What to do in Madison this weekend: Madison Jazz Festival, Drag Me to the Zoo and more Isthmus Picks

Madison Bike Week, through June 10, various locations: Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned rider, Madison Bike Week has an activity for you. Early morning commuter stations include suburban stops on the Badger State Trail at Sub-Zero Parkway in Fitchburg and on Old Middleton Road near Allen Boulevard in Middleton (both on Thursday), and on the east side Cap City Path behind Revolution Cycles (on Friday). Other activities during the final few days include a tailgate party and open house at the Free Bikes 4 Kidz workshop (3-6 p.m. Thursday, 354 Coyier Lane); the return of the Bike Week party (4-7 p.m. Friday, Brittingham Park); and a bike touring talk by guide Brian Binversie (10 a.m. Saturday, Freewheel Community Bike Shop). Find the full list of events at madisonbikes.org .

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The People Brothers Band. The People Brothers Band

Bonfire Music & Arts Festival, June 8-10, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba: Start your summer with good music and good vibes! Bonfire Music & Arts Festival returns to Yuba for a weekend of music, mindfulness activities, community and camping. This year’s lineup includes headliner Michael Franti + Spearhead; their live shows are all about connection, blending elements of funk, reggae, rock and more. More than 30 more regional all-stars on the bill include The People Brothers Band, The Civil Engineers and TUGG. Find ticket options and a schedule at driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Alison Gates + Colin Matthes, through July 23, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery: Paired solo exhibitions take up the Watrous Gallery through mid-July. Appleton fiber artist Alison Gates' “Points of Departure” incorporates traditional craft like knitting and embroidery to explore issues of current interest, from gender identity to climate change. In Milwaukee's Colin Matthes “The Days Go By Like Wildness,” quirky drawings from his “how-to” depictions of survival skills are joined with his unfettered new work. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand Brandon Taylor A close-up of Brandon Taylor. Brandon Taylor

Brandon Taylor, Thursday, June 8, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Real Life, the acclaimed first novel of Brandon Taylor, a graduate of UW-Madison with a master’s degree in biochemistry, was set in a Midwestern campus town…as is his new novel, The Late Americans , set in Iowa City and following the interactions of young people on- and off-campus figuring out who they are on the way to growing up. Washington Post reviewer Mark Athitakis calls it a “bruising, brilliant second novel.” Taylor will read from and discuss the novel at this event hosted by A Room of One’s Own.

Birddog Blues Band, Thursday, June 8, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 6 p.m.: For a few concerts last summer, a new configuration was used at the venerable UW Memorial Union Terrace: the band faced Lake Mendota, playing to those on watercraft (or really dedicated swimmers). Lakefront Live returns three times in 2023, with the first date featuring Birddog Blues Band. The quartet led by harmonica player and singer Ken Olufs (formerly of The Jimmys) is an all-star affair also featuring guitarist Mel Ford (Westside Andy/Mel Ford Band), bassist Tom McCarty (Big Wes Turner's Trio), and drummer Mark Haines (The Midwesterners). Music continues all summer, usually facing the Terrace, Thursdays through Saturdays, plus open mic on Wednesdays. Find the schedule at union.wisc.edu . Note: The time for this concert was moved up to 6 p.m.

× Expand Cory Dewald The band The Bad Plus. The Bad Plus

Madison Jazz Festival, June 8-18, various venues: Arts + Literature Laboratory and Wisconsin Union Theater have put together an outstanding series of events for the Madison Jazz Festival. A big draw is two full days of music at the fest’s traditional Memorial Union home on June 17-18, with music all day on the Terrace and ticketed evening shows by saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin & Phoenix and Lisa Fischer with Ranky Tanky. But don't sleep on the many events the prior week-plus, including an amazing twin bill of The Bad Plus and Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog (8 p.m., June 11, High Noon). It all kicks off with a pair of ensembles led by saxophonist-composers: the Dayna Stephens Quartet (7 p.m., June 8, Cafe Coda) and Mai Sugimoto Trio (7 p.m., June 9, ALL). June 10 celebrates the late Wayne Shorter, with a talk by Dave Stoler (10:30 a.m., Sequoya Library), a jam led by Chris Greene (1 p.m., Cafe Coda), and tribute concert (8 p.m., Cafe Coda). Find the full schedule and tickets at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.

Trio Profondo, Thursday, June 8, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Jimmy Farace (baritone saxophone), Stephen Parisi (bass), and Paul Barrilles (drums) are Trio Profondo, a Chicago-based ensemble touring in support of their debut album, Mosaic. Rhythmically complex yet pulled together by that mellow baritone sax, their work is experimental, surprising and yet the perfect moody backdrop to a sultry summer evening.

× Expand Mark Cluney A close-up of Andrea Von Kampen. Andrea Von Kampen

Andrea Von Kampen, Thursday, June 8, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Andrea Von Kampen’s new album, That Spell, is intensely evocative, 10 tracks that are snapshots of plain life in her native Nebraska. It’s heady, too. The luminous, “Take Back Thy Gift,” takes its quiet inspiration from Tennyson's poetry and Greek mythology. It sounds like something Sufjan Stevens would have in his record bin. Tickets here .

American Family Insurance Championship, June 9-11, University Ridge Golf Course: The PGA TOUR Champions (professional golfers 50 and older) makes an annual stop for the American Family Insurance Championship, a summer highlight for golf fans and a major fundraiser for American Family Children’s Hospital and other nonprofits. All the previous tournament winners — Fred Couples, Jerry Kelly, Scott McCarron, Kirk Triplett, and defending champ Thongchai Jaidee — are back this year, and tournament host Steve Stricker just tied Tiger Woods for the most ever consecutive rounds at par (52) on June 4. Play begins with an opening ceremony at 8:15 a.m. on June 9, and continues at 8:30 a.m. June 10-11; opening night also includes a concert by Tyler Hubbard, Maddie & Tae, and Drake White (6:30 p.m., June 9 Breese Stevens Field). Find details and tickets at amfamchampionship.com .

courtesy Bianca Lynn Breeze Bianca Lynn Breeze with crown and Miss Gay Wisconsin sash. Bianca Lynn Breeze

Drag Me to the Zoo, Friday, June 9, Henry Vilas Zoo, 5:30 p.m.: In celebration of Pride Month, Henry Vilas Zoo will put on its first drag show, hosted by Cass Marie Domino (Miss Gay Madison Elite 2022). Set to perform are Bianca Lynn Breeze (Miss Gay Wisconsin 2023), Bambii Banx$ (Miss Madison Pride Queen 2022), Eliel (Miss FIVE Nightclub Newcomer 2022), Malaiya Marvel and Dee Dee Purr. DVJ Ravyn will DJ the event, and the zoo will have Pride-themed educational exhibits and wildlife experts, and info from advocacy groups. A portion of each ticket will be donated to OutReach, a nonprofit social justice organization working for equity and security for the LGBTQ+ community. Purchase tickets for this 21+ event here .

Samantha Tucker + Amy Spears, Friday, June 9, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: The new book Collective Chaos: A Roller Derby Team Memoir , tells the story of Ohio Roller Derby, a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (the same affiliation as Madison Roller Derby). Co-authors Amy Spears (a team member) and Samantha Tucker (a derby fan) will discuss the book and roller derby’s importance as a home for often marginalized communities with Madison writer and musician Emily Mills (aka Madison Roller Derby’s own Hammer Abby). Also: MRD's traveling teams host Ohio Roller Derby for a doubleheader bout at the Alliant Center Arena at 6 p.m. on June 10; tickets here .

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, June 9-25, UW Hamel Music Center + Stoughton Opera House: The three weekends and nine programs in “Off the Cuff,” Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society’s 32nd season of chamber music concerts, may not feature any Bach or dancing. But it seems to have a bit of everything else, from Gershwin to Mozart to Florence Price and beyond, as well as the world premiere of a piano quintet by John Wineglass, And the summer was over, based on a short story by Alice Walker. The Incendiary Artist Spotlight returns on Fridays, featuring music and conversation with violinist Axel Strauss, soprano Emily Birsan, and violinist Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio. Performances take place June 9-11, 16, 18 and 23-25 at Hamel Music Center, and June 17 at Stoughton Opera House. Find a schedule and tickets at bachdancing.org , and read Sandy Tabachnick's preview here.

× Expand courtesy Encore Two people whispering in another person's ears. Actors in the Encore Studio for the Performing Arts production "Material World."

Material World, June 9-18, Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre: Encore Studio for the Performing Arts debuts “Material World,” a program of four new short plays (by Liam McCarty, Heather Renken and Sarah Schoenhaar) on the theme of how people with disabilities can use clothing and body modification to help control and celebrate their personal appearance — and the challenges that can arise when making these choices. Shows at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; find tickets at encorestudio.org .

Cosmic Gate, Friday, June 9, Liquid, 10 p.m.: Both natives of Krefeld, Germany, trance music producers Stefan Bossems and Claus Terhoeven combined forces as Cosmic Gate in 1999, and since then have proven a mainstay of the electronic music scene. They’re on tour for the chill new album MOSAIIK Chapter 2, and visit Liquid between stops at Mission Festival in Switzerland and Electric Forest in Michigan. EDM fans likely have this one boldly circled on the calendar. Tickets here .

Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, Saturday, June 10, Kahl Family Farm, Verona, 7-11:30 a.m.: The 44th annual Dane County Breakfast on the Farm is hosted by the Kahl family, who since 1961 have raised dairy cattle, hogs, chickens, goats and crops. The family-friendly June Dairy Month event will include cheesy scrambled eggs, sausage and pancakes; educational activities; Wisconsin dairy samples; and music by bluegrass band Soggy Prairie. A live auction will follow breakfast, and proceeds will be donated to the Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin. The Kahl Family Farm is located at 8385 County Highway A Verona, WI 53593.

× Expand courtesy Madison Children's Museum Kids blowing bubbles. Revelers at a past SummerPalooza event.

SummerPalooza, Saturday, June 10, Madison Children’s Museum, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: June 8 is the last day of school in Madison, which means it’s time for the schedule to really ramp up at the Madison Children’s Museum. That includes the return of the annual SummerPalooza celebration, featuring free museum admission, plenty of outdoor activities, a morning entertainment stage (with Wendy & DB, Magic Morgan & Liliana, Forward! Marching Band and Black Star Drum Line), and a parade around the Square at 12:30 p.m. Find the full schedule at madisonchildrensmuseum.org .

× Expand Katherine “Sunshine“ Johnson The seven-piece band The Rumble. The Rumble (from left): Joseph Boudreaux Jr., Andriu "Yano" Yanovski, Trenton O'Neal, TJ Norris, Aurelien Barnes, Ari, Jose Maize Jr.

Marquette Waterfront Festival, June 10-11, Yahara Place Park: Over the years other outdoor fetes have crept earlier on the schedule, but if you’re an east-sider the Marquette Waterfront Festival always feels like the official opener to the explosion of free arts opportunities filling your summer weekends in Madison. The 2023 lineup is packed with top-notch regional artists (The Earthlings, Old Soul Society, Rebulú) and also has a couple heavy hitting touring bands: The Rumble, playing brass-laden New Orleans funk, and The Legendary Shack Shakers, singularly intense country-punk-blues mixologists. Paddlers always enjoy the River Alliance of Wisconsin’s Fools' Flotilla, from the Tenney locks to the park; registration opens day of at 9:30 a.m. ( or in advance here ). Find the full schedule at facebook.com/MarquetteWaterfront .

× Expand courtesy Rotate Theatre Company Rotate Theatre Company performers (from left) Megan Tennessen and Marie Charles. Rotate Theatre Company performers (from left) Megan Tennessen and Marie Charles.

Rotate Theatre Mini Fest, June 10-11, Madison Youth Arts Center: Rotate Theatre Company seeks to engage audiences by presenting work featuring often underrepresented viewpoints. Mini Fest, a part of World Premiere Wisconsin, includes nine short plays on big topics: sexuality, race, capitalism, climate change…zombie toddlers? While the company may be relatively new to Madison it has a two-decade plus history of performances, in Chicago as Indie Boots Theatre and earlier in southern Wisconsin under various names. The show is intended for adults, but it’s ok to bring kids who are ready for mature subject matter. Performances at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on June 10 and 1:30 p.m. on June 11; tickets here .

The Merry Wives of Windsor, June 10 and 15, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: If the 90-degree weather recently wasn’t enough of a sign of summer for you, here’s another: American Players Theatre is rolling as of this weekend. The season kicks off with the beloved Shakespeare comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor, at 8 p.m. on June 10 and 7:30 p.m. on June 15. Find the full season calendar and ticket links at americanplayers.org , and read Gwendolyn Rice's season preview at here.

PBS Wisconsin Auction, through June 11, online: It used to be a telethon-style broadcast event each year; these days, the PBS Wisconsin Auction is an all-online affair. In either incarnation, the fundraiser has supported a myriad of educational and entertainment programming available statewide (including plenty of locally created films, such as the upcoming Wisconsin Pride documentary premiering this month). Bids close at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 11; register at auction.pbswisconsin.org .