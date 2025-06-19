× Expand courtesy Jim Latimer Jim Latimer, left, and Dave Pedracine of the Capitol City Band. Jim Latimer, left, and Dave Pedracine of the Capitol City Band.

Capitol City Band, Thursday, June 19, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: For more than 50 years, the Capitol City Band has called Rennebohm Park home for its summer concert series, and this summer’s ongoing park renovations will not change that. The season opening concert on Juneteenth will feature musical selections to honor the holiday. For this summer’s series, longtime conductor Jim Latimer is passing the baton to Dave Pedracine (who also stepped in as conductor for the VFW Post 1318 Band this past season); Latimer will still be very involved as music director. Concerts continue on Thursdays through Aug. 21; watch for updates at facebook.com/capitolcityband .

MJ the Musical, through June 22, Overture Hall: The moonwalk lands in Madison in the form of multi–Tony Award-winning Broadway hit MJ the Musical. Created by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, the story focuses on Michael Jackson’s 1992 world tour supporting the Dangerous album, diving into Jackson’s creative process and legacy. Whether you grew up with the music or just know the moves made famous in Jackson’s iconic music videos, MJ the Musical will be a spectacle built for the stage. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; tickets at overture.org.

Sessions at Garver, June 19-22, Garver Feed Mill: This is a sea change — the popular Sessions at McPike, which have traditionally been held at sunny McPike Park, are moving to Garver Feed Mill this year. Garver should be a hospitable new home for these wide-ranging concerts, which benefit area nonprofits Centro Hispano, Community Immigration Law Clinic, The Native Food Network, The Friends of Ukraine-Madison, Urban League and WORT-FM through raffles, auctions and donations. The concerts are free with the exception of one ticketed show — tuneful singer/songwriter Iris DeMent on Friday at 9 p.m. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. There are three stages and multiple bands each day (see full schedule at sessionsatmcpike.org ) with Thursday’s anchor band Frank Martin Busch & the Names (9:45 p.m.); Saturday’s Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound (7:45 p.m.) and Los Texmaniacs (9:45 p.m.); and Sunday, The Waco Brothers (5:45 p.m.).

Kevin Bozeman, June 19-21, Comedy on State: Kevin Bozeman got his start at open mics in Madison about a quarter century ago, and built that early experience into a full-time career in comedy. Madison has remained a special stop on his touring schedule, including nearly 20 years of Thanksgiving eve specials at Comedy on State. Bozeman is back there for a weekend stand that includes another notable date on his calendar: filming a new comedy special on June 21. With Holly Lynnea, Pam Krugman. Shows at 7 p.m. on June 19 and 7 and 9:30 p.m., June 20-21; tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Field to Frock, June 20-22, various locations: Chances are you don’t spend too much time thinking about linen, but when it comes to conscious clothing, linen is a viable option. In Field to Frock, the focus is on flax — the crop that forms the basis of the fabric linen. It’s considered a renewable resource, more earth-friendly than cotton (requiring less water and fewer pesticides than cotton to grow). The group Midwest Linen Revival has organized activities including field trips to see flax in bloom, spinning demos, and tours of the linen at the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection at UW-Madison. There is also a fashion show at the High Noon Saloon (Sunday, 4 p.m.) featuring Midwest Linen Revival founder Leslie Schroeder and models from the Yes Ma’am improv team and VO5 dancers. Full schedule at wisconsinlinenrevival.org .

× Expand Andreas Neumann The band Queens of the Stone Age. Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age, Friday, June 20, Breese Stevens Field, 6:30 p.m.: For nearly 30 years Queens of the Stone Age have kept the flame of underground rock alive in the mainstream with powerful live shows and a series of eclectic albums unafraid to experiment with their sound. Guitarist-singer Josh Homme remains the lone constant member and over the decades has brought a wide range of collaborators and friends to the band. For this stop of “The End is Nero” tour they are joined by another veteran group that has forged an intriguingly unpredictable musical path over a couple decades: The Kills. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Love’s Labour’s Lost, Friday, June 20, Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton, 7 p.m.; Sunday, June 22, Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds, 2:30 p.m.: Summit Players is, so far as we can ascertain, the only theater group in the country that puts on Shakespeare in state parks. In partnership with the Wisconsin State Parks System and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Summit has been hosting 45-minute theater workshops and then 75-minute versions of plays in park amphitheaters since 2015. This year, Summit tackles Shakespeare’s early, talky comedy Love’s Labour’s Lost, featuring some of his most delightful wordplay in an unusual battle of the sexes. No tickets are required, and the play is free (although State Park admission is still necessary). Theater workshops held in advance of the performance are intended for kids 8 and up; adults are also welcome. Summit rolls into Lake Kegonsa State Park north of Stoughton on June 20 (workshop at 5:30 p.m., performance at 7 p.m.). Other nearby park performances are at Blue Mound State Park on June 22 (workshop at 1 p.m., performance at 2:30 p.m.); and Mirror Lake State Park between Lake Delton and Baraboo on July 26 (workshop at 5:30 p.m., performance at 7 p.m.).

CapitalQ Theater Festival, through June 21, Bartell Theatre: StageQ marks Pride Month each summer with the CapitalQ Theater Festival, featuring staged readings of new works by queer playwrights. This year’s fest changes up the format a bit and offers one program featuring plays by Brian Farrey-Latz, Danielle Frimer, Jeffrey James Keyes, John Mabey and Arianna Rose. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, through June 22, UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Hall: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society celebrates its 34th season of summer chamber music concerts with the theme “Fire from Heaven,” featuring intimate performances, lively discussions, and a schedule brimming with musical energy. Passionate works by composers including Mozart, Brahms, Saint-Saëns and Stravinsky will be performed by a stellar group of musicians. The festival culminates in “Sparks of Glory,” a grand finale featuring Brahms’ Piano Quintet (June 22). Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; find tickets and more info at bachdancing.org .

Ben Sidran with Louka Patenaude, John Christensen & Devin Drobka, Friday, June 20, Atwood Music Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Much like the late master bassist Richard Davis, Ben Sidran has called Madison home for decades while maintaining an international jazz career. Also like Davis, Sidran planted his flag on classic American rock. His co-write of “Space Cowboy” with Steve Miller helped pay his way through grad school. He’s also collaborated with Diana Ross and Boz Scaggs, among many others. This will be a rousing hometown show in the city’s newest venue, and sure to feature surprise guests. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

× Expand Steve Cohen The four members of The Jayhawks in front of a blue wall. The Jayhawks

The Jayhawks, Friday, June 20, Majestic, 8 p.m.: You might say that this stalwart Minnesota band was Americana before Americana was a thing, but in the sweet harmonies and gutsy guitar work of the band’s major label debut, Hollywood Town Hall (1992), you can hear everything from the Everly Brothers to Pink Floyd. In the early 1990s Gary Louris and Mark Olson were the heart of the band. Olson departed for a solo career; these days Louris, Marc Perlman, Karen Grotberg and Tim O’Reagan are the steady core members, and they’re working on a new album due out in 2026. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Scott Feiner Cast members of "Aqua Tofana," an Are We Delicious? production. Cast members of "Aqua Tofana," an Are We Delicious? production.

Aqua Tofana, through June 22, Broom Street Theater: The Are We Delicious? troupe returns with a play that has a truly delicious premise. It’s the story of Giulia Tofana — who? Wikipedia calls her “an Italian professional poisoner” (no amateur, she) who “sold a poison called Aqua Tofana to women who wanted to murder their husbands.” You had us at “poison.” As is the case with Are We Delicious?, the cast writes and performs the piece over the course of a few weeks, while the director, Madison College’s Karen Saari, will, as she puts it, “guide the writing process a bit.” Shows are at 8 p.m. June 20-21 and 2 p.m. June 22. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Anna Vogelzang album release, Friday, June 20, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Anna Vogelzang helped invent the new-folk scene in Madison of the 2010s before decamping to Los Angeles and eventually moving back to the Midwest and the Chicago area, where she currently lives. Many remember her curation of the annual Wintersong holiday series, featuring the best and brightest folk practitioners gathering each holiday season for an absolute clobber of a one-off. Her new album, Afterglow, is a contemplative journey of songs that showcase the multi-instrumentalist’s storytelling prowess and lionhearted honesty. With Lost Lakes, Anthony da Costa. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand Kelley Curran Chente Medina and guitar. Chente Medina

Make Music Madison, Saturday, June 21, various locations: Make Music Madison transforms the city into a vibrant soundscape with this annual solstice celebration of music. From established acts to emerging talent, local performers will be stationed at various locations around the city, filling the streets, parks, porches and backyards with free, live music. Whether you're into classical, jazz, rock, Americana or music from around the world, there's something for everyone at this community-driven event. Enjoy the sounds of Madison, and discover something new in the process. The schedule includes a whopping 416 artists, with many playing multiple sets led by eight (!) by Fond du Lac duo Tour of Illyse. Chente Medina, Lochanside, Naalia, Troye Shanks and Xander Anim all are playing six sets. Find all the info at makemusicmadison.org . Other Dane County communities hosting Make Music Day events include Cambridge, Cross Plains, DeForest, Middleton, Monona, Sun Prairie and Verona; find links at makemusicday.org .

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography A past Juneteenth parade on Park Street. A past Juneteenth parade on Park Street.

Juneteenth in the Park, Saturday, June 21, Penn Park, noon-6 p.m.: Juneteenth marks 160 years since emancipation in 2025; Madison celebrates 36 years of community gatherings. Led for decades by Annie Weatherby-Flowers — who will step down after this year — the event blends joy and history with a clear-eyed look at the present. The Saturday celebration begins with a parade departing at 10:45 a.m. from the Madison Labor Temple grounds and ending at Penn Park for entertainment, kids' activities, vendors and exhibits, food and conversation. It’s more than a party — it’s a living legacy of Black resilience, hosted by a community that knows freedom is something you honor by showing up. Other events will take place during the preceding week; watch kujimcsd.org for announcements.

TazzBash, Saturday, June 21, Red Rooster, noon-11 p.m.: The annual TazzBash concert brings together hard rock and metal bands with a purpose: honoring the memory of Shannon Reed (aka Tazz), who died in 2019, and also raising funds for a worthy cause (this year, it’s a medical benefit for two men fighting cancer, Paul Nimmer and Brice Puetz). Inside and outside stages feature a dozen bands, including Skintones, Thundergoat, Rogue Rat and Droids Attack. Find the full lineup here .

× Expand Frank Cain Cast members rehearse for "Sconnie Street." Cast members rehearse for "Sconnie Street," Fresco Opera, 2025.

Sconnie Street, June 21-22 and 28-29, garages around Madison, 2 p.m.: The scrappy Fresco Opera company aims to make opera fun and accessible by staging its original summer shows in garages and driveways across Madison. This year it’s Sconnie Street, inspired by the ageless PBS children’s show, Sesame Street. The neighborhood has been transplanted to Wisconsin, with local characters known as Count Von Brew, Big Curd and the Gouda Monster. The opera arias are also tributes to famous works, reimagined. The Saturday and Sunday shows are all at 2 p.m.; on June 21, at 21 La Crescenta Circle; June 22 at 30 Millstone Road; June 28 at 2110 Vilas Ave.; and June 29 at 5013 Hammersley Road. Bring a lawn chair and prepare to enjoy an inventive afternoon that’s as much about community as opera.

Daniel Tosh, Sunday, June 22, Orpheum, 5 and 8 p.m.: A night of edgy comedy awaits as Daniel Tosh brings his signature sarcasm to the Orpheum. Known for his sharp wit and boundary-pushing humor, Tosh rose to fame with the hit Comedy Central series Tosh.0 and has since solidified his place in the stand-up world with multiple specials and projects like his video podcast, Tosh Show . Whether you're a longtime fan or new to his brand of comedy, Tosh’s live show promises a mix of dark humor, pop culture commentary, and offbeat observations. Tickets at madisonorpheum.com.

× Expand Heather Askew Adrianne Blanks and the Oracles on stage. Adrianne Blanks and the Oracles

Adrianne Blanks & the Oracles, Sunday, June 22, Crucible, 8 p.m.: From Asheville, North Carolina, Adrianne Blanks & the Oracles will put a smoky, swinging coda on your weekend. The band’s originals lean to supernatural storytelling, and they put their own spin on classic R&B and pop ranging from Édith Piaf to The Coasters to Amy Winehouse. They are joined by similarly noir-jazz-tinged Madison songwriter Leah Brooke.