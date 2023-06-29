What to do in Madison this weekend: Capitol City Band, Catfish River Music Festival, and more Isthmus Picks

The Rise of the New Left, Thursday, June 29, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: In her new book, The Rise of a New Left: How Young Radicals Are Shaping the Future of American Politics, Raina Lipsitz focuses on the new generation of young progressives but maybe more importantly, the organizers behind them. Lipsitz will be joined by some local young firebrands for a panel discussion about the book and the growth of political power here and nationally: District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett, District 16 Alder Jael Currie, and Nada Elmikashfi, chief of staff for state Rep. Francesca Hong, and an Isthmus contributor.

× Expand courtesy Capitol City Band A collage of images of the Capitol City Band. The Capitol City Band hosts an annual summer concert series in Rennebohm Park.

Capitol City Band, Thursdays, June 29-Aug. 24, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: A summertime tradition for more than five decades, Concerts in the Park from the Capitol City Band kicks off with the annual “Tribute to the Troops — Then and Now.” The all-volunteer band performs patriotic music, and there will be a presentation of flags by the VFW Post 7591 Black Knights Color Guard & Auxiliary. Free concerts continue weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 24. More info at mmqccb.org .

North Street Cabaret Mini Music Fest, June 29-July 1, North Street Cabaret: BlueStem Jazz has dubbed this three-night stand at the Cabaret the Mini Music Fest, an appropriate appellation for a trio of top-line concerts. QUAD, a quartet fronted by Dave Cooper (trumpet) and Tom Gullion (sax), with percussionist Dane Richeson and bassist Mark Urness, takes the stage June 29 (7 p.m.); former Garaj Mahal guitarist Fareed Haque brings an ensemble on June 30 (8 p.m.); and a quartet of saxophonist Dave Rempis, pianist Pandelis Karayorgis, drummer Bill Harris, and bassist Jakob Heinemann visits July 1 (8 p.m.). While enjoying the panoply of free outdoor music festivals during the summer, don’t forget to also support our indoor venues who keep us entertained all year long. Tickets here .

Waunakee Big Band, Thursday, June 29, Dean House, Monona, 7 p.m.: This year’s free Back Porch Concert series features six Thursday night concerts on the back porch of the historic Dean House. Waunakee Big Band will kick off the series on June 29 with vintage jazz and swing music; coming right up are KG & the Ranger (July 6) and New Horizons (July 13). Find the full schedule at historicbloominggrove.org .

× Expand courtesy The Earthlings A collage of the members of The Earthlings, 2022. The Earthlings

Intergalactic Gala, June 29-30, Bur Oak: Madison band The Earthlings can blow your mind with a trippy jam while simultaneously making you dance — not the most common juxtaposition of styles. The Intergalactic Gala is a two-night Bur Oak residency which provides entertainment for fans of both those sides of the 'lings musical personality along with serving as a capsule local music primer. Thursday (7:30 p.m.) features danceable rock and pop by Pink Halo, Seasaw and The Civil Engineers; Friday (8 p.m.) goes harder and more experimental with Crux of the Anima, The Central, and Arp of the Covenant. Both nights feature sets by The Earthlings, plus art vendors. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand Dan Waterman Armchair Boogie

Catfish River Music Festival, June 30-July 2, Rotary Park, Stoughton: The Cactus Blossoms, Charlie Parr, Armchair Boogie, and 10 more artists, in the great outdoors, for free? Sign us up. Along with three days of free music, the Catfish River Music Festival features the announcement of the 2023-2024 season at Stoughton Opera House, and the weekend is also a fundraiser by the Stoughton Opera House Friends Association (beverage sales help maintain and operating the historic venue, as do donations from enthused music fans — hint hint). Find the full schedule and updates at catfishrivermusicfest.com .

Fire on the River, June 30-July 1, Wisconsin Riverwalk at Polk Street, Sauk City: If you don’t want to wait until the Fourth of July for fireworks, this Sauk Prairie tradition boasts a spectacular display along the Wisconsin River on Saturday night. The celebration kicks off Friday evening with a car show and music by West on 12. Saturday’s festivities start early with the Eagle Chase runs (7 a.m.) and an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. The grounds open for family activities at noon; music starts at 5 p.m., with The Blacker Brothers, Union Road and SuperTuesday. View the full schedule at fireontheriver.org .

× Expand courtesy Madison Mallards Maynard and a young fan high-five. Maynard and a young fan at the June 20, 2023, Madison Mallards game.

Madison Mallards, June 30-July 3, Warner Park Duck Pond: As per usual, The Mallards are making a strong showing in the Northwoods League, at one point tying for first place during the past week of play. And there’s always more fun than the baseball game cooking at the Duck Pond, particularly in the home stand leading up to Independence Day. Friday is “Hippie Night,” featuring in the Duck Blind Milwaukee Grateful Dead tribute Another One. On Saturday The Mallards are the “Brandy-O’s” as the stadium attempts to set a record for the world’s largest brandy old fashioned. Sunday features a post-game drone show and fireworks, and Monday following the game is a bigger fireworks show, with fans invited to watch from the outfield grass. Find tickets at mallardsbaseball.com .

Lynch/Oz, Friday, June 30, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: Writer-director Alexandre O. Philippe has made quite a few full-length documentaries about films — and even just specific scenes from films, as in 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene. Making its Madison premiere courtesy of UW Cinematheque is the 2022 doc Lynch/Oz. In six chapters (narrated by luminaries such as John Waters), the film examines director David Lynch’s fascination with 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz, and how the film's themes and iconography can be seen as connective fiber through Lynch’s varied filmography. (As a refresher of sorts, Cinematheque is also screening Blue Velvet, at 7 p.m. on June 29.)

× Expand Terri Michel Free Hot Lunch! on the beach. Free Hot Lunch!

Free Hot Lunch! Friday, June 30, Garver Feed Mill, 7 p.m.: Jeff Berg, John Corning and Jeff Laramie are back together as Free Hot Lunch! — but for one show only! The trio features sweet harmonies and irreverent ditties that pay homage to such rituals as eating Oreos and making the interminable drive across I-80 in Nebraska, delivered with a carefree island vibe. The Acoustic Charlies also join in this special three-set show. Tickets here .

Samantha Fish + Jesse Dayton, Friday, June 30, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton individually have huge punk, rock and country pedigrees. Fish is a festival headliner and electric guitar sorceress. Dayton has recorded with Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings and toured with X. Together they settle into a heavy groove that sounds like a citified Shovels and Rope. Their new album, Death Wish Blues, came out in May. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand Morry Gash The band Swamp Thing cleaning up their act. Swamp Thing in the early 1980s.

Swamp Thing, Friday, June 30, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: It’s always an occasion when unpredictable Madison rock band Swamp Thing convenes for one of their rare reunion shows . One thing that is set in stone for this iteration: the group will play their final album, A Cow Come True, in its entirety. Other than that, anything could happen. (Perhaps, an airing of rare songs from the new Downhill EP on Bandcamp?). Opening is Blue County Pistol, a newer Madison band playing an intriguing hybrid of country and shoegaze. The cover charge benefits WORT-FM .

Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus, Saturday, July 1, Breese Stevens Field, 6 p.m.: Bust out your blankets and lawn chairs for the third annual Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus, a 20-minute fireworks show accompanied by regional bands. Chippewa Valley cover band Uncommon Denominator will headline, alongside a rare reunion set by Madison hip-hop/jazz hybridizers Dumate, pop heroes LINE, and spins by DJ Jean Le Duke. Tickets here .

× Expand Mariah Carr Candace Griffin

Candace Griffin album release, Saturday, July 1, Communication, 7 p.m.: Even if you get something right the first time, you may have left something out. That was Candace Griffin’s thinking with the album A Decade of Keeping Quiet , a reimagined version of a collection originally recorded in a friend’s basement in Janesville in 2013. This time around, solid production values at Madison’s Warm Glow Studios dresses these basement tunes up into lush little folk-pop gems. More depth to the music is provided by Griffin’s backing band for the album and this concert — queer synth pop practitioners Kat and the Hurricanes — all proving that the second time’s the charm. With Prone to Sorrow, Janie Triebold. Tickets at communicationmadison.com.

Sugar V Kurt Baker (left) and Geoff Palmer with instruments. Kurt Baker (left) and Geoff Palmer.

Geoff Palmer & Kurt Baker, Saturday, July 1, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: If you're not a serious student of power pop or pop-punk, the names Geoff Palmer and Kurt Baker may not instantly ring a bell, but naming some of their past bands might: Palmer (of late a Madison resident) was a member of The Queers as a teenager and went on to form The Connection; Baker was a founder of The Leftovers. Both have extensive discographies over the past couple decades, including plenty of projects together. Whatever they play at this full-band show is sure to be catchy, as will sets by Milwaukeean Daniel James and Madison’s own Rocket Bureau and The Back Issues.

Monona Community Festival, July 2-4, Winnequah Park: This is an Independence Day celebration you can depend on. Fireworks start at dusk on July 4 (that’s 9:20 p.m.) which may be all you want to know. But there’s more — all the things! A beer tent, food carts, carnival and art fair, along with feats of strength of various sorts (water fights, hole-in-one contest, strongman competition, cornhole) and three days of bands. See complete schedule and updates at mononafestival.com .

× Expand courtesy Ossuary The band Ossuary. Ossuary

Ossuary, Sunday, July 2, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: With its members currently living in different states, chances to catch a show by piledriving doom/death metal trio Ossuary are rare. So plan for an extra day off ahead of the Fourth of July and take in this ultra-heavy all-Madison Sunday night bill, also featuring another excellent death metal outfit, Ruin Dweller; NWOBHM-tinged black metallers Tubal Cain; and DJ Heavy Eye. Tickets here .