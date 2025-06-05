× Expand courtesy Cafe Coda Dushun Mosley's Interdimensional Sound Ensemble, clockwise from top left, Darius Savage, Ed Wilkerson, Kenneth Green, Dushun Mosley, Douglas Ewart, Hanah Jon Taylor. Dushun Mosley's Interdimensional Sound Ensemble, clockwise from top left, Darius Savage, Ed Wilkerson, Kenneth Green, Dushun Mosley, Douglas Ewart, Hanah Jon Taylor.

Madison Jazz Festival, June 5-15, various venues: Cafe Coda is a critical spoke in the wheel of the Madison Jazz Festival; three Coda concerts on June 7 marking the 60th anniversary of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians are a special highlight of the 2025 fest. Singer-songwriter Ugochi Nwaogwugwu & African Soul Ensemble, named Best African Entertainer by the Chicago Music Awards, kicks things off, followed by saxophone explorer Edwin Daugherty and Fivetet, and contemporary reed man Dushun Mosley's Interdimensional Sound Ensemble. And that’s just one day of the fest, which includes the traditional two-night stand at the UW Memorial Union Terrace (June 14-15, with headliners Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few and Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble), an album release party for Emma Dayhuff (June 6, High Noon Saloon), and much more. It all kicks off June 5-8 with the Madison Jazz Society's iGnitE jAzz! summer camp for musicians and listeners of all ages. With shows all over town June 5-15 presented by Arts + Literature Laboratory, Wisconsin Union Theater, and partners, think of it as the Wisconsin Film Festival only with music and fewer rush lines. Find the full schedule at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org .

× Expand Maureen Cassidy Author Kristina Amelong and the cover of "What My Brother Knew." Author Kristina Amelong and the cover of "What My Brother Knew."

Kristina Amelong, Thursday, June 5, Lake City Books, 6 p.m.: Kristina Amelong’s brave memoir, What My Brother Knew, details the death of her brother, Jay Amelong, when he was just 13. It’s a moving look at spirituality, grief and loss that favors a more clear-eyed attitude toward death than modern Americans usually have. Amelong will discuss and read from the book at this launch celebration.

Make America Gay Again, Thursday, June 5, 2025, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Cheshire Cat Comedy’s “Make America Gay Again” returns for Pride Month with an unapologetically queer stand-up and drag extravaganza that celebrates fierce LGBTQ+ voices. A stacked lineup includes the sharp wit and relentless energy of Danny Lang, the on-point commentary of Nana Rodriguez, edgy and hilarious storytelling by Gwen Rose (just named a “Comic to Watch” by Time Out), and the rare combo of comedian/English teacher in the person of Rachel Mac. Hosted by the unforgettable Chicago drag star Derry Queen, who brings an edge to every punchline, it’s a show that will keep you laughing long after the mic has dropped. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Ark’s Last Tape, Thursday, June 5, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7:30 p.m.: For this performance, Ark Improvisational Theater takes inspiration from Samuel Beckett’s 1958 one-act Krapp's Last Tape, in which a man revisits tapes of his much younger self. As described by the ensemble, “So, the Ark began in 1981, and the remaining company members reflect on this passage of time.” Participating in this Ark revival are a mix of veteran troupe members and newer initiates: Dennis Kern, Mary-Elizabeth, Dan Bielinski, Peggy Rosin, Pamela Adams, Jim Krupski, Giuliana Miolo and Raj’r Taim.

PBS Wisconsin Auction, through June 10, online: PBS Wisconsin's 50th annual auction fundraiser features more than 2,300 items up for bid — everything from Wisconsin Dells waterpark tickets and travel packages to a Kawai digital piano and diamond jewelry. There’s something for every budget, including daily “Deal of the Day” highlights and packages of Wisconsin products. Proceeds support PBS Wisconsin’s programs, education, and community engagement…and public broadcasting may need our help now more than ever. Bidding opens at 7 a.m. with auctions ending from 7-8:30 p.m. daily from June 1-10, at auction.pbswisconsin.org .

× Expand Beth Skogen The scene at a commuter station during Madison Bike Week 2024. Madison Bike Week

Madison Bike Week, through June 8, various locations: There’s still time to catch the rest of Madison Bike Week, which is dedicated to the joy of bicycling. There are still plenty of group rides, how-tos, bike advocacy sessions and frankly a lot of food pop-ups on the bike trails. The annual Bike Week party is at 5 p.m. on June 6 at Brittingham Park. If something here doesn’t get you excited about biking, we're not sure what will. Find all the deets at madisonbikes.org .

Living, Not Just Surviving: Cass Marie Domino, through Sept. 12, UW Memorial Union-Main Gallery: Cass Marie Domino, who has had an enduring impact on Madison’s LGBTQ+ and drag communities, is the focus of this new exhibit celebrating her life as an entertainer, activist and trans woman. Through photos, personal items, a selection of her many gowns, and more, the showcase will provide a history of Domino’s illustrious 35-year career up to now, including her first title of Miss Gay Madison in 1993, her ongoing activism for HIV/AIDS causes, and her work in mentoring young drag queens. Along with a portrait of Domino’s journey, it will offer insight on the broader history of Madison’s LGBTQ+ community. The exhibition is co-curated by the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive and UW’s Open House Learning Community seminar. A reception takes place at 5:30 p.m. on June 12.

× Expand Patric Ullaeus Members of the band Dream Evil and friend. Dream Evil

Mad With Power 8, June 6-7, The Sylvee, 4:30 p.m.-midnight: The eighth incarnation of Madison’s annual all-ages celebration of heavy metal music, video games and pinball machines is happening two months earlier than usual. And last-minute visa issues for bands from Japan and Sweden forced organizers to scramble to fill two slots with Dyspläcer and Mega Colossus, both from the United States. But have no fear: This year’s lineup of a dozen bands from five countries is still stellar and includes headliners Firewind (Greece) and Dream Evil (Sweden), plus Striker (Canada), Nanowar of Steel (Italy), and Madison’s own — and festival hosts — Lords of the Trident. If you attend one metal festival this year, make it Mad With Power. Tickets at more info at madwithpowerfest.com .

Wisconsin Triennial, through Sept. 14, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: After trying out a guest-curated show in 2022, the museum returns to its usual juried process “to reflect current directions in Wisconsin’s visual arts scene.” The 2025 Triennial features 24 artists from around the state, although predominantly from Madison (15 artists!), with Milwaukee a distant runner-up (with four). One of the Madison artists is Christina Ruhaak, whose studio space Isthmus spotlighted in our July 2024 issue. Find a full list of artists at mmoca.org .

Gerri DiMaggio Quartet, Friday, June 6, Cafe Coda, 5 p.m.: Along with pianist Ben Sidran and the late bassist Richard Davis (under whom she studied), vocalist Gerri DiMaggio is among the most accomplished traditional jazz artists ever to live in the 608. Romantic standards are her specialty but she salts the familiar with a subtle hipness that keeps things fresh.

× Expand Katrin Talbot Stephanie Jutt, left, and Jeffrey Sykes. Stephanie Jutt, left, and Jeffrey Sykes.

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, June 6-22, UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Hall: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society celebrates its 34th season of summer chamber music concerts with the theme “Fire from Heaven,” featuring intimate performances, lively discussions, and a schedule brimming with musical energy. Passionate works by composers including Mozart, Brahms, Saint-Saëns and Stravinsky will be performed by a stellar group of musicians. Opening weekend programs include “Your Ears Are Burning,” featuring Schubert, Mozart and Miguel del Aguila (June 7), and “Ring of Fire,” with Schumann and Saint-Saëns (June 8). The second weekend includes “The Eternal Flame,” presenting Brahms’ Ein deutsches Requiem (June 14). The festival culminates in “Sparks of Glory,” a grand finale featuring Brahms’ Piano Quintet (June 22). Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; find tickets and more info at bachdancing.org .

Leo Kottke, Friday, June 6, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: Guitar Player magazine recently compared Leo Kottke’s impact on acoustic players to Jimi Hendrix’s influence on electric players. The reluctant guitar hero out of Minnesota has been charming audiences with his aw shucks demeanor and his hair-on-fire technique for nearly 60 years. Though he’s released 35 albums over the years he says he still prefers performing live to an audience. His joyous blend of folk, blues and jazz will be performed on six- and 12-string guitars. He’ll probably sing, but don’t hold that against him. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Olivia Spaight Creative Visitors at a past Cows on the Concourse. Cows on the Concourse

Cows on the Concourse, Saturday, June 7, 100 Block Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 8 a.m.–1 p.m.: Get ready for an udderly moo-ving morning on the Capitol Square. Taking place alongside the Dane County Farmers’ Market, Cows on the Concourse is a free, family-friendly event featuring real Wisconsin dairy cows, a chance to talk with local farmers, a dairy-themed scavenger hunt, and snacks made with the good stuff. There’s also special guests like Alice in Dairyland (Sarah Hagenow of Poynette), and enough other wholesome fun to make you say, “Moo-re, please!” More info at danecountydairy.org .

Art Cart 50th birthday open house, Saturday, June 7, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Several generations of Madison kids have grown up with the Art Cart hosting fun summer art projects at beaches and playgrounds across the city, and it’s more than just friendship bracelets. The cart will be parked in front of the museum and the fun continues inside with activities throughout, including a scavenger hunt, and artsy stuff happening at the rooftop sculpture garden. A second party will take place July 27 at Vilas Park. Find the full Art Cart season schedule at mmoca.org .

× Expand Steve Noll The ensemble of "Shakespeare's Lovers In June." The ensemble of "Shakespeare's Lovers In June" (from left): Laura Kochanowski, Mitch Taylor, Deanna Martinez, Ben Seidensticker, Madeleine O'Keefe, Jason Compton, Paige Abbatacola, Jackson Rosenberry.

Shakespeare’s Lovers in June, June 7-8, Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills, 2 p.m.: Madison Shakespeare Company keeps it casual with its “Shakespeare's Lovers in June” program, performed outdoors at the biergarten at Tyranena Brewing. Scenes from Antony and Cleopatra, The Comedy of Errors, Two Noble Kinsmen and more are joined with participatory fun like “Order Beer Like Shakespeare” and sonnet improv. All in a bucolic setting Will himself would have approved of, for the man liked his ale: “For a quart of ale is a dish for a king,” The Winter’s Tale, act 4, scene. 2.

Sanguine Teeth on a Driftless Road, Saturday, June 7, Palace Cinema, Sun Prairie, 3 p.m.: Vampires in Viroqua? It could happen in the universe of Sanguine Teeth on a Driftless Road, an R-rated horror-comedy about plans going awry when vampire friends head out to the woods for a Wisconsin vacation. It’s the latest feature from Madison-based film and music production company Marshmallow Napalm, premiering at this Saturday matinee screening. Tickets and more info at marshmallownapalm.com .

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, June 7-Oct. 5, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Step into the magical world of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, where love, mischief and a bit of magic collide in the enchanting forest. Directed by David Daniel, this production brings a sparkling blend of romance, comedy and whimsical chaos to the Hill Stage. With a talented cast (including core company member Samantha Newcomb as Hermia and, making his APT debut, Xavier Edward King as Lysander) and a fairy-tale atmosphere, it’s the perfect summer outing for all ages. The production features performances in both spoken word and American Sign Language. In repertory June 7-Oct. 5; find schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org .

× Expand Will Branch The three members of the band Swarme of Beese in a stairwell. Swarme of Beese (from left): Stephen Canner, Stefan Keydel, Lynne Adele.

Swarme of Beese, Sunday, June 8, The Painted Forest, Valton, 1 p.m.: This one is waaaay out there, but worth the drive for multiple reasons: the beautiful Driftless scenery, the quirky folk art shrine that is The Painted Forest, and the free concert from the band Swarme of Beese, visiting from Austin, Texas. The band — Lynne Adele and Stephen Canner (vocals and guitar) and Stefan Keydel (violin) — plays soulful Americana originals. Their visit to the Painted Forest isn’t a fluke. Adele is also an expert in folk art created for American Fraternal societies. This site features frankly apocalyptic murals painted by itinerant German immigrant artist Ernest Hüpeden for the fraternal order Modern Woodmen of America; it’s included in Adele's 2015 book As Above, So Below: Art of the American Fraternal Society, 1850-1930. If that’s not enough, Canner used to live in Madison, where he was a member of the band The Nazarenes in the early 1990s. What else do you need to know? That Edgewood College owns and oversees the care of the site, which is open weekends only 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1 to Oct. 13, and is sponsoring this concert. Directions — plug “Valton, Wisconsin” into your maps program; it’s southeast of Hillsboro, if that helps.

Mad Gluten-Free Fest, Sunday, June 8, Breese Stevens Field, 2-6 p.m.: This event is not just a festival, organizers write — “it’s a grassroots movement to make Madison the #1 gluten-free destination in the U.S!” The group behind the fest — or movement — seems to be succeeding, for the event has grown from a site at Alt Brew last year to Breese Stevens. Highlighting the bright side of gluten-free cuisine are 44 food vendors (double the number from last year) serving creative gluten-free fare, from Scrump (a gluten-free bakery from Sauk City) to Chillwaukee, a fancy popsicle and shaved ice concern from our neighbor to the east. More info at facebook.com/madglutenfreefest .

× Expand Sharon Vanorny Dan Walkner Band on stage at Red Rooster. Dan Walkner Band

Dan Walkner Band album release, Sunday, June 8, High Noon Saloon, 5 p.m.: The new Dan Walkner Band album, Easy Going, is laid back for sure but also a throwback to early Allman Brothers with twin guitar leads throughout. Walkner, the pride of Two Rivers, has been gigging in Madison since 1999. Musically, he’s never strayed too far from his working class roots and that’s a very good thing when it comes to roots rock 'n roll. Supporting is Lost Lakes, the dreamy Midwest rock creation of Corey Mathew Hart and Paul Mitch. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .