Fishing Day, Saturday, June 3, Warner Park lagoon, 9 a.m.-noon: The Yahara Fishing Club is a nonprofit membership organization focused on angling the Yahara River and lakes along the way, along with preservation efforts and education. Two of the club’s biggest teaching moments are its annual summer and winter fishing events for kids; during the summer, 300 free fishing rods/reels are available for kids ages 14 & under, along with instruction and lunch. (It’s also free fishing weekend for adults, so if you haven’t bought a license yet or haven’t fished in years, you can fish along with your kids without fear of a ticket.) Find more info at yaharafishingclub.org .

× Expand courtesy Forward FC A participant in the 2022 Pride Ride. A participant in the 2022 Pride Ride, hosted by Trek Bicycle and Forward Madison FC.

Madison Bike Week, June 3-10, various locations: Whether you’re a beginner or if riding on two wheels feels as natural as walking, Madison Bike Week has an activity for you. There are morning and afternoon commuter stations with safety checks, giveaways and snacks (including the intriguing concept of “bacon cheddar waffles,” 7-9 a.m., June 6, Capital City Path at Dickinson Street). Opening weekend events include the return of the Trek Pride Ride, an all-ages group ride co-hosted by Forward Madison FC; registration opens at 2:30 p.m. on June 3 at Breese Stevens Field, with the ride at 3:30 p.m., and returning to the stadium for a social. Other highlights include a social and group ride co-hosted by Madison Women's Cycling Club, Radical Adventure Riders and Bombay Bicycle Club (6 p.m., June 6, Olbrich Biergarten); Ciclismo Seguro, a bike skills class conducted in Spanish for riders with some experience (1 p.m., June 7, Centro Hispano; RSVP here ); a tailgate party at the Free Bikes 4 Kidz workshop (3 p.m., June 7, 354 Coyier Lane); and the return of the Bike Week party (4-7 p.m., June 9, Brittingham Park). Find the full list of events at madisonbikes.org .

National Learn to Row Day, Saturday, June 3, James Madison Park-Bernard's Boathouse, noon: Always wanted to give rowing a try? Now’s your chance, as the Mendota Rowing Club will celebrate National Learn to Row Day by teaching the basic rowing stroke on indoor rowing equipment and short outdoor rows on Lake Mendota (weather permitting). Visitors also can take a tour of the historic Bernard’s Boathouse, which is one of the last remnants of Madison’s commercial boating industry. All ages are welcome to participate in this free event, but kids under 12 won’t be allowed to row on the lake. Registration for a time slot is required at mendotarowingclub.com .

× Expand Benjamin Barlow Two actors performing Shakespeare. Henry Zavos (left) and Paige Abbatacola in a scene from "The Taming of the Shrew," Madison Shakespeare Company, 2023.

Shakespeare's Lovers in June, June 3-4, Tyranena Brewing Co., Lake Mills, 2 p.m.: Face it, Shakespeare owns midsummer. Madison Shakespeare Company ushers in a theatrical summer full of the best of The Bard with…some of the best of The Bard, performing scenes from The Taming of the Shrew, Hamlet, Henry VI, Othello and more. The theme is “matters of the heart,” and from the domineering Petruchio to the tormented Ophelia, there’s sure to be both heartbreak and insight that’s just as penetrating 430 years after being penned.

Ten Nights in a Bar Room, Saturday, June 3, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 2 and 7 p.m.: ‌ The 1926 melodrama Ten Nights in a Bar Room follows a down-on-his-luck man, cheated out of his business, who runs for mayor after his daughter dies during a bar brawl. It is one of two remaining films by the Colored Players Film Corporation of Philadelphia, which produced silent films with all-African American casts. True to the silent film era, this Duck Soup Cinema screening includes live organ accompaniment by Jelani Eddington and vaudeville-style performances by The House Inc. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Heidi E. Johnson/Blue Umbrella Arts Two guitar players singing and a bass player form the frontline of a band. Heavy Looks

Dark Star Art Bar grand opening, Saturday, June 3, 756 E. Washington Ave., 3 p.m.: Dark Star Art Bar is the second coming of Dark Horse, a combo art gallery-music venue that became a favorite of music scenesters and art heads before closing in late 2022. The bar reopens at 3 p.m. June 3, with art on the walls from Samuel D. Johnson, David Mueller, Chris Murphy, and others. At 9 p.m. is a concert by catchy Canadian rockers Autopilot (who played DH twice in 2022), with opening sets by two Madison bands who released excellent new records in 2022: hook-laden Heavy Looks and trippy-folky Vacant Church .

con vivo! Saturday, June 3, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 7:30 p.m.: For two decades, Madison professional chamber music ensemble con vivo! has played celebrated and unjustly forgotten classical works, with a core group of seven musicians. For this 20th anniversary performance, entitled “Celebration!,” a group of 16 musicians will be joined by Madison Symphony Orchestra music director John DeMain who will conduct the group in Siegfried Idyll by Richard Wagner, as well as Serenade for Winds by Antonin Dvořák. A reception follows.

× Expand Ingrid Laas Sergei Pavlov holding a conductor's baton conducting the orchestra and choir. Sergei Pavlov conducting the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in a concert with the Festival Choir of Madison.

Festival Choir of Madison 50th anniversary concert, Saturday, June 3, UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall, 7:30 p.m.: “Journeys and Jubilations: 50th Anniversary Gala,” will mark five decades of concerts by the Festival Choir of Madison, featuring a mix of traditional and contemporary choral masterworks. They will be joined by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Read Sandy Tabachnick’s concert preview here , and find tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Marques Bovre tribute, Sunday, June 4, The Mill, Paoli, 2 p.m.: Madison music legend Marques Bovre died 10 years ago of an aggressive brain tumor. Bovre’s music is lush and crunchy guitar rock ’n roll. You like hooks? Marques was a master. His son and some of his old bandmates get together to play some of the best of the best of his songs, but they were pretty much all good. Read Andy Moore’s preview here .