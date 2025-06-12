Isthmus Community Newsroom, Thursday, June 12, Pinney Library, 10 a.m.-noon: For many years Isthmus had its own building — now the restaurant Lucille — on the Capitol Square, and people used to walk in to see us all the time. In our new nonprofit configuration we have coworking office space at StartingBlock, but no regular “office hours.” Isthmus Community Newsroom is an opportunity to rectify the situation, with all invited to meet the staff, learn more about how we work, give us your ideas for stories you think Isthmus should cover, and discuss other current events. Our first gathering on a rainy and windy evening in March brought out about 25 folks to the Goodman South Madison Library; this time we’ll visit the east-side Pinney Library. Come say hi!

× Expand courtesy Bryan McCabe Cass Marie Domino at Live on Queen Street, 2023. Cass Marie Domino

Living, Not Just Surviving: Cass Marie Domino, through Sept. 12, UW Memorial Union-Main Gallery: Cass Marie Domino, who has had an enduring impact on Madison’s LGBTQ+ and drag communities, is the focus of this new exhibit celebrating her life as an entertainer, activist and trans woman. Through photos, personal items, a selection of her many gowns, and more, the showcase will provide a history of Domino’s illustrious 35-year career up to now, including her first title of Miss Gay Madison in 1993, her ongoing activism for HIV/AIDS causes, and her work in mentoring young drag queens. Along with a portrait of Domino’s journey, it will offer insight on the broader history of Madison’s LGBTQ+ community. The exhibition is co-curated by the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive and UW’s Open House Learning Community seminar. A reception takes place at 5:30 p.m. on June 12.

A Celebration of Service in Honor of Chief Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Thursday, June 12, 2025, 4:30 p.m., Capitol Rotunda: After three decades on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Chief Justice Ann Walsh Bradley is retiring July 31. Known for her unshakeable commitment to the rule of law, Bradley has been a strong presence during some of the court’s most contentious chapters — including her dissent to the 2014 decision upholding Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10. In an era marked by deep political division, she brought both clarity and conviction to the bench. This public celebration honors her lasting impact on Wisconsin’s legal landscape. The program begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, with a reception to follow. All are welcome; register here .

Madison Night Mares, Thursday, June 12, Warner Park Duck Pond, 6:05 p.m.: In the inaugural Northwoods League Softball season of 2024, the Madison Night Mares finished second in the league with a 25-17 record (and followed the tradition of brother team the Mallards by leading the league in attendance). Expectations are high in 2025, with new head coach Lexi Godwin joining the fold. For the team’s season opener, the Night Mares will take on the league’s new fifth team, the Wausau Ignite. Find the full schedule and tickets at northwoodsleague.com .

× Expand rondensonmusic.com Ron Denson and guitar. Ron Denson

Live on the Lawn, Thursday-Saturday, June 12-Aug. 16, Mariner’s Inn, 6:30 p.m.: Venerable steak and seafood mainstay Mariner’s Inn is closing Aug. 30. But the von Rutenberg family has planned one last summer for the restaurant’s fun outdoor music series, which for years has featured a rotating cast of favorite regional performers such as Bob’s Your Uncle (June 26), Ron Denson (June 13 and Aug. 8) and Shekinah King (July 24). Reservations are recommended by phone at 608-246-3120 or via marinersmadison.com (where you can also find the summer schedule).

× Expand arturoofarrill.com A close-up of Arturo O'Farrill. Arturo O'Farrill

Madison Jazz Festival, through June 15, various venues: With events all over town June 5-15 presented by Arts + Literature Laboratory, Wisconsin Union Theater, and partners, think of the Madison Jazz Festival as the Wisconsin Film Festival only with music and fewer rush lines. Still to come is the marquee two-night stand at the UW Memorial Union Terrace with headliners Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few (June 14) and Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble (June 15), as well as an Oscar Peterson tribute concert featuring pianists Dan Cavanagh, Johannes Wallmann and Pamela York (7:30 p.m., June 13, ALL). Find the full schedule at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org .

Aqua Tofana, June 12-22, Broom Street Theater: The Are We Delicious? troupe returns with a play that has a truly delicious premise. It’s the story of Giulia Tofana — who? Wikipedia calls her “an Italian professional poisoner” (no amateur, she) who “sold a poison called Aqua Tofana to women who wanted to murder their husbands.” You had us at “poison.” As is the case with Are We Delicious?, the cast writes and performs the piece over the course of a few weeks, while the director, Madison College’s Karen Saari, will, as she puts it, “guide the writing process a bit.” Shows are at 8 p.m. June 12-14 and 20-21 and 2 p.m. June 22. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand doomgong.com Doom Gong on stage. Doom Gong

Doom Gong, Thursday, June 12, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: On tour from Kentucky, Doom Gong is a fast-rising young band that describes their sound as “denim psych.” On their most recent album, Dream Behemoth , that translates to keyboard-forward, mellow space jams blasting through genre boundaries with a sly sense of humor. (The humor comes more to the fore in their most recent single, “I wanna get Dim Sum (with my friends).”) A new album is on the way soon. Madison’s own Earthlings make for a perfect pairing. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

The Big Gay Pride Market, June 13-15, 2025, Alliant Energy Center: Celebrate queer culture, creativity and community in style at The Big Gay Pride Market, featuring more than 180 vendors, entertainment and activities for all ages. The event kicks off with a ticketed night market from 6-10 p.m. on June 13, featuring exclusive vendors and a comedy show. June 14 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) includes a kid-friendly comedy show and story hour (10 a.m.) and a ticketed 7 p.m. drag show. Sunday hours from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. are masks required and include a free clothing swap and ticketed Drag Bingo. Find more info and tickets at thebiggaymarketllc.com.

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions The Funkee JBeez in front of the Majestic. The Funkee JBeez

A Tribute to Clyde Stubblefield, Friday, June 13, Atwood Music Hall, 7 p.m.: It’s opening night at Madison’s newest venue , and what better way to pump up the jams for the first time at the Atwood Music Hall than with a concert honoring one of Madison’s most legendary musicians: the Funky Drummer, Clyde Stubblefield. Wear comfortable shoes, because this lineup is made to incite a dance party, featuring the Funkee JBeez (with Stubblefield mentee Joey B. Banks behind the drum kit), Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, VO5 and Rare Element, along with DJs Trevor Banks and Ka-BOOM! Box. It’s also a benefit for indispensable community radio station WORT-FM, and Friday 8 O'Clock Buzz host Andy Moore will emcee the evening. Find tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

Sleep Theory, Friday, June 13, The Sylvee, 7 p.m.: Originally scheduled to play The Majestic, Sleep Theory has generated enough buzz with its debut album, Afterglow, to warrant a move to The Sylvee. Blurring anthemic hard rock with metalcore and propelled by the soulful and emphatic vocals of Cullen Moore, the Memphis-based band released a total of nine singles between 2023 and 2025 — amassing more than 300 million streams. After touring with the likes of Shinedown, Falling in Reverse and Beartooth, Sleep Theory is now on its first headlining tour. Fellow genre-benders Nevertel and Stray View open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Auntie Heroine Auntie Heroine and a silver globe. Auntie Heroine

Pride-Day the 13th, Friday, June 13, Orpheum, 7 p.m.: FPC’s “Live on Queen” dragstravaganza moves this year to the Orpheum for a showcase hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze and headlined by insult comedy expert/Dragula star Auntie Heroine. Pride-Day the 13th also features a constellation of regional drag stars — Kendra Banx$, Kayos Lynn Mirage, Amethyst Von Trollenburg, Nemo, Andi Withani Domino and many others — plus music by DJs Sara Akawa, Cover Gurrl, Travvy Trav and Tim Walters. This Pride Month celebration is free.

CapitalQ Theater Festival, June 13-21, Bartell Theatre: StageQ marks Pride Month each summer with the CapitalQ Theater Festival, featuring staged readings of new works by queer playwrights. This year’s fest changes up the format a bit and offers one program featuring plays by Brian Farrey-Latz, Danielle Frimer, Jeffrey James Keyes, John Mabey and Arianna Rose. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Martin Jenich A 2024 Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society concert. Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, through June 22, UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Hall: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society celebrates its 34th season of summer chamber music concerts with the theme “Fire from Heaven,” featuring intimate performances, lively discussions, and a schedule brimming with musical energy. Passionate works by composers including Mozart, Brahms, Saint-Saëns and Stravinsky will be performed by a stellar group of musicians. The second weekend includes “The Eternal Flame,” presenting Brahms’ Ein deutsches Requiem (June 14). The festival culminates in “Sparks of Glory,” a grand finale featuring Brahms’ Piano Quintet (June 22). Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; find tickets and more info at bachdancing.org .

Rage Room, June 13-14, 2025, Madison Youth Arts: Proud Theater Madison presents Rage Room, written and performed by LGBTQIA+ youth claiming a space to tell their stories without fear in a time when some elements are focused on silencing them. This year's show dives deep into topics such as gender identity and body image; expect a raw and uncensored exploration of what it means to grow up queer in today's world. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on June 13 and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on June 14; find more info and a reservation form at proudtheater.org .

× Expand DMNX.photo Geoff Palmer and band through a fisheye lens. Geoff Palmer and band (from left): Daniel James, Tyler Spatz, Paul Kennedy, Geoff Palmer.

Geoff Palmer EP release, Friday, June 13, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Geoff Palmer arrived in Madison from New Hampshire about two years ago and found like-minded local musicians to create loud and fun power-punk with pop sensibilities. This show celebrates the release of a new EP, Kodak Flash, which contains four songs clocking in collectively at under eight minutes (and was recorded, produced and mixed by Mike Kennerty of The All-American Rejects). One listen and it’s easy to hear why Steven Van Zandt — creator of SiriusXM’s popular “Little Steven’s Underground Garage” channel — has recognized more than 10 of Palmer’s songs as a “Coolest Song in the World.” A stacked lineup also includes Direct Hit!, The Dopamines, Chinese Telephones and Space Age Zeros. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

'ART', June 13-Sept. 28, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Yasmina Reza’s 'ART' is a philosophical comedy about friendship, perspective and identity. After one of a trio of longtime friends buys an enigmatic abstract artwork, the three are drawn into a series of barbed exchanges that tests their relationships. As they bicker over art, class and the meaning of their lives, the play delivers sharp humor, wit and a dash of snark as the layers of friendship are peeled back. Shows this week include 8 p.m. on June 13 and 7:30 p.m. on June 18. In repertory June 13-Sept. 28; find a schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org .

× Expand Dylan Brogan The seven members of Cribshitter pause for a photo. Cribshitter

Cribshitter album release, Friday, June 13, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: OK, show of hands, longtime scenesters: Two decades ago, who placed bets on Cribshitter becoming one of Madison’s legacy bands? After five albums, many shows packed with hilarity, hijinks and musicianship, and a mayoral proclamation of June 14 as Cribshitter Day, here we are…and thankful for it, as they are truly one of a kind and far more fun than hitting a snake on the head with a wooden spoon. As part of their responsibility as a legacy act, they are taking the next step into immortality by releasing Essential Shitter: Cribshitter’s Greatest Hits Vol. 1 (with the hits comp obligation new-single-so-you-rebuy-old-material, "It'll Explode"), along with offering the short documentary Leaving a Mark: The Cribshitter Story . For this release party they are joined by another long-running Madison band, Pollinators. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

SummerPalooza, Saturday, June 14, Madison Children’s Museum, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: School’s out, summer’s in, and the Madison Children’s Museum is throwing one giant welcome party for the season. SummerPalooza is a party just for kids, packed with performances of all types and hands-on activities, as well as free museum admission all day. Kick off the fun with Black Star Drum Line and a parade at 9:30 a.m., then wander through hands-on art stations, rooftop bubbles with Marvelous Michelle, music by Mister Jim, a kids' drum circle, and more. It will be loud, joyful, and everything summer should be for kids. Find more info at madisonchildrensmuseum.org .

× Expand Tami Colin Each year during Midwest Fire Fest the custom-built kiln for the giant sculpture is opened for just 10 minutes, at 9 p.m. Midwest Fire Fest

Midwest Fire Fest, June 14-15, Westside Park, Cambridge: Not your standard art fair. Midwest Fire Fest focuses on arts that come from fire — clay works, blacksmithing, even fire dancers. The guest artist for 2025 is Virginia’s Katie Maloney, who will be creating a seven-foot sculpture in Westside Park. There will be blacksmithing demos, an iron pour, a pottery pit firing, and works for sale from more than 29 juried artists working in clay, glass, metal, and other “fire-inspired” media, plus music and food. Find a schedule at midwestfirefest.com .

× Expand courtesy River Alliance of Wisconsin A past Fools' Flotilla on the Yahara River. Fools' Flotilla

Marquette Waterfront Festival, June 14-15, Yahara Place Park: For longtime east-siders, the Marquette Neighborhood Association’s Waterfront Festival will always feel like the official start to summer. Both days start with an opportunity for some exercise: the Dandelion Dash is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and the Fools' Flotilla paddle at 10:30 a.m. Sunday (departing from Tenney Park; register at wisconsinrivers.org ). The main event happens on two carefully-curated music stages, featuring a wide-ranging selection of local and regional favorites — Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, Harmonious Wail, Peter Mulvey, Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons, and more — and visitors from farther afield such as Tokyo based songwriter Yuma Abe. Find the full schedule and updates at facebook.com/marquettewaterfront .

Oakwood Chamber Players, Saturday, June 14, Madison Youth Arts, 2 and 7 p.m.: Oakwood Chamber Players celebrates 40 years with “Fun and Games,” a concert that blends the ensemble’s musical mastery with the playful energy of the circus. Oakwood’s chamber sextet will be joined by guest violinist Holly Wagner and keyboardist Mark Wurzelbacher (composer of “Contortions,” which premieres at this concert), along with jugglers, clowns, hoop artists and more circus performers. With ringmaster Josh Casey guiding the spectacle, the show promises a unique fusion of music, humor and athleticism. Tickets at oakwoodchamberplayers.com .

Faster Pussycat, Sunday, June 15, The Annex, 5 p.m.: Get ready to party like it’s 1987 — except now Faster Pussycat vocalist Taime Downe, who made a memorable appearance that year with his struggling young band in The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years documentary, is now 60 years old. With one hair-metal classic to their name (“House of Pain”), Faster Pussycat is down to a single original member (Downe) but still making sleazy rock ’n’ roll. The band’s new single, “Motorbike,” hit streaming platforms in mid-May and is nearly as gritty and swaggering as '80s singles “Bathroom Wall” and “Poison Ivy.” Fellow sleaze-mongers and rock lifers Supersuckers, The Rumours from Iowa, and The Lonely Ones join in the fun. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand courtesy Rockonsin The band No Limit. No Limit

MAMA Awards Ceremony, Sunday, June 15, Atwood Music Hall, 7 p.m.: The Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) brings the spotlight to the city’s vibrant music scene with the 2025 Madison Area Music Association Awards. This night of celebration, themed “Push Play!” honors regional musicians and producers along with the places they play and even the outlets that provide a platform for Madison's musical artists. Along with award presentations, the evening includes performances from Automatic Lover, M Shays, Red Door, Rockonsin youth bands No Limit and Take Back The Sun, and more. The traditional red carpet starts at 5:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .