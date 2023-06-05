What to do in Madison this week: Madison Bike Week, ‘Lifers’ and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy Madison Bikes A group of bike riders. A past Ride with the Mayor event during Madison Bike Week.

Madison Bike Week, through June 10, various locations, Whether you’re a beginner or if riding on two wheels feels as natural as walking, Madison Bike Week has an activity for you. There are morning and afternoon commuter stations with safety checks, giveaways and snacks (including the intriguing concept of “bacon cheddar waffles,” 7-9 a.m., June 6, Capital City Path at Dickinson Street). Event highlights include a social and group ride co-hosted by Madison Women's Cycling Club, Radical Adventure Riders and Bombay Bicycle Club (6 p.m., June 6, Olbrich Biergarten); Ciclismo Seguro, a bike skills class conducted in Spanish for riders with some experience (1 p.m., June 7, Centro Hispano; RSVP : rachel@micentro.org); a tailgate party at the Free Bikes 4 Kidz workshop (3 p.m., June 7, 354 Coyier Lane); and the return of the Bike Week party (4-7 p.m., June 9, Brittingham Park). Find the full list of events at madisonbikes.org .

Wyatt Welch + Angela Trudell Vasquez, Monday, June 5, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Wyatt Welch’s poetry grows out of a youth kidnapped by a disturbed father, and living queer and trans. In the new collection Capitalism Calls Poetry Lazy, Welch explores various ways capitalism divides us from our empathy and humanness. Poetry is the opposite: “Poetry isn't lazy — it never rests,” Welch attests. Madison’s poet laureate, Angela Trudell Vasquez, will also read.

× Expand Jeff Alexander Photography Angela Puerta singing. Angela Puerta

Angela Puerta, Tuesday, June 6, Capitol Square, noon: The long-running YOUR Lunch Time LIVE summer concert series gets underway with a set by Angela Puerta , who blends rock and folk with musical traditions from her native Colombia. The series, hosted by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District, takes place on the South Hamilton Street walkway and continues weekly through Aug. 29 (no concert on July 4); find the full schedule at visitdowntownmadison.com .

Great Wisconsin Birdathon, through June 15, anywhere: Ready, set, bird! The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin invites Wisconsin bird fanatics to participate in its annual fundraiser, The Great Wisconsin Birdathon. It's a very choose-your-own-adventure style activity for bird watchers of any level, solo or in a team, to pick a time and spot as many bird species as possible, with fundraising or donations by participants encouraged. The money raised goes to the Natural Resources Foundation’s Bird Protection Fund. Find more info and register at wisconservation.org .

Kristin Oakley, Wednesday, June 7, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Wisconsin author Kristin Oakley is launching a new four-book YA sci-fi series that follows three teenagers as they fight to eliminate evil from the world. The first book is The Devil Particle, which will be followed by The Vessel, The Runner and The Renegade. Kirkus Reviews calls The Devil Particle “a captivating, thrilling tale with believably flawed characters.” Oakley’s first novel, Carpe Diem, Illinois, won the 2104 Chicago Writers Association Book of the Year Award, and its sequel, God on Mayhem Street, was a finalist in the 2018 Winning Writers North Brook Street Prize. Seating for the in-person event is limited and tickets are required, but it also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast.

× Expand Eric Baillies photo A component of the "re:mancipation" exhibit. A component of the Chazen’s "Emancipation Group" by Thomas Ball was 3-D printed at UW-Madison College of Engineering’s Makerspace.

re:mancipation, through June 25, Chazen Museum of Art: “re:mancipation” is a multi-year collaboration by New York artist Sanford Biggers, the MASK Consortium (representing museums and other institutions) and the Chazen, responding to the Thomas Ball sculpture “ Emancipation Group ” — on display at the Chazen. (In recent years, a version of the work was removed from public display in Boston). This multidisciplinary exhibition resulting from the project features new work by Biggers and others, video and music responding to Ball's work, historical timelines, documentary material about the project, and more. The exhibit now includes a new sculpture, “Lifting the Veil,” unveiled in May . Read Jeffrey Brown's story about the exhibit here .

Lifers, Wednesday, June 7, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The Lifers podcast is on the road for its first live tour. Local H lead singer Scott Lucas, road manager Gabe Rodriguez, and producer Ben Reiser are joined by friends, family and industry members to chat about everything from music to daily life. The live shows promise special guests, music, and Q&As. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Dylan Overhouse Productions A close-up of TUGG on stage. TUGG

Bonfire Music & Arts Festival, June 8-10, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba: Start your summer with good music and good vibes! Bonfire Music & Arts Festival returns to Yuba for a weekend of music, mindfulness activities, community and camping. This year’s lineup includes headliner Michael Franti + Spearhead; their live shows are all about connection, blending elements of funk, reggae, rock and more. More than 30 more regional all-stars on the bill include The People Brothers Band, The Civil Engineers and TUGG. Find ticket options and a schedule at driftlessmusicgardens.com .

× Expand James Knox

Madison Jazz Festival, June 8-18, various venues: As per usual, Arts + Literature Laboratory and Wisconsin Union Theater have put together an outstanding series of events for the Madison Jazz Festival. The big draw is the final weekend at the fest’s traditional Memorial Union home, with music all day on the Terrace; ticketed evening shows in Shannon Hall are by saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin & Phoenix (June 17) and 20 Feet From Stardom star Lisa Fischer joining Ranky Tanky (June 18). But be sure to explore the week of events leading up to the Union shows, including a day of events celebrating saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter (June 10) and concerts including the Dayna Stephens Quartet (June 8, Cafe Coda) and Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo (June 13, ALL). Find the full schedule and tickets at artlitlab.org .

Brandon Taylor, Thursday, June 8, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: A graduate of UW-Madison with a master’s degree in biochemistry, Brandon Taylor’s acclaimed first novel, Real Life, was set in a Midwestern campus town…as is his new novel, The Late Americans , set in Iowa City and following the interactions of young people on- and off-campus figuring out who they are on the way to growing up. Washington Post reviewer Mark Athitakis calls it a “bruising, brilliant second novel.” Taylor will read from and discuss the novel at this event hosted by A Room of One’s Own.

Birddog Blues Band, Thursday, June 8, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: For a few concerts last summer, a new configuration was used at the venerable UW Memorial Union Terrace: the band faced Lake Mendota, playing to those on watercraft (or really dedicated swimmers). Lakefront Live returns three times in 2023, with the first date featuring Birddog Blues Band. The quartet led by harmonica player and singer Ken Olufs (formerly of The Jimmys) is an all-star affair also featuring guitarist Mel Ford (Westside Andy/Mel Ford Band), bassist Tom McCarty (Big Wes Turner's Trio), and drummer Mark Haines (The Midwesterners). Music continues all summer, usually facing the Terrace, Thursdays through Saturdays, plus open mic on Wednesdays. Find the schedule at union.wisc.edu .

× Expand Caleb Reed The band Trio Profondo. Trio Profondo

Trio Profondo, Thursday, June 8, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Jimmy Farace (baritone saxophone), Stephen Parisi (bass), and Paul Barrilles (drums) are Trio Profondo, a Chicago-based ensemble touring in support of their debut album, Mosaic. Rhythmically complex yet pulled together by that mellow baritone sax, their work is experimental, surprising and yet the perfect moody backdrop to a sultry summer evening.

Andrea Von Kampen, Thursday, June 8, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Andrea Von Kampen’s new album, That Spell, is intensely evocative, 10 tracks that are snapshots of plain life in her native Nebraska. It’s heady, too. The luminous, “Take Back Thy Gift,” takes its quiet inspiration from Tennyson's poetry and Greek mythology. It sounds like something Sufjan Stevens would have in his record bin. Tickets here .