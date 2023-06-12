What to do in Madison this week: Elliot Page, Mobile Madison and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy Arts + Literature Lab Rick Flowers at the piano. Rick Flowers

Madison Jazz Festival, through June 18, various venues: Arts + Literature Laboratory and Wisconsin Union Theater have put together another outstanding series of events for the Madison Jazz Festival. The big draw is the final weekend at the fest’s traditional Memorial Union home, with music all day on the Terrace; ticketed evening shows in Shannon Hall are by saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin & Phoenix (June 17) and 20 Feet From Stardom star Lisa Fischer joining Ranky Tanky (June 18). But be sure to explore the week of events leading up to the Union shows, including Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo (7 p.m., June 13, ALL), Rick Flowers and Amalgam X (6 p.m., June 14, Penn Park), and a concert celebrating the release of Jamie Breiwick's second album revisiting the music of Don Cherry (7 p.m., June 15, ALL). Find the full schedule and tickets at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.

Elliot Page, Monday, June 12, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: This is a big get for the Wisconsin Book Festival and A Room of One’s Own Bookstore. Elliot Page reads from and discusses his new memoir, Pageboy, about coming out as queer and, eventually, trans, in Hollywood, while the starmaker machinery would have had him remain a starlet. Those in attendance will receive a free copy of the book; additional copies will be available for purchase. The event is free and no reservations are required. A small number of reserved seats will be saved for those needing accommodation; more info at roomofonesown.com .

Great Wisconsin Birdathon, through June 15, anywhere: Ready, set, bird! The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin invites Wisconsin bird fanatics to participate in its annual fundraiser, The Great Wisconsin Birdathon. It's a very choose-your-own-adventure style activity for bird watchers of any level, solo or in a team, to pick a time and spot as many bird species as possible, with fundraising or donations by participants encouraged. The money raised goes to the Natural Resources Foundation’s Bird Protection Fund. Find more info and register at wisconservation.org .

Lakeside Kids, Tuesday, June 13, Monona Terrace, 10 a.m.: A free summer entertainment series for the younger set, Lakeside Kids gets underway with James the Magician. James Ember started performing magic tricks at a young age, and has been sparking joy and wonder in audiences of all ages as a full-time magician since 2016. Lakeside Kids takes place on four more Tuesdays at Monona Terrace in June and July; find the full schedule at mononaterrace.com .

× Expand Jim Smoote II/courtesy Promega Art Showcase "Chantelle," a 2022 quilt work by Jim Smoote II. "Chantelle," a 2022 quilt work by Jim Smoote II.

Jim Smoote II, Steve Feren + Jarka Sobiskova, June 13-Sept. 8, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center gallery, Fitchburg; reception June 13, 3:30-6:30 p.m.: The Promega Art Showcase for summer features works created in textiles and with glass. “Threads of Joy” includes glass works memorializing birds by retired UW-Madison professor Steve Feren; felt works and paintings by Madison artist Jarka Sobiskova (who recently lost her studio space and many art works in a March fire); and art quilts by Chicago-based Jim Smoote II. At the June 13 opening, the artists will discuss their work at 3:30 p.m., followed by a reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Regular gallery hours are currently 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the exhibit continues through Sept. 8.

× Expand Lori Phillips Kids hula hooping on a grassy field. Participants at a past Mobile Madison event.

Mobile Madison, June 13, Brittingham Park; June 15, Elver Park, 5-8 p.m.: Madison School and Community Recreation and a group of community organizations and nonprofits are partnering for the Mobile Madison program, which brings a range of activities for kids and families to city parks. This week's events include crafting with the Madison Children’s Museum Roadshow, fishing activities with the DNR’s Fishmobile, books and reading with Madison Reading Project’s Big Red Reading Bus and Madison Public Library’s Dream Bus, and movies from Madison Parks' Sina Davis Movies In the Park series at 6:45 p.m. each night (Minions: The Rise of Gru on June 13 and Encanto on June 15). Find more info and watch for future dates at mscr.org .

Weezer + Modest Mouse, Wednesday, June 14, Breese Stevens Field, 6 p.m.: The “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour brings two ’90s alt titans to Madison: Weezer and Modest Mouse. You know Weezer from still-ubiquitous hits like “Buddy Holly” and “Island In the Sun;” last year’s SZNZ project was four seasonally themed EPs. Modest Mouse’s album The Lonesome Crowded West remains a critical favorite from the ’90s, and it led major label successes like the Billboard album chart topper We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank. Along for the road trip is Los Angeles buzz band Momma, making this a can't-miss show for rock fans. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Read(y) to Wear, Wednesday, June 14, The Sylvee, 6:30 p.m.: More than 20 teams will present designs on a “Paper Masquerade” theme during Read(y) to Wear, an annual fashion show to benefit Madison Reading Project (the tie-in with reading is that all the designs are made of paper rather than fabric). Attendees can create their own mask at a craft station, bid on silent auction items, and enjoy music provided by DJ Four7 (aka Travis Beckum, former UW and NFL tight end). Runway winners will be decided by celebrity judges. Find tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Ebru Yildiz A close-up of Rodrigo y Gabriela. Rodrigo y Gabriela

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Wednesday, June 14, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: When creating music to follow up on the Grammy Award-winning 2019 album Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela were again inspired by their journey of personal growth and spiritual seeking — this time by study of a Hindu philosophy of nondualism. The result is In Between Thoughts…A New World , which features nine driving new compositions in a musical landscape that adds some electronic textures to the duo’s virtuosic guitar playing. With Ondara. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Jo Babb The Cody Sisters in a van. The Cody Sisters

The Cody Sisters, Thursday, June 15, High Noon Saloon, 5 p.m.: Free, happy hour patio shows are back at the High Noon, and the schedule announced so far ( through June ) features a particularly robust lineup of shows three or four nights a week. Along with local favorites there are some intriguing touring artists on the schedule, including Colorado-based artists The Cody Sisters. Maddie and Megan Cody experienced a bluegrass festival as youngsters and have been playing music together since their pre-teen years. Both are multi-instrumentalists and have magical family vocal harmonies to go along with a catalog of strong original songs.

The Merry Wives of Windsor, Thursday, June 15, American Players Theatre, Spring Green, 7:30 p.m.: If the 90-degree weather recently wasn’t enough of a sign of summer for you, here’s another: American Players Theatre is rolling as of this past weekend. The season kicked off with the beloved Shakespeare comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor. Find the full season calendar and ticket links at americanplayers.org , and read Gwendolyn Rice's season preview at here.