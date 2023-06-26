What to do in Madison this week: Garbage, ‘Hot Flashbacks’ and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Ross Mickel Dave Keller singing and playing guitar. Dave Keller

Dave Keller Band, Monday, June 26, Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe, 7 p.m.: Last winter, the Dave Keller Band took a jaunt to the Adirondacks to record a new album . This summer, the Vermont-based band is bringing new music to the Midwest, with a last-minute stop in Madison now added to the schedule. Keller’s biting guitar work, gently emphatic vocal style, and ever-growing catalog of original songs have brought his music to the forefront of the blues and soul scene over the past few decades. Tickets at leopoldsmadison.com .

Milky Chance, Monday, June 26, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: In a media release for Living in a Haze, alt-pop band Milky Chance says they “stepped out of their comfort zone” with the new album, which mixes club-friendly beats with rock guitar and a wide range of other sounds. They’re currently on their biggest-ever North American tour this summer, which will certainly include songs like “Stolen Dance,” which has been streamed over one billion times. Ottawa musician TALK will open for the German duo. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Anthony Walczak A close-up of Kristine Hansen. Kristine Hansen

Kristine Hansen, Tuesday, June 27, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: In her new book, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin: How America’s Most Famous Architect Found Inspiration in His Home State, Milwaukee-based food, travel and design writer Kristine Hansen provides a comprehensive guide to all of Wright’s designs throughout Wisconsin. The handsome book includes six Madison-area sites — from the First Unitarian Society Meeting House in Shorewood Hills to Monona Terrace — as well as insider historical information about now-demolished sites. Hansen also interviewed current stewards of Wright’s residential commissions and shares their takes on the architect and his work. Tickets are required to attend in-person, and the event also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast .

× Expand Erika Hasselmayer The Golden Gays present a musical drag tribute to "The Golden Girls" television show. The Golden Gays

Hot Flashbacks: A Golden Girls Musical Adventure, Tuesday, June 27, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: Fans of the classic sitcom The Golden Girls will want to catch this tribute by The Golden Gays , a troupe of drag performers who debuted at RuPaul’s DragCon in 2017 and soon were selling out Off-Broaday shows. A tour seems just right for the concept of Hot Flashbacks: Blanche, Dorothy and Rose searching for a missing Sophia, while enjoying a series of musical flashbacks to story lines from the iconic series. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand G: Maria Jose Govea/NG: Matt Crockett Garbage (left) and Noel Gallagher are co-headlining a summer 2023 tour. Garbage (left) and Noel Gallagher are co-headlining a summer 2023 tour.

Garbage + Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Wednesday, June 28, Breese Stevens Field, 6 p.m.: Breese has been bumpin' on Wednesdays in June, and from a Madison perspective they’ve saved the best for last: the return of electro-tinged rockers Garbage, who formed here three decades (!) ago. They are co-headlining with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, the current creative outlet of the guitarist/songwriting half of the Oasis brother team which has matched that legendary Britpop band’s chart-topping success. Also on the bill are Canadian alt-rock heroes Metric. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Concerts on the Square, Wednesday, June 28, Capitol Square-King Street corner, 7 p.m.: Pull out the blanket, the picnic basket and those plastic wine glasses and head to the Square for Madison’s most essential summer ritual — Concerts on the Square. The season kicks off with guest artists Tiempo Libre, who play a lively Afro-Cuban-Caribbean mix that will include a cha-cha medley and a mambo medley, along with their own “Tu Conga Bach,” a conga inspired Bach — and yes, there will be Bach. Blankets, as always, cannot be laid as placeholders until 3 p.m. Find the full season schedule at wcoconcerts.org.

The Rise of the New Left, Thursday, June 29, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: In her new book, The Rise of a New Left: How Young Radicals Are Shaping the Future of American Politics, Raina Lipsitz focuses on the new generation of young progressives but maybe more importantly, the organizers behind them. Lipsitz will be joined by some local young firebrands for a panel discussion about the book and the growth of political power here and nationally: District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett, District 16 Alder Jael Currie, and Nada Elmikashfi, chief of staff for state Rep. Francesca Hong, and an Isthmus contributor.

× Expand Skye Cooper Trumpet player Dave Cooper leads Drift and QUAD, and performs with Isthmus Brass, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and Madison Symphony Orchestra.

North Street Cabaret Mini Music Fest, June 29-July 1, North Street Cabaret: BlueStem Jazz has dubbed this three-night stand at the Cabaret the Mini Music Fest, an appropriate appellation for a trio of top-line concerts. QUAD, a quartet fronted by Dave Cooper (trumpet) and Tom Gullion (sax), with percussionist Dane Richeson and bassist Mark Urness, takes the stage June 29 (7 p.m.); former Garaj Mahal guitarist Fareed Haque brings an ensemble on June 30 (8 p.m.); and a quartet of saxophonist Dave Rempis, pianist Pandelis Karayorgis, drummer Bill Harris, and bassist Jakob Heinemann visits July 1 (8 p.m.). While enjoying the panoply of free outdoor music festivals during the summer, don’t forget to also support our indoor venues who keep us entertained all year long. Tickets here .

Waunakee Big Band, Thursday, June 29, Dean House, Monona, 7 p.m.: This year’s free Back Porch Concert series features six Thursday night concerts on the back porch of the historic Dean House. Waunakee Big Band will kick off the series on June 29 with vintage jazz and swing music; coming right up are KG & the Ranger (July 6) and New Horizons (July 13). Find the full schedule at historicbloominggrove.org .

× Expand courtesy The Earthlings A collage of the members of The Earthlings, 2022. The Earthlings

Intergalactic Gala, June 29-20, Bur Oak: Madison band The Earthlings can blow your mind with a trippy jam while simultaneously making you dance — not the most common juxtaposition of styles. The Intergalactic Gala is a two-night Bur Oak residency which provides entertainment for fans of both those sides of the 'lings musical personality along with serving as a capsule local music primer. Thursday (7:30 p.m.) features danceable rock and pop by Pink Halo, Seasaw and The Civil Engineers; Friday (8 p.m.) goes harder and more experimental with Crux of the Anima, The Central, and Arp of the Covenant. Both nights feature sets by The Earthlings, plus art vendors. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .