× Expand Jim Coleman Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company is at Shannon Hall on March 18. Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company is at Shannon Hall on March 18.

Expand courtesy Ladysmith Black Mambazo The members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Monday, March 16, Atwood Music Hall, 7:30 p.m.: The unmistakable a cappella harmonies of South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo became well-known to pop audiences around the world with an unforgettable collaboration on the bestselling album Graceland by Paul Simon. But the group’s history extends many years on either side of that 1986 landmark; founded by Joseph Shabalala in the early 1960s, the group today features four of Shabalala’s sons and is a musical institution still touring the world on a regular basis. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

St. Patrick's Day Music, Tuesday, March 17, various venues: Even though the holiday falls on Tuesday this year, there's still some Celtic-specific concerts happening for St. Patrick's Day. Happy hour includes The Kissers at Craftsman Table & Tap in Middleton from 5-8 p.m.; and Killarney Blarney in the cozy confines of The Atwood bar from 5:30-8:30 p.m., joined by the Sláinte Irish Dancers from UW-Madison. The monthly Madison Bluegrass Roundabout features Lilies of the Midwest and hosts Soggy Prairie, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Harmony. And at the Malt House, Onadare's regular third Tuesday gig lands squarely on the holiday, starting at 7 p.m.

Expand Lance Wilson Band of Heathens by the pool. Band of Heathens

The Band of Heathens, Tuesday, March 17, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The Band of Heathens' first two albums were live sets recorded in their native Austin, Texas; that focus on outstanding concerts remains at the forefront of their DIY approach as they celebrate their 20th anniversary. Their new album, Country Sides, is a master class in Cosmic American Music that would make Gram Parsons smile. With The Ransom Brothers. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Living in Balance; Anishinaabe Star Knowledge, March 18-19, MMSD Planetarium: An evening at the MMSD Planetarium is always fun and this program offers a special take on the night sky: stories from the Indigenous Anishinaabe tradition. The program connects traditional views of nature with today’s growing cognizance of climate change. The dome will highlight the regions of the sky mentioned in the program and compare constellations from European and native traditions. Shows are at 6 and 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets and more info at madison.k12.wi.us/planetarium.

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Wednesday, March 18, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Some works age; some arrive again. Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company brings back Still/Here to Madison, and it lands with the same force that made it a landmark in the first place. Built from the stories of those facing life-threatening illness gathered in “Survival Workshops” (including one at Wisconsin Union Theater), this is dance-theater that refuses abstraction for abstraction’s sake; it’s a direct look at illness, dignity, and what it means to keep living fully when life gets brutally difficult. Thirty years on, it doesn’t feel like a museum piece. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

× Expand Saty+Pratha/NETFLIX A close-up of Mae Martin. Mae Martin

Mae Martin, Wednesday, March 18, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: The world has long known Mae Martin is funny, from their teen years with the troupe The Young and the Useless to comedy specials such as SAP and the Handsome podcast with Tig Notaro and Fortune Feimster. Recently Martin has branched out into thrillers (creating and starring in the Netflix series Wayward) and music (the 2025 rock album I’m a TV). Their current “Possum” tour is a stand-up outing crossing the U.S. and Canada. Tickets at barrymorelive.com.

Craig Ferguson, Thursday, March 19, Overture-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Craig Ferguson has never been a tidy stand-up. The former Late Late Show host built a cult following by tossing out the cue cards and seeing where the story went — sometimes philosophical, sometimes ridiculous, often both in the same minute. Now a seasoned storyteller with a few more miles on the odometer, Ferguson still performs with that loose, slightly dangerous energy…the kind of conversational comedy that feels like it could veer anywhere. If you liked the weird, unscripted charm of his late-night run, this “Pants on Fire” tour stop should scratch that itch. Tickets at overture.org.

× Expand Micah Ewood A close-up of Dan Deacon. Dan Deacon

Dan Deacon, Thursday, March 19, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Dan Deacon is an innovative composer of electronic music who’s worked widely in soundtracks and toured with Arcade Fire, Miley Cyrus, Future Islands and The Flaming Lips. His music ranges from indie pop to contemporary classical. Early works like “My Own Face is F Word” embrace a computery vibe; his most recent album, Mystic Familiar, is synth pop married to concepts influenced by Brian Eno and David Byrne. Performances are far from sterile; he’s well known for including the audience in his live shows. Madison’s Noah Gilfillan (The Earthlings) opens. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.