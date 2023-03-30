Business of Arts, March 30-April 1, Arts + Literature Laboratory: The Dane Arts Buy Local annual art market was created as a way for independent working artists to find new customers for their work. Last year, Dane Arts added a new wrinkle to its support for artists: the Business of Arts conference. The second edition kicks off with a morning grant writing workshop on March 30, followed by two full days of workshops and talks on March 31 and April 1, with speakers including Arts Midwest CEO Torrie Allen and Chazen Museum of Art director Amy Gilman. Find registration information at dablmarket.com .

× Expand courtesy Mercury Stardust Mercury Stardust

TikTok-a-Thon for Trans Healthcare, March 30-31, on TikTok: Mercury Stardust (the Trans Handy Ma'am) and Jory (aka AlluringSkull ) are teaming up to co-host the TikTok-a-Thon for Trans Healthcare, with special guests, music and more at tiktok.com/@mercurystardust from 4 p.m. on March 30 until 10 p.m. on March 31. This marathon of activity by the star TikTokers (each with more than 2 million followers) is a fundraiser for Point of Pride, a nonprofit providing financial support for health and wellness services and gender-affirming garments for the trans community. Find more information and a donation link at pointofpride.org .

Faisal Abdu’Allah, through April 2, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Faisal Abdu’Allah is professor of printmaking at UW-Madison, an artist and a barber. And yes, that figures into his practice, as the multi-disciplinary artist sometimes combines his roles as artist and barber, cutting hair and using the clippings as raw material to create a portrait of the sitter. In the exhibit “DARK MATTER,” which draws from his past and current work, Abdu’Allah explores and questions the ways we are represented in the world, in light of power systems, privilege, exclusion and the voyeuristic gaze. Another Live Salon talk, with Alan Chancellor, takes place at 2 p.m. on April 1. Don't miss this one before it closes on April 2. MMoCA's current hours are noon-6 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.

Page & Stage: An Evening with Eve L. Ewing and Paul Tran, Thursday, March 30, A Room of One's Own, 5:30 p.m.: Chicago-based writer Eve L. Ewing's work is wide-ranging, from poetry to nonfiction to Marvel Comics (including the new series Monica Rambeau: Photon ). Paul Tran is an assistant professor at UW-Madison in the Department of English and Asian American Studies Program, and author of the acclaimed 2022 poetry collection All the Flowers Kneeling . The writers will present a conversation about their work as part of Ewing's visit to Madison with the UW Division of the Arts Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program. Seats are limited, and masks are required; register here . Also: Ewing will participate in the annual Line Breaks Hip-Hop Theater Festival, March 31-April 1; more info at omai.wisc.edu/line-breaks-festival .

Ben Hubing, Thursday, March 30, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: Shorewood-based historian Ben Hubing, author of George Wallace in Wisconsin: The Divisive Campaigns That Shaped A Civil Rights Legacy, will sit down with Madison journalist Doug Moe to discuss the influence the late Alabama governor’s multiple presidential campaigns between 1964 and 1976 had on Wisconsin’s debate over constitutional principles and values. Wallace opposed racial integration, adhered to a tough-on-crime mindset and sparked a clash of ideals around the country. “[His] candidacy and the divisions it fostered in Wisconsin have cautionary parallels to the perilous moment we find ourselves in today,” Hubing writes. Seats are limited and tickets are required , but the event also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast .

× Expand Magda Fuller A close-up of Jesse Lee Kercheval. Jesse Lee Kercheval

Jesse Lee Kercheval, Thursday, March 30, Central Library, 7 p.m.: Get a jump start on National Poetry Month (that's April) with UW-Madison English professor emeritus Jesse Lee Kercheval reading from her 2023 poetry collection, I Want To Tell You, published by the University of Pittsburgh Press, one of the most respected poetry publishers out there. This reading is part of the Wisconsin Book Festival .

Jon Dore, March 30-April 1, Comedy on State: Not since the final bit of construction finished on the Trans-Canadian Highway has something from our great northern neighbors provided such twists and turns as Jon Dore’s stand-up comedy act. This insanely hilarious man does bits and acts on stage that defy explanation, not just for fear of giving up the joke early, but simply because they are indescribable acts of comedy. Words can’t encapsulate the essence of Dore’s presence; you gotta see him. With Kendall Relf. Shows at 7:30 p.m., March 30; and 7:30 and 10 p.m., March 31-April 1. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Joseph Boggess Photography A close-up of Helen Sung. Helen Sung

Helen Sung + UW ensembles, March 30-31, Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Acclaimed jazz pianist Helen Sung's most recent project, Quartet+ in 2021, drew on her classical music training in creating arrangements for Sung's quartet to collaborate with the string players of the Harlem Quartet. However, the music may stick more on the jazz side when Sung visits Madison for a pair of concerts featuring UW-Madison musicians, as part of the DEIB Festival ; Thursday she joins the Contemporary Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra, and Friday features collaborations with UW faculty Peter Dominguez and Matt Endres; and student jazz and strings players dubbed the Bridge Project (playing music from Quartet+). Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Escape From Happiness, through April 8, Bartell Theatre: This black comedy by prolific playwright and screenwriter George F. Walker follows a dysfunctional family as they deal with criminals, cops and each other. Escape From Happiness is presented by Mercury Players Theatre, and directed by Jan Levine Thal. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (4 p.m. on April 8) and 4 p.m., April 2. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Jaclyn Rivas A close-up of Eve L. Ewing. Eve L. Ewing

Line Breaks Hip-Hop Theater Festival, March 31-April 1, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 6 p.m.: This annual interdisciplinary event hosted by the UW Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives showcases work by students in the First Wave program along with special guests. Friday guests include songwriter and poet Jamila Woods and writer, educator and rapper Nate Marshall; Saturday includes performances by Division of the Arts interdisciplinary artist-in-residence Eve L. Ewing and First Wave alumna Shasparay Irvin. Receptions take place in the Sunset Lounge on Friday (4:30 p.m.) and Saturday (8 p.m.); register for the showcases on Eventbrite , and find more info at omai.wisc.edu .

× Expand Becky McKenzie Ballet dancers on stage. Dancers during the "Next Steps" production, Madison Ballet, 2022.

Ballet Beyond, March 31-April 8, Madison Youth Arts Center: The three pieces in Madison Ballet's season finale highlight ballet past, present and future. Paquita Suite is set to music by Ludwig Minkus; New Work is by former Alvin Ailey member Yusha-Marie Sorzano; and RE/COMPOSED is choreographed by Madison Ballet artistic director Ja’Malik, with music by Johann Sebastian Bach and Peter Gregson. Performances at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, plus a family-friendly matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets at overture.org .

Lessons in Love, Friday, March 31, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Jen Farley is one-third of Madison’s all-female power trio Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (with Beth Kille and Shawndell Marks). But she’s also a life coach with a theatrical background. Somehow, all of those talents will come together in her new cabaret show, Lessons in Love, featuring some of Farley's closest musical friends performing songs by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler and The Beatles. As Farley explains: “I’m about to shower my audience with a fun, authentic and hilarious show. Why else would you come see a white, middle-age, Midwestern Jewish woman perform? Oh, and yes, there will be boas.” Comedian Vanessa (Pants) Tortolano will open the show. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Audifax, through April 2, Garver Feed Mill: Audifax , a recent artist-in-residence for the Madison Public Library's Bubbler program, is a self-taught artist who creates murals/street art and other paintings as well as sculpture. View a sampling of Audifax's work in the exhibit “Centre,” featuring paintings, prints and a sculpture created specifically for the space (unveiled as part of Femmestival in February). The exhibit has been extended through April 2 at Garver Canvas , with a closing reception from 8-11 p.m. on March 31. Current hours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand courtesy Skintones Three people are ready to rock. Skintones

Skintones, Friday, March 31, High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m.: Madison’s Skintones, one of the city’s longest-running rock bands — and among its most difficult to categorize — will celebrate the release of Coming to Collect, their first record in more than 15 years. And drummer Anthony (“T-Skin”) Leskinen promises it will be worth the wait. Also on the bill will be The Pimps, a Rockford-based band with a similarly lengthy history. Given The Pimps’ plans to limit touring, a bittersweet evening is on tap as this likely will be their farewell to Madison. The Bobby Hussy-led punk band Wristwatch will open the proceedings. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

International Festival, April 1-2, Overture Center: The International Fest expands to two days and takes over the Overture Center with music and dance highlighting cultures from around the world, by regional performers from A (Charlene Adzima and Andreas Transø playing Irish music for kids on Saturday) to Z (Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association performing Sar Ping style lion dance on Sunday). The weekend also includes hands-on art workshops by Little Eagle Arts Foundation and food (both Saturday only), as well as an international marketplace both days. Admission and activities are free, marketplace items and food are not. Find the schedule at overture.org.

× Expand Nancy Kurtzweil The band Rogue Rat. Rogue Rat

Rogue Rat album release, Saturday, April 1, High Noon Saloon, 1 p.m.: For those about to rock, we salute veteran Madison combo Rogue Rat, unleashing their debut album at this show. Satisfaction Guaranteed is a title those who like old-school high-energy hard rock will surely agree with, and Rogue Rat always delivers the goods (check out a recording of a 2017 show on Bandcamp ). Featuring two other long-running Madison bands — doomy and heavy trio Cold Black River and hardcore experts Warhawks — this matinee show (moved from BarleyPop) is a rare chance to catch these bands at a time other than the late night shift. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Thief, Saturday, April 1, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: Michael Mann is a real man’s Mann, behind such classics as Manhunter; he also directed movies that don’t start with M, such as Ali, The Insider and Collateral. Of them all, it's his directorial debut, Thief, that cannot be topped. This 1981 classic features what very well may be leading man James Caan’s finest performance as a, you guessed it, thief who begins to second-guess his chosen career. Co-starring James Belushi and Willie Nelson, the film presents a neon-drenched high life that seems both near and far. Come view a pristine 35mm print of a classic caper. It's part of a brief UW Cinematheque series, with a screening of 1995’s Heat set for April 8.

× Expand Pete Olsen Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band: (left to right): Louka Patenaude, Arno Gonzalez, Dave Stoler, Anders Svanoe, TC, Henry Boehm.

Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, Saturday, April 1, Cafe Coda, 7 and 9 p.m.: The Madison music scene truly offers an embarrassment of riches for clubgoers. Case in point: The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band , playing a joyous blend of classic Latin jazz and original music at spots all around the Madison region since coming together for a now-legendary weekly gig at the Cardinal Bar. That was 25 years ago, folks...so put on your dancing shoes and help the band celebrate the milestone with a pair of shows at Cafe Coda. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

The Waco Brothers + The Best Westerns, Saturday, April 1, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The Waco Brothers — who aren't really brothers — return to the living with The Men That God Forgot, their first album of original music since 2016. After the Chicago-based band’s longtime record company, Bloodshot Records, fell apart a couple years ago (and only recently revived ), the beer-soaked country-punks worked up some new material, created their own record label (Plenty Tuff Records) and started playing limited gigs. Fortunately, Madison is on the list. The Best Westerns — a six-piece ensemble featuring acoustic bassist Mark Hembree (who played with Bill Monroe for five years), plus fiddle, piano, guitar, steel guitar and drums — will jumpstart the proceedings with danceable tunes by the likes of Bob Wills, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and/or Carl Perkins. Tickets here.

Young at Art, through Aug. 6, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: There's nothing more joyous and exuberant than “Young at Art,” a recurring showcase featuring the inventive talents of Madison Metropolitan School District student artists starting in kindergarten all the way through senior year in high school. Various media, including drawing, painting, photography, collage, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, fiber, found objects, and mixed-media art, will make you remember when you too created as if there were no rules. Regular gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

× Expand Casey Ryan Vock Stephane Wrembel and guitar. Stephane Wrembel

Stephane Wrembel, Sunday, April 2, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: If you want to hear the style of jazz guitar pioneered by Django Reinhardt in a modern-day context, it is hard to top the playing of Stephane Wrembel and his various compatriots on the ongoing Django Experiment series of albums. Of course, an even better way to hear it is in person: Ahead of the May release of Django New Orleans, Wrembel and band are on the road keeping the free-spirited sound of the Romani-Belgian guitarist alive. Tickets at cafecoda.club .