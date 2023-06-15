What to do in Madison this weekend: Pursuit of Happiness Session, 'Wisconsin Pride' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Lori Phillips Kids hula hooping on a grassy field. Participants at a past Mobile Madison event.

Mobile Madison, Thursday, June 15, Elver Park, 5-8 p.m.: Madison School and Community Recreation and a group of community organizations and nonprofits are partnering for the Mobile Madison program, which brings a range of activities for kids and families to city parks. This week's events include crafting with the Madison Children’s Museum Roadshow, fishing activities with the DNR’s Fishmobile, books and reading with Madison Reading Project’s Big Red Reading Bus and Madison Public Library’s Dream Bus, and movies from Madison Parks' Sina Davis Movies In the Park series at 6:45 p.m. (Encanto on June 15). Find more info and watch for future dates at mscr.org .

The Cody Sisters, Thursday, June 15, High Noon Saloon, 5 p.m.: Free, happy hour patio shows are back at the High Noon, and the schedule announced so far ( through June ) features a particularly robust lineup of shows three or four nights a week. Along with local favorites there are some intriguing touring artists on the schedule, including Colorado-based artists The Cody Sisters. Maddie and Megan Cody experienced a bluegrass festival as youngsters and have been playing music together since their pre-teen years. Both are multi-instrumentalists and have magical family vocal harmonies to go along with a catalog of strong original songs.

× Expand Liz Lauren. One person is pushing someone else passed out in a cart; someone else looks on. Cast members of "The Merry Wives of Windsor, American Players Theatre, 2023.

The Merry Wives of Windsor, June 15 and 17, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: If the 90-degree weather recently wasn’t enough of a sign of summer for you, here’s another: American Players Theatre is rolling as of this past weekend. The season kicked off with the beloved Shakespeare comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor. Shows this weekend are at 7:30 p.m. on July 15 and 8 p.m. on July 17; find the full season calendar and ticket links at americanplayers.org , and read Gwendolyn Rice's season preview at here.

Alive at 17: Celebrating Our Cultures Together, Saturday, June 24, Madison Labor Temple, 1-8 p.m.: The Capital City Hues marks 17 years of publishing news with a multicultural focus with this celebration, dubbed “Alive at 17,” on June 24. Along with an opening program featuring Multicultural Service Award presentations, a Ho-Chunk land acknowledgement, African libation ceremony and other recognitions, entertainment includes traditional dance performances from many cultures and music by Mariachi Sol del Madison, Beni Daiko, Hanah Jon Taylor Artet, Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, Outside the Blues, the Old Men of Madtown Singers and DJ Pain 1. Food carts on site will be included in the ticket price. Tickets are on sale through June 16 at eventbrite.com.

× Expand Alex Logaiski A close-up of Lisa Fischer. Lisa Fischer

Madison Jazz Festival, through June 18, various venues: Arts + Literature Laboratory and Wisconsin Union Theater have put together another outstanding series of events for the Madison Jazz Festival. The big draw is this weekend at the fest’s traditional Memorial Union home, with music all day on the Terrace June 17-18; ticketed evening shows in Shannon Hall are by saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin & Phoenix (June 17) and 20 Feet From Stardom star Lisa Fischer joining Ranky Tanky (June 18). Still to come before the weekend is a concert celebrating the release of Jamie Breiwick's second album revisiting the music of Don Cherry (7 p.m., June 15, ALL); and a quintet led by Chicago-based trumpet player Marques Carroll (8 p.m., June 16, Cafe Coda). Find more info at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org .

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, through June 25, UW Hamel Music Center + Stoughton Opera House: The three weekends and nine programs in “Off the Cuff,” Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society’s 32nd season of chamber music concerts, may not feature any Bach or dancing. But it seems to have a bit of everything else, from Gershwin to Mozart to Florence Price and beyond, as well as the world premiere of a piano quintet by John Wineglass, And the summer was over, based on a short story by Alice Walker. The Incendiary Artist Spotlight returns on Fridays, featuring music and conversation with soprano Emily Birsan (June 16), and violinist Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio (June 23). Other performance dates still to come are June 18 and 24-25 at Hamel Music Center, and June 17 at Stoughton Opera House. Find a schedule and tickets at bachdancing.org , and read Sandy Tabachnick's preview here .

× Expand Steve Feren/courtesy Promega Art Showcase A glass work depicting a stork. A glass work by Steve Feren.

Jim Smoote II, Steve Feren + Jarka Sobiskova, through Sept. 8, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center gallery, Fitchburg: The Promega Art Showcase for summer features works created in textiles and with glass. “Threads of Joy” includes glass works memorializing birds by retired UW-Madison professor Steve Feren; felt works and paintings by Madison artist Jarka Sobiskova (who recently lost her studio space and many art works in a March fire); and art quilts by Chicago-based Jim Smoote II. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the exhibit continues through Sept. 8.

Material World, through June 18, Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre: Encore Studio for the Performing Arts debuts “Material World,” a program of four new short plays (by Liam McCarty, Heather Renken and Sarah Schoenhaar) on the theme of how people with disabilities can use clothing and body modification to help control and celebrate their personal appearance — and the challenges that can arise when making these choices. (Read Mel Hammond’s review here .) Shows at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; find tickets at encorestudio.org .

× Expand Bob Koch Aaron Lee Tasjan and band at Kiki's Righteous Session, 2022. Aaron Lee Tasjan and band/

Pursuit of Happiness Session, June 16-18, McPike Park: If you missed the jovial and highly entertaining set by rock-pop singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan and band at last year’s Kiki’s Righteous Session, this is your early warning to get thee to McPike Park for this year’s Pursuit of Happiness Session. Tasjan is the Friday night headliner, an evening also featuring the Cash Box Kings joined by pianist Lee Kanehira, People Brothers Band, and Bill Roberts Combo with guest vocalist Roscoe Foster. That’s just night one of this packed weekend, which also includes sets by Cuban-born, NYC-based vocalist Xiomara Laugart; folk duo The Oshima Brothers; guitarist Joel Paterson leading a quartet; and much more. Find the full schedule at sessionsatmcpike.org .

Yo Quiero Dinero! Telling Our Stories, Friday, June 16, Madison Youth Arts Center, 6 p.m.: Midwest Mujeres hosts this storytelling event with a focus on the entrepreneurship and careers of women of color. Storytellers include participants in Midwest Mujeres' Chingona Leadership Program, plus guest speaker Sagashus T. Levingston (author, career coach and founder of Infamous Mothers). Networking begins at 6 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m.; find tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Heidi E. Johnson/Blue Umbrella Arts Two guitar players singing and a bass player form the frontline of a band. Heavy Looks

Heavy Looks + The Earthlings + Free Dirt, Friday, June 16, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: This lineup of Madison bands is the perfect way to welcome the summer. The music of Heavy Looks plays on themes of love, loss and loneliness (their name is inspired by Shakespeare, after all) with music that blends pop and rock. The Earthlings is a space rock music collective creating a meld of alt-rock and electronic music for an out-of-this-world sound that is all their own. Free Dirt is a rock trio with enigmatic themes and lyrics. Tickets here .

Paul Filipowicz + Westley Heine, Friday, June 16, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Busking Blues: Recollections of a Street Musician and Squatter , a 2022 novel by Westley Heine, is set during the Great Recession of the 2000s and follows a musician who ends up working the streets of Chicago to try to make a living somehow. Heine will read from the book and share stories at this double feature with music by bluesman Paul Filipowicz — a Chi-town native and longtime Madison-area resident who also put in some time as a busker when starting his career about five decades back. (And be sure to ask Filipowicz about his own entry into the writing game, the entertaining pulp series Saturday Night Crime Spree .)

× Expand Jesse Chieffo Johnny Beehner on stage. Johnny Beehner

Good Vibes, Friday, June 16, Robinia Courtyard, 10 p.m.: Some comedians can be a little nasty, a little gnarly, a little in your face with their particular, insular points of view, or how they convey them. (YELLING!) At Cheshire Cat Comedy’s Good Vibes, there’s only going to be, uh, well, good vibes! Hosted by Noah Mailloux at Robinia Courtyard — already a tranquil setting — this lovely romp is headlined by Johnny Beehner, a well-to-do, extremely talented clean comic. He’ll be flanked by fellow clean comics Andrew Shaw (all the way from New York), Devin Shaw (a Los Angeles transplant), and Madison’s own improviser/comedian extraordinaire Eli Wilz. There’s also live piano by Matt Jordan, to add to the pleasant vibes. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand K.I.L.O aka SkitL'z/LessWork Lens 1neofmani 1neofmani

Juneteenth in the Park, Saturday, June 17, Penn Park, noon-6 p.m.: This annual celebration of our country’s newest federal holiday kicks off with a parade to the festival grounds at Penn Park; staging begins at 10 a.m. and the parade departs at 10:45 a.m. from Fountain of Life Covenant Church. The celebration from noon-6 p.m. will feature kids' activities, exhibits, vendors, speakers, and a robust entertainment lineup including Rick Flowers & the Juneteenth Band, Adem Tesfaye, 1neofmani, Sira Sangare and many others. It’s hosted by Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination; for more information on other Juneteenth events, visit kujichaguliamcsd.org .

24-Hour Circathon, June 17-18, Madison Circus Space: Want to try out a range of circus activities, for free? Your chance is this weekend, as Madison Circus Space continues its 10th anniversary celebration with a full day’s worth of workshops alternating with performances, from noon-10 p.m. on June 17 and 10 a.m.-noon on June 18. No advance registration is needed, but you will need to sign a waiver to participate in the workshops; find a schedule at madisoncircusspace.com (where there is also info on ticketed anniversary performances June 23-24).

× Expand Madison LGBTQ+ Archive After the nation’s first gay rights bill was signed in 1982, Wisconsin laid claim to the moniker, “The Gay Rights State.” After the nation’s first gay rights bill was signed in 1982, Wisconsin laid claim to the moniker, “The Gay Rights State.”

Wisconsin Pride, Saturday, June 17, Barrymore Theatre, 7 p.m.: PBS Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Historical Society collaborated for the new documentary Wisconsin Pride, a look at the history of the state’s LGBTQ+ residents. Among many others, the two-hour film features longtime elected official and historian R. Richard Wagner, whose two-volume history published by WHS Press in recent years helped inspire the documentary. It’s available for streaming June 1 at pbswisconsin.org/pride but the screening at the Barrymore will be its big-screen debut; it first airs on PBS Wisconsin at 7 p.m., June 20. Register at wisconsin-pride.eventbrite.com .

Spiral Joy Band, Saturday, June 17, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: Unpredictable pleasures are on tap as long-running experimental collective Spiral Joy Band explores what sort of soundscapes several people can create with non-electric instruments; it’s often hypnotic, sometimes jarring, but always one-of-a-kind. More likely to be jarring is Bob Piggins, a duo featuring members of aggressive outfits such as Xerobot and Drugs Dragons. And for clubgoers who have been missing frenetic punk trio Solid Freex, Half-Scratches is a new band featuring guitarist Josh Coombs-Broekema and bassist Evan Coombs-Broekema; Freex drummer Steve Coombs (aka Trin-Tran) will be DJing between bands.

MAMAs Finalist Announcement Party, Sunday, June 18, Lake Louie Brewing, Verona, noon-6 p.m.: Find out who you will be voting for in the Madison Area Music Awards at the annual announcement party, which also features art vendors, a raffle and food carts. It wouldn't be a party without music, provided by Madison Music Foundry youth band SLAG, The Civil Engineers and Generation Jones (a new all-star classic rock tribute outfit featuring Michael Massey, Michael John Ripp, Kyle Henderson, Mauro Magellan and Shawndell Marks). The final voting round is June 19-July 12 at themamas.org ; funds raised aid the Madison Area Music Association's programs to provide instruments to kids.

× Expand Jason Thrasher A close-up of David Lowery David Lowery

David Lowery, Sunday, June 18, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Singer, songwriter and guitarist David Lowery founded both the '80s underground rock heroes Camper Van Beethoven and '90s rockers Cracker. Most recently, the artist has released three albums on his own, including this year's Vending Machine. At this acoustic solo show, Lowery will perform music from those three solo albums, as well as songs by Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker. Tickets here .