Spineshank, Monday, June 1, The Annex, 6 p.m.: Vintage music niches eventually cycle through into a following with later generations; is it nu metal’s time to return? ‘90s vets Spineshank hope so, as three original members reunited in 2025 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album The Height of Callousness. They’re back out this summer for the “Nu Metal Sucks” tour, joined by fellow veterans (hed) PE and Primer 55, plus Oceans on Other Planets and Wausau’s own Un-Broken. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Expand courtesy Opal Lee/courtesy Charles Taylor Opal Lee, left, and Charles Taylor. Opal Lee, left, and Charles Taylor.

Freedom’s Journey, Wednesday, June 3, Monona Terrace, 1 p.m.: Advocacy is a task that requires steadfastness and patience. Opal Lee embodied both in her decades-long activism to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, which became a reality in 2021 when signed into law by President Biden. This event hosted by Roar Enterprises will feature a taped interview with Lee by Madison filmmaker and author Charles Taylor, plus a conversation by Lee and Taylor (via Zoom) followed by a Q&A. Taylor will also sign copies of his book Juneteenth: The Promise of Freedom. Register at eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, June 3, Monona Terrace, 1 p.m.: Advocacy is a task that requires steadfastness and patience. Opal Lee embodied both in her decades-long activism to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, which became a reality in 2021 when signed into law by President Biden. This event hosted by Roar Enterprises will feature a taped interview with Lee by Madison filmmaker and author Charles Taylor, plus a conversation by Lee and Taylor (via Zoom) followed by a Q&A. Taylor will also sign copies of his book Juneteenth: The Promise of Freedom. Register at eventbrite.com. André Darlington, Wednesday, June 3, Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge, 6-8 p.m.: Former Isthmus food and drink writer André Darlington returns to his home turf to celebrate the national launch of the 10th anniversary edition of The New Cocktail Hour, his first book, co-authored with his sister (and former Isthmus staffer) Tenaya Darlington. He’s since penned 12 more collections, and is happy to revisit this title with this expanded edition. Where else to celebrate a book by the man who wrote a book called Booze & Vinyl than at the bar that brings them together IRL: Lola’s. After book signings, there’s a listening party for Channel Orange by Frank Ocean — a chill summer listen included in Booze & Vinyl Vol. 2.

Expand T. Krueger Larry Meiller at an audio board. Larry Meiller

An Evening with Larry Meiller, Wednesday, June 3, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: For a lot of Madison, Larry Meiller isn’t just a Wisconsin Public Radio host, he’s an essential part of their day. Meiller announced last December that he will retire from his show at the end of June, and at this special in-person event will tell stories from his nearly six decades on WPR, joined by longtime collaborator Jill Nadeau. It’s a safe bet there may be some gardening tips and other practical advice, along with a wide range of other topics. RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, June 3, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: For a lot of Madison, Larry Meiller isn’t just a Wisconsin Public Radio host, he’s an essential part of their day. Meiller announced last December that he will retire from his show at the end of June, and at this special in-person event will tell stories from his nearly six decades on WPR, joined by longtime collaborator Jill Nadeau. It’s a safe bet there may be some gardening tips and other practical advice, along with a wide range of other topics. RSVP at eventbrite.com. Refuge & Resistance, through June 13, Imaginary Factory; reception June 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: It makes sense that a distillery and craft cocktail hangout called Imaginary Factory would support the artistic community. This exhibit from four Madison-area artists celebrates both realism and abstraction in a way that foregrounds art’s ability to engage an audience with issues as well as soothe a troubled mind. Ciel Skål, Issis Macias, R-Lo and Bob Hemauer embrace a number of varied techniques, from Skål’s adventures in pigment making to R-Lo’s experiments in charcoal, erasers and rags. A portion of sales will go to support Voces de la Frontera. The reception from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on June 4 will feature a Q&A session with the artists at 6:30 p.m.

through June 13, Imaginary Factory; reception June 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: It makes sense that a distillery and craft cocktail hangout called Imaginary Factory would support the artistic community. This exhibit from four Madison-area artists celebrates both realism and abstraction in a way that foregrounds art’s ability to engage an audience with issues as well as soothe a troubled mind. Ciel Skål, Issis Macias, R-Lo and Bob Hemauer embrace a number of varied techniques, from Skål’s adventures in pigment making to R-Lo’s experiments in charcoal, erasers and rags. A portion of sales will go to support Voces de la Frontera. The reception from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on June 4 will feature a Q&A session with the artists at 6:30 p.m. Wisconsin Women’s Voices, June 4 & July 9, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: This two-night poetry event features eight Wisconsin writers gathering for readings and conversation. Wisconsin Women’s Voices kicks off June 4 with P.R. Dyjak, C. Kubasta, Sarah Sadie and Marnie Bullock Dresser; July 9 features Cathryn Cofell, Emilie Lindemann, Wendy Vardaman and Lisa Vihos. The setting, a woman-owned bookstore, is a bonus (and a livestream is available for anyone with couch-time plans). Find more info on the poets and RSVP links at mysterytomebooks.com.

Expand courtesy Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Madison Museum of Contemporary Art at dusk. Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

MMoCA 125th Anniversary Party, Thursday, June 4, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 6-9 p.m.: The roots of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art begin in 1901 with the formation of the Madison Art Association. Several name and location changes later, it celebrates its 125th birthday with the kind of party that makes sense for a museum: a reception for new exhibitions. Opening June 4 is “Extended Play: A-Side,” exploring works by post-war American abstract artists, plus recently opened exhibitions featuring David R. Harper and Gelsy Verna. Music will be provided by Chicago DJ FINDING IJEOMA. Note: Open to museum members at 5 p.m

Thursday, June 4, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 6-9 p.m.: The roots of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art begin in 1901 with the formation of the Madison Art Association. Several name and location changes later, it celebrates its 125th birthday with the kind of party that makes sense for a museum: a reception for new exhibitions. Opening June 4 is “Extended Play: A-Side,” exploring works by post-war American abstract artists, plus recently opened exhibitions featuring David R. Harper and Gelsy Verna. Music will be provided by Chicago DJ FINDING IJEOMA. Note: Open to museum members at 5 p.m Miso Kwak, Thursday, June 4, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Miso Kwak was born in South Korea, came to the United States while in middle school and is now pursuing a doctoral degree in special education at UW-Madison. She’s also written a new children’s book, More Than What Eyes See, in which Kwak explains to young readers what it’s like to confidently navigate the world without sight. It’s part of the Disability Books for Kids series from Teacher Created Materials, which explores topics like epilepsy, asthma, autism, ADHD and Tourette syndrome. Kwak will be in conversation with Caitlin Tobin, a doctoral candidate at The Information School at UW, who is researching how children with mobility-based disabilities experience representations of disability in picture books.

Expand DMNX Photo Shawn Banks on stage at Crucible. Shawn Banks

Make America Gay Again, Thursday, June 4, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Pride Month will not tiptoe in if Cheshire Cat Comedy has anything to say about it. The recurring showcase Make America Gay Again is queer variety show featuring comedy by Chicagoans The Queeny Bitch and Shawn Banks (who delightfully blends a bubbly personality and outrageous statements) along with Madison’s own ARJ and Gwyn; and burlesque by Adam’s Apple. The evening is hosted by Chicago drag performer and comedian Dirty Chai. Arrive early for seats, and prepare for a beautiful weaponization of gay panic. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Thursday, June 4, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Pride Month will not tiptoe in if Cheshire Cat Comedy has anything to say about it. The recurring showcase Make America Gay Again is queer variety show featuring comedy by Chicagoans The Queeny Bitch and Shawn Banks (who delightfully blends a bubbly personality and outrageous statements) along with Madison’s own ARJ and Gwyn; and burlesque by Adam’s Apple. The evening is hosted by Chicago drag performer and comedian Dirty Chai. Arrive early for seats, and prepare for a beautiful weaponization of gay panic. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Katie Kadan, Thursday, June 4, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The term “powerhouse vocals” barely begins to describe Katie Kadan. Comparisons to Adele seem obligatory; the two inhabit similar vocal and emotional ranges. Kadan, who’s from Chicago, has classical training, and it shows. Opening is Wisconsin’s own Logan Metz, who inhabits more traditional singer-songwriter territory, and whose songwriting humor and vibe may remind some of the great Harry Nilsson. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.