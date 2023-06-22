What to do in Madison this weekend: Live on Queen, Kitty Palooza and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Pete Olsen Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band: (left to right): Louka Patenaude, Arno Gonzalez, Dave Stoler, Anders Svanoe, TC, Henry Boehm.

Cardinal Bar grand opening week, June 20-24: Change is inevitable, but there are certain elements of Madison that should just stay the same. And one thing that should stay the same is that the Cardinal Bar should always be on the ground floor of the old Cardinal Hotel at 416 E. Wilson St. — and once again, it is. The legend begins in 1974, when Ricardo Gonzalez bought and rejuvenated the space that became a gathering spot for both the gay and Cuban communities, and anyone interested in Latin music and dance. After a stint as Nomad World Pub, the space is back as The Cardinal. One of the first events to return was a weekly Latin jazz concert by Tony Castañeda and crew, every Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. During the grand opening week that show is joined by a Nick Nice-spun dance party called “The Cardinal Thru the Ages” on Friday at 9 p.m.; Orquesta SalSoul del Mad takes the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday; and more. Find info on all events at instagram.com/thecardinalbarmadison .

Monét X Change, June 22-24, Comedy on State: In less than a decade, Monét X Change has conquered many media: music (most recently, a cover of Dolly Parton's " Light of a Clear Blue Morning "); podcast host (Sibling Rivalry; Ebony and Irony); stage performer (The Daughter of the Regiment with Minnesota Opera, and the one-woman show Call Me by Monét); television star (RuPaul’s Drag Race). And now, she’s adding stand-up comedy. Shows at Comedy on State take place at 7:30 p.m. on June 22, and 7:30 and 10 p.m., June 23-24; find tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Eric Baillies photo A component of the "re:mancipation" exhibit. A component of the Chazen’s "Emancipation Group" by Thomas Ball was 3-D printed at UW-Madison College of Engineering’s Makerspace.

re:mancipation, through June 25, Chazen Museum of Art: “re:mancipation” is a multi-year collaboration by New York artist Sanford Biggers, the MASK Consortium (representing museums and other institutions) and the Chazen, responding to the Thomas Ball sculpture “ Emancipation Group ” — on display at the Chazen. (In recent years, a version of the work was removed from public display in Boston). This multidisciplinary exhibition resulting from the project features new work by Biggers and others, video and music responding to Ball's work, historical timelines, documentary material about the project, and more. If you went early during the exhibit's run, make a return visit to see a new sculpture unveiled in May, “Lifting the Veil,” before it closes on Sunday. Read Jeffrey Brown's story about the exhibit here .

Rebulú, Thursday, June 22, Robinia Courtyard, 8 p.m.: It’s been a busy spring for Rebulú , with sets at the Pursuit of Happiness Session, Marquette Waterfront Fest and WORTstock. But you don’t have to wait for a festival to catch the big band’s dance-friendly blend of music from the Latin American diaspora — Rebulú plays second and fourth Thursdays as part of the weekly Latin Dance Night at Robinia Courtyard (alternating with La Combi ). Each week kicks off with a DJ and dance lessons. Find more info at robiniacourtyard.com .

× Expand Lee Ann Flynn Johnny Burgin and guitar. Johnny Burgin

Johnny Burgin, Thursday, June 22, Red Rooster, 8 p.m.: Rockin’ Johnny Burgin combines old style Chicago blues with sounds drawn from the west coast (where he’s lived since 2016), and further afield, as examined in the No Border Blues podcast. Burgin remains one of the hardest touring blues guitarists and singers out there, and still aims to play 200-plus shows a year.

Jay Katelansky, June 23-Aug. 27, Garver Feed Mill: “S is for Survival,” a new art installation by Jay Katelansky , investigates the impact of disco on queer, Black and brown communities — and particularly the role Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” has played as an anthem for marginalized communities throughout history. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Friday, June 23, Edgewater Hotel, 6 p.m.: Spotting Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers on local stages lately has been a bit rare, so don’t miss this edition of the Edgewater’s Brewgrass Fridays free outdoor concert series on the plaza. You’ll hear heartfelt classic Midwest Americana marbled with humor (and a fish fry starts at 5 p.m., for those so inclined).

× Expand Jordyn Alft The band Kat and the Hurricane. Kat and the Hurricane

Live on Queen, Friday, June 23, 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 7 p.m.: The Majestic's free Live on King series once again becomes “Live on Queen,” featuring India Ferrah (seen on RuPaul’s Drag Race), host Bianca Lynn Breeze, and a who's who of regional drag performers: Cass Marie Domino, Baylee IJ Diamond, Bryanna Banx$, RyRy Minaj, Wynter da Bratt, Michael Lynn, Julez Madison, Anya K Thunderkat, Princess Janelza, Dee Dee Purr, Nia Chanel Sidora-Sanchez, Kayos Lynn Mirage, Taysha Montenegro and Sissy Lala. Music will be provided by Kat and the Hurricane, who just released the propulsive new single " On My Way Back ," plus DJs Femme Noir, Sarah Akawa and Cover Gurrrl. Live on King returns June 30 with party-starting cover band Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press and vintage soul by Don't Mess With Cupid. Gates and the kids' activity area open both weeks at 6 p.m.

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, June 23-25, UW Hamel Music Center: The three weekends and nine programs in “Off the Cuff,” Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society’s 32nd season of chamber music concerts, may not feature any Bach or dancing. But it seems to have a bit of everything else. The final weekend includes works by contemporary composers Kenji Bunch, Kevin Day and Karalyn Schubring, along with legends from Beethoven to Bernstein. Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. on June 23-24 and 2:30 p.m. June 25; find a schedule and tickets at bachdancing.org , and read Sandy Tabachnick's preview here .

CapitalQ Theatre Festival, June 23-25, Bartell Theatre: The CapitalQ Theatre Festival debuted in 2022 as a new incarnation of StageQ’s long-running Queer Shorts production. This year features four showcases, with the themes “Family in all Forms,” “Lesbian Power Hour,” “Teen Spirit” and “We Are Who We Are,” each performed twice during the weekend, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Free master classes take place at noon on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Colin Jost, Friday, June 23, Orpheum Theater, 7:30 and 10 p.m.: Colin Jost is wrapping up a June stand-up tour with stops in three Midwest cities, including Madison. Best known for co-anchoring “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live with Michael Che, Jost joined the show as a writer in 2005 and was co-head writer alongside Che through the just-finished season. Attendees can expect clever musings from Jost as well as some surprise guests from the SNL cast. Tickets at madisonorpheum.com .

× Expand courtesy The Last Nites The band The Last Nites. The Last Nites

The Last Nites, Friday, June 23, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Hometown Sweetheart Nate Palan brings six best friends in from his new hometown of Brooklyn for what will be a party and a half. The human jukebox that is The Last Nites have a growing reputation in the Big Apple for their effortless combination of Motown, soul, oldies, newies, indie rock chestnuts, and timeless country music. They’ll have a big ol’ horn section, too. Tickets here .

Poster Children, Friday, June 23, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Rick Valentin and Rose Marshack met at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1987 and the rest is history, as they soon formed the rock band Poster Children. Nine studio albums and two EPs later, the group is playing a few shows celebrating the re-release of their first album, Flower Power. With Madison-based bands Howler and VomBom. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand facebook.com/madisoncatproject Cute kittens in a box. Madison Cat Project hosts its first Kitty Palooza event June 24, 2023.

Kitty Palooza, Saturday, June 24, Madison Cat Project, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Calling all cat lovers! Madison Cat Project’s first-ever Kitty Palooza, outdoors in the shelter's parking lot at 3205 Latham Drive, will feature local vendors, music by Lilies of the Midwest (1 p.m.), kids' activities, and more than 50 cats and kittens looking for a new home. Adoption fees are waived thanks to the Berbee Walsh Foundation, and vendors will donate a percentage of their sales to Madison Cat Project .

Eastside Pride Fest, Saturday, June 24, Dive Inn, noon-6 p.m.: Mark your calendars for Madison’s first Eastside Pride Fest , hosted by Lesbian Pop Up Bar and Java Cat at the Dive Inn. The free celebration will feature performances by Madison drag queens Karma Zavich, Cynthia Mooseknuckle and others, as well as kids' music by David Landau and DJ Cover Gurrl. Vendors and food carts will be on hand, along with activities for the kiddos.

SJC Jubilee, Saturday, June 24, Social Justice Center, 2-9 p.m.: The SJC Jubilee is an annual fundraiser party for the Social Justice Center, supporting building operations for the home of 14 community organizations. All-ages activities and free food are joined by beverage sales, a silent auction and a raffle supporting the center. Music will be provided by Madison artists We Should Have Been DJs, KaML and Rae. View auction items at socialjusticecenter.org .

Madison Symphony Orchestra + Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, Saturday, June 24, Penn Park, 4 p.m.: The Madison Symphony Orchestra, led by associate conductor Kyle Knox, and Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, directed by Tamera and Leotha Stanley, are collaborating on a free outdoor concert for all ages. The program includes songs from the gospel repertoire (by O’Landa Draper, Jill Jackson and Timothy Wright) along with classical selections (Aaron Copland, Antonín Dvořák, Florence Price, William Grant Still and Giuseppe Verdi).

Kate Baldwin, Saturday, June 24, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7.30 p.m.: Kate Baldwin’s work in revivals of classic musicals such as Finian’s Rainbow and Hello, Dolly! have earned Tony, Drama Desk and other award nominations. Baldwin, who grew up in Milwaukee, returns to Wisconsin for a concert hosted by Capital City Theatre. The show features musical theater selections from throughout her career, accompanied by the CCT orchestra and vocal ensemble along with special guest Kevin James Sievert. Read Gwendolyn Rice’s preview here ; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand courtesy The Queeny Bitch A close-up of The Queeny Bitch. The Queeny Bitch

Beers with Queers, Saturday, June 24, Breese Stevens Field-Forward Club, 8 p.m.: Celebrate Pride Month with Cheshire Cat Comedy and a lineup of queer comedians headlined by The Queeny Bitch. The Chicago-based comedian, singer and host of the popular Diva Hour variety show will riff on sex, politics and other topics. With Trumaine Bradley, Samara Suomi, Michael Kittelson and surprise guests, plus host Aris Awes. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand courtesy Sumerian NIta Strauss and guitar. Nita Strauss

Nita Strauss, Sunday, June 25, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: The powerhouse Alice Cooper guitarist is on the rise, with a surging solo career that includes collaborations with vocalists from Disturbed, In Flames and Arch Enemy. Her second album, The Call of the Void, drops July 7, and shortly after that she’ll head out on a short series of dates with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, followed by a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie. Madison native Sarah Longfield (“one of the world’s greatest seven- and eight-string guitarists,” according to Guitar World magazine) and Lions at the Gate (featuring former members of Ill Niño) open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .