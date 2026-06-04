× Expand Courtesy Friends of the Meeting House The Unitarian Meeting House. The Unitarian Meeting House 75th Anniversary Heritage Weekend is June 5-7, 2026.

Refuge & Resistance, through June 13, Imaginary Factory; reception June 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: It makes sense that a distillery and craft cocktail hangout called Imaginary Factory would support the artistic community. This exhibit from four Madison-area artists celebrates both realism and abstraction in a way that foregrounds art’s ability to engage an audience with issues as well as soothe a troubled mind. Ciel Skål, Issis Macias, R-Lo and Bob Hemauer embrace a number of varied techniques, from Skål’s adventures in pigment making to R-Lo’s experiments in charcoal, erasers and rags. A portion of sales will go to support Voces de la Frontera. The reception from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on June 4 will feature a Q&A session with the artists at 6:30 p.m.

Expand courtesy Madison Museum of Contemporary Art Madison Museum of Contemporary Art at dusk. Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

MMoCA 125th Anniversary Party, Thursday, June 4, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 6-9 p.m.: The roots of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art begin in 1901 with the formation of the Madison Art Association. Several name and location changes later, it celebrates its 125th birthday with the kind of party that makes sense for a museum: a reception for new exhibitions. Opening June 4 is “Extended Play: A-Side,” exploring works by post-war American abstract artists, plus recently opened exhibitions featuring David R. Harper and Gelsy Verna. Music will be provided by Chicago DJ FINDING IJEOMA. Note: Open to museum members at 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 4, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 6-9 p.m.: The roots of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art begin in 1901 with the formation of the Madison Art Association. Several name and location changes later, it celebrates its 125th birthday with the kind of party that makes sense for a museum: a reception for new exhibitions. Opening June 4 is “Extended Play: A-Side,” exploring works by post-war American abstract artists, plus recently opened exhibitions featuring David R. Harper and Gelsy Verna. Music will be provided by Chicago DJ FINDING IJEOMA. Note: Open to museum members at 5 p.m. Wisconsin Women’s Voices, June 4 & July 9, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: This two-night poetry event features eight Wisconsin writers gathering for readings and conversation. Wisconsin Women’s Voices kicks off June 4 with P.R. Dyjak, C. Kubasta, Sarah Sadie and Marnie Bullock Dresser; July 9 features Cathryn Cofell, Emilie Lindemann, Wendy Vardaman and Lisa Vihos. The setting, a woman-owned bookstore, is a bonus (and a livestream is available for anyone with couch-time plans). Find more info on the poets and RSVP links at mysterytomebooks.com.

June 4 & July 9, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: This two-night poetry event features eight Wisconsin writers gathering for readings and conversation. Wisconsin Women’s Voices kicks off June 4 with P.R. Dyjak, C. Kubasta, Sarah Sadie and Marnie Bullock Dresser; July 9 features Cathryn Cofell, Emilie Lindemann, Wendy Vardaman and Lisa Vihos. The setting, a woman-owned bookstore, is a bonus (and a livestream is available for anyone with couch-time plans). Find more info on the poets and RSVP links at mysterytomebooks.com. Miso Kwak, Thursday, June 4, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Miso Kwak was born in South Korea, came to the United States while in middle school and is now pursuing a doctoral degree in special education at UW-Madison. She’s also written a new children’s book, More Than What Eyes See, in which Kwak explains to young readers what it’s like to confidently navigate the world without sight. It’s part of the Disability Books for Kids series from Teacher Created Materials, which explores topics like epilepsy, asthma, autism, ADHD and Tourette syndrome. Kwak will be in conversation with Caitlin Tobin, a doctoral candidate at The Information School at UW, who is researching how children with mobility-based disabilities experience representations of disability in picture books.

Expand DMNX Photo Shawn Banks on stage at Crucible. Shawn Banks

Make America Gay Again, Thursday, June 4, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Pride Month will not tiptoe in if Cheshire Cat Comedy has anything to say about it. The recurring showcase Make America Gay Again is queer variety show featuring comedy by Chicagoans The Queeny Bitch and Shawn Banks (who delightfully blends a bubbly personality and outrageous statements) along with Madison’s own ARJ and Gwyn; and burlesque by Adam’s Apple. The evening is hosted by Chicago drag performer and comedian Dirty Chai. Arrive early for seats, and prepare for a beautiful weaponization of gay panic. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Thursday, June 4, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Pride Month will not tiptoe in if Cheshire Cat Comedy has anything to say about it. The recurring showcase Make America Gay Again is queer variety show featuring comedy by Chicagoans The Queeny Bitch and Shawn Banks (who delightfully blends a bubbly personality and outrageous statements) along with Madison’s own ARJ and Gwyn; and burlesque by Adam’s Apple. The evening is hosted by Chicago drag performer and comedian Dirty Chai. Arrive early for seats, and prepare for a beautiful weaponization of gay panic. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Katie Kadan, Thursday, June 4, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The term “powerhouse vocals” barely begins to describe Katie Kadan. Comparisons to Adele seem obligatory; the two inhabit similar vocal and emotional ranges. Kadan, who’s from Chicago, has classical training, and it shows. Opening is Wisconsin’s own Logan Metz, who inhabits more traditional singer-songwriter territory, and whose songwriting humor and vibe may remind some of the great Harry Nilsson. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Thursday, June 4, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The term “powerhouse vocals” barely begins to describe Katie Kadan. Comparisons to Adele seem obligatory; the two inhabit similar vocal and emotional ranges. Kadan, who’s from Chicago, has classical training, and it shows. Opening is Wisconsin’s own Logan Metz, who inhabits more traditional singer-songwriter territory, and whose songwriting humor and vibe may remind some of the great Harry Nilsson. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com. Real Life, through June 7, Martin Street Theater: Madison is fortunate enough to be home to Encore Studio, one of the few performing arts troupes in the United States devoted to actors with disabilities. There are a number of reasons to check out this production — the group is celebrating its 25th anniversary; it has a new performance space; and this production is a rare remount of Real Life, an original play by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar, the group’s executive director. And Schoenhaar will also appear in the play, which follows four individuals on the autism spectrum. Shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; tickets at encorestudio.org.

Expand Mar Morannon Lords of the Trident on stage at the 2024 Mad With Power fest. Lords of the Trident

Mad With Power, June 5-6, The Sylvee, 4:30 p.m.: Hard to believe this homegrown festival that embraces the majesty and glory of melodic metal began as a one-day affair in 2017 with a variety of regional bands headlined by Madison’s own power-metal stalwarts (and event organizer) Lords of the Trident. Fast-forward nine years, and Mad With Power is a two-day, 12-band extravaganza featuring global acts like Twilight Force and Dragonland (both from Sweden), along with free pinball, video games and good vibes. Also on the bill are Lords of the Trident (as always), Seven Spires, A Sound of Thunder, OK Goodnight, Helsott, Seven Kingdoms, Vintersea, Paladin, Super Monster Party and Hinayana. Find the schedule and tickets at madwithpowerfest.com.

June 5-6, The Sylvee, 4:30 p.m.: Hard to believe this homegrown festival that embraces the majesty and glory of melodic metal began as a one-day affair in 2017 with a variety of regional bands headlined by Madison’s own power-metal stalwarts (and event organizer) Lords of the Trident. Fast-forward nine years, and Mad With Power is a two-day, 12-band extravaganza featuring global acts like Twilight Force and Dragonland (both from Sweden), along with free pinball, video games and good vibes. Also on the bill are Lords of the Trident (as always), Seven Spires, A Sound of Thunder, OK Goodnight, Helsott, Seven Kingdoms, Vintersea, Paladin, Super Monster Party and Hinayana. Find the schedule and tickets at madwithpowerfest.com. Unitarian Meeting House 75th Anniversary Heritage Weekend, June 5-7, First Unitarian Society: First Unitarian Society marks a milestone for its Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home with a weekend of architecture-focused programs for the Wright-curious (and/or Wright-obsessed). Events include a walking tour of neighborhood homes influenced by Wright, lectures, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Meeting House, and a free Sunday open house. It is a fitting tribute to one of Madison’s most recognizable buildings. Find the full schedule and registration details at unitarianmeetinghouse.org.

June 5-7, First Unitarian Society: First Unitarian Society marks a milestone for its Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home with a weekend of architecture-focused programs for the Wright-curious (and/or Wright-obsessed). Events include a walking tour of neighborhood homes influenced by Wright, lectures, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Meeting House, and a free Sunday open house. It is a fitting tribute to one of Madison’s most recognizable buildings. Find the full schedule and registration details at unitarianmeetinghouse.org. Our Home States: Mountain Region, June 5-21, Broom Street Theater: Year four of Broom Street Theater’s Our Home States series traveling the country through short plays lands in the Mountain region. Works by seven playwrights include Belly Up To the Bar, a story of “catharsis in wartime” by prolific Chicago writer Donna Latham, and Throw Me Out by New Zealand-based Rex McGregor. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; ticket info at bstonline.org.

Expand Mick McKiernan Performers at the 2025 Madison Circus Space Pride Show. Performers at the 2025 Madison Circus Space Pride Show.

Pride Show, June 5-6, Madison Circus Space: Prepare to be reminded that balance is both a circus skill and a survival strategy as Madison Circus Space presents its annual Pride Show. Queer joy is celebrated with a variety of circus arts performances and a decent chance someone will make gravity look optional. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on June 5 and 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 6 will benefit MCS and OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. Tickets at madisoncircusspace.com.

June 5-6, Madison Circus Space: Prepare to be reminded that balance is both a circus skill and a survival strategy as Madison Circus Space presents its annual Pride Show. Queer joy is celebrated with a variety of circus arts performances and a decent chance someone will make gravity look optional. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on June 5 and 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 6 will benefit MCS and OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. Tickets at madisoncircusspace.com. CapitalQ, June 5-13, Bartell Theatre: Five years in, CapitalQ Theatre Festival is still doing what Pride Month does best: making space, making noise, and remaining visible. StageQ presents new works by LGBTQ playwrights from around the United States, gathering a chorus of voices that knows the identity of a community is never just one story. In our current political climate expect a sense of urgency and the kind of emotions that can make a short play land like a thrown brick. This year's play lineup includes 24K Tragic, which will be created by cast members during rehearsals, as well as works by Sydney Curran, Birdie La Barre & Joy Heatherly, Philip Middleton Williams, Mia Burnett and Jasmine Ridler. Performances at 7:30 p.m. June 5-6 and 11-12 and 2 p.m. June 7 and 13; tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Expand Martin Jenich A 2024 Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society concert. Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, June 5-7, 19-21 and 26-28, various venues: Chamber music is never buttoned-up with Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, and the company has spent 35 summers proving it. This year’s festival, titled “Never Say Never,” features music by composers such as Dvořák, Brahms, Berio, Shostakovich, Mozart and Milhaud, presented with serious musicianship and not-so-serious manners. The home base is UW Hamel Music Center, with one night each in Stoughton and Spring Green, for nine concerts across three weekends. It all kicks off June 5 with an Incendiary Artist Spotlight duo concert by violist Sally Chisholm and pianist Jeffrey Sykes. Find program and ticket information at bachdancing.org.

June 5-7, 19-21 and 26-28, various venues: Chamber music is never buttoned-up with Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, and the company has spent 35 summers proving it. This year’s festival, titled “Never Say Never,” features music by composers such as Dvořák, Brahms, Berio, Shostakovich, Mozart and Milhaud, presented with serious musicianship and not-so-serious manners. The home base is UW Hamel Music Center, with one night each in Stoughton and Spring Green, for nine concerts across three weekends. It all kicks off June 5 with an Incendiary Artist Spotlight duo concert by violist Sally Chisholm and pianist Jeffrey Sykes. Find program and ticket information at bachdancing.org. RENT, June 5-7, Orpheum Theater: Capital City Theatre marks the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson’s RENT. It’s the kind of musical that will highlight the company's strengths — clean, powerful singing with a tight band underneath. The show, which follows a group of artists and friends figuring out life in the early '90s (a time heavily impacted by the HIV/AIDS epidemic), has lost little relevance three decades on; in our current political climate “no day but today” doesn’t feel nostalgic as much as familiar. Performances at 7:30 p.m. June 5, 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 6, and 2 p.m. June 7. Tickets at madisonorpheum.com.

Expand Alister Pike A close-up of Christian Death. Christian Death

Christian Death, Friday, June 5, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Here’s a lineup that spans four generations of gothic rock and post punk darkness. “The Baby Bats Parade” tour is led by California’s theatrical deathrock pioneers Christian Death. Along for the ride are London-based goth/post-punk glam rockers Gene Loves Jezebel, the genre-bending cabaret chaos of Mexico’s Descartes a Kant, and rising Chicago darkwave outfit Black Season Witch.

Friday, June 5, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Here’s a lineup that spans four generations of gothic rock and post punk darkness. “The Baby Bats Parade” tour is led by California’s theatrical deathrock pioneers Christian Death. Along for the ride are London-based goth/post-punk glam rockers Gene Loves Jezebel, the genre-bending cabaret chaos of Mexico’s Descartes a Kant, and rising Chicago darkwave outfit Black Season Witch. Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, June 5-13, Bartell Theatre: Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson hit the moors again, but this time with laughs in mind as adapted by playwright Ken Ludwig. The classic mystery novel, The Hound of the Baskervilles, is reborn as a production sending nine actors sprinting through 40 roles. The result, directed by Michelle Dayton and Steve Noll, should be a love letter to live theater’s most cost-effective and best special effect: watching people transform right in front of you. Baskerville is a benefit for the Bartell, with performances at 8 p.m. June 5-6, 4 p.m. June 7, 7:30 p.m. June 11, 8 p.m. June 12, and 2 p.m. June 13; tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

June 5-13, Bartell Theatre: Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson hit the moors again, but this time with laughs in mind as adapted by playwright Ken Ludwig. The classic mystery novel, The Hound of the Baskervilles, is reborn as a production sending nine actors sprinting through 40 roles. The result, directed by Michelle Dayton and Steve Noll, should be a love letter to live theater’s most cost-effective and best special effect: watching people transform right in front of you. Baskerville is a benefit for the Bartell, with performances at 8 p.m. June 5-6, 4 p.m. June 7, 7:30 p.m. June 11, 8 p.m. June 12, and 2 p.m. June 13; tickets at bartelltheatre.org. As You Like It, June 6-Oct. 4, American Players Theatre: APT launches its 2026 season with As You Like It, one of only two Shakespeare plays on the bill this summer. It’s a silly into-the-woods comedy, with a woman masquerading as a man and then finding her true love (male); confusion abounds, and as this is a comedy, all is set right in the end. The strong cast will likely make this one as delightful as it can possibly be; Samantha Newcomb stars as Rosalind. Note, performances on June 6 and 10 are technically previews; "opening night" is June 13. Find tickets and the full summer schedule at americanplayers.org.

Expand Timothy Hiatt Photography A close-up of the four members of The Claudettes. The Claudettes

The Claudettes, Saturday, June 6, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Chicagoland quartet The Claudettes create rootsy rock ‘n roll that is darkly humorous and danceable. They’re at the top of their game on the punchy new album Garage Glamour, which is out the day before this Madison tour stop. The album again proves that Johnny Iguana’s eclectic songwriting and piano playing has found a perfect foil with versatile lead vocalist Rachel Williams. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Saturday, June 6, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Chicagoland quartet The Claudettes create rootsy rock ‘n roll that is darkly humorous and danceable. They’re at the top of their game on the punchy new album Garage Glamour, which is out the day before this Madison tour stop. The album again proves that Johnny Iguana’s eclectic songwriting and piano playing has found a perfect foil with versatile lead vocalist Rachel Williams. Tickets at eventbrite.com. Edgar Knecht Trio, June 7, Allen Centennial Garden; June 11, Token Creek Concert Barn, DeForest: On the new album Colours of Europe, pianist Edgar Knecht and his fellow trio members continue to reinvent folk songs from the continent with creativity and verve, blending jazz and classical traditions into something all their own. They are a perfect ensemble for Token Creek, where they will play two concerts on July 11 (5 and 8 p.m.; tickets at tokencreekchambermusic.org). That evening and a free concert at 5 p.m. June 7 at Allen Centennial Garden are happening in Dane County thanks to a sister county relationship with Kassel, Germany, home of the trio.

Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography A close-up of Rob Dz. Rob Dz.

MAMA Awards Ceremony, Sunday, June 7, Atwood Music Hall, 7 p.m.: This annual night of celebration hosted by the Madison Area Music Association spotlights the region’s vibrant and resilient musicians, songwriters, producers, venues and media. Along with the awards presentations, the evening serves as a primer of the Madison area’s musical diversity, with this year’s lineup including Anthony Di Sanza, Rob Dz, Kelly Hepper, Lonelyproof and Mariachi Corcel del Madison, plus youth performers Paige Kleber, Cherry Toad, and members of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Super Strings ensemble. The traditional “red carpet” gathering starts at 5:30 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.