Fishbone, Monday, June 30, Majestic, 7:30 p.m.: More than four decades since the band’s founding at the end of the 1970s, Fishbone remains musically eclectic and adventurously unpredictable. They are playing a few headlining shows in between the two halves of the Summer Circus tour with Less Than Jake, and land in Madison just days after the release of Stockholm Syndrome, their first full-length studio album since 2006. Heralded by singles “ Racist Piece of Shit ” (about a certain orange-hued president and followers) and “ Last Call in America ” (with guest George Clinton), it’s an unsparing and of-the-moment examination of our politics and culture. With TUGG. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Living, Not Just Surviving: Cass Marie Domino, through Sept. 12, UW Memorial Union-Main Gallery: Cass Marie Domino, who has had an enduring impact on Madison’s LGBTQ+ and drag communities, is the focus of this new exhibit celebrating her life as an entertainer, activist and trans woman. Through photos, personal items, a selection of her many gowns, and more, the showcase will provide a history of Domino’s illustrious 35-year career up to now, including her first title of Miss Gay Madison in 1993, her ongoing activism for HIV/AIDS causes, and her work in mentoring young drag queens. Along with a portrait of Domino’s journey, it will offer insight on the broader history of Madison’s LGBTQ+ community. The exhibition is co-curated by the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive and UW’s Open House Learning Community seminar.

Stoughton Fair, July 2-6, Mandt Park, Stoughton: This summer festival puts the focus squarely on a robust selection of community exhibitions, with all ages showing off handicrafts, photography, pets and livestock, and more surprises. But there’s plenty of other entertainment: Opening night, July 2, features the “Legends of Monster Trucks” tour; fireworks light the sky at dusk on July 4; and the “Battle of the Barbarians” strongman competition takes place the morning of July 6. There’s also a Friday fish fry…what is more Wisconsin than that? Find the full schedule at stoughtonfair.com/schedule .

Indre Raghavan

Concerts on the Square, Wednesdays, through July 30, Capitol Square, 7 p.m.: Picnics, sunsets, and world-class music — Concerts on the Square is back for its 42nd season. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra brings six weeks of free outdoor concerts to the Capitol lawn, blending symphonic favorites with Motown, Pink Floyd, and rising young soloists. The season continues each Wednesday through July 30, with guests including celebrated soprano Angela Brown, the return of crowd-favorite Jeans ‘n Classics and pianist Sylvia Jiang; the July 2 concert celebrates Independence Day and features the winners of the 2025 Young Artist Concerto Competition, violinist Indre Raghavan and pianist André Previn Peck. Find more info at wcoconcerts.org .

The Death of Chuck Brown, through Sept. 25, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: While APT was founded with a mission to stage the classics, more recently the company has set its sights on developing its own talent. This new play is written and directed by core company member Gavin Dillon Lawrence, who has been with APT for a decade. This isn’t his first play — he’s written several, and his Cut Flowers won major awards including the Lorraine Hansberry Award for Best Writing of a Play. This is the world premiere of The Death of Chuck Brown, about a changing African-American community in the wake of the death of a music icon. In repertory June 24-Sept. 25; opening week performances include 7:30 p.m. on July 2. For schedule and tickets, visit americanplayers.org .

Camille Davis, Maria Schirmer, Mark Soderling, Dylan Waddell, July 3-Aug. 31, Carnelian Art Gallery; reception July 11, 5 p.m.: This joint show includes solo exhibitions by artists Maria Schirmer, Mark Soderling and Dylan Waddell of Madison and Camille Davis of New Mexico. Schirmer draws on printmaking, letterpress and book arts; you may know her work from the mural at Willy Street Co-op-West. Soderling has a bright, graphic painting style based on gestural lines. Dylan Waddell works in collage. Camille Davis’s work leans more expressionistic; she paints and uses cyanotypes in her work as well. A reception at 5 p.m. on July 11 will be followed by an interactive artist’s talk by Schirmer.

× Expand Janice Rickert Rani Biffle-Quimba, left, leads the Women's Drum Chorus during the 2024 National Women's Music Festival in Middleton. Rani Biffle-Quimba, left, leads the Women's Drum Chorus during the 2024 National Women's Music Festival in Middleton.

National Women's Music Festival, July 3-6, Marriott-West, Middleton: This four day festival isn’t just music, but there is plenty of that. Linda Tillery & the Freedom Band, the NWMF Orchestra Ensemble, Violet & the Undercurrents, Melanie DeMore, SONiA disappear fear, Joy Clark and others are on the diverse bill, covering genres from folk to jazz to choral music. Comedian Vickie Shaw also performs, and there will be a July 4 screening of the 2002 documentary film Radical Harmonies. There’s a lot more; see full schedule and ticket info at nwmf.info .

Catfish River Music Festival, July 3-6, Rotary Park, Stoughton: The Catfish River Music Festival always features a stellar lineup of regional roots music. 2025 is a particularly strong lineup, including Wonderfunk (the all-star jammers led by Armchair Boogie’s Ben Majeska and Trevor Northsoul), The Jimmys, Ced Ba’etch', The Spine Stealers and of course Charlie Parr. The fest is coordinated by and a fundraiser for the nonprofit Stoughton Opera House, and opening night also features the announcement of the 2025-2026 season. Bonus: On July 4 the fireworks at the nearby Stoughton Fair will be visible in the night sky. Prepare for a busy weekend. Find the full schedule at catfishrivermusicfest.com .

Fireworks at a past Monona Community Festival.

Monona Community Festival, July 3-4, Winnequah Park, Monona: After a funding scare last year, Monona’s 4th of July festival is back after all. Honestly, how could Monona let this one fade away? It’s the picture-perfect version of a summer festival, with carnival rides, art fair, food carts and music: Thursday, The Whiskey Farm (5:30 p.m.) and SuperTuesday (8:30 p.m.); Friday, Orquesta SalSoul Del Mad (2 p.m.), BingBong (5 p.m.) and Granny Shot (8 p.m.). More activities include a cigar tent, drag queen bingo, and the Wisconsin Wife Carrying Championship (4:30 p.m. Friday) — though don’t worry, “wife” is liberally interpreted as “anybody else.” Full schedule at mononafestival.com (note, the carnival opens July 2).

Capitol City Band, Thursdays, through Aug. 21, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: For more than 50 years, the Capitol City Band has called Rennebohm Park home for its summer concert series, and this summer’s ongoing park renovations will not change that. Longtime conductor Jim Latimer is passing the baton to Dave Pedracine (who also stepped in as conductor for the VFW Post 1318 Band this past season); Latimer will still be very involved as music director. Concerts continue on Thursdays through Aug. 21; watch for updates at facebook.com/capitolcityband .

Full Out Formula

I Think It Could Work, July 3 and 5, Madison Circus Space: Full Out Formula is a trio of Chicago circus arts performers — Sierra Rhoades Nicholls, Kevin Flanagan and Liam Bradley — on the road this summer with a new production, I Think It Could Work. The performance uses acrobatics, juggling, audience interaction, improvisation and more to inspire a consideration of how the choices we make affect the path of our lives. The tour is leading up to (and raising money for) the company’s trip to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. Shows at 8 p.m. on July 3 and 3 p.m., July 5; tickets at eventbrite.com .

Wavves, Thursday, July 3, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Wavves has been around for a while, and over the years their guitar-heavy speed attack of sometimes surfy rock has ranged from good natured to dark. The sounds of the San Diego-born band are loud, cheeky, poppy and catchy — a good entrance into the 4th of July holiday. Openers Beach Goons and Death Lens both have similar heavy, punked-up deliveries. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .