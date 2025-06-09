× Expand Johanna Brinckman Isaiah Collier and sax. Isaiah Collier

Madison Jazz Festival, June 5-15, various venues: With shows all over town June 5-15 presented by Arts + Literature Laboratory, Wisconsin Union Theater, and partners, think of the Madison Jazz Festival as the Wisconsin Film Festival only with music and fewer rush lines. After a jam packed opening weekend there is still plenty to come, including the marquee two-night stand at the UW Memorial Union Terrace (June 14-15, with headliners Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few and Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble). The week also includes the kickoff to the annual NewBridge Summer Concerts at Warner Park, with Nu Jazz Journey with Kase featuring Rob Dz (6 p.m., June 9) and an Oscar Peterson tribute concert featuring pianists Dan Cavanagh, Johannes Wallmann and Pamela York (7:30 p.m., June 13, ALL). Find the full schedule at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.

PBS Wisconsin Auction, through June 10, online: PBS Wisconsin's 50th annual auction fundraiser features more than 2,300 items up for bid — everything from Wisconsin Dells waterpark tickets and travel packages to a Kawai digital piano and diamond jewelry. There’s something for every budget, including daily “Deal of the Day” highlights and packages of Wisconsin products. Proceeds support PBS Wisconsin’s programs, education, and community engagement…and public broadcasting may need our help now more than ever. Bidding opens at 7 a.m. with auctions ending from 7-8:30 p.m. daily from June 1-10, at auction.pbswisconsin.org.

× Expand Alysse Gafkjen I'm With Her sitting on a picnic table. I'm With Her

I’m With Her, Tuesday, June 10, Overture-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m. : It’s a jokish-sounding name, but I’m With Her is no joke. The trio of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins have been described as an “Americana supergroup” — as a solo act, Jarosz has won a Grammy for Best Folk Album; Watkins, a member of Nickel Creek, has a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album; and O’Donovan is the lead singer of Crooked Still. They’re touring in support of their sophomore release, Wild and Clear and Blue, full of gorgeous vocals, soaring harmonies, plaintive fiddle lines, and plenty of bluegrass-influenced guitar. Bluegrass artist Mason Via, formerly with Old Crow Medicine Show, opens. Lean back and soak it all in. Read Lauren Hafemen’s preview of the show here . Tickets at overture.org .

Dragonfly Walk, Wednesday, June 11, UW Arboretum Visitor Center, 3 p.m.: You can probably identify a dragonfly, but can you tell a dragonfly from a damselfly? Can you tell a variable dancer from a smoky rubyspot? This walk is a crash course in identifying species; ultimately volunteers can help collect data for the Arboretum’s dragonfly and damselfly monitoring project. It’s citizen science at work. Bring binoculars if you can; check for weather updates at the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society Facebook group .

× Expand courtesy Lola's Grandma Cyd in the booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge. Grandma Cyd

DJs Grandma Cyd + DH, Wednesday, June 11, Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge, 5-11 p.m.: The Heavy Petting Zoo has been a staple on WSUM-FM for 20 years as of this month, and remains one of the few over-the-air shows focusing on the music of the Big Band era. Host Grandma Cyd will bring a selection of her favorite swing sides and crooners to the Lola’s decks for an extended happy hour set, followed by disco and other uptempo sounds from DJ DH at 8 p.m. A percentage of sales of a signature cocktail for the evening will be donated to WSUM, as will the proceeds from a pop-up used record sale coordinated by WSUM and Strictly Discs.

Cary Segall, Wednesday, June 11, Fontana Sports, 5:30 p.m.: Madison writer Cary Segall’s Appalachian Trail narrative, A Talk in the Woods: Voices Along the Appalachian Trail, cleverly plays off the title of Bill Bryson’s memoir, A Walk in the Woods, possibly the best known of the many AT sagas. Segall, a veteran journalist, tells his story through the stories of others; he interviews those he meets during his hike, which was completed in sections over the course of a few years. It’s a breezy and compelling journey and, as with the trail itself, there’s always another hiker coming along. Segall will talk about the trail and sign copies of the book, which is well worth a read for armchair travelers, veteran hikers and the AT-curious. See Linda Falkenstein’s interview with Segall here .

× Expand Kyle Wege/Crimson Sun Studios A model wearing a design from the 2024 Read(y) to Wear event. A model wearing a design from the 2024 Read(y) to Wear event.

READ(y) to Wear, Wednesday, June 11, The Sylvee, 6 p.m.: Get ready for a night of creativity and fun at Madison Reading Project’s annual READ(y) to Wear fundraiser, supporting free literacy resources to the greater Dane County area. This design competition brings together teams of artists and students in collaboration with local businesses and nonprofits to dream up paper fashion creations inspired by the theme “Legends and Fairytales.” Teams compete for the coveted best-in-show title chosen by celebrity judges. With Bianca Lynn Breeze, Rowan Childs and Jason Ilstrup returning as an emcee team. The evening promises entertainment and unforgettable designs. Find more info and tickets at madisonreadingproject.com .

× Expand Emily April Allen Crys Matthews and a guitar in a field. Crys Matthews

Crys Matthews & Heather Mae, Wednesday, June 11, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Social justice troubadour Crys Matthews is the enigmatic result of what happens when you grow up in North Carolina with a preacher father, live in Nashville, and are a Black, butch lesbian. Matthews is the 2025 Artist of the Year as honored by the International Folk Music Awards. With Heather Mae, whose new double album with pop (Kiss and Tell) and alternative (What They Hid from Me) segments. It’s a visceral dive into unlearning put together by a nonbinary creative team in Nashville. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Isthmus Community Newsroom, Thursday, June 12, Pinney Library, 10 a.m.-noon: For many years Isthmus had its own building — now the restaurant Lucille — on the Capitol Square, and people used to walk in to see us all the time. In our new nonprofit configuration we have coworking office space at StartingBlock, but no regular “office hours.” Isthmus Community Newsroom is an opportunity to rectify the situation, with all invited to meet the staff, learn more about how we work, give us your ideas for stories you think Isthmus should cover, and discuss other current events. Our first gathering on a rainy and windy evening in March brought out about 25 folks to the Goodman South Madison Library; this time we’ll visit the east-side Pinney Library. Come say hi!

× Expand courtesy Bryan McCabe Cass Marie Domino at Live on Queen Street, 2023. Cass Marie Domino

Living, Not Just Surviving: Cass Marie Domino, through Sept. 12, UW Memorial Union-Main Gallery; reception June 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Cass Marie Domino, who has had an enduring impact on Madison’s LGBTQ+ and drag communities, is the focus of this new exhibit celebrating her life as an entertainer, activist and trans woman. Through photos, personal items, a selection of her many gowns, and more, the showcase will provide a history of Domino’s illustrious 35-year career up to now, including her first title of Miss Gay Madison in 1993, her ongoing activism for HIV/AIDS causes, and her work in mentoring young drag queens. Along with a portrait of Domino’s journey, it will offer insight on the broader history of Madison’s LGBTQ+ community. The exhibition is co-curated by the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive and UW’s Open House Learning Community seminar. A reception takes place at 5:30 p.m. on June 12.

Madison Night Mares, Thursday, June 12, Warner Park Duck Pond, 6:05 p.m.: In the inaugural Northwoods League Softball season of 2024, the Madison Night Mares finished second in the league with a 25-17 record (and followed the tradition of brother team the Mallards by leading the league in attendance). Expectations are high in 2025, with new head coach Lexi Godwin joining the fold. For the team’s season opener, the Night Mares will take on the league’s new fifth team, the Wausau Ignite. Find the full schedule and tickets at northwoodsleague.com .

× Expand Don Greenwood Bob's Your Uncle at Spring Green General Store. Bob's Your Uncle

Live on the Lawn, Thursday-Saturday, June 12-Aug. 16, Mariner’s Inn, 6:30 p.m.: Venerable steak and seafood mainstay Mariner’s Inn is closing Aug. 30. But the von Rutenberg family has planned one last summer for the restaurant’s fun outdoor music series, which for years has featured a rotating cast of favorite regional performers such as Bob’s Your Uncle (June 26), Ron Denson (June 13 and Aug. 8) and Shekinah King (July 24). Reservations are recommended by phone at 608-246-3120 or via marinersmadison.com (where you can also find the summer schedule).

Aqua Tofana, June 12-22, Broom Street Theater: The Are We Delicious? troupe returns with a play that has a truly delicious premise. It’s the story of Giulia Tofana — who? Wikipedia calls her “an Italian professional poisoner” (no amateur, she) who “sold a poison called Aqua Tofana to women who wanted to murder their husbands.” You had us at “poison.” As is the case with Are We Delicious?, the cast writes and performs the piece over the course of a few weeks, while the director, Madison College’s Karen Saari, will, as she puts it, “guide the writing process a bit.” Shows are at 8 p.m. June 12-14 and 20-21 and 2 p.m. June 22. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand doomgong.com Doom Gong on stage. Doom Gong

Doom Gong, Thursday, June 12, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: On tour from Kentucky, Doom Gong is a fast-rising young band that describes their sound as “denim psych.” On their most recent album, Dream Behemoth , that translates to keyboard-forward, mellow space jams blasting through genre boundaries with a sly sense of humor. (The humor comes more to the fore in their most recent single, “I wanna get Dim Sum (with my friends).”) A new album is on the way soon. Madison’s own Earthlings make for a perfect pairing. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .