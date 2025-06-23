The Whiskey Farm, Monday, June 23, Beach Park, Maple Bluff, 6 p.m.: Of the many area free summer concert series, none has a more pleasant siting than Maple Bluff’s, which carves out that village feel with the backdrop of the state Capitol across Lake Mendota. The Whiskey Farm calls its Americana style “campfire rock,” and indeed there’s the beating heart of a rock band behind the hoedown instrumentation. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic or take advantage of food and drink vendors onsite. The concert series continues Mondays through Aug. 4, when The Jimmys close out the season. Note: dogs are not allowed. Find the full schedule at villageofmaplebluff.com .

× Expand Zeitgeist Films A still image from "A Photographic Memory." A still image from "A Photographic Memory."

A Photographic Memory, Monday, June 23, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: The topic of Rachel Seed’s new documentary, A Photographic Memory, should pull audiences right in. Seed discovers the work left behind by her mother, the photographer and journalist Sheila Turner-Seed, who died when she was just a baby. She launches into investigating that treasure trove, learning who her mother was, as she creates a conversation between the two with this, her own work. It’s not just a memoir; it’s a lyrical recreation of a lost time. The film won the Truer Than Fiction Award at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Filmmaker Rachel Seed will be present for the screening and a Q & A session.

"Wisconsin Hometown Stories" Photo Gathering, Tuesday, June 24, Lakeview Library, 2-7 p.m.; Thursday, June 26, Central Library, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: PBS Wisconsin is making a documentary about Madison’s history and it wants your historic photos, films and documents that show Madison in prior times, especially depictions of Madison industries (such as Oscar Mayer and Gisholt Machine); the Greenbush neighborhood; lake recreation; early resident family portraits; Madison greenspaces, including the UW-Madison Arboretum and Picnic Point; activism and protest involvement; and Mendota Mental Health Institute. The film will be part of PBS Wisconsin’s series Wisconsin Hometown Stories . Two events are upcoming for film staff to look at your photos and scan them onsite if they are of use. (They might have to borrow film and video.) Don’t have any pics of Oscar Mayer? Bring your photos anyway; who knows what they might find useful? For questions or to request accessibility accommodations, call 608-265-5037.

× Expand Mr. Jay Em Waco Brothers in front of a tree. Waco Brothers

Waco Brothers, Tuesday, June 24, Olbrich Gardens, 7 p.m.: Olbrich Gardens generally closes at 6 p.m. but Tuesday “Olbrich After Hours” events are a way to experience dusk amid the beautiful flora. But wait, that’s not all. Raucous feel-good honky-tonkin’ rockers Waco Brothers should have the crowd two-stepping in no time — after grabbing a burger or Thai food from carts onsite. Shortcut Curly will also be on hand doing lasso tricks. Bring your own blanket or camp chair. Tickets are required: olbrich.org .

The Death of Chuck Brown, June 24-Sept. 25, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: While APT was founded with a mission to stage the classics, more recently the company has set its sights on developing its own talent. This new play is written and directed by core company member Gavin Dillon Lawrence, who has been with APT for a decade. This isn’t his first play — he’s written several, and his Cut Flowers won major awards including the Lorraine Hansberry Award for Best Writing of a Play. This is the world premiere of The Death of Chuck Brown, about a changing African-American community in the wake of the death of a music icon. In repertory June 24-Sept. 25; opening week performances are at 7:30 p.m. on June 24, 26 and July 2, along with 2 p.m. on June 28. For schedule and tickets, visit americanplayers.org .

The Elephant Man, Wednesday, June 25, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: The Cinematheque continues its catnip for David Lynch fans with this kickoff to its summer programming. 1980’s The Elephant Man was more mainstream only in the context of Lynch’s previous films at the time (it followed 1977’s sublimely macabre Eraserhead). The film stars John Hurt as Joseph Merrick, “the elephant man,” whose extreme facial and physical deformities turned him into a sideshow freak in 19th century London. Physicians and upper class figures discover he is neither dumb nor mute, and attempt to better his circumstances, but it’s not so easy. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, John Gielgud and Anne Bancroft, and is shot in moody black and white by Freddie Francis. This is a new 4K restoration of the original film. Later this summer, Cinematheque will feature a program of Lynch’s short films (July 9) and Mullholland Drive (July 23). See the full summer film schedule at cinema.wisc.edu .

× Expand courtesy Morgan Bray Entertainment The four members of Radiance. Radiance

Concerts on the Square, Wednesdays, June 25-July 30, Capitol Square, 7 p.m.: Picnics, sunsets, and world-class music — Concerts on the Square is back for its 42nd season. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra brings six weeks of free outdoor concerts to the Capitol lawn, blending symphonic favorites with Motown, Pink Floyd, and rising young soloists. This summer’s lineup kicks off June 25 with guests Radiance, a vocal quartet focusing on vintage R&B classics, and also includes the premiere of a new work by local composer Autumn Maria Reed. The season continues each Wednesday through July 30, with guests including celebrated soprano Angela Brown, the return of crowd-favorite Jeans ‘n Classics and pianist Sylvia Jiang. Find more info at wcoconcerts.org .

Blue Black, through July 18, Marƶeń: This show’s something to celebrate, with new works by three UW-Madison master of fine arts alumna — Helen Hawley, Paula Schuette Kraemer and Anna Lambrini Moisiadis. Hawley, who is currently teaching at Northern Arizona University, contributes “nocturnes,” surprising night paintings. Schuette Kraemer’s prints in a variety of techniques show the kinetic energy of birds and other animals. Lambrini Moisiadis’s work takes a more abstract approach, exploring the shadowy associations of blue and black.

× Expand courtesy Senie Hunt Senie Hunt Trio and instruments. Senie Hunt Trio

Senie Hunt Trio, Wednesday, June 25, Red Rooster, 7 p.m.: Nashville-based singer-songwriter-guitarist Senie Hunt displays an ability to create in and blend a wide range of styles, from straightforward blues to lush folk-pop to playful instrumentals . It’s all infused with the musical traditions of his native Sierra Leone. Hunt will bring along his trio mates for a short Wisconsin tour, including a stop at Red Rooster.

Overture Galleries summer reception, Thursday, June 26, Overture Center, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: A perhaps underappreciated joy of the Overture Center is the art that lines the long hallways that lead from the main entrance to the Capitol Theater. Galleries I, II and III (corresponding to their floor) and the additional Playhouse and Rotunda galleries on the lower level, all feature local art curated by center staff, and are themed to provoke thought. This summer the exhibits are grouped around the ideas of voice and visibility. Galleries I, II and III shows run June 17-Aug. 24, the Playhouse Gallery exhibition runs June 10-Aug. 17, and the Rotunda Gallery exhibit runs June 24-Aug. 10. The reception on June 26 features artist talks at 6 p.m. on the Rotunda Stage.

× Expand juliadanielle.com A close-up of Julia Danielle. Julia Danielle

Christopher McBride Quartet with Julia Danielle, Thursday, June 26, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: In the years before the pandemic, saxophonist Christopher McBride hosted weekly “Singer Meets Saxophonist” gigs in New York City, and since then has taken the concept on the road around the country. For this session at Cafe Coda, McBride is joined by Philadelphia-based pianist Luke Carlos O’Reilly, recent UW-Madison doctor of music graduate Emma Dayhuff, and veteran Chicago area drummer Marcus Evans, along with rising vocalist Julia Danielle, who released an acclaimed debut album in 2024 featuring a set drawn from the Great American Songbook. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

Made ’Em Believe: 2015 Wisconsin Basketball Reunion, Thursday, June 26, Orpheum, 7 p.m.: Can it really be 10 years since the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team went 36-4 — winning the 2014-15 Big Ten regular season and tournament titles but falling six points short of a national championship? “Make ’Em Believe” became a rallying cry for the players who were part of that astonishing run — including future NBAers Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker. Those guys, along with teammate Josh Gasser and coach Bo Ryan, will reunite to reminisce about that memorable season and share “never-before-heard stories, insights and personal reflections.” Ben Brust, ESPN Wisconsin radio host who played for the Badgers from 2010 to 2014, will moderate the festivities. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Shawn Brackbill The three members of Rainer Maria. Rainer Maria

Rainer Maria, Thursday, June 26, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: From their beginnings in the Madison DIY scene, Rainer Maria soon became one of the essential bands of the mid-'90s indie-emo world. The trio broke up in 2006 but happily for fans have periodically reconvened for shows since 2014 — and even a new album in 2017. To mark the band’s 30th anniversary, the trio of Kaia Fischer, William Kuehn and Caithlin De Marrais will return to their original home base for their only concert of the year, at the brand-new Atwood Music Hall. With Seasaw. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.