What to do in Madison this weekend: Endurance Improv Fest, HUMP! and more Isthmus Picks

Batteries and Electrification: Is It Sustainable? Thursday, May 23, UW Grainger Hall-Room 1310, 4 p.m.: The scientific evidence is overwhelming that we need to reduce the use of fossil fuels, but moving to sustainable sources like wind and solar brings its own challenge: that energy needs to be stored for times when those sources aren't generating much. Is battery technology where it needs to be for sustainability and safety? This panel discussion in the Sustainable Success Lecture Series, a partnership between the Nelson Institute and Wisconsin School of Business, will examine this question and related topics. Learn more and register at nelson.wisc.edu .

Faisal Abdu’Allah, through April 2, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Faisal Abdu’Allah is professor of printmaking at UW-Madison, an artist and a barber. And yes, that figures into his practice, as the multi-disciplinary artist sometimes combines his roles as artist and barber, cutting hair and using the clippings as raw material to create a portrait of the sitter. (A “Live Salon” event takes place this Thursday, March 23, in the MMoCA lobby, with former Badgers and NFL running back Ron Dayne sitting down for a conversation with Abdu'Allah at 6 p.m.) In the major new exhibit DARK MATTER, which draws from his past and current work, Abdu’Allah explores and questions the ways we are represented in the world, in light of power systems, privilege, exclusion and the voyeuristic gaze. Current hours: Noon-6 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.

× Expand courtesy The band Tight Like That. Tight Like That (from left): Beverly Jean Lewis, Lynnéa Godfriaux, Todd Steward, Brad Pregeant.

Lynnéa Godfriaux & Brad Pregeant with Tight Like That, Thursday, March 23, Louisianne's, Middleton, 6 p.m.: Vocalist Lynnéa Godfriaux and pianist Brad Pregeant, former Madisonians now based in Colorado, first met when joining a band during their years living in New Orleans. The duo has been playing music together ever since, including in the longtime regional favorite Tight Like That. Godfriaux and Pregeant are accompanied by veteran Madison area drummer Todd Steward and singer Beverly Jean Lewis, visiting from Austin, Texas. It will be Tight Like That's first in-person Madison show since 2019; their annual holiday season concert was among many annual traditions upended by COVID, and their last scheduled date in 2021 was a victim of Omicron.

Endurance Improv Fest, March 23-25, Atlas Improv Co.: The venerable comedians-without-a-net of Atlas Improv celebrate 19 years with 19 hours of laughs during the return of Endurance Fest . “Panic Room” warms up the stage at 7 p.m., March 23, with a mix of stand-up and improv featuring Alecia Altstaetter, Josh Glen and Vanessa Tortolano. The main event is an improv free-for-all with performers from around the U.S. on Friday (7 p.m.-midnight) and Saturday (1 p.m.-2 a.m.). Admission is free all weekend.

Chicago, through March 26, Overture Hall: Fosse-style choreography (originally choreographed by Ann Reinking) looked good in the 2002 film but this is the kind of Broadway song-and-dance fest that works best live. The story of a murder trial in Chi-town in the roaring '20s, Chicago the musical also features the classic song “All that Jazz.” Shows at 7:30 p.m., March 23; 8 p.m., March 24; 2 and 8 p.m., March 25; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., March 26. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Steve Noll "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," StageQ, 2023. Kai Prins (front) and Elise Bargman in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," StageQ, 2023.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, through March 25, Bartell Theatre: An unstoppable sensation since opening Off Broadway in 1998, this rock musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask is sure to be as lively as ever when brought to the stage by StageQ (and featuring two casts, alternating nights). Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the story of a singer's eventful life through a concert that ends up mixing in a lot of storytelling. Final shows are at 7:30 p.m. March 23-24 and 4 p.m., March 25. Find tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Monica Cliff, Nastia Craig, Todd Siler, through June 2, BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Gallery, Fitchburg: Promega continues its role as promoter of the arts with its spring showcase, “The ArtScience of Innovation.” Appropriately, the theme of the show is the interplay of art and science, featuring works by Todd Siler, Nastia Craig and Monica Cliff. Siler ranges from abstraction to representation; Craig creates mixed media collages and Cliff uses color and representation in her widely varied works. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

× Expand Jon Ferris/Ferris B Photography The Faith Hills Have Eyes having a laugh. The Faith Hills Have Eyes

The Faith Hills Have Eyes album release, Thursday, March 23, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: After a couple years of ramping back up to speed with new band members and teasing their ongoing recording work on social media, The Faith Hills Have Eyes unleashed The Riffth Element on streaming services in February (including a full set of lyric videos on YouTube ). The album was worth the wait, featuring a set of thoughtfully pummeling songs with punning titles. The CD incarnation will be available at this show celebrating the album's release, also featuring sets by Whisky Pig, Without Waves and Endswell. Tickets on Ticketmaster .

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Friday, March 24, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: “Spanish Guitar” is the night's theme, with both a guest guitarist, Mabel Millán, and a guest flamenco dancer, Tania Tandias. On the rousing, restless program: Ernesto Halffter’s Sinfonietta in D Major, which the WCO calls “a forgotten gem for chamber orchestra;” the fandango from Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D Major by Luigi Boccherini; six Romanian Dances by Bela Bartok, and Concierto del Sur for guitar and orchestra by Manuel Ponce. Find tickets and more info at wcoconcerts.org .

Flight of Lights, March 24-April 16, Dane County Regional Airport, 7:30-11:30 p.m.: This newish spring tradition hatched during the first spring of the pandemic, when looking at things from inside your car was, indeed, a thing. This is a massive light display on the International Lane approach to the airport; be sure you keep one eye on the road if you're the driver because you don't want to hit anyone making the trek from long-term parking. Exhibits include a suddenly moribund tribute to a certain "Number 12" — we'll never forget you, Erin. Note, lighted hours are 7:30-11:30 p.m., so if you're picking someone up at the airport at midnight, you're out of luck. Just saying. More info at flightoflights.com .

× Expand Steve Noll Joel Davidson (left) and Patrick Mahoney in "Escape From Happiness." Joel Davidson (left) and Patrick Mahoney in "Escape From Happiness," Mercury Players Theatre, 2023.

Escape From Happiness, March 24-April 8, Bartell Theatre: This black comedy by prolific playwright and screenwriter George F. Walker follows a dysfunctional family as they deal with criminals, cops and each other. Escape From Happiness is presented by Mercury Players Theatre, and directed by Jan Levine Thal. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (4 p.m. on April 8) and 4 p.m., April 2. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Stephen Perkins: Mining the Archive, through April 9, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery: Prints, ephemera, and accordion books from the collection of artist and curator Stephen Perkins will be joined by even more accordion books from Kiki Smith, Kara Walker, Richard Long, Bea Nettles, Guillermo Gomez-Pena and Anish Kapoor, among others. According to Perkins, the display highlights “activities that operate outside the traditional gallery system.” Perkins will be joined by Communication zine artists Jennifer Bastian, Ashley Hartman Annis and Melissa Mursch-Rodriguez for a “show and tell” event at 3 p.m. on March 25; it's free, but register here . Current hours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Thumbs Up Fest, Saturday, March 25, High Noon Saloon, 5 p.m.: An independent label formed in 2020, Thumbs Up Records focuses on emo (it's back), punk and more heavy music, with most releases including limited editions on record and cassette. The label's output so far also includes a strong Wisconsin contingent so it's fitting that a label showcase would land at the High Noon. Badger state groups on the bill include Excuse Me, Who Are You?, Nosebleeds and Tiny Voices, joined by six other bands from around the country including long-running Oklahoma outfit Ben Quad. Tickets on Ticketmaster.

× Expand ©Playa de Anza Tarta Relena in front of a stone wall. Tarta Relena

Tarta Relena, Saturday, March 25, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: Vocal explorers Marta Torrella and Helena Ros take their audience on an adventure that ranges from a cappella to electronic. Tarta Relena once called their music “progressive Gregorian,” which is about as close to accurate as anything. In performance, even their breaths of air become part of the music, music that is as timeless as oral tradition itself. Tickets at tartarelena.bpt.me .

× Expand Ryann Logeais Ebersole The band Godcaster. Godcaster

Godcaster, Saturday, March 25, UW Union South-The Sett, 7 p.m.: On the late 2021 EP Saltergasp, the sextet Godcaster plays with unbridled energy; it’s like hearing a math rock band falling up stairs while playing a song. On the tracks to emerge ahead of the March 10 release of their new self-titled album, the energy is augmented by a ferociously focused intensity — just as heavy whether the sound is loud or quiet. Judson Kolk and Bruce Ebersole have been playing music together in various incarnations and styles since they were pre-teens, and where they are heading with Godcaster is sounding like something special. With Chicago dance-jam outfit Such Jam, Much Chill. Note: This concert has moved to The Sett at Union South.

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, Saturday, March 25, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7:30 p.m.: While studying at Julliard in the 2010s, saxophonist and composer Immanuel Wilkins concurrently built a career as an in-demand player for artists ranging from Bob Dylan to Solange Knowles to Wynton Marsalis. At the same time, Wilkins assembled the quartet featured on his first two Blue Note albums as a bandleader. The most recent, The 7th Hand from 2022, displays the quartet’s ability to fluidly play with and against each other, particularly when getting challengingly free on the 26-minute “Lift.” For this spring tour, Wilkins' quartet includes pianist Micah Thomas, drummer Kweku Sumbry, and bassist Rick Rosato (a recent addition to the band). Tickets were very limited as of this week, but a livestream will be available; find more info at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand courtesy Curley Taylor A person and an accordion. Curley Taylor

Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Saturday, March 25, Garver Feed Mill, 7 p.m.: Curley Taylor got into the music business behind the drum kit, but it was getting interested in playing the accordion (while touring with legendary player CJ Chenier) that put his name in the forefront of zydeco music. With Zydeco Trouble, Taylor creates a unique sound by blending zydeco traditions with modern R&B and hip-hop influences. Find tickets here for this concert hosted by Sessions at McPike Park

HUMP! Film Festival, Saturday, March 25, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: Years ago, what is now the Barrymore Theatre showed a slate of what used to be called dirty movies. The HUMP! Film Festival revives that tradition but in a better way and for one night only with this curated evening of sex-positive and inclusive works. Audiences participate in choosing their favorites, in Best Sex, Best Kink, Best Humor and Best in Show. Tickets here .

7ucky Vita Dana Perry playing guitar. Dana Perry

Dana Perry album release, Sunday, March 26, Red Rooster, 5 p.m.: Madison singer-songwriter Dana Perry's power-packed approach to the folk tradition has earned her a pile of Madison Area Music Association Awards, including Folk/Americana Album of the Year for 2021's Tunes on the Battlefield, a reflection on the effect of the pandemic on artists and the music scene. Perry's next project debuts at this album release celebration; Now & Again features both new material and a second life for songs from bands past and earlier DIY recording projects. Helping send Perry off on tour to support the album are Cruisin Round and Uncle JIM.

Jane Goodall, Sunday, March 26, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7 p.m.: Jane Goodall, the Taylor Swift of ethologists, sold out in-person tickets for this free Distinguished Lecture Series event in an hour and a half. Goodall — the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees — wasn't originally trained as a scientist; she started as paleontologist Louis Leakey's secretary and he, perhaps sensing greatness, put her into the field. It's still possible to register for the livestream of the lecture at artsticketing.wisc.edu . Day-of, in-person ticket holders have until 6:45 p.m. to take their seats, after which remaining seats will be given to non-ticket-holders on a first come, first served basis. The wait might be worth it to see a legend.