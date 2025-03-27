× Expand Ryan G A close-up of Ferris Jabr. Ferris Jabr

Ferris Jabr, Thursday, March 27, Zoom, 6 p.m.: What if Earth isn’t just alive, but alive because of life? In this special virtual lecture, acclaimed science writer Ferris Jabr shares insights from his new book Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came To Life, in which he reimagines the planet as a dynamic system — in which forests summon rain and microbes sculpt continents. It’s science that reads like poetry, pulling readers into a world where the boundary between living and nonliving is far more fluid than we think. RSVP for a link at olbrich.org.

We Want the Funk!, Thursday, March 27, Cardinal Bar, 6:30 p.m.: Premiering April 8 as part of the Independent Lens series on PBS, We Want the Funk! is a new documentary directed by Stanley Nelson and Nicole London. The film traces the genre’s history from its genesis in the 1960s by innovators such as James Brown and his band through its explosion in the 1970s, reverberations through other genres, and reincarnation as hip-hop. This free preview screening hosted by PBS Wisconsin is followed by a dance party with DJ Phil Money.

× Expand courtesy Daniel Chávez Trio A collage of photos of Daniel Chávez Trio. Daniel Chávez Trio (from left): Joaquin Garcia, Daniel Chávez and Clif Wallace.

Daniel Chávez Trio, Thursday, March 27, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Saxophonist and composer Daniel Chávez brings a deep-rooted, forward-looking sound to Madison — a blend of groove, improvisation, and melodic warmth, joined for this concert by pianist Joaquin Garcia and drummer Clif Wallace. Born in Guadalajara and raised across musical worlds, Chávez is a tireless educator and co-founder of PCCCArts, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to the arts. That spirit of community and connection runs through his music too — rhythmic, reflective, and driven by joy. The North Street Cabaret is the perfect room for this kind of night: close quarters, open ears, and a beat that lingers. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Sebastian Roman Sextet, Thursday, March 27, Cafe Coda, 7:30 p.m.: Saxophonist Sebastian Roman has been putting together some interesting tribute concerts of late, such as a February date with his sextet revisiting albums by Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane. For March, the group will present another classic album: Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley, a one-off studio pairing that hit the Billboard Top 40 album chart in 1962. Handling the vocals will be Emy Castro, and Roman’s band for this date also includes Matt Blair, Jon Garrett, Clay Lyons, Frank McKearn IV and Aden Stier. Tickets at cafecoda.club.

A Case for the Existence of God, March 27-April 1, Overture Center-Playhouse: Is A Case for the Existence of God a sister play of sorts to Forward’s last production, Summer, 1976? In that play, two moms meet on the playground; here, in Samuel D. Hunter's 2022 play, two dads meet at a loan office; their kids attend the same daycare, and the themes of parenthood, and male friendship, emerge. But from there, things diverge. Hunter’s play is about the complexities in the relationship between two people, gay and straight, Black and white. There are problems here, but the play argues for hope. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m. performances on April 5 and 12. Tickets at overture.org.

× Expand Steep Canyon Rangers in font of an orange wall. Steep Canyon Rangers

Steep Canyon Rangers, Thursday, March 27, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Forming as a traditional bluegrass quintet a quarter century ago in North Carolina, the Steep Canyon Rangers have since been both prolific and unafraid to expand their sound — including adding a drummer to their musical mix and collaborating with banjo player/comedy legend Steve Martin. The current six-piece lineup is featured on their most recent album, Live at Greenfield Lake, which is a good sample of what to expect on their spring tour. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com.

Unjust Deeds: The History of Racial Covenants in Dane County and Beyond, through March 31, Belleville Library: Racial covenants were a 20th century method of enforcing segregation with deed restrictions on property; Dane County was not immune from this form of racism. The Dane County Historical Society has created a traveling exhibit, “Unjust Deeds,” that details the findings of a historical study undertaken by Dane County Planning and Development and community partners. The exhibit will be at various libraries around the county for the next year, and currently is at Belleville Library through March. . Find a list of future library stops at danecountyhistory.org/racial-covenants.

× Expand Joe Cascio The three members of Organ Fairchild. Organ Fairchild

Organ Fairchild, Thursday, March 27, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: In addition to having the best band name of any group that’s played in Madison so far this year, this New York trio is turning critics’ heads across the country. Glide calls the organ-trio-meets-rock-band, “vital, adventurous and alive.” They’re musical alchemists whose ingredients include Steely Dan, The Meters and Soulive. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Wherever Home Is, through April 13, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery: The latest exhibit at the Watrous Gallery was guest-curated by Amal Azzam and Nayfa Naji, Palestinian-Americans from Milwaukee who collaborate as Fanana Banana to raise the profile of American Muslim and Middle Eastern and North African artists in the Milwaukee area. For “Wherever Home Is,” the two chose works from 26 Wisconsin artists that explore the concept of home and a search for belonging — an ever more complicated question. A closing reception includes a panel with Azzam and Naji and artists Issis Macias, Nada Alzalloum and Ellie Garry, from 3-5 p.m. on April 13.

× Expand Ren Lenhof Studio The three members of Sleepersound. Sleepersound

Sleepersound, Friday, March 28, Gamma Ray, 7 p.m.: Milwaukee’s critically acclaimed Sleepersound wraps itself in layers of experimental prog, dream pop and post rock to create a gauzy sound that’s comparable to The Cure and Explosions in the Sky. The band’s haunting new album, My Own Dead Love, dropped March 14 and was recorded as a four-piece prior to the departure of multi-instrumentalist Kenny Buesing. Now, Sleepersound is carrying on as a trio and launching a brief six-date tour that also includes stops in four other states. This is gloomy music punctuated by shards of hope — the perfect soundtrack to our own apocalypse. Madison’s one-man indie-rock/dance band Drive-a-tron and local dream-pop duo Starbeam also will perform.

Becky’s New Car, March 28-April 12, Bartell Theatre: What would you do if offered a new life? That question is pondered in Becky’s New Car, a comedy by prolific American playwright Steven Dietz, in which a middle-aged woman gets a surprising offer after being mistaken for someone else. This Mercury Players Theatre production will be followed by an improvisation on the play’s themes by cast members and Monkey Business Institute players. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except 2 p.m. on April 12), and 2 p.m. on April 6. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

× Expand amitpeled.com Amit Peled and cello in an archway. Amit Peled

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Friday, March 28, Overture-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Da-da-da-DAH! — four notes that shook the world. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 isn’t just music; it’s a force of nature, a work that has thundered through history. This Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra program builds to that moment, beginning with the vibrant, genre-defying soundscape of Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael Abels’ More Seasons before flowing into the rich Romantic lyricism of Victor Herbert’s Cello Concerto No. 2, performed by internationally acclaimed cellist Amit Peled. And then — inevitably, irresistibly — Beethoven’s Fifth arrives, still electrifying, still relentless, still impossible to ignore. Tickets at overture.org.

Red Hot Chili Pipers, Saturday, March 29, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: This bagpipes (yeah, the drony, Scottish kind) and electric guitar band embraces traditional Scottish folk music and rock classics — it’s not a Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band. You’re more likely to hear the Scottish national anthem alongside rock chonkers from the likes of Queen and AC/DC. But then, is life complete until you’re heard “Thunderstruck” on the bagpipes? Tickets at overture.org.

× Expand Bob Koch Shakey on stage at the Harmony Bar. Shakey

Shakey, Saturday, March 29, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: In the explosion of tribute bands in Madison the last couple years, one of the most versatile also focuses only on one musical icon: Neil Young. That band is Shakey, whose six core players all play multiple instruments and include members of bands from several decades of local music history (Killdozer, Midwest Beat, NoahJohn, Yid Vicious…the list could go on). Their Stoughton Opera House debut will feature two sets drawing from both Neil’s acoustic and thrashy sides. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com.

Molly & Pep, Saturday, March 29, Farley’s House of Pianos, 7:30 p.m.: Some duos swing. Molly & Pep glide. With a 30-year musical partnership rooted in jazz, big band, and the golden age of American song, these two bring warmth, wit, and a deep emotional fluency to every performance. Molly’s vocals channel the smoky elegance of her big band roots, while Pep draws from a vast musical mind — transforming classic arrangements into something fresh, lived-in, and joyfully unpredictable. This one-night-only pop-up isn’t part of the regular Salon Piano Series season — just a welcome reminder that the American songbook still has plenty of surprises. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

× Expand Kristin Shafel Creative LLC The Big Payback and the singers for the 2022 "Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music" concert. The Big Payback and the singers for the 2022 "Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music" concert.

Respect: A Celebration of Women in Music, Saturday, March 29, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Versatile Madison band The Big Payback hosts this annual concert (now moved to the spring) highlighting women artists creating pop, country, jazz and folk music. Joining The Big Payback is a who’s who of Madison area vocalists inhabiting songs by 10 music legends, from Ella Fitzgerald (Cassidy Lund) to Chappell Roan (Lo Marie) to Shania Twain (Liz Fleig). Also performing: Teresa Marie, Genevieve Heyward, Raquel Aleman, Candace Griffin, Katie Cass, Nikko Murphy and Molly Fish. Find tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Common Ground on Gun Violence Prevention, Sunday, March 29, Overture Center-Promenade Hall, 1 p.m.: This event, co-hosted by the nonpartisan Builders organization, is designed to “broaden the often-binary conversation on guns and empower Wisconsinites to find a way forward together.” The afternoon begins with a screening of The Tennessee 11, a documentary about a bipartisan group of citizens who came together to try and create proposals to curb gun violence in the wake of a 2023 school shooting. Two of the people featured in the film will participate in a post-screening panel discussion along with community leaders from around Wisconsin. Free, but RSVP at overture.org.

MAMA Cares 10th Anniversary Ball, Sunday, March 30, High Noon Saloon, 3-8 p.m.: Madison’s music community has always been quick to pitch in and play a show as a fundraiser for organizations or families in need. Following a benefit concert for a medical emergency in the family of Robert J., the singer-songwriter was inspired to create a permanent fund designed specifically to be there for local musicians in need. MAMA Cares is celebrating a decade since its founding with a fundraiser featuring raffles, live and silent auctions, and of course an all-star concert, with music by The Jimmys, Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, and Sam Ness.

× Expand Ilya Popenko A close-up of Jeffrey Lewis. Jeffrey Lewis

Jeffrey Lewis & the Voltage, Sunday, March 30, Crucible, 7 p.m.: For the past couple decades or so, Jeffrey Lewis has built a prolific discography both solo and in collaboration with similarly singular stylists such as Kimya Dawson and Peter Stampfel — while also creating his own comic art universe. Just out is a brand new collection of entertainingly stream-of-consciousness missives, The EVEN MORE Freewheelin' Jeffrey Lewis, which sports an appropriately au naturel take on an iconic Dylan cover for the (mostly) stripped-down song arrangements within. With Grasping Straws, Miscellaneous Owl. Tickets at ticketleap.events.

